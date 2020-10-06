Town Notices
Town Notice: Town offices closed October 12th for Columbus Day
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2020, in observance of Columbus Day.
Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.
Town Notices
Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair on Warren Avenue
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair beginning Thursday, September 24 at 10 pm through Friday, September 25 at 6 am (Weather Permitting).
Warren Avenue will be closed from E. 2nd Street to E. 3rd St and signs will be in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in this area.
We apologize for any inconvenience, however, that is why it is being scheduled at night. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111 after hours.
Town Notices
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be installing utility lines on W. Duck St
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be installing utility lines on W. Duck St for new dwellings on September 23, 2020, from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Duck Street will be closed from Forrest Hill Drive to the first VDOT entrance. Residents in Hensel Stone Subdivision will be detoured up Forrest Hill Drive.
Detour signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of signs and crews working.
We apologize for any inconvenience. Questions? Please call Public Works 540-635-7819
Town Notices
Main Street to stay closed on weekends until end of November
The weekend closures of Main Street will continue until the Governor of Virginia lifts all such relevant business restrictions.
Since this date is unknown at this time, the Town Manager has been authorized by Town Council to continue the closure. Main Street will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic until November 30, 2020, weather permitting.
Please be aware of new directional signs for parking and the installation of handicap parking on Main Street beginning September 4, 2020. The closure will be revised somewhat to allow traffic to enter Main Street from the west and continue onto Chester Street leaving the Gazebo Parking Lot’s three entrances open. Main Street from the east will allow traffic to enter Main Street and continue onto Crescent Street. The hours for the weekend closure are Friday at 4:30 pm – Monday at 7:00 am with exception to Labor Day weekend. The closure will be extended to Tuesday at 7:00 am.
The Front Royal Town Council encourages all citizens and visitors to visit all our restaurants and businesses throughout the Town. Please maintain six feet social distancing and wear masks when required, following the guidelines as directed by Governor Northam. Businesses and restaurants may provide additional guidelines for their establishments.
Should you have questions, please contact Interim Town Manager at (540) 635-8007.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Sewer Main upgrade – South Street lane closure
Town of Front Royal will have contractor, Tri-State, completing sewer lining and will have right Eastbound lane on South Street closed near Acton Street.
This will be NIGHTWORK from Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 9 pm through Wednesday, August 26, 6 am.
Signs will be in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in this area.
We apologize for any inconvenience, however, that is why the repair is being scheduled at night.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819 Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Smoke testing sewer lines
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be smoke testing sanitary sewer lines and storm sewer lines August 17, 2020-October 9, 2020 (weather permitting) between 7 am-5 pm.
Door hangers will be hung weekly informing residents we will be in that area. The tests will be conducted using smoke. The smoke should not enter the premises unless a leak is present.
To minimize the chance of smoke entering your home, please pour water into all drains, including floor drains, prior to the date of the test.
The presence of smoke in your home should be reported immediately to Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm. If after-hours, call Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Please avoid any unnecessary exposure to the smoke. While relatively harmless, it may cause irritation to nasal passages. Any irritation will be temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. Persons with respiratory ailments should leave the home during the test. Be sure any house pets are provided proper ventilation or are removed from the home.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Sewer lateral repair/paving – 14th Street between N. Royal and N. Shenandoah
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled sewer lateral repairs on W. 14th Street between N. Royal Avenue and N. Shenandoah Avenue. This will be NIGHTWORK from 10 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020, through 6 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
The Northbound traffic will be DETOURED up N. Royal Avenue to W. 15th Street then back onto N. Shenandoah Avenue.
The Town of Front Royal will also have a contractor performing asphalt repairs on W. 14th Street between Virginia Avenue and N. Shenandoah Avenue with one Northbound lane and a section of the turn lane closed.
These repairs will begin August 19, 2020-August 20, 2020 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.
Signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of flaggers and crews working.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819 Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.
