Town Notice: Road closures – sewer repairs

The Town of Front Royal is having contractor, Snyder Environmental Services complete sewer repairs. The following road closures will begin May 1-4, 2022 (weather permitting) 7:00 pm to 6:00 am:

Crescent Street from Main Street to Chester Street will be closed.

Peyton Street from Royal Avenue and Chester Street will be closed.

Contractors will have signs in place while working.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.

If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or after-hours non-emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.