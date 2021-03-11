Town Notice: Yard waste and chipper collection

The Town of Front Royal will be having Duke’s Root Control Inc., a contractor, placing meter devices in sewer manholes in several areas throughout the Town, February 6th through February 13th, 2021.

Most of the manholes are along public streets; however, some are within easements beside and behind homes. The meter devices will log the flow in the sewer system to assist Town staff in monitoring the system and identifying areas in need of improvement.

The contractor, Duke’s Root Control, Inc., will have marked vehicles and workers will have identification.

There will be periodic lane closures during installation though traffic impacts are anticipated to be minimal. See below for locations:

West of N. Shenandoah Ave. between Kendrick Lane and W. 11th St, East of Massanutten Ave.

West of Virginia Ave between E. 6th St. and E 2nd St.

West of S. Royal Ave between W. 1st St. and South St.

East of S. Royal Ave., West of S. Commerce Ave between E Stonewall Dr., and John Marshall Hwy.

North of John Marshall Hwy. on Portsmouth Rd., Richmond Rd., and Gloucester Rd.

South of John Marshall Hwy. on Oakmont Rd., Elm St., and Hillvue St.

North of John Marshall Hwy. on Westminster Dr. to Windsor Ct.

South of John Marshall Hwy. on Biggs Dr. and Robin Hood Ln.

West of Leach Run Pkwy., East of Locust Dale Dr. between Canterbury Rd. and John Marshall Hwy.

East of Leach Run Pkwy. and West of Longhill Rd.

South of Happy Creek Rd., East of Lewis St, West of Imboden Dr. and North of Leach Run

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (540) 635-7819 during the business hours of Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.