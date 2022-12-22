Top Stories
Town Notice: Severe winter weather preparedness
The Town of Front Royal is closely monitoring the winter weather forecast for mixed precipitation, high winds, and low temperatures and the potential impacts on our community. Be assured that the Town has emergency response plans in place and is prepared to act quickly in the event of Power Outages and other possible issues.
- If you experience a loss of power: report it online HERE or call the Non-Emergency Police line at (540)635-2111.
- To report all other utility or town-related issues: call the Non-Emergency Police line at (540)635-2111.
- We also recommend staying up to date on widespread power outages and other utility-related issues by signing up HERE to receive text or email alerts directly.
SNOW REMOVAL – During snow events, the Town’s priority is to provide emergency vehicle access; therefore, arterial roads (Royal Ave, Commerce Ave, South St, and Shenandoah Ave) will be cleared first. To clear the roads effectively and efficiently, we ask citizens to please assist the Town by:
- Parking off the street if possible.
- Refraining from driving. Removing snow/ice from sidewalks adjacent to your property. Town Code (142 – 4.1) allows property owners 24 hours after the ice has formed or snow has ceased to fall.
- Waiting until after plows have cleared your street to complete your driveway and mailbox shoveling. Trucks cannot pick up plows for every driveway or mailbox, and it is possible your driveway or mailbox could unintentionally get blocked back in with snow.
- Refraining from pushing snow in the street. This will create slick areas in the road when the snow begins to melt and re-freeze. Snow events can be frustrating for you and your family, and the Town makes every effort to clear the streets as quickly and efficiently as possible. As with any situation, if you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.
Safe, warm & happy holidays to all!
Town of Front Royal
Local News
E. Wilson Morrison students go all in this Christmas season for this community’s veterans
The Early Act students at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School proudly display some of the “Change Jars” used in their second annual “Change Wars.” Early Act students challenged all of the classes at the school to raise as much money as possible, in order to help the families of local veterans, who have fallen on tough times.
These families are identified through the non-profit organization “Able Forces Foundation.” The founder and CEO of this organization is US Army Veteran “Skip Rogers.” Skip also founded the “Adopt a Warrior for Christmas” program, through Able Forces, in order to offer an extra hand up to vets during the holidays.
Last year, the students raised just over $500. This year, they more than doubled that, with a grand total of $1,101.11. All of the proceeds will go to Able Forces for the “Adopt a Warrior for Christmas” program.
The winning class this year was EWM Kindergarten teacher Julia Johnson (pictured below)’s class, which raised $262.45. The Kindergarten class, as a whole, raised $356.23!!
Local Government
County Planning Commission tackles fresh wave of Short-Term Tourist Rentals, approves Linden Sheetz site plan
The County Planning Commission held its regular meeting on December 12. Chairman Robert Myers dispensed quickly with the minutes of the previous meeting and the agenda and found no takers for the public presentations. It may have been the holiday spirit, but all the commission’s actions were unanimous and without controversy.
Jacob Horowitz has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a short-term tourist rental. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located at 5433 Gooney Manor Loop in the South River District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commission that staff had completed the permit package and the request met all county ordinances. While there were no speakers at the public hearing, staff had received a letter of support from a neighboring property owner. The applicant is an experienced short-term tourist rental operator and will utilize local companies for maintenance and immediate response. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry and a second by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Jeffrey May submitted a request for a CUP for gunsmithing service on his property at 425 Valley Road in the Green Hill Subdivision in the Happy Creek District. The 5-acre property is zoned Agricultural (A). Zoning Administrator Lenz briefed the commission on the request and outlined the conditions that would apply to the permit. Among the requirements are that no discharge or shooting of firearms will be allowed on the property, and customer appointments will be limited to the hours of 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. There were no speakers during the public hearing, and the Commission voted unanimously, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by commissioner Greg Huson, to recommend approval.
Lydia Freeman has submitted an application for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for her property at 400 Chipmunk Trail Lane in the Blue Mountain Subdivision in the Shenandoah District. The 1.1 Acre property is zoned residential (R-1) and complies with the county’s short-
term tourist rental ordinance. The Blue Mountain property owner’s Association had no objection to the proposed use, and there were no speakers for the public hearing. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Sergiu Luca is requesting a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 104 Marino Lane in the River View section of Shenandoah Farms. The 3.2 acre residentially zoned property has a certified Residential Alternative Onsite Sewage System (RAOSS), subject to continued compliance with the operation and maintenance requirements. There were no speakers for the public hearing, so, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Huson, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Stacy Weng submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for her residentially (R-1) zoned property at 5 Oakwood Drive in the Shenandoah District. The property is .8 acres in size and according to the applicants, was purchased as a second home for the applicant’s family as well as a potential tourist rental. Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Commission that all the supplementary conditions for the permit approval including setback requirements. There were no speakers during the public hearing, and, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert are requesting a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property in the Skyland Estates subdivision at 1862 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The .76-acre property is zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. The applicants already have two other short-term tourist rental properties in Warren County and expect to use local professional services for maintenance, cleaning, and landscaping, there were no speakers during the public hearing, and on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert are also requesting a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 1424 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The property is also zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek District. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and the commission voted, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, unanimously to recommend approval.
All these CUP applications will now be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Commission then turned its attention to the Consent Agenda seeking authorization to advertise Public Hearings to be held at the Commission’s regular January 11th meeting. Those included:
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has submitted a request for a CUP for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet (985,735 square-feet) to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Rd. The properties are zoned Commercial (C) and Residential (R-1) located in the North River District.
Remo Kommnick has submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for a property located at 226 Judy Lane. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah District.
Robert Chevez has submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 604 Windy Knoll Drive. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Gabriel Gaillard & Natasha Nyirongo-Gaillard have submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 95 Pickford Court and is zoned Residential-(R-1). It is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Nicholas E. & Cara S. Achterberg have requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 671 Thompson Hollow Road and is zoned Residential (R-1) It is located in the South River Magisterial District.
Shenandoah Shores Management Group, LLC has applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 301 Rollason Drive and is zoned Residential(R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Jose L. Canales has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 68 Skunk Hollow Lane in the South River Magisterial District. It is zoned Agricultural (A).
Natalya Scimeca has submitted a request for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for her property at 1086 Lower Valley Road. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has requested an amendment to the Warren County Comprehensive Plan – Future Land Use Map to accommodate the rezoning of the 77-acre parcel at Rockland Road and Winchester Road (US 340-522).
Potential Data Center?
The Rushmark Rockland Road LLC CUP request for a rezoning from Commercial (C) and Residential One (R-1) to Industrial (I), including construction of a building in excess of 50,000 square feet was pulled from the Consent Agenda for additional discussion. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road at the intersection with Rockland Road in the North River District. Kevin Rivera, representing the applicant, provided a presentation to the board, and said that there are 77.5 acres that would be affected by this rezoning request. The parcel was previously zoned commercial (C-1) with a small portion zoned residential. According to the applicant, attempts to market the property as a commercial development similar to the parcels to the south have failed due to “a dramatically changed marketplace”, and rezoning to Industrial use appears to be “More suitable”.
The plan presented to the commission shows a 985,735 square-foot warehousing and distribution facility to be developed should the rezoning request be approved. The plan in several places
refers to possibilities of a Data Center in that location, should the County Board of Supervisors elect to authorize that use. Planning Director Matt Wendling reminded the commissioners that a rezoning would effectively remove that parcel from the stock or commercial properties in the county. After some discussion, the commission voted to authorize advertisement for a public hearing at the regular commission meeting on January 11.
Finally, the commission reviewed and quickly approved the final site plan submitted by Sheetz for their Convenience store with gas pumps and a public-school bus stop at Apple Mountain Road and Interstate 66. In May 2021, massive citizen opposition prompted the Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of the project, but in June of that year, the County Board of Supervisors reversed itself and approved that project.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 PM
Local News
Warren firefighters offer tips for a safe holiday season
447 fires. 500 deaths. $554 Billion dollars in property damage. That’s the toll the winter holidays take on the nation, according to Warren County Fire and Rescue’s (WCFR) Lisa Wilbanks. She is spreading the word about staying safe over the busy time period in hopes that the community will suffer no losses.
Wilbanks, a firefighter/emergency medical technician (E.M.T.), along with Lieutenant Tony Hitt, is part of the County’s Community Risk Reduction Team. In addition to busy shifts responding to emergencies, the duo work to educate the public about fire safety.
In a Thursday interview, they offered several tips to help Royal Examiner readers avoid holiday hazards, including how to choose and care for live Christmas trees and how to safely dispose of the mounds of crumpled gift wrap and packaging that accumulates in most homes on Christmas Day.
Wilbanks says Christmas tree shoppers should examine a tree thoroughly before purchasing one. Tree needles should be green and not fall off the tree in large numbers. Shoppers should bend a needle in half with their fingers. Fresh pines should bend but not break, while fresh firs should snap. To test a Christmas tree’s freshness, gently grab the inside of a branch and pull your hand toward you. The needles should stay in place on the branch if the tree is fresh. A tree in that condition, she says, should last about four weeks.
Lt. Hitt added that two inches of the trunk should be sawed off before placing the tree into its stand, so the tree can absorb the maximum amount of water. Watering the tree daily and monitoring it for needles is important. It should also be placed away from any heat sources, such as a floor vent or a fireplace or portable heater.
Hitt said that all lights should be tested before placing any on the tree. Frayed wires should never be used, nor should lights from different manufacturers be used together. That’s because each brand has its own specifications, such as how many strands can be plugged into each other.
Wilbanks said it also important to use lights as the manufacturer intended—indoor lights should never be placed outside, where inclement weather could damage them and possibly cause a fire. One option for consumers are indoor/outdoor lights, which can be used for indoor decor as well as on the rooftop.
Hitt stressed that trees should be placed at least three feet from heat sources, such as fireplaces, radiators, heat vents candles or lights. “Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit,” he said. Willbank added, “Always turn off tree lights and any outside lights before going to bed or leaving the house.”
Regarding the unsafe practice of burning wrapping paper and packaging material in fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, both firefighters stressed that it was an unsafe practice that could lead to the buildup of creosote, and a future fire hazard.
Disposing of ashes from fireplaces and wood-burning stoves should be done carefully, Wilbanks said. Even after two days of proper removal, the potential exists for the ashes to start a fire if not properly stored.
She explained that ashes should be placed in a metal pail, doused with water and covered with a lid. Ashes should never be placed on a deck, nor within 10 feet of a deck, house or other structure.
Hitt offered some tips for the proper use of space heaters and kerosene heaters. “Always plug an electric heater directly into the wall, never into an extension cord” he said. It’s important to note that no other electrical devices should be plugged into the same outlet. The heater should be on a level, flat surface, and never placed on cabinets, furniture or carpet, which can overheat and quickly become a fire. All heaters should be three-feet from furniture and drapery. Children and pets should be supervised and never left alone in a room with a space heater.
The National Fire Protection Association says that heating equipment, including space heaters, is the second lead cause of house fires and the third leading cause of fire deaths.
Kerosene heaters must also be used with caution. They should never be refueled inside living quarters or when the heater is still hot.
One of the best ways to protect your family, Hitt said, is to test smoke detectors monthly. He added, “Most people don’t realize that smoke alarms have a lifespan of 10 years.” It is important to replace any alarms that are not working properly.
Wilbanks stressed the importance of having enough smoke detectors in the home. There should be one in each bedroom, at least one on each floor including the basement and one should be installed outside of each sleeping area.
WCFR has partnered with the American Red Cross to ensure that everyone needing smoke detectors can get them. Citizens can contact the WCFR office to schedule a free in-home visit to assess smoke detectors and install a free one, if needed.
Fire extinguishers are another item that needs to be checked regularly, Hitt explained. Depending on the manufacturer, there may be a gauge that shows the level of charge the extinguisher has. Also, one can look for a date stamp on the inspection tag. That date may be stamped on the cylinder’s body. Consumers can also check the manufacturer’s website for details on locating the fire extinguisher’s expiration date.
As Christmas draws closer, many residents are eager to have Santa–and sometimes Mrs. Claus– visit their neighborhood, riding atop a fire engine.
The schedule for the annual Operation Santa is below:
Company 1 Front Royal
Christmas Eve, beginning at 5 p.m.
Company 2 Rivermont
Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.
Company 3 South Warren
Saturday, December 17, beginning at 6 p.m.
Company 4 Linden
Monday, December 19, and Tuesday, December 20,
beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening.
Company 5 Shenandoah Shores
Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.
Company 8 Fortsmouth
Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.
The best way to keep abreast of Operation Santa is to follow the Facebook page of the fire department that serves the neighborhood, Hitt said. He also encourages everyone to follow the Facebook page of WCFR.
That page, Wilbanks stressed, is the best way to keep abreast of events and volunteer opportunities with the agency. For example, the Citizen’s Fire Academy will make a comeback soon. The annual program took citizens through a series of weekly classes and safety demonstrations, culminating with a graduation ceremony. The academy took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Assistant Fire Chief Gerry R. Maiatico. He said the academy is being “retooled” before being offered to the public.
Graduates of that program often turn into volunteers, Maiatico said. Brenda Diehl, Recruitment & Retention Coordinator for WCFR is always eager to talk to potential volunteers. She can be reached at 540-636-3830, or by e-mail at joinnow@warrencountyfire.com.
Local Government
Supervisors celebrate the Christmas season, get ‘State of the County’ report as trouble looms on Farms Sanitary District front
The Christmas spirit was abundant Tuesday morning, December 13, in the Warren County Government Center – unless perhaps you live in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District where the holiday news was that some of your common recreational and facilities properties would not be funded by the County to cover insurance and other maintenance costs in the coming year – more on that later.
But for the rest of us at or tuned into the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was Christmas carols by the Ressie Jeffries Chorus opening the meeting prior to fond board-member recollections of a well-attended community Christmas Parade the previous week. After the seasonal entertainment and those board reports hailing the holiday season, the supervisors faced a light end-of-the-calendar-year agenda before adjourning into a three-item closed session.
However, during the open session there was one Public Comments speaker on non-agenda matters who was not in a merry mood. Dale Carpenter railed at the county government for “a glaring lack of common sense” in increased personal property tax rates, particularly based on increases in assessed used car values, an issue not specific to Warren County.
Two other Public Comments speakers, Mike Adair and Bill Talbot, members of the River Oak Home Owners Association, urged the board to approve the Short-Term Tourist Rental Conditional Use Permit application of Jaden and Tori Walter for a property at 80 River Oak Drive. Other than a 14-item Consent Agenda approved as presented, reconsideration of the Walters’ CUP application was the lone meeting action item under “Unfinished Business”. The agenda summary noted that after being forwarded by the planning commission with a recommendation of approval on a 4-0 vote, the application had come before the supervisors at a Special Meeting on October 25, 2022. However, a short-handed board voted 2-2 on the application, resulting in its denial. Having been assured of neighborhood and River Oak HOA support of the Walters application, on reconsideration the supervisors approved the Walter’s application by a 4-1 vote, Jay Butler dissenting.
In addition to a written monthly report submitted by VDOT, the board got in-person reports from County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz and County Administrator Ed Daley. Martz noted a “Clothing Closet” added at his department that is free to the public. He urged citizens to stop by the 15th Street Health & Human Services complex at the old middle school to have a look. In the wake of some other departmental-assisted clothing drives, Martz noted, “We have a lot of coats, a lot of jackets, a lot of clothing, all free to the public. You can just come on in and get what you need. And we’re really proud of our staff for coming up with this idea and the design, and we encourage everybody to stop by and take a look.”
County Administrator Ed Daley presented a detailed, 35-minute end of the calendar year “State of the County” summary of county affairs and projects, including an acknowledgement of “outstanding issues” in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District involving County-POSF relations. “The common properties, such as rights of way, the beach area, the dam – we will take responsibility, we will maintain those as long as all residents of Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District are permitted to use those facilities. The community center is a private facility and it is operated by fees. So, the Sanitary District will not be involved in paying for the operation of the community center or the office staff or the accounting or the legal. Those will be POSF responsibilities unless they provide different documentation than what I’ve received to date,” Daley noted of common properties under the ownership of POSF.
This decision not to continue to help POSF maintain its Farms common properties has occurred in the wake of the POSF’s attempt to regain management authority of the Sanitary District earlier this year through the dissolution of the two-party management agreement between original (1995-2011) Sanitary District Manager POSF (Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms) and the County, handing direct management over to the county government. But rather than re-establish POSF management, the board of supervisors and staff simply dissolved POSF’s involvement in Sanitary District operations and appointed its own Advisory Committee of Farms residents.
However, that Advisory Committee recommended that the County continue to fund the POSF this year at a rate of about $54,000 to continue to cover insurance and other operational costs to allow POSF to keep their properties open to the public. In the wake of the supervisors’ decision not to follow that recommendation, among others on the expenditure of Sanitary District revenue for road improvement and maintenance, the appointed Advisory Committee’s first chairman, Bruce Boyle, resigned and cited a decision to move out of the Farms and the county. Former Vice-Chair and Acting Chair Sarah Saber also appeared at a recent supervisors meeting with a scathing public critique of the board and its liaison to the committee Walt Mabe’s unwillingness to provide basic financial information on Sanitary District revenues and uses to aid in the committee’s function as advisors to the board on Sanitary District matters.
POSF officers have indicated they do not have independent financial resources to cover those common properties expenses, leading to their closing in the coming year according to a recent mail-out to Farms residents. POSF has also contacted the county’s state representatives to seek a state-assisted investigation into the County’s handling of and use of Sanitary District property fees and tax revenues in recent years when POSF could not get financial reports during a period of turnover in the county finance department. There will be more on this evolving situation as it develops.
On a brighter note, Daley also acknowledged progress on the County-overseen EDA in the reduction of its post-financial scandal outstanding debt by about $10-million over the past several years, and a rebound from COVID peak restrictions impacting county operations.
Closed Session topics included the “disposition of publicly held real property, such real property being located in the South River Magisterial District within the limits of the Town of Front Royal”; a “prospective business or industry where no previous announcement has been made of the business’ or industry’s interest in locating its facilities in the community, such prospective business to be located in the Happy Creek Magisterial District both inside and outside the limits of the Town of Front Royal”; and finally “for consultation with legal counsel for the provision of legal advice, such matters being permissible provisions in conditional use permits”.
Following that hour-and-22-minute closed session, with no further open session business the board adjourned at 12:03 p.m. for a half-hour lunch break before heading into a work session highlighted by staff presentations on suggested departmental reorganizations.
See the full open meeting and work session in the linked County video, the first 1-hour-39-minutes in open session, with the balance of the 3-and-a-half hour video devoted to the work session and staff presentations.
Local Government
Board of Architectural Review denies partial demolition application for Murphy Theater building
After a public hearing and sometimes circular exchanges with SEESUU applicant Gary Wayland over the structural status of the portions of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District he wants to demolish to make way for a redevelopment plan, on Tuesday evening, December 13, the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan appeared to side with the alternative of tabling a decision to give the applicant additional time to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision.
According to Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, present for the public hearing with Town Deputy Zoning Administrator John Ware, SEESUU and Wayland can appeal the decision within 10 days to the Front Royal Town Council.
During the Public Hearing the BAR heard from 14 speakers other than the applicant, many with past or present owner or management connections to nearby downtown businesses and buildings, including the Murphy Theater building. The general message from those speakers, other than SEESUU’s real estate agent Bill Barnett, was to proceed with extreme caution on an application with so few answers to specific questions regarding the potential for redevelopment rather than demolition of the targeted portions of the building. Wayland made it clear that only the “sometime before World War II” terra cotta section and circa 1940s/’50s rear apartment addition were being requested for demolition, not the darker bricked original 1879 Methodist Church portion or the 1908/’09 front commercial section fronting East Main Street.
And despite the fact that SEESUU’s redevelopment plan was not under consideration, only its partial demolition application, most neighboring property and/or business owners heard at public hearing were also troubled by SEESUU’s previously stated endgame: 60 “dwelling units” of 600 square feet or less. – “Parking, parking, parking” was a continued refrain from speakers opposed to, or cautious about, what demolition authorization would lead to. The large number of “dwelling units” too small to be termed apartments by Town Zoning standards is a plan opponents believe will negatively impact downtown commercial district parking availability to existing businesses’ customers and staffs.
Recently elected BAR Chairman Collin Waters took the point in questioning SEESUU principal Gary Wayland, the latter recovering from hip replacement surgery. “I think the point we’re missing here is the terra cotta section of the building has its own significance,” Waters told Wayland, drawing some applicant push back from indications the terra cotta exterior was initially seen as a temporary exterior that would eventually be covered by sturdier material.
“I think it does,” Waters countered of the section’s historical significance, adding, “I think we as a review board, it’s our duty to make sure that we’ve exhausted all efforts before we justify demolition of a historically significant building in this town. That’s why I want to know more about the engineer’s report, any kind of a cost analysis between restoration versus demolition.”
“If that’s what this board is here for, from my perception of it, it’s not historically significant that we need to make sure that it’s going to be standing for the next 30 years,” Wayland replied, continuing, “I’ll tell you what, it’ll be standing for the next month or so. I don’t know how long – and I’m not going to take my money and put it in to say, ‘Oh gosh, when is this thing going to fall down?’ I’m not going to do it till I know where I’m going.”
The SEESUU applicant had made it clear that where he has been during years of unrealized redevelopment plans does not include an engineer’s evaluation of the structure he has earmarked for demolition. He asserted that historically and structurally the terra cotta section does not have the value of either the original 1879 church section or the East Main Street-fronting commercial section, circa 1908/09, both of which he plans to leave in tact.
Eventually, after hearing the applicant and his real estate agents arguments and the public input of others with a stakeholder interest in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District, as noted above, the BAR rejected the application by a 4-1 margin.
The public hearing speakers list in the order they appeared was:
1/ Keith Menefee (bakery owner at 128 E. Main with family ties to the area);
2/ John Vander Wijst (adjacent Schewels store manager);
3/ applicant Gary Wayland (who did not speak 3rd in rotation as he had made his case during conversation with BAR chair and members earlier);
4/ Bill Barnett, SEESUU real estate agent;
5/ Suzanne Silek, a former owner of 131 E. Main St. Interestingly, Silek noted from information received during her family’s ownership, circa 1980/’90s, a former Methodist Church member, a Mrs. Sumption, may remain buried beneath the terra cotta portion of the building because her body buried in the original Methodist church cemetery between the church portion and Jackson St. was not recovered when the cemetery was moved to facilitate the building’s expansion;
6/ Ellen Aders, owner/manager of the State Farm building on Jackson St. behind the rear apartment section of 131 E. Main, also earmarked for demolition;
7/ Barbara Samuels, an E. Jackson St. resident;
8/Phil Foster, nearby resident with long family and personal ties to the downtown area;
9/ Lewis Moten, area resident;
10/ Millie Andrews, manages an clothing alteration store on Jackson St.;
11/ Nina Thayer, co-owner of C&C Frozen Treats on E. Main St.;
12/ William Huck, co-owner of C&C Frozen Treats;
13/ David Silek, son of former building owners Suzanne and Frankie Silek, who asserted that not only Mrs. Sumption’s, but other bodies as well were not recovered at the time of the cemetery move. Asked by Chairman Waters if he knew that to be a fact, Silek declined to respond;
14/ Kerry Barnhart, co-owner of Vibrissa brewery and restaurant off E. Main and Chair of “Discover Front Royal” joint town-county tourism promotional entity;
15/ Brian Conley, an E. Jackson St. based realtor.
The consensus of most speakers, save the applicant and his real estate agent, was to proceed with caution on approval of this demolition application without more information on the building’s condition that might support renovation as a viable option, or outright opposition based on the lack of that information and what is proposed to follow demolition developmentally.
See the full conversation with the applicant, public hearing speakers, and BAR discussion and vote in the Town video.
Community Events
Enjoy this Christmas Concert from the American Legion Community Band
In the spirit of Christmas, the American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented its 2022 Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 13, in Boggs Chapel at Randolph Macon Academy.
The conductors for this performance were Ed Richards and Ronald Dye.
The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, was formed in 1986 and had been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at various concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is versatile and traditional, ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for the band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.
