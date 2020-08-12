Town Notice: Sewer lateral repair/paving – 14th Street between N. Royal and N. Shenandoah

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled sewer lateral repairs on W. 14th Street between N. Royal Avenue and N. Shenandoah Avenue. This will be NIGHTWORK from 10 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020, through 6 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

The Northbound traffic will be DETOURED up N. Royal Avenue to W. 15th Street then back onto N. Shenandoah Avenue.

The Town of Front Royal will also have a contractor performing asphalt repairs on W. 14th Street between Virginia Avenue and N. Shenandoah Avenue with one Northbound lane and a section of the turn lane closed.

These repairs will begin August 19, 2020-August 20, 2020 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of flaggers and crews working.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819 Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.