Town Notices

Town Notice: North Royal Avenue – West 14th Street – North Commerce Avenue Road Work

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Town of Front Royal will be having the contractor, Arthur Construction, complete the Water Infrastructure Improvements on N. Royal Avenue between W. 14th Street and N. Commerce Avenue between 7 am-5 pm, Monday through Friday, beginning November 22, 2021. 

At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts and detours but message boards and proper signs will be in place. One lane of traffic will remain open each way. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

Warren County: Notice of Taxes Due

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Warren County tax bills for the second half of the year 2021 have been mailed. If you did not receive a bill for Personal Property, Real Estate, Sanitary District for Blue Mountain, Cedarville Heights, High Knob, Lake Front Royal, Linden Heights, Osprey Lane, Riverside, Shangri-La, Shannon Woods, Shenandoah Farms, Shenandoah Shores, Skyland Estates, Shangri-La, or Wildcat Drive, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540-635-2215.

Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the penalty for late payment. Tax bills are due on December 5th, 2021. When the due date falls on the weekend, bills will be due the following business day. Penalty will be added December 7th, 2021 if not paid or postmarked on or before December 6th, 2021.

Treasurer’s Office hours are 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Jamie L. Spiker
Treasurer

Town Notices

Town Notice: Lane closure on Shenandoah Shores Road, Manasas & Water Street paving

Published

1 week ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

The Town will be having contractor Kickin’ Asphalt, paving Shenandoah Shores Road from Happy Creek Road to Town limits and Manassas Street at the intersection of Commerce Avenue and
Water Street at Commerce Avenue. All paving operations will be from 7 am-5 pm November 12-17, 2021.

Kickin’ Asphalt will be milling and paving within work zones to include lane shifts and flagging operations. Signs will be in place and be aware of uneven pavement surfaces while work is going on.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working

If any questions, contact Public Works at 540-635-7819; Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.


Town Notices

Town Notice: Town business Office closed on Veterans Day

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 5, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be CLOSED Thursday, November 11, 2021, in observance of Veterans Day.

Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste or leaf collections this week.

Town Notices

Public Notice: Town Hall revised business hours

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 26, 2021

By

The Front Royal Town Hall’s business hours are form 8:00am – 4:30pm beginning November 1, 2021. This is an effort to bring consistency to all the offices located inside Town Hall to open and close at the same time. The Town’s Finance Department have the following customer service payment options:

  • Mail – check or money order can be sent to: Town of Front Royal, Town Hall, 102 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, Virginia 22630
  • Phone – payments can be made by telephone at 540-635-7799 between 8:00am – 4:30pm.(Please note there is a convenience fee charged when using a credit/debit card)
  • In Person – cash, check, money order or credit/debit card (Visa, Mastercard or Discover) are accepted in person at the Town Hall located at 102 E. Main Street. (Please note there is a convenience fee charged when using a credit/debit card).
  • Automatic Withdraw from a Bank (ACH) – Automatic Town Billing Payment Authorization Forms are available online on the Town’s website (www.frontroyalva.com) or by contacting the Department of Finance between the hours of 8:00am – 4:30pm.
  • Paying at Atlantic Union bank located at 473 South Street during their normal business hours. Only utility payments are accepted and only if accompanied by the bill. The bank does not have the ability to look up anyone’s bill.
  • Placing Payments in the Town’s Secure 24-hour Drop Box located at the back of Town Hall and near the drive-thru.

Should you have any questions, please call 540-635-8807.

Local News

Front Royal Clean-Up Underway

Published

1 month ago

on

October 12, 2021

By

Thousands of tourists are expected to visit Front Royal for fall leaf watching. The Town is asking all residents and community groups to help keep Front Royal clean during this time and throughout the year.

“Fall tourism for Front Royal is economically one of the top points of the year,” said Mayor Holloway, “This is a good time to be sure our Town is a place that tourists will want to revisit throughout the year. We have the natural beauty of the mountains, family attractions, shopping and fine food and drink venues. When tourists and residents experience our Town, we want it to be picture perfect.”

There are several areas of concern that Front Royal is asking residents to help Town employees identify. These include:

  • Properties with high grass and weeds (over 10”),
  • Properties with trash, debris or litter that is not stored in a covered, watertight container, and
  • Inoperable or unlicensed vehicles or trailers.

Addressing these concerns are essential in promoting health, safety, and the well-being of the Town for residents and tourists.


To report concerns to the Department of Planning and Zoning, please call, email, or use the link below:

Front Royal is also reminding residents and community groups to consider adopting a road, park, school or community, where they pick up litter and monitor their locations. This program is designed for residents to help Front Royal become proactive in the fight against litter. Town signs are erected to identify areas and adoptees. For more information, click here.

Community Events

Hometown Halloween festivities to be held Sunday, October 31st

Published

1 month ago

on

October 5, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities.

It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets.

The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area, which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Groups Recover Together

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Main Street Travel

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Upcoming Events

Nov
20
Sat
10:00 am A Walk Through Time – A Geology ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Walk Through Time – A Geology ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 20 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Walk Through Time - A Geology Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Walk a timeline of over 4 billion years of geologic history and learn about the periods when life began, when it flourished and when catastrophic events affected life on the planet. Take[...]
10:00 am Make a Christmas Gnome @ Explore Art & Clay
Make a Christmas Gnome @ Explore Art & Clay
Nov 20 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Make a Christmas Gnome @ Explore Art & Clay
 
Nov
24
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 24 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
27
Sat
9:00 am Newtown Holiday Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Newtown Holiday Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Nov 27 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Newtown Holiday Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to search for that perfect gift to bring a beautiful smile to a certain someone’s face. Please plan a trip to the Newtown Holiday Market centrally located[...]
10:00 am Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 27 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at Carriage Barn in Historic Area. Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars, and other[...]
11:00 am A Holiday Through the Centuries @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Holiday Through the Centuries @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 27 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
A Holiday Through the Centuries @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Sky Meadows’ Historic Area comes alive with the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays. To kick off our holiday season, the Historic Area will be filled with the aroma of tasty holiday[...]
Dec
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
4
Sat
10:00 am Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Dec 4 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie at Strokes of Creativity. Tickets: CLICK HERE Cost: $80 for 6 weeks Dates: Thursdays – Oct 21, Oct 28, Nov 4, Nov 11, Nov 18, Dec 4 Time: 10 am[...]
1:00 pm The Nutcracker 2021 @ Skyline High School
The Nutcracker 2021 @ Skyline High School
Dec 4 @ 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The Nutcracker 2021 @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to announce its own student production of the seasonal ballet The Nutcracker, to be presented in Front Royal, VA, on Saturday, December 4th, 2021. 1:00 and 5:00 pm Tickets: $35[...]
4:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 4 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meets in the Historic Area behind Mount Bleak. Discover our International Dark Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and[...]