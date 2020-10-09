Town Notice: Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

The Town Manager’s Office has received several inquiries regarding trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The Town of Front Royal is NOT canceling Halloween and leaving it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate.

However, the Town is not sponsoring Hometown Halloween on Main Street as it has done in years past. It’s our understanding many merchants on Main Street are planning to participate in Halloween, again participation is at the discretion of parents and merchants.

The Front Royal Police Department will be publishing safety recommendations early next week which we would appreciate all participants in Trick-or-Treating to follow.