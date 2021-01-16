Town Notice: Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday closing

The Town of Front Royal Public Works Department has obtained a permit from the Virginia Marine Resource Commission (VMRC), Army Corps of Engineers, Virginia Inland Game & Fishery, and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to perform channel restoration and creek bank stabilization along Happy Creek between E. Prospect Street and South Street.

The Town is removing accumulated materials and vegetation to reduce potential backups and flooding. No trees larger than approximately 4 inches are being removed. The Town will be reinforcing stream banks to reduce erosion and local flooding potential.

This work has begun and should be finished by December 30, 2020, weather permitting.

There will be times the walking path on Front Street and one southbound lane of S. Commerce Avenue will be closed. There will be signs and cones in place during the working hours of 7:00 am to 5 pm. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Robert Boyer, Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm