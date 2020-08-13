Town Notice: Smoke testing sewer lines

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be smoke testing sanitary sewer lines and storm sewer lines August 17, 2020-October 9, 2020 (weather permitting) between 7 am-5 pm.

Door hangers will be hung weekly informing residents we will be in that area. The tests will be conducted using smoke. The smoke should not enter the premises unless a leak is present.

To minimize the chance of smoke entering your home, please pour water into all drains, including floor drains, prior to the date of the test.

The presence of smoke in your home should be reported immediately to Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm. If after-hours, call Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.

Please avoid any unnecessary exposure to the smoke. While relatively harmless, it may cause irritation to nasal passages. Any irritation will be temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. Persons with respiratory ailments should leave the home during the test. Be sure any house pets are provided proper ventilation or are removed from the home.