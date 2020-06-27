Local News
Town of Front Royal announces a short-term contract with a business recovery consultant with a primary focus on tourism
The Town of Front Royal announced a contract with a Business Recovery Consultant with a primary focus on Tourism, enabling the Town of Front Royal to assist small businesses with economic recovery for the next 90 days. The consultant, Strategic Solutions by Tricia, LLC., was also selected to establish a bridge between immediate economic recovery efforts and longer-term Tourism management. Both the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren have voted to outsource Tourism management and marketing. Tourism will be led by the Warren County Joint Tourism Committee consisting of Town and County representatives, as well as local stakeholders in the tourism industry.
Individuals or firms with business recovery and Tourism industry experience were qualified to participate in the Request for Quotes. The selected consultant would continue the communication that the Town has been providing to small business owners about available COVID-19 related grants and loans. The scope of work included a request for championing the “Back to Business. Back to Nature.” campaign which is intended to kick-start business recovery and act on existing initiatives related to Tourism.
Strategic Solutions by Tricia, LLC Product company and their slogan is, “Where Strategy Equals Results.” Included with the cost of $23,000, are examples of staff experience and similar recent projects as well as references.
“We’re excited and motivated to assist our small businesses in Front Royal with their business recovery efforts” stated Interim Town Manager, Matt Tederick. “We are looking forward to getting Strategic Solutions by Tricia on the ground and to put them to work immediately utilizing their business consulting, grant coordination, and marketing efforts to assist our businesses and promote Tourism. We appreciate Strategic Solutions by Tricia willingness to help our business recovery and Tourism efforts until which time the Joint Tourism Committee fully takes the reins in the coming months.”
Warren County School Board appoints new superintendent
The Warren County School Board tonight, June 26, 2020, voted unanimously to name Dr. Christopher Ballenger as the new superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Ballenger, a native Oklahoman, starts his job with WCPS on July 1 for a four-year term, earning $150,000 yearly.
“I’m excited and honored to be the new superintendent of Warren County,” said Ballenger following the board’s appointment. “There are a lot of things that Warren County offers that I’m excited to be a part of. Within this system you have dedicated staff, you have wonderful people, and you have a community that is growing and vibrant and I’m excited to be a part of this.”
Ballenger — who previously served as an assistant superintendent in Oklahoma before becoming one of 10 candidates interviewed by the Warren County School Board — told the audience he has two children and his wife is a clinical-licensed psychologist with a private practice. “We’re excited about this transition and becoming part of a great school community,” he said. “I just want to be a part of this great community that’s going on and to be a part of allowing teachers and students to explore and be who they want to be.”
The new superintendent also said he looks forward to getting out into the community; visiting the schools and meeting with students and teachers, and working with his new team at WCPS.
The School Board’s special meeting, which was announced on Wednesday, lasted less than 10 minutes with no other business on the agenda. Prior to the board’s appointment of Ballenger, Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., made a special announcement.
“I would like to give a great big thank you to Mrs. Melody Sheppard for taking the reins for the last several months,” he said, referring to Sheppard taking over in January as the interim superintendent. “We went through a lot of changes that we had no idea were going to happen and you jumped right in… so, myself and the board would like to say thank you for your hard work and dedication to our school system.”
Sheppard in October 2019 was named by the board as WCPS Interim Superintendent and assumed her duties on January 1, coinciding with the retirement of former WCPS Superintendent Greg Drescher.
Sheppard since then has presided over several noteworthy situations, the largest being the forced early closure this year of the district’s schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in virtual learning, as well as tentative plans to reopen the schools this summer and fall.
Sheppard resumes her position as WCPS assistant superintendent next week and told the Royal Examiner she’s very happy to be doing so.
School Board member James Wells made the motion to appoint the new superintendent. School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower seconded the motion with all members voting aye, including Williams and School Board members Kristen Pence and Ralph Rinaldi.
The School Board holds its next regular meeting on Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. Watch the entire special School Board meeting on the Royal Examiner video below, as well as a short interview with Ballenger.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 25, 2020; Phase 3 starts July 1st, briefings to end
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Virginia is not seeing a surge in cases, unlike other states
- Phase 3 this coming Wednesday, July 1st
- Calling on judges to extend the eviction moratorium which is set to expire this Sunday
- Creating the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program using $50 million in CARES Act funding
- Announced a program to help people pay energy bills, more information next week
- Giving an additional 90 days extension for drivers license renewals
- Continues to recommend social distancing and face coverings
- Twice weekly briefings ending, will be held as needed
EDA’s June 26 meeting action agenda
The Front Royal/Warren County EDA Board of Directors held their regular monthly board meeting today:
Finance Committee
Finance Chair Jorie Martin reported that the EDA will end the fiscal year with a positive bank balance. Additionally, the FY 2018 and FY 2019 audits and solar panel removal are all proceeding on schedule.
EDA Chair Ed Daley took the opportunity to point out that the EDA has reduced its total loan balance during FY2020 by approximately $2,000,000. Factors that contributed to this success included the EDA completing the sale of three properties-two to a private developer in the town and one to a small business in the county.
Proceeds then went toward other loans which reduced principal amounts. Additionally, the EDA negotiated an interest rate reduction on a line of credit. These decisions translate into savings to the taxpayers.
Small Business Loan program-Mrs. Martin reported considerable improvement in payments and collections in the Rural Business Enterprise Loan (RBEL) program during FY20. In May 2019, only 56% of loan clients were up-to-date on their payments. As of June 2020, 70% of clients were on time. Additionally, as Executive Director Doug Parsons reported, the USDA Small Business Loan committee is currently reviewing applications from two new borrowers. They are vetting these applicants and look forward to supporting these small businesses in the Front Royal and Warren County areas. Finally, the board approved a Pay Agreement with Steve Ontiveros, of Fireball Arcade, for repayment of his RBEL loan.
Other Actions from Finance-The board approved Mrs. Martin’s motion to cancel the EDA insurance policy covering the Avtex property and EDA office building at 400 Kendrick Lane currently held by Stoneburner-Carter Insurance. The motion also approved the EDA to enter into a policy with Grange offered through McGreevy Insurance. The new annual policy provides more in-depth coverage at a lower cost, saving taxpayers approximately $1,000.
Finally, the board approved a motion for Phil Rexrode to complete electrical work on the solar panel removal. He will disconnect the solar panels from the current electrical system and connect the EDA office building back to Town electric.
Asset Management Committee
Chair Greg Harold shared an overview of the committee’s activities and accomplishments during FY20. Highlights included:
Afton Inn-The negotiations and sales agreement of the Afton Inn will be the fourth property sale by the EDA and the third in the Town of Front Royal. Seeing this property in the hands of private development is a real win for the community and will contribute in a major way to the revitalization of East Main St., Front Royal.
The EDA is looking forward to 2 E. Main, LLC realizing their vision for the property.
Royal Lane “Workforce Housing” property-Mr. Harold completed considerable research on this parcel, also located in the Town. The Board of Directors approved his motion to sell the property through a Request for Development Proposal (RFDP) process. That proposal is under attorney review and is projected to be published by mid-July. This is an opportunity to bring to Front Royal the first multi-tenant housing development in 22 years.
Communications Committee
Litigation Update-EDA Vice-Chair and Communications Committee Chair Jeff Browne gave an update on the civil suit EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al. and the Town v. EDA suit. The board approved a resolution appointing Mr. Browne as Designated Representative of the EDA for interrogatories and depositions in the suit EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al. Mr. Browne will work with EDA counsel from Sands Anderson as the civil case continues through the judicial process.
Existing Business Listening Groups-Mr. Browne is working with the Front Royal Chamber of Commerce on creating business listening groups. Any business leaders, finance professionals, and anyone interested in the local tourism industry is encouraged to participate.
Other EDA Business
Annual Report-EDA Staff and the Board of Directors are preparing an annual report for presentation to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in July. Dr. Daley expressed an interest in presenting this report to the Front Royal Town Council as well.
Annual Officer Elections
The board approved each of the current officers-Chair, Vice-Chair, Treasurer and Secretary-to serve another one-year term.
As of May 2020, the Town of Front Royal owes the EDA $8,444,797.16 for the construction of the Front Royal Police Department headquarters. This loan costs Town taxpayers $703.39 per day in interest expense. In April 2019, the Town Council approved a resolution to issue a bond for permanent financing of the project but has not followed through on its commitment. The EDA welcomes community support in encouraging the Town Council to follow through and secure permanent financing in order to retire the EDA construction debt.
They’re back – Virginia Golf LLC offers to pay County to run municipal course
Just three days after having their $25,000 annual County municipal golf course management proposal rejected by a four-person majority of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the Virginia Golf LLC management group has submitted a second proposal to the County.
In a letter dated Friday, June 26, Virginia Golf LLC principals Louis Nicholls and Ray Nash have offered to pay the County $2,000 a month or $24,000 in the first year of a proposed five-year lease arrangement. That payment would go to $1,000 a month in the second year, with the management group adding 5% of any profits it makes paid to the County in that second year.
“As we expressed to the Board members on Tuesday night, this project is a passion for us and a ‘labor of love’ and our way of giving back to the community,” Nicholls and Nash wrote county officials, adding, “We do hope we have finally helped resolve the County’s dilemma as it relates to the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course. It is our goal to help the County of Warren preserve History while also achieving their goal of being good stewards of the County’s assets.”
Contacted by phone, Nicholls elaborated on the financial opportunity his group is offering the County to maintain golf operations at a historical site as was envisioned by William Carson Sr. in memory of his deceased son, 82 years ago.
“Clearly the County has no appetite for entering into a partnership agreement that would have any outlay of funds on their part. Therefore, we have recrafted an offer that overcomes the objections they voiced and creates a revenue stream of $24,000 and $12,000 in the first two years.”
Nicholls said in the appendix to their letter, they notified county officials that second-year arrangement would extend through the final three years of the proposed lease agreement. As noted in their letter, time is of the essence as July 1 approaches when the county board plans to shut down the golf course and clubhouse operations.
Below is the full text of the Virginia Golf LLC letter delivered to all five of the county’s elected officials, County Administrator Doug Stanley, Parks & Rec Superintendent Dan Lenz and Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi by email mid-afternoon Friday:
Greetings Members of the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren.
Once again, thank you for hosting us on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to present our proposal to lease and manage the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course.
We at Va. Golf, LLC came away from that meeting with many learnings including:
1. The County of Warren does not want to set up a dynamic of perceived unfair competition by subsidizing a golf course.
2. Fiscal Responsibility is of tantamount importance to the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren.
3. The County of Warren’s Board of Supervisors feels that Va. Golf, LLC needs to have “more skin in the game”.
Therefore, we at Va. Golf, LLC has revised our offer as follows:
1. Va. Golf, LLC will take over the Front Royal Golf course on July 1, 2020.
(Please note, this time of year, the course cannot sit, unattended, even for a couple of days or, otherwise, the estimated $300,000 the County has already spent over the last year and a half to bring the golf course “back up to speed” will go to waste.)
2. County of Warren will enter into a 5-year lease with Va. Golf, LLC., per the RFP, with renewable lease term extensions, also per the RFP.
The terms of the lease will be as follows:
a. County of Warren will turn over the equipment and course in good order per the County of Warren’s original RFP stipulations.
b. Virginia Golf, LLC will pay the County of Warren $2,000 a month to lease the course for the first year of the lease. (This will take care of the $20,000 liability that the County of Warren already has incurred with the Horizon Golf, (Capitol Carts), as well also give the County of Warren a $4,000 budgetary surplus from the course.)
c. For the second year of the lease, Va. Golf LLC will pay the County of Warren $1,000 a month and, additionally, Va. Golf, LLC will give the County of Warren 5% of its profits.
3. County of Warren may feel free to make arrangements with Horizon Golf, (Capitol Carts), to retrieve their golf carts, or just leave them in place, at the discretion of the County of Warren.
We at Va. Golf, LLC do hope that the Board of Supervisors for the County of Warren will now see fit, in the spirit of fiscal responsibility, to approve this highly enriched offer from Virginia Golf, LLC.
As we expressed to the Board members on Tuesday night, this project is a passion for us and a “labor of love” and our way of giving back to the community.
We do hope we have finally helped resolve the County’s dilemma as it relates to the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course. It is our goal to help the County of Warren preserve History while also achieving their goal of being good stewards of the County’s assets.
Many thanks for your consideration.
Sincerely,
Louis and Ray
Louis Nicholls, Co-Owner
Ray Nash, Co-Owner
Va. Golf, LLC
It would appear the proverbial “ball” is back in the county supervisors court. At issue is whether those elected officials will respond with a yell of “Fore” or “Forget It”.
Town Talk: A conversation with the Front Royal Christian School
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lorraine Hewitt and Mary Anna Ouakil from the Front Royal Christian School. Lorraine Hewitt, M.Ed., PCET, is the school superintendent and Mary Anna Ouakil, M.Ed., Ed.S., is the Vice-Principal and Director of Communications.
When Governor Northam closed all the schools in Virginia, the Front Royal Christian School (FRCS) moved the entire K3-12th grade school to a virtual platform on April 17, 2020. FRCS students received the same quality Christian education as they were in the classroom, along with social, emotional, and spiritual support.
The goal at FRCS is education and formation. They feel both are important in creating lifelong learners destined to make a difference in their personal lives and the world around them. Through their mission and vision, they work in partnership with parents to meet the individual needs of each child, while at the same time helping each to build their strengths, explore their interests, and develop into the person God has called them to be.
About the Front Royal Christian School – FRCS is a PreK through 12th grade non-denominational, independent, private school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters student’s innate learning potential. Front Royal Christian School is the model school for the Center for Cognitive Formation, focusing its philosophy of education on cognitive modifiability and social-emotional learning. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students.
FRCS is currently accepting inquiries for the 2020-2021 school year, offering virtual tours, virtual classroom visits, and an online application process. Contact them to learn more about the current and upcoming school year.
