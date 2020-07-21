Town Notice: Voluntary reduction of electric consumption

As temperatures are expected to reach well into the ’90s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers is being asked to conserve power. If we can conserve during these peak hours (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low. The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption beginning today, July 21st from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Customers can take simple conservation steps such as:

• shutting off lights when not needed

• avoid using ovens/stoves from 2:00pm – 6:00pm

• unplugging small appliances and electric chargers

• raising the air conditioner thermostat, a degree or two

• doing laundry and other household chores that require hot water or electricity during hours other than 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

• turning off televisions, computers, radios, and other electronic devices when not being used.

If you have any questions or concerns please call the Energy Services Department at (540) 635-3027, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm