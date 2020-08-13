Town Notices
Town Notice: Smoke testing sewer lines
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be smoke testing sanitary sewer lines and storm sewer lines August 17, 2020-October 9, 2020 (weather permitting) between 7 am-5 pm.
Door hangers will be hung weekly informing residents we will be in that area. The tests will be conducted using smoke. The smoke should not enter the premises unless a leak is present.
To minimize the chance of smoke entering your home, please pour water into all drains, including floor drains, prior to the date of the test.
The presence of smoke in your home should be reported immediately to Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm. If after-hours, call Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Please avoid any unnecessary exposure to the smoke. While relatively harmless, it may cause irritation to nasal passages. Any irritation will be temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. Persons with respiratory ailments should leave the home during the test. Be sure any house pets are provided proper ventilation or are removed from the home.
Town Notice: Sewer lateral repair/paving – 14th Street between N. Royal and N. Shenandoah
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled sewer lateral repairs on W. 14th Street between N. Royal Avenue and N. Shenandoah Avenue. This will be NIGHTWORK from 10 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020, through 6 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
The Northbound traffic will be DETOURED up N. Royal Avenue to W. 15th Street then back onto N. Shenandoah Avenue.
The Town of Front Royal will also have a contractor performing asphalt repairs on W. 14th Street between Virginia Avenue and N. Shenandoah Avenue with one Northbound lane and a section of the turn lane closed.
These repairs will begin August 19, 2020-August 20, 2020 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.
Signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of flaggers and crews working.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819 Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.
Town Notice: East Stonewall Drive/Bridge Closure
The Town will have a contractor performing repairs to the E. Stonewall Drive Bridge.
E. Stonewall Drive will be closed to all traffic from August 12, 2020, through September 30, 2020, from Walking Trail to Fletcher St.
Signs will be in place for the road closure.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819
Local News
The Town of Front Royal to provide financial assistance to small businesses
The Town of Front Royal, administered by the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, will begin taking grant applications from Town businesses for financial assistance. The intent of the forgivable grant program is to provide immediate relief to Town small businesses that can demonstrate economic hardship from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant funds shall be used to pay outstanding Town of Front Royal utility bills in order to continue to receive essential services, the remaining grant funds may be used to pay for other expenses associated with business interruption.
Businesses may receive grant funding between $2,500 and $20,000 depending on their 2019 gross receipts. The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce will work in conjunction with the Town of Front Royal Finance Department and the Front Royal CARES Committee to administer the grant.
“The Town Council has been anxious to help local businesses and was prepared in April to use Town reserve funds. Fortunately, the Town has received over one million dollars in CARES Act funds to help our local small businesses and boost our economy. I would personally like to thank the Town Council, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and the Front Royal CARES Committee for all their hard work getting us to this point. I am looking forward to checks being cut in a few weeks.” said Matthew Tederick, Interim Town Manager.
Niki Foster, President of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce said, “The Chamber’s Vision statement is, ‘To be recognized as the leading resource for business in Front Royal-Warren County.’ That is why we are so honored to be able to not only help the Town of Front Royal administer the financial assistance grant program, but as importantly, help our local small businesses who are the backbone of our community.”
Town of Front Royal businesses interested in applying for the business recovery grants will be able to apply on Monday, July 27th beginning at 9:00 AM at www.FrontRoyalVA.com/CARES through Monday, August 10th ending at 5:00 PM. In the meantime, businesses can go the web page and review the process and appropriate required documentation.
Further details can be found at www.FrontRoyalVA.com/CARES.
Town Notice: Voluntary reduction of electric consumption
As temperatures are expected to reach well into the ’90s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers is being asked to conserve power. If we can conserve during these peak hours (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low. The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption beginning today, July 21st from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Customers can take simple conservation steps such as:
• shutting off lights when not needed
• avoid using ovens/stoves from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
• unplugging small appliances and electric chargers
• raising the air conditioner thermostat, a degree or two
• doing laundry and other household chores that require hot water or electricity during hours other than 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
• turning off televisions, computers, radios, and other electronic devices when not being used.
If you have any questions or concerns please call the Energy Services Department at (540) 635-3027, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
Town Notice: No yard waste pickup on July 15th
The Town of Front Royal’s Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, so that employees can enjoy their Employee Appreciation Luncheon. The collection will resume on July 22.
Trash and Recycling will be collected on Wednesday, July 15, and must be placed curbside by 7:00 am the morning of the collection or after 7:00 pm the night before.
If you have any questions please contact the Public Work’s Department at (540)635-7819, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm.
Town Notice: Voluntary reduction of electric consumption requested
As temperatures are expected to continue to reach well into the 90’s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers are being asked to conserve power. “If we can conserve during these peak hours (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low,” the Town says. The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption beginning today, July 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Customers can take simple conservation steps such as:
– shutting off lights when not needed;
– avoid using ovens/stoves from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.;
– unplugging small appliances and electric chargers;
– raising the air conditioner thermostat, a degree or two;
– doing laundry and other household chores that require hot water or electricity during hours other than 1 p.m.-6 p.m.;
– turning off televisions, computers, radios, and other electronic devices when not being used.
If you have any questions or concerns please call the Energy Services Department at (540) 635-3027, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm.
