Town Notice: No yard waste collection on May 19, 2021

National Public Works Week is May 16-22, 2021. We would love to celebrate all the hard work of the approximately 75 Public Works Employees who work hard every day during their shift and while on call 24/7 for emergency situations and being taken away from family even during holidays.

The Town of Front Royal’s Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, so all Public Works employees can enjoy a lunch to celebrate National Public Works Week.

The Public Works office will also be closed from (12:30-2:30) Collection will resume on May 26. Trash and Recycling WILL be collected on Wednesday, May 19, and must be placed curbside by 7:00 am the morning of the collection or after 7:00 pm the night before.

If you have any questions, please contact the Public Work’s Department at (540)635-7819, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm.