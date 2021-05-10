Town Notice: Pothole patching

The Town of Front Royal Public Works Street Department will be conducting a two-week project going through each section of Town repairing potholes to improve the aging road infrastructure and preserve the road conditions. This project will take place May 11, 2021, through May 21, 2021, 7 am-3 pm (WEATHER PERMITTING) to allow crews to perform the necessary repairs needed in these areas.

Signs will be in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in these areas.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works, 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.