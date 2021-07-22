Town Notices
Town Notice: Road closure-Happy Creek sewer replacement
The Town will have a contractor, Snyder Environmental Services, upgrading a sewer mainline as part of the Town’s I&I Program. This work will begin on July 26, 2021, and be conducted through November 12, 2021.
This work will be performed on South Commerce Avenue, Radham Street, the Arboretum walking path across the creek to Stonewall Drive.
East Stonewall Drive bridge will be closed from July 26 through September 24, 2021, to allow the contractor to perform work and access both sides of the creek.
East Stonewall Drive will be closed from Commerce Avenue to Fletcher Street. Signs, cones, and message boards will be in place for road closure. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.
Once the night work is scheduled for the South Commerce Avenue portion of the project, the Town Public Works will provide an update with dates and times.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Road Closure, Street Paving
The Town of Front Royal has scheduled contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, to pave Wine Street, Evelyn Court, Leach Street, Northview Street and Parkview Drive.
Paving will be on weekdays from July 15, 2021-July 23, 2021; 7 am-7 pm. Milling and overlay operation with flaggers present for traffic control. Road closures are possible at times.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.
Town Notices
Update: Royal Cinemas getting a face lift, street closing to install
The Town of Front Royal has approved a contractor to close E. Main Street from Church Street to Crescent Street on July 13-15, 2021, from 6 am-5 pm, weather permitting.
This closure is for the Royal Cinemas Movie Theater to complete its facade work.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Board of Architectural Review seeking board member to fill unexpired term
Town Council is searching for a citizen who is interested in serving on the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) to fill an unexpired term ending November 13, 2024. The BAR is a 5-member panel appointed by Town Council. Those interested in serving must own property in Warren County or Front Royal. Each member is appointed to a 4-year term. Meetings are held once a month or as needed.
The Board of Architectural Review shall have the power and authority for issuing or denying certificates of appropriateness for construction, reconstruction, substantial exterior alteration, razing, or relocation within the historic district overlay area.
Members shall make every effort to attend at least one (1) training session annually sponsored by the Department of Historic Resources, the Preservation Alliance of Virginia, or other organizations that are involved with historic preservation issues, design and review standards, or other work of the BAR. Training sessions will be paid for by the Town of Front Royal.
If you are interested in serving on the BAR please send application/resume to:
Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Applications are available on the Town’s website https://www.frontroyalva.com/ or by contacting the Clerk of Council.
Local News
Town Notice: Year-End Processing
Due to the Town’s Fiscal Year ending, online payments will NOT be accepted on the Town’s Website beginning Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 3:00 pm and ending Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10:00 am.
There is a secure 24-hour depository located at the back of Town Hall (102 E. Main Street near the Drive-Thru) for your convenience.
If you have questions or concerns please contact the Town’s Finance Department Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at (540) 635-7799.
(Press Release from the Town of Front Royal)
Town Notices
Town Notice: New destination marketing organization forming, seeking board members
The Town of Front Royal and County of Warren is jointly forming a new destination marketing organization (DMO) through its tourism contractor in JLL. This process began in January 2021 when the Town and County contracted JLL for these formations and destination marketing services. On behalf of the new DMO, the Town and County are seeking board members to be appointed to the initial board and fulfill a critical governance role in the oversight of the new non-profit that will sell and market our community to visitors.
The Town is advertising to fill 2 of the 5 Board of Director positions. The board positions have fiduciary responsibilities. The notion of a fiduciary is that a board member must act in the best interest of the new organization as his/her sole charge. These responsibilities will include hiring and firing and monitoring the overall performance of the Managing Director and overseeing the financial and overall performance of the organization, as well as weighing in on marketing strategy and overall direction. A fiduciary board member must exercise the highest standard of care and be consistently engaged in the new organization’s success.
Board members will be expected to attend monthly board meetings and annual planning retreats, with minimum attendance requirements of 75%, and prepare in advance to be well-informed on the organization’s performance. Additional responsibilities include the oversight of the annual budget and goals development.
Applications will not be accepted from an officer or employee of the Town of Front Royal or the County of Warren. Applications and a detailed job description are available on the Town’s website at www.frontroyalva.com and accepted until filled. Please send applications and/or resumes with a cover letter to:
Town of Front Royal
Attn: Alisa Scott
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
(Town of Front Royal Press Release)
Local News
Severe weather alert issued
Warren County Emergency Services has announced a Hazardous Weather Outlook as of June 7th, 2021, at 9:15 AM:
- Today and Tonight: A severe thunderstorm with damaging wind or large hail is possible late this afternoon and evening. There is an isolated threat for flooding as well.
- Next six days: Isolated instances of flooding due to locally heavy rainfall are possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Wind: 5mph N
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 3
86/70°F
93/70°F