Town Notices

Town Notice: Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Town Manager’s Office has received several inquiries regarding trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The Town of Front Royal is NOT canceling Halloween and leaving it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate.

However, the Town is not sponsoring Hometown Halloween on Main Street as it has done in years past. It’s our understanding many merchants on Main Street are planning to participate in Halloween, again participation is at the discretion of parents and merchants.

The Front Royal Police Department will be publishing safety recommendations early next week which we would appreciate all participants in Trick-or-Treating to follow.

Town Notices

Town Notice: Town offices closed October 12th for Columbus Day

Published

3 days ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2020, in observance of Columbus Day.

Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.

Town Notices

Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair on Warren Avenue

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair beginning Thursday, September 24 at 10 pm through Friday, September 25 at 6 am (Weather Permitting).

Warren Avenue will be closed from E. 2nd Street to E. 3rd St and signs will be in place.  Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in this area.

We apologize for any inconvenience, however, that is why it is being scheduled at night. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111 after hours.

Town Notices

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be installing utility lines on W. Duck St

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be installing utility lines on W. Duck St for new dwellings on September 23, 2020, from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Duck Street will be closed from Forrest Hill Drive to the first VDOT entrance. Residents in Hensel Stone Subdivision will be detoured up Forrest Hill Drive.

Detour signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of signs and crews working.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Questions? Please call Public Works 540-635-7819

Town Notices

Main Street to stay closed on weekends until end of November

Published

1 month ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

The weekend closures of Main Street will continue until the Governor of Virginia lifts all such relevant business restrictions.

Since this date is unknown at this time, the Town Manager has been authorized by Town Council to continue the closure. Main Street will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic until November 30, 2020, weather permitting.

Please be aware of new directional signs for parking and the installation of handicap parking on Main Street beginning September 4, 2020. The closure will be revised somewhat to allow traffic to enter Main Street from the west and continue onto Chester Street leaving the Gazebo Parking Lot’s three entrances open. Main Street from the east will allow traffic to enter Main Street and continue onto Crescent Street. The hours for the weekend closure are Friday at 4:30 pm – Monday at 7:00 am with exception to Labor Day weekend. The closure will be extended to Tuesday at 7:00 am.

The Front Royal Town Council encourages all citizens and visitors to visit all our restaurants and businesses throughout the Town. Please maintain six feet social distancing and wear masks when required, following the guidelines as directed by Governor Northam. Businesses and restaurants may provide additional guidelines for their establishments.

Should you have questions, please contact Interim Town Manager at (540) 635-8007.

Town Notices

Town Notice: Sewer Main upgrade – South Street lane closure

Published

2 months ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Town of Front Royal will have contractor, Tri-State, completing sewer lining and will have right Eastbound lane on South Street closed near Acton Street.

This will be NIGHTWORK from Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 9 pm through Wednesday, August 26, 6 am.

Signs will be in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in this area.

We apologize for any inconvenience, however, that is why the repair is being scheduled at night.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819 Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.

Town Notices

Town Notice: Smoke testing sewer lines

Published

2 months ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be smoke testing sanitary sewer lines and storm sewer lines August 17, 2020-October 9, 2020 (weather permitting) between 7 am-5 pm.

Door hangers will be hung weekly informing residents we will be in that area. The tests will be conducted using smoke. The smoke should not enter the premises unless a leak is present.

To minimize the chance of smoke entering your home, please pour water into all drains, including floor drains, prior to the date of the test.

The presence of smoke in your home should be reported immediately to Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm. If after-hours, call Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.

Please avoid any unnecessary exposure to the smoke. While relatively harmless, it may cause irritation to nasal passages. Any irritation will be temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. Persons with respiratory ailments should leave the home during the test. Be sure any house pets are provided proper ventilation or are removed from the home.

Oct
8
Thu
6:00 pm 2020 Hands & Harvest Festival
2020 Hands & Harvest Festival
Oct 8 @ 6:00 pm – Oct 11 @ 8:00 pm
2020 Hands & Harvest Festival
Monterey, VA – Celebrate the beauty and bounty of fall with the annual Hands & Harvest Festival in Highland County, Virginia!  Held from Thursday, October 8, through Sunday, October 11, this year’s festival offers a[...]
Oct
9
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 9 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct
10
Sat
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 10 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows. Visit with the park’s chickens and learn about the park’s apiary. Hear about the park’s cattle operation in partnership with the Department of Corrections’ Agribusiness Program[...]
12:00 pm Back to Nature Celebration @ Front Royal, Virginia
Back to Nature Celebration @ Front Royal, Virginia
Oct 10 @ 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Back to Nature Celebration @ Front Royal, Virginia
Celebrate getting back to nature with canoe and nature lovers from all over the region! Canoeing, music, food, and great outdoor fun! Free canoe rides on the river every hour by Front Royal Outdoors from[...]
6:00 pm Low Water Bridge Band Concert @ Virginia Beer Museum
Low Water Bridge Band Concert @ Virginia Beer Museum
Oct 10 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Low Water Bridge Band Concert @ Virginia Beer Museum
“Low Water Bridge Band” is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and brings a powerfully unique sound that shakes the mountains, rumbles through the holler, and fills the river bottoms.
Oct
11
Sun
10:00 am Save Our Children Paint Night @ Holiday Inn | Washington Suite
Save Our Children Paint Night @ Holiday Inn | Washington Suite
Oct 11 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Save Our Children Paint Night @ Holiday Inn | Washington Suite
How would you like to spend a morning making memories and a spooky haunted house all while raising funds for a great cause? Come paint with us and help raise funds for The Laurel Center[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 11 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows. Visit with the park’s chickens and learn about the park’s apiary. Hear about the park’s cattle operation in partnership with the Department of Corrections’ Agribusiness Program[...]
Oct
12
Mon
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5k, 10k and H... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5k, 10k and H... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 12 @ 8:30 am – 1:30 pm
Crooked Run Valley 5k, 10k and Half Marathon @ Sky Meadows State Park
Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k, 10k and half marathon races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows, and into[...]
10:00 am Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Oct 12 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Answers to your gardening questions and problems! E-mail questions and pictures to greenhelpline.warrenco@gmail.com Mondays from 10:00am -1:00pm, April-October (except holidays) Come in or call 540-635-4549  *in-person and phone help available after coronavirus emergency*
Oct
16
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 16 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club