Town Notices
Town Notice: Road Closure, Street Paving
The Town of Front Royal has scheduled contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, to pave Wine Street, Evelyn Court, Leach Street, Northview Street and Parkview Drive.
Paving will be on weekdays from July 15, 2021-July 23, 2021; 7 am-7 pm. Milling and overlay operation with flaggers present for traffic control. Road closures are possible at times.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.
Update: Royal Cinemas getting a face lift, street closing to install
The Town of Front Royal has approved a contractor to close E. Main Street from Church Street to Crescent Street on July 13-15, 2021, from 6 am-5 pm, weather permitting.
This closure is for the Royal Cinemas Movie Theater to complete its facade work.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
Town Notice: Board of Architectural Review seeking board member to fill unexpired term
Town Council is searching for a citizen who is interested in serving on the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) to fill an unexpired term ending November 13, 2024. The BAR is a 5-member panel appointed by Town Council. Those interested in serving must own property in Warren County or Front Royal. Each member is appointed to a 4-year term. Meetings are held once a month or as needed.
The Board of Architectural Review shall have the power and authority for issuing or denying certificates of appropriateness for construction, reconstruction, substantial exterior alteration, razing, or relocation within the historic district overlay area.
Members shall make every effort to attend at least one (1) training session annually sponsored by the Department of Historic Resources, the Preservation Alliance of Virginia, or other organizations that are involved with historic preservation issues, design and review standards, or other work of the BAR. Training sessions will be paid for by the Town of Front Royal.
If you are interested in serving on the BAR please send application/resume to:
Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Applications are available on the Town’s website https://www.frontroyalva.com/ or by contacting the Clerk of Council.
Town Notice: Year-End Processing
Due to the Town’s Fiscal Year ending, online payments will NOT be accepted on the Town’s Website beginning Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 3:00 pm and ending Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10:00 am.
There is a secure 24-hour depository located at the back of Town Hall (102 E. Main Street near the Drive-Thru) for your convenience.
If you have questions or concerns please contact the Town’s Finance Department Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at (540) 635-7799.
(Press Release from the Town of Front Royal)
Town Notice: New destination marketing organization forming, seeking board members
The Town of Front Royal and County of Warren is jointly forming a new destination marketing organization (DMO) through its tourism contractor in JLL. This process began in January 2021 when the Town and County contracted JLL for these formations and destination marketing services. On behalf of the new DMO, the Town and County are seeking board members to be appointed to the initial board and fulfill a critical governance role in the oversight of the new non-profit that will sell and market our community to visitors.
The Town is advertising to fill 2 of the 5 Board of Director positions. The board positions have fiduciary responsibilities. The notion of a fiduciary is that a board member must act in the best interest of the new organization as his/her sole charge. These responsibilities will include hiring and firing and monitoring the overall performance of the Managing Director and overseeing the financial and overall performance of the organization, as well as weighing in on marketing strategy and overall direction. A fiduciary board member must exercise the highest standard of care and be consistently engaged in the new organization’s success.
Board members will be expected to attend monthly board meetings and annual planning retreats, with minimum attendance requirements of 75%, and prepare in advance to be well-informed on the organization’s performance. Additional responsibilities include the oversight of the annual budget and goals development.
Applications will not be accepted from an officer or employee of the Town of Front Royal or the County of Warren. Applications and a detailed job description are available on the Town’s website at www.frontroyalva.com and accepted until filled. Please send applications and/or resumes with a cover letter to:
Town of Front Royal
Attn: Alisa Scott
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
(Town of Front Royal Press Release)
Local News
Severe weather alert issued
Warren County Emergency Services has announced a Hazardous Weather Outlook as of June 7th, 2021, at 9:15 AM:
- Today and Tonight: A severe thunderstorm with damaging wind or large hail is possible late this afternoon and evening. There is an isolated threat for flooding as well.
- Next six days: Isolated instances of flooding due to locally heavy rainfall are possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Parking problems: Also includes trash trailers, boat trailers, camper trailers, semitrailers, etc.
Front Royal Police Department is issuing a reminder to our citizens and community about the parking of certain vehicles and trailers in residential areas within the town limits per the Town of Front Royal’s Municipal Code.
This warning comes after the Front Royal Police Department has received a recent influx of complaints regarding improperly parked vehicles. The issues range from cars left on the side of the road with no visible license plates to RV’s and trailers parked in front of people’s property for months, to semi-tractor trailers parked in residential neighborhoods. Since January 1, 2021, Front Royal Police have responded to a total of 82 parking problems and notice of violation calls for service.
The Town of Front Royal has municipal codes that address these issues. The Town of Front Royal’s Municipal Code states the following in Chapter 158, Section 19.1: Residential Zoning Districts – It shall be unlawful to park trucks (in excess of 7,500 pounds), tractor trucks, trailers, or semitrailers upon the public streets and alleys of the Town of Front Royal located in any residential zoning district. All trailers, which include trash trailers, boat trailers, camper trailers, semitrailers, etc., are not to be parked on public streets.
Inoperable vehicles have been another frequent complaint that we are addressing. The Town of Front Royal Municipal Code, Chapter 175, Zoning, Section 110.1 INOPERATIVE MOTOR VEHICLES states that inoperative vehicles must be fully screened year-round from public view by plantings, fencing, or a professionally manufactured car cover. Any inoperative vehicle stored under a car cover shall not be maintained on the same lot for more than six months in a twelve-month period.
In no case shall any inoperative vehicles be stored in the required parking spaces for the use or in any required yard adjoining a public street. Examples of an inoperative vehicle is a vehicle without valid license plates nor a valid inspection decal, flat tires, no tires, partially or totally disassembled engine, or essential parts required for the operation of a vehicle.
The Front Royal Police Department will continue enforcing this code and will be issuing parking tickets for any violations reported. This code shall apply regardless of whether such vehicle is kept, parked or stored in the open or within an enclosed structure.
We invite our community to review the Town Municipal Code in its entirety at the following website: www.frontroyalva.com.
