Town Notice: Upcoming Asphalt Repairs Promise Improved Roadways Amid Nighttime Operations

As night blankets the streets of Front Royal, significant improvements are on the horizon. Kickin’ Asphalt, the contractor of the town, gears up to enhance John Marshall Highway’s current condition.

Starting from September 10th to 15th, Front Royal will witness essential asphalt patch repairs on a prime segment of John Marshall Highway. This stretch extends from Biggs Drive to the Town Limits. The nocturnal activities, set to commence each night from 8:00 p.m. and conclude by 6:00 a.m., are deliberately orchestrated to minimize disruption during peak hours.

With safety and smooth traffic flow as key priorities, motorists are advised to remain vigilant. Lane closures are anticipated, and flagger operations will be actively managing the transitions. Signage will guide motorists through the affected areas. As the thrum of machinery fills the nighttime air, the town’s officials urge the community to exercise caution, especially with on-site crew members working diligently through the wee hours.

The impetus behind the repair operations is clear: to offer residents and visitors an enhanced driving experience. A smoother, safer, and more efficient road network is invaluable for any town, reinforcing its commitment to infrastructure, safety, and quality of life.

While the pros of the operation far outweigh the short-term inconvenience, the Town of Front Royal and Kickin’ Asphalt express their sincere apologies to the public. For those with queries or concerns, the Public Works department remains accessible from Monday to Friday, between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. After regular hours, the Non-Emergency Police Department stands ready to assist at 540-635-2111.

In a world where rapid urbanization often compromises the quality of our roads, Front Royal’s proactive measures underscore its dedication to its residents. As the hum of the night signals progress, one can’t help but appreciate the town’s vision for a smoother tomorrow.