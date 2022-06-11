Town Notices
Town Notice: Recent increase in power outages and blinks
The Town of Front Royal Energy Services Department has received several questions and complaints regarding power outages and blinks. Recently we have seen an increase in power outages related to wildlife – primarily squirrels.
Be assured that wildlife protection equipment has been installed across our system – however, they continue to find their way onto our energized equipment – causing outages and electric reliability issues. Although we believe this increase to be mostly seasonal, we continue to work tirelessly to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and to find creative preventative solutions.
The American Public Power Association, which represents municipal electric utilities, and to whom the town reports all power outages using the eReliability Tracker Tool, says that squirrels are the number one cause of power outages nationwide.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes to our citizens – and, of course, our condolences to the squirrels.
If you have questions, please call the Department of Energy Services Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm at (540)635-3027
Town Notice: Curb & Gutter Project
The Town of Front Royal will have contractor, Imperio Construction, installing curb & gutter on certain Town streets and will begin on E. 6th St from Commerce Avenue to Royal Avenue. They will begin Wednesday, June 1, 2022-until complete approximately June 24, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (Weather Permitting).
There may be lane shifts for periods of time. There will be signs in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If any questions, contact Steve Scheulen, Public Works at 540-635-7819.
Areas of Town:
- E. 6th St – from Commerce Ave to Royal Ave.
- Forest Hill Dr- from Duck St to Strasburg Rd
- Virginia Ave – from 14th St to 15th St
- W. 16th St – from 15th St to dead end. 1 apron
- E. 13th St- from Royal Ave to Edgemont Ave
- Edgemont Ave – from 13th St to Scranton
- W. 11th St – from Royal Ave to N. Shenandoah Ave
- W. 9th St – from Virginia Ave to N. Shenandoah Ave. 1 apron
- Viscose Ave – from Shenandoah Ave to W. Main St. 4 aprons
- Garrison St- from Viscose Ave to W. Main St
- Easterly St – from Wine St to Stonewall Dr. 2 aprons
- Horseshoe Dr – from Easterly to Easterly. 1 apron
Townwide line painting and thermoplastic for crosswalks, stop bars, and arrows will begin May 17th
Townwide line painting and thermoplastic for crosswalks, stop bars, and arrows will begin May 17 to June 1 from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday – Friday (weather permitting)
Clatterbuck Pavement Markings will be line painting roads throughout the Town.
Crosswalks will be installed one lane at a time with minimal traffic interruptions. There will be lane shifts for short periods of time, and signs will be in place.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and to be aware of flaggers and crews working.
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819
No yard waste collection, public works office closed – May 18, 2022
National Public Works Week is May 15-21, 2022. We would love to celebrate all the hard work of the approximately 68 Public Works Employees who work hard every day during their shift and while on call 24/7 for emergency situations and being taken away from family, even during holidays.
The Town of Front Royal’s Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, so all Public Works employees can enjoy a treat to celebrate National Public Works Week and attend the Town Employees Wellness Day. The Public Works office will also be closed from (11:00 am to 2:00 pm). The collection will resume on May 25, 2022.
Trash and Recycling will be collected on Wednesday, May 18, and must be placed curbside by 7:00 am the morning of the collection or after 7:00 pm the night before.
If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (540)635-7819, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm. If there are any utility emergencies during the closure, please contact Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Town Notice: Road Closure – Chester Street and Laurel Virginia Hale – May 9 – 11
The Town of Front Royal Streets Department will be installing security bollards and will have a road closure at the intersection of Chester Street and Laurel Virginia Hale to the Gazebo entrance beginning Monday, May 9, 2022, at 7:00 am through Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm. (Weather Permitting)
Crews will be working in the area between 7:00 am to 2:00 pm and will be pouring concrete and leaving overnight to cure. The road closure will be through the day and night. Signs will be in place.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday through Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm.
Town Notice: Road closures – sewer repairs
The Town of Front Royal is having contractor, Snyder Environmental Services complete sewer repairs. The following road closures will begin May 1-4, 2022 (weather permitting) 7:00 pm to 6:00 am:
- Crescent Street from Main Street to Chester Street will be closed.
- Peyton Street from Royal Avenue and Chester Street will be closed.
- Contractors will have signs in place while working.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.
If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or after-hours non-emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Front Royal flushing fire hydrants town wide
The Town will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the community from April 5 – 14, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 am and 3:00 pm.
Hydrant flushing helps to keep water lines free of deposit buildup and to check the mechanical operation of fire hydrants. Bi-annual flushing is necessary to provide better water quality and fire protection. Daytime flushing allows crews to perform minor repairs to hydrants to provide continued operation.
Customers may experience periods of low water pressure and/or discoloration of water during flushing. If you experience discolored water, run your cold-water tap until it clears. During periods of discoloration, postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears.
Hydrant flushing also results in water on the roadways. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving during these times.
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
