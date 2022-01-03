Town Notices
Town Notice: Town Hall lobby closed till January 18th
In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protect the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations are effective January 4, 2022:
The Department of Finance Lobby located in the Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors.
The Planning and Zoning Department will be accepting applications by appointment only. Please call the department’s main line for assistance at 540-635-4236.
Department of Finance drive-thru lanes located at Town Hall will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive-thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799
By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
Dropbox – There are drop boxes located on the outside of the building one just before the drive-thru window and one near the entrance of Town Hall. It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect until January 18, 2022.
Town Notice: Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) vacancies
Town Council is searching for citizens who are interested in serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) to fill unexpired terms ending May 1, 2023, May 1, 2024, and May 1, 2025. The BZA is a 5-member body appointed by the Judge of the Circuit Court of Warren County.
Applicants must live within the Town Limits of Front Royal and complete the Certified Board of Zoning Appeals program through The Land Use Education Program (LUEP) at VCU within one year of service to the Town.
Town Council shall interview candidates and recommend their nomination to the judge.
BZA meets once a month as needed. They are responsible for deciding whether variances from the Town’s zoning regulations can be granted and to listen to appeals of administrative decisions of the Zoning Administrator.
Applications will not be accepted without a resume attached. Applications are available on the Town’s website https://www.frontroyalva.com/ or by contacting the Clerk of Council.
If you are interested in serving on the BZA please send an application with an attached resume to:
Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Update: Department of Energy Services Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed until December 16th
Due to Railroad Maintenance:
Update: The Manassas Ave Extended site is now scheduled to reopen on Thursday, December 16th, 2021, at 9:00 A.M.
The Manassas Avenue Extended site will be closed on Monday, December 13th, 2021 and will reopen on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 9:00 A.M.
The Department of Energy Services Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed to the public on Monday, December 13th, 2021, beginning at 8 A.M. They will be available by phone.
We apologize for any convenience.
Should you have any questions, please call:
Public Works – (540)635-7819
Department of Energy Services – (540)635-3027
Town Notice: Holiday Closing – Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, 2021, in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Trash and recycling for Thursday, December 23 will be collected Wednesday, December 22.
Trash and recycling for Friday, December 24 will be collected Tuesday, December 21.
All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.
The Manassas Avenue Extended Collection Site will be closed on Saturday, December 25, 2021
Town Business Offices closing early on Wednesday, December 8th
Front Royal Business Offices will close early on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am so that employees can attend and enjoy their Christmas Luncheon.
This includes the Town Hall, the Departments of Public Works, Energy Services, and the Front Royal-Warren County Visitors’ Center. All business offices will open on Thursday, December 9th during their regular business hours. The 24-hour deposit box located at the back of the Town Hall is available for your convenience.
The Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, December 8th.
Town Notice: CCTV sewer investigative work for next three month in Front Royal
The Town of Front Royal is having contractors, Hydrostructures and Snyder Environmental, do some sewer investigative work. They will be flushing and camera sewer lines throughout areas of Town from December 6, 2021 – February 28, 2022, between the hours of 7 am – 5 pm.
If flushing sewer lines are needed, the contractor will put door hangers out the day before to advise the resident of work being performed.
Residents should keep their toilet seats down when not in use to prevent any issues.
Contractors will have signs in place while working. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.
We apologize for any inconvenience. If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday, 7 am to 3:30 pm at 540-635-7819.
Town Notice: North Royal Avenue – West 14th Street – North Commerce Avenue Road Work
The Town of Front Royal will be having the contractor, Arthur Construction, complete the Water Infrastructure Improvements on N. Royal Avenue between W. 14th Street and N. Commerce Avenue between 7 am-5 pm, Monday through Friday, beginning November 22, 2021.
At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts and detours but message boards and proper signs will be in place. One lane of traffic will remain open each way. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
