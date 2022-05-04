Town Notice: Road Closure – Chester Street and Laurel Virginia Hale – May 9 – 11

The Town of Front Royal Streets Department will be installing security bollards and will have a road closure at the intersection of Chester Street and Laurel Virginia Hale to the Gazebo entrance beginning Monday, May 9, 2022, at 7:00 am through Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm. (Weather Permitting)

Crews will be working in the area between 7:00 am to 2:00 pm and will be pouring concrete and leaving overnight to cure. The road closure will be through the day and night. Signs will be in place.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday through Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm.