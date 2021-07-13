Town Notice: Road Closure, Street Paving

Front Royal Police Department is issuing a reminder to our citizens and community about the parking of certain vehicles and trailers in residential areas within the town limits per the Town of Front Royal’s Municipal Code.

This warning comes after the Front Royal Police Department has received a recent influx of complaints regarding improperly parked vehicles. The issues range from cars left on the side of the road with no visible license plates to RV’s and trailers parked in front of people’s property for months, to semi-tractor trailers parked in residential neighborhoods. Since January 1, 2021, Front Royal Police have responded to a total of 82 parking problems and notice of violation calls for service.

The Town of Front Royal has municipal codes that address these issues. The Town of Front Royal’s Municipal Code states the following in Chapter 158, Section 19.1: Residential Zoning Districts – It shall be unlawful to park trucks (in excess of 7,500 pounds), tractor trucks, trailers, or semitrailers upon the public streets and alleys of the Town of Front Royal located in any residential zoning district. All trailers, which include trash trailers, boat trailers, camper trailers, semitrailers, etc., are not to be parked on public streets.

Inoperable vehicles have been another frequent complaint that we are addressing. The Town of Front Royal Municipal Code, Chapter 175, Zoning, Section 110.1 INOPERATIVE MOTOR VEHICLES states that inoperative vehicles must be fully screened year-round from public view by plantings, fencing, or a professionally manufactured car cover. Any inoperative vehicle stored under a car cover shall not be maintained on the same lot for more than six months in a twelve-month period.

In no case shall any inoperative vehicles be stored in the required parking spaces for the use or in any required yard adjoining a public street. Examples of an inoperative vehicle is a vehicle without valid license plates nor a valid inspection decal, flat tires, no tires, partially or totally disassembled engine, or essential parts required for the operation of a vehicle.

The Front Royal Police Department will continue enforcing this code and will be issuing parking tickets for any violations reported. This code shall apply regardless of whether such vehicle is kept, parked or stored in the open or within an enclosed structure.

We invite our community to review the Town Municipal Code in its entirety at the following website: www.frontroyalva.com.