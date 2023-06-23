Local News
Town of Front Royal ensures highest quality water in 2022 Water Quality Report
In an era where water quality is of paramount importance, the Town of Front Royal’s Department of Public Works has taken proactive measures to ensure that its customers receive the highest quality water. The release of the 2022 Annual Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, reaffirms the Town’s commitment to transparency and public health. This comprehensive report provides customers with valuable information about the town’s water system and highlights the rigorous standards maintained to safeguard the water supply.
Throughout the year 2022, Front Royal’s tap water consistently met and surpassed all health standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Virginia for drinking water. The Department of Public Works remains vigilant in its efforts to protect and maintain water supplies, ensuring that residents can have confidence in the water they consume.
The 2022 Water Quality Report serves as a valuable resource for customers, offering insights into the journey of tap water from its source to their homes and businesses. The report outlines the various testing procedures conducted to assess the water’s quality and presents the results obtained. Customers can gain a deeper understanding of the processes involved in treating and distributing water and the measures taken to ensure its safety.
The Town of Front Royal encourages customers to access the report online through the dedicated website at https://frontroyalva.com/ccr or by visiting the Town’s official website (www.frontroyalva.com) and navigating to the Departments section, specifically the Public Works and Water Treatment pages. The online availability of the report underscores the Town’s commitment to sustainability and reducing paper waste.
For customers who prefer a physical copy, the Department of Public Works offers the option to request a paper version, which can be mailed directly to their address. To request a copy, individuals can contact Public Works at 540-635-7819 or the Water Treatment Plant at 540-636-7474.
In the event that customers have any questions or concerns regarding the report or the town’s water quality, they are encouraged to reach out to Michael C. Kisner, the Manager of Water Treatment Operations, at 540-636-7474. Mr. Kisner’s expertise and knowledge ensure that any inquiries will be addressed promptly and comprehensively, further emphasizing the Town’s dedication to open communication and customer satisfaction.
The release of the 2022 Water Quality Report by the Town of Front Royal’s Department of Public Works reflects their unwavering commitment to delivering water of the highest quality to the community. By exceeding all federal and state standards, the Town ensures the safety and well-being of its customers. The comprehensive report empowers residents to make informed decisions about their drinking water and provides a glimpse into the Town’s dedication to maintaining a reliable and pristine water supply.
Local News
Sheriff Mark Butler addresses allegations and focuses on upholding law and order
In a candid conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler, we delve into the allegations and controversies surrounding his tenure as Sheriff of Warren County.
Sheriff Butler addresses the persistent criticism, shedding light on the importance of focusing on the core values of law enforcement and the need to move forward. Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Butler remains dedicated to ensuring public safety and upholding the Constitution.
The conversation begins with Sheriff Butler reflecting on the prevalent challenges law enforcement officials face in the age of social media. Acknowledging the constant scrutiny and accusations, he emphasizes the need to rise above and stay committed to the responsibilities entrusted to him and his team.
One topic that resurfaces is the Herndon story, which has been a source of contention. Sheriff Butler categorizes the criticism surrounding it as politically motivated, both in the past and present. He refrains from speaking negatively about the Herndon Police Department or any other law enforcement agency, highlighting the already challenging nature of their work. Despite personal differences with specific individuals, Sheriff Butler firmly believes that politics should have no place in law enforcement.
Sheriff Butler vehemently denies wrongdoing and attributes these allegations to political rhetoric and workplace harassment. Moving beyond personal disputes, Sheriff Butler shares his perspective on the intersection of politics and law enforcement. He believes the Constitution should guide law enforcement practices rather than political affiliations. He expresses his commitment to uphold the law and execute his duties with integrity, acknowledging that perfection is unattainable, but pursuing justice remains paramount.
The conversation shifts to the Commonwealth Attorney’s criticism of Sheriff Butler’s handling of a drug-related case. Sheriff Butler explains the situation, where he encountered individuals engaging in drug-related activities near the courthouse. Acting on reasonable suspicion, he investigated the matter and found evidence to support his actions. However, Butler criticizes the Commonwealth Attorney, John Bell, for failing to engage in due process and conduct a proper inquiry before publicly condemning Sheriff Butler. He expresses his dissatisfaction with Bell’s prosecutorial approach and lack of action regarding various criminal cases. Despite the accusations and controversies, Sheriff Butler is committed to upholding the law and serving the community. His unwavering dedication to justice, public safety, and the well-being of Warren County citizens continues to guide his actions as the Sheriff.
Sheriff Butler shared his perspective on the challenges faced by law enforcement officials, his efforts to foster community engagement and the department’s achievements in maintaining excellence and implementing innovative programs.
Accreditation: A Testament to Excellence, a notable achievement under Sheriff Butler’s leadership is the successful reaccreditation of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. This recognition highlights the department’s commitment to adhering to rigorous standards and best practices in law enforcement. The accreditation serves as a testament to the professionalism and reliability of the Sheriff’s Office, instilling confidence in the community and ensuring consistent and high-quality services.
Community Policing Takes Center Stage: Sheriff emphasizes the significance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as a Certified Crime Prevention Community (CCPC) organization. This prestigious designation acknowledges the department’s dedication to implementing effective crime prevention strategies and addressing the community’s evolving needs. The Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) plays a crucial role in this endeavor, providing a platform for residents to express their concerns, suggestions, and feedback.
Drug Enforcement and Crime Prevention: Sheriff Butler proudly highlights the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s successful efforts in combating drug-related crimes. The department has witnessed a significant increase in drug seizures, effectively removing illicit drugs from the streets and making Warren County safer.
Future Plans: Sheriff Butler underscores the importance of stability within the department. This stability enables the seamless execution of law enforcement responsibilities and effective problem-solving. The Sheriff emphasizes identifying and resolving challenges, continually reviewing processes, and adapting to changing circumstances. By prioritizing community policing, maintaining accreditation standards, and excelling in crime prevention and drug enforcement efforts, the Warren County Sheriff’s is unwavering in its dedication to serving and protecting the community.
Sheriff Mark Butler’s leadership has brought significant achievements and positive transformations within the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Despite ongoing allegations, Sheriff Butler remains unwavering in his commitment to upholding the law and ensuring public safety. Through community policing initiatives, successful accreditation, proactive crime prevention efforts, and effective drug enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office continues to strengthen its bond with the community and deliver exceptional law enforcement services. As Sheriff Butler looks towards the future, his focus on stability, adaptability, and community partnership will guide the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s continued success in safeguarding the residents of Warren County.
Local News
Front Royal ‘Rotarian of the Year’ award goes to Lizi Lewis
In one of her final official duties of the year, 2022-23 Rotary Club of Front Royal President Lori Glascock named the Town’s Community Development and Tourism Manager Lizi Lewis “Rotarian of the Year”, citing her “outstanding performance and dedicated club service during the past 12 months.”
Lewis, who also operates a small downtown business, has been a member of Rotary for only about two years, but has been one of its busiest members during that time, including design of sponsorship banners and event promotional materials; social media/public image marketing; volunteering for numerous fundraising activities; re-designing and improving the Doc Smith Christmas Basket Program, as well as being a founding member of the Rotaract Club of Front Royal.
Additionally, Glascock founded a second, club-wide award called the “Rising Star”. This saluted a first-year Rotarian, Amy Mawyer, for outstanding new member service. Mawyer is a fifth grade teacher at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School.
“She was a self-starter in her first year, volunteering for such activities as the club’s annual gala and golf events, and raising funds for the eradication of polio in countries throughout the world,” the retiring club president said.
At its June 16 final club meeting of the year, Glascock made a final report on her activities to club members. She remarked on rebuilding and strengthening two youth components of Rotary, the Earlyact and Interact clubs; improvements in media marketing, and increasing the number of community service partnerships, garnering a $40,000 club record in sponsorships.
“We exceeded our annual giving goals and donated $20,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, over $14,000 in grants to 134 local nonprofits, and almost $13,000 to Rotary International to end polio and to fund service projects (aboard) for clean water and hygiene, education and literacy,” Glascock said.
She mentioned the popular local teacher and student awards that are provided annually, and the welcoming of an exchange student from Norway that ended just a few weeks ago. Glascock gave a shout out to her Speakers’ Program Committee and a specific pat on the back to Rotarian Emily Marlow Beck “who presented an outstanding program – “Using Your Vocation for Social Good,” about her company’s initiative of 75 acts of kindness in 25 days to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Marlow Motors, of which she is president.
“We brought home from Rotary District Conference awards to Front Royal for club service, community service, public image, youth activities and the governor’s award for highest club attendance,” Glascock concluded.
The new Rotary Club of Front Royal president, Ken Evans will be sworn in at a June 23 ceremony at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Killdeer
This young Killdeer was found on the ground weak, dehydrated, and skinny, despite adults being seen in the area.
It’s possible the adults abandoned the nest, just abandoned this individual for some reason, or that the adults seen were unrelated.
Due to the bird’s poor condition and behavior, we recommended that this individual come in for care.
Chicks like these are very high-maintenance. They require large amounts of tiny invertebrates and will only eat for us if their habitat is set up to mimic a natural habitat.
People frequently call the Center about killdeer nests that are built in inconvenient or dangerous places, like a gravel driveway or their lawn.
Native birds and their nests are federally protected here in the United States. That means it is illegal to move their nests and/or eggs. So instead of moving a killdeer nest, put up some sort of indicator that tells people not to walk or drive near it (chairs, sawhorses, or cones). The incubation period only lasts around 25 days so the inconvenience won’t last long!
Plus, Killdeer make great neighbors to humans because they eat insects like mosquitoes and ticks!
Killdeer are excellent parents and actors! They often employ their notorious “broken wing” tactic when predators (like people) get too close to the nest. The adults will droop and drag a wing and make loud calls to get the predator’s attention. Most predators will follow them, thinking they’re about to get an easy meal! Once the parent thinks they’ve lured the predator a safe distance away, they fly off and return to protecting their nest.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Crime/Court
Sheriff’s Office warns residents of on going phone scam involving fictitious jury duty fines
In an alarming revelation, the local Sheriff’s Office has recently issued a warning about an ongoing phone scam where innocent citizens are told they owe fines for missing jury duty. This malicious scam, which preys on the unsuspecting public’s sense of civic duty, has triggered a wave of concern across the community.
The scam operates by deceiving residents into believing they’ve neglected their legal obligations and are facing repercussions. According to reports, the scammers falsely identify themselves as law enforcement personnel, even going as far as to use nonexistent names like Sgt. Waller from the Sheriff’s Office.
Residents have been lured into this scheme by receiving calls stating they owe fines for missed jury duty. In several cases, victims have visited the Sheriff’s Office in person, under the false belief they have a fine to pay.
The Sheriff’s Office has been unequivocal in its response: This is a scam. They’ve clarified that the office never contacts individuals by phone to collect fines for missed jury duty. While a court may indeed issue a warrant for missed jury duty, they will not engage in phone call collections.
This scam is not new to the area. It has been ongoing for an extended period of time, exploiting the trust and vulnerability of citizens. However, with the increasing number of cases, the Sheriff’s Office has felt compelled to issue a public warning.
One challenge for law enforcement is that the source of the calls remains unknown, limiting their ability to stop the scam at its roots. Instead, they are appealing to the public’s vigilance and sense of community to thwart the scammers.
In conclusion, citizens are advised not to engage with such callers, never to disclose personal information over the phone, and definitely not to agree to pay any purported fines. Instead, any concerns should be directly addressed to the Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128. This collective alertness can shield our community from the clutches of such predatory scams and ensure the safety and security of all residents.
Local News
A Salute to Revolutionary War Hero Daniel Morgan: Sons of the American Revolution lead commemoration ceremony
In the heart of Virginia, a significant piece of American history was honored recently. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) led a commemoration of Daniel Morgan, an unsung hero of the American Revolutionary War, and his arduous Beeline March.
The ceremony, conducted on 17 June 2023 at Morgan’s tomb in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia, saw participation from nine SAR Chapters, two Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapters, the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) Society, and the Order of the Founders and Patriots of America (OFPA).
Back in June 1775, the Continental Congress ordered the formation of two companies of Virginia riflemen to aid George Washington in Boston. Two commanders, Hugh Stephenson, and Daniel Morgan, raced to raise companies, with Morgan’s unit of Frederick Militia, famously known as “Morgan’s Riflemen,” becoming particularly renowned.
Morgan’s unit embarked on a grueling 600-mile march known as the Beeline March from Virginia to Boston, which they completed in a mere 21 days. The march underlined the fervor and commitment of the colonists to their cause. Morgan continued to serve the colonial cause in the Revolutionary War, with significant impacts at the Battles of Saratoga and Cowpens.
The commemoration ceremony was marked with reverence and respect. Dale Corey emceed the event, with chaplain services provided by Reverend Jim Simmons. A 19-guardsman-strong Virginia State Color Guard presented and posted the colors while Michael Wilson led the Pledge of Allegiance. Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins provided a summary of Morgan’s significant contribution to the Revolutionary War.
The ceremony included the presentation of wreaths by representatives from SAR chapters, DAR, and C.A.R. societies. As the event concluded, a 15-man squad fired a musket salute, honoring the memory of Daniel Morgan and his iconic Beeline March. The event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and trials faced by the revolutionaries in their quest for independence.
Local News
Blue Ridge Singers ring in their 15th season with open auditions
Get your vocal cords ready! The Blue Ridge Singers, the heart of Shenandoah Valley’s vibrant choral scene, are inviting Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass voices to audition for their upcoming 15th season. If you have a knack for singing and a passion to perform, this could be your golden opportunity.
The auditions will take place on Friday, June 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the historic Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 9108 John S. Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA. This is a chance for locals not just to display their singing talents but also to be a part of a prestigious group that has contributed significantly to the cultural fabric of the region.
While previous musical training isn’t a requirement, the Blue Ridge Singers are looking for individuals with some prior singing experience. The choir prides itself on offering a diverse array of programming, including both secular and sacred repertoire, spanning the rich textures of Renaissance polyphony through to contemporary compositions.
Being part of the Blue Ridge Singers offers members a unique musical journey, performing in various events and experiencing different musical genres. The ensemble is known for its harmonious blend of voices and commitment to high-quality performances, ensuring that members grow both as individual artists and as part of a collective musical endeavor.
This audition marks a significant milestone as the choir embarks on its 15th season, a testament to its enduring popularity and the region’s appreciation for the arts. The Blue Ridge Singers are determined to make this season memorable by presenting an extensive musical program.
For more information about the auditions or to learn more about the Blue Ridge Singers, interested individuals can visit www.blueridgesingers.org or check out their Facebook page. This is a unique chance to become a part of the cherished choir and contribute to the melodious legacy of Shenandoah Valley.
