Town Notices
Town Notice: Pothole patching
The Town of Front Royal Public Works Street Department will be conducting a two-week project going through each section of Town repairing potholes to improve the aging road infrastructure and preserve the road conditions. This project will take place May 11, 2021, through May 21, 2021, 7 am-3 pm (WEATHER PERMITTING) to allow crews to perform the necessary repairs needed in these areas.
Signs will be in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in these areas.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works, 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.
Town Notices
Main Street & Gazebo area closure on April 24th
On Saturday, April 24th, 2021, the Town will authorize the closure of Main Street, a portion of Chester Street and the Village Commons (a.k.a., the Gazebo) beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The closure is to allow restaurants and merchants to serve their patrons outdoors on Town property. Main Street merchants may set up outdoor tables, chairs, or tents on Main Street and Kidd Lane as an extension of their property and merchants not located on Main Street may set up in the Gazebo parking lot.
Restaurants and merchants shall set up on one side of the street to allow emergency vehicles through. It is up to each merchant to follow all the applicable ABC regulations and the Governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders, as amended.
The closure of Main Street and the Gazebo area protects pedestrians checking in at the Visitors Center & Gazebo area for the Empty Bowl “To Go” Event and while browsing for hand crafted ceramic bowls and soup from restaurants and merchants along Main Street.
The Empty Bowl Supper benefits the House of Hope for Homeless Men. House of Hope has a significant impact on the transformation for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives. A professional staff of case workers develops a proactive plan with each citizen to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing. In the meantime, the non-denominational and non-discriminatory 24-Hour Emergency Intake service provides shelter, food, and guidance in obtaining needed services.
Empty Bowl Supper offers a “To Go” service in accordance with CDC guidelines. Tickets for bowls and soup are sold online, or at Explore Art & Clay (100 E 8th St. Front Royal, VA).
Passage Creek Rising and JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience will be playing live at the Town Commons Gazebo.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Yard waste and chipper collection
The Town will collect yard waste Wednesdays, March 31, 2021 – January 26, 2022. The collection is every Wednesday EXCEPT any week that the Town offices are closed due to a holiday.
Please follow the guidelines.
- Set yard waste out at curb prior to 7 am on Wednesdays
- Use biodegradable or paper bags, or reusable containers (Rubbermaid type bin or cardboard box)
- Brush shorter than 5 ft in length must be bundled with rope or heavy twine (in addition to containers or bags)
- Maximum of 10 bags/32-gallon containers up to 50 lbs
- Chipper will take limbs longer than 5 ft in length and 8 inches in diameter
- Chipper limbs to be stacked and facing the same direction with the cut ends facing the road
- Call to schedule chipper call Public Works at 540-635-7819
- DO NOT use plastic bags or Town roll-out carts
- DO NOT TIE bags
- DO NOT mix trash, dirt, rocks, or other debris with yard waste
- DO NOT exceed 10 bags/containers and no more than 50 lbs.
- Bushes and hedges pulled out by their roots will not be collected
- Rootballs, stumps, and firewood logs are not collected
- Chipper cannot take vines, weeping willow branches, or bamboo
*The Town does not collect contractor work. All contractors must purchase a dump ticket at the Finance Office located at 102 E. Main Street to dispose of the items at the Manassas Avenue extended site.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Gazebo parking lot closed during construction
The parking spaces in the rear parking lot at the Gazebo will remain closed through March 19, 2021, to allow for the work on-site to be completed. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.
On March 2, 2021, the ENTIRE GAZEBO PARKING LOT will be CLOSED OFF to allow for the delivery of the bathroom structure and setting it in place with a crane.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm
Town Notices
Town Notice: I & I sewer flow meters installation
The Town of Front Royal will be having Duke’s Root Control Inc., a contractor, placing meter devices in sewer manholes in several areas throughout the Town, February 6th through February 13th, 2021.
Most of the manholes are along public streets; however, some are within easements beside and behind homes. The meter devices will log the flow in the sewer system to assist Town staff in monitoring the system and identifying areas in need of improvement.
The contractor, Duke’s Root Control, Inc., will have marked vehicles and workers will have identification.
There will be periodic lane closures during installation though traffic impacts are anticipated to be minimal. See below for locations:
- West of N. Shenandoah Ave. between Kendrick Lane and W. 11th St, East of Massanutten Ave.
- West of Virginia Ave between E. 6th St. and E 2nd St.
- West of S. Royal Ave between W. 1st St. and South St.
- East of S. Royal Ave., West of S. Commerce Ave between E Stonewall Dr., and John Marshall Hwy.
- North of John Marshall Hwy. on Portsmouth Rd., Richmond Rd., and Gloucester Rd.
- South of John Marshall Hwy. on Oakmont Rd., Elm St., and Hillvue St.
- North of John Marshall Hwy. on Westminster Dr. to Windsor Ct.
- South of John Marshall Hwy. on Biggs Dr. and Robin Hood Ln.
- West of Leach Run Pkwy., East of Locust Dale Dr. between Canterbury Rd. and John Marshall Hwy.
- East of Leach Run Pkwy. and West of Longhill Rd.
- South of Happy Creek Rd., East of Lewis St, West of Imboden Dr. and North of Leach Run
Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (540) 635-7819 during the business hours of Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.
Town Notices
Town Hall lobby and offices opening February 1, 2021
In an effort to maintain operations, programs and activities as well as protecting the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations will be effective February 1st, 2020:
- Town Hall will be opened to the public. All activities conducted in the conference room will provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.
- Town Hall drive thru lanes will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance. The Town will continue with normal processing and collection procedures related to utility services.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments. To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
- Website – frontroyalva.com/online-payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
- By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799
- By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Drop box – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window.
Due to high traffic an additional drop box is in front of Town Hall near the bike rack. Citizens are welcome to use either drop box.
It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday closing
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.
The last day for Christmas Tree Collection and Wednesday Yard Waste Collection is January 27, 2021. Wednesday Yard Waste Collection will resume on March 31, 2021.
