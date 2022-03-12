Local News
Town of Front Royal Improves Turn Lane on Commerce Avenue
If you’ve driven down Commerce Avenue this past week, you’ve seen the barricades and Town Public Works crew working at the intersection of 6th Street and Commerce Avenue. What’s happening is an extension of the turn lane to westbound 6th Street. This project is being done in-house by the Public Works Department. This expansion of the turn lane will allow more space in the turn lane and reduce the backup onto Commerce Avenue. Trying to keep the traffic moving!
Robert Boyers, Director of Public Works speaks to our publisher Mike McCool about this project.
Public Works
It is the mission of the Public Works Department to ensure the citizens of Front Royal are provided the highest quality service possible. Public Works provides a variety of services to the citizens of Front Royal including:
- Horticulture
- Refuse and recycling collection
- Review of all construction and design projects
- Street maintenance
- Vehicle maintenance
- Water and wastewater treatment
Looking for a job?
Consider working for the Town of Front Royal. You can now apply online here. Click on the job title you are interested in and click on the “Apply” link! After viewing the Job Description, click the ‘Apply’ tab. If this is the first time you are applying using our online job application, you will need to create an account and select a Username and Password. After your account has been established, you can import your resume, upload it from a saved document on your computer, or manually enter your personal information. This application will be saved and used to apply for future job openings.
Online applications are stored on a secure site. Only authorized employees and hiring authorities has access to the information submitted. It is important that your application show all the relevant education and experience you possess. Applications may be rejected if incomplete.
Local News
A Drug Treatment Court in Warren County may soon be a reality
The Town Council and Board of Supervisors met recently to discuss the possibilities of setting up a Drug Treatment Court in Warren County.
What is a Drug Court?
Drug treatment courts are specialized court dockets within the existing structure of Virginia’s court system, offering judicial monitoring of intensive treatment and strict supervision of addicts in drug and drug-related cases. The overriding purpose of these courts is to reduce the odds of relapse and recidivism among offenders who have drug issues. Before establishing a drug treatment court program, local officials must complete a recognized planning process.
Drug Court would be a treatment alternative to incarceration for adult offenders with a substance abuse disorder before the Warren County Circuit Court. The program would last at least 18 months and typically requires a more extended period for successful completion. It is an intensive program that achieves positive results for motivated drug abusers.
Drug abusers charged with a non-violent felony and never been convicted of a violent crime or drug distribution may be eligible to participate. The charge does not need to be a drug violation. The license or charges will typically be dismissed if the person completes the program. However, failure to complete the program will result in a felony conviction, at least six months in jail, and possibly more. Even where the sentencing guidelines may have called for probation without incarceration, this is true. Also, violating the program’s conditions will lead to sanctions that may include imprisonment before being terminated as unsuccessful.
Participants are required to complete intensive, community-based treatment services under the direction of a team of professionals from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Community Corrections Services, defense/public defender’s office, the judiciary, Mental Health Support Services, the Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
There is significant evidence that these programs are effective: According to data from the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, participants in drug treatment courts are more than 20 percent less likely to re-offend than similarly situated defendants.
A Drug Court in Warren County is still in the planning stage but supported by local law enforcement, the Circuit Court, Town Council, and Board of Supervisors.
Want to find out more? Watch the presentation by Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Beth Reavis in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
I-81 Northbound lane closure tonight (March 11) for emergency bridge repairs near Winchester
The right lane of northbound Interstate 81 is scheduled to close tonight (Friday, March 11) near mile marker 318 in Frederick County for emergency bridge work. This lane closure, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., allows contractors to make repairs to the concrete deck of the bridge over the CSX railway. The location is just north of the exit 317 (Route 7) interchange near Winchester.
Motorists should be alert for traffic congestion in this area. All work is weather permitting.
For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Valley Health transitions patient visitation from Level Red to Yellow
In a press release, Friday, March 11, Valley Health announced a softening of patient visitation guidelines, effective Monday, March 14. Moving to Level Yellow from Level Red will allow two “Designated Care Partners” to stay at the bedside of non-COVID diagnosed adult patients in the medical-surgical and critical care units, while diagnosed or suspected COVID positive patients may have one Designated Care Partner at a time. As explained in the release, purely social visitation remains prohibited at this time. See additional detail below in the full press release.
Winchester, VA, March 11, 2022 – Valley Health’s patient visitation guidelines will change to Level Yellow effective Monday, March 14, a welcome reflection of the declining prevalence of COVID-19 and influenza virus among hospitalized patients and the larger community.
Since late November, when Valley Health adopted a new three-tier visitation framework, Valley Health hospitals and outpatient locations have operated at the more restrictive Level Red as a precaution to protect patients, families and caregivers from surging illness and community positivity.
Under Level Yellow visitation, two Care Partners may now stay at the bedside of adult patients in medical-surgical and critical care units. (If a patient has confirmed or suspected COVID, only one Care Partner may visit at a time.) In Labor & Delivery, a third person may be present for the baby’s delivery. There is no social visitation; the only visitors must be designated Care Partners and wear a photo badge indicating the patient room number they are visiting. Exceptions are granted for end of life and other special circumstances.
Consistent with government guidelines for healthcare facilities, universal masking is still required for staff and visitors in all patient care areas.
“We are relieved to be on the other side of the most dramatic surge in COVID hospitalizations since the virus first presented in the Shenandoah Valley two years ago,” said Nicolas Restrepo, MD, Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “It’s been a challenging time, but I’m incredibly proud of how our team has continued to learn, adapt and work together to provide excellent, compassionate and safe care for all our patients.”
Today, Valley Health is caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, in stark contrast to a mid-January peak census of 273 COVID patients at the system’s six hospitals. The community positivity rate in Virginia’s Lord Fairfax Health District has dropped to 8.2%, and in Hampshire, Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia is now 4.7% – 6.4%.
“In our decision making, we have tried to balance our trust in the science and our own community data with the very real needs of our patients and families during an uncertain time,” Restrepo explained. “We are grateful for the extra efforts of our caregivers to help bridge the gap when family members could not be as present with their loved ones.”
“I urge everyone to remain vigilant and remember that vaccination and boosters are very effective at protecting against COVID and preventing severe symptoms if a breakthrough case should occur,” Restrepo said. “We continue to provide COVID care as needed, but are looking forward, focusing on helping our community catch up on missed health screenings, elective procedures, and other preventive and therapeutic priorities.”
Each hospital and outpatient facility across Valley Health will follow the Level Yellow parameters. For details, visit valleyhealthlink.com/visitation.
Local News
Don’t underestimate Saturday’s Winter wallop on Shenandoah Valley roads
Spring-like conditions will step aside for a reappearance of winter weather on Saturday, March 11. During the morning heavy rain turning to heavy snow is expected, followed by high winds with bitter temperatures. People should avoid traveling in the Shenandoah Valley area during the storm. Heavy slush and snow on roads are expected throughout the region, with more snow accumulating on ridge-tops.
High winds could cause branches and trees to fall on some roads. Drivers should be alert for changing road conditions and areas of debris. Sub-freezing temperatures are forecasted for Saturday night into Sunday. Any water on road surfaces will freeze creating slick driving conditions.
Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will be deployed on Friday night into Saturday to monitor and clear roads as conditions warrant. Tree crews are on standby and wreckers will be pre-staged in several areas. VDOT crews will remain on duty until the storm and any resulting road conditions are concluded.
VDOT advises checking the Virginia 511 system at www.511Virginia.org prior to travel. Downed power lines and downed trees may have closed some roadways or caused delays across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Always drive defensively and use a seatbelt. Daylight savings time begins on Sunday, March 12, and will appear in 511 time-stamps on traffic alerts.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at www.511Virginia.org, Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.
Road condition definitions:
Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
Community Events
Mark your calendar: Humane Society adds New Event – Downtown Pub Crawl
The Humane Society of Warren County has added a new fundraising event to the calendar, a Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, featuring 4 local downtown restaurants.
The first-time event will start at 5 p.m. on March 17, 2022, at Pave Mint Smokin’ Taphouse. Front Royal Beer Museum, Vibrissa Beer, and ViNoVA Tapas and Wine Bar each have stops along the Pub Crawl. Each of the participating restaurants are contributing a portion of sales to the Humane Society, as well as donating an item to the prize package to be awarded to the participant who donates the most throughout the event.
Participants will earn bead necklaces for purchases at the restaurants, as well as earn beads for making donations to the shelter through their representative who is joining the crawl. At the end of the night, the prize package will be awarded to the individual who has earned the most beads. The prize package includes $150 in local gift cards, as well as merchandise, courtesy of our participating businesses.
“We look forward to a fun event, at some of our favorite places in Downtown Front Royal. The generosity of the restaurants is really something special, and I hope with the funds raised, we can do a lot of good for our community.” Says Meghan Bowers, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Warren County. “Our county is always so supportive, and we hope that everyone comes out to support our new fundraiser.”
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit, 501©3 animal shelter, who have been operating as a no-kill shelter since 2012. Each year over 1,100 animals come through the shelter. The shelter operates several community minded programs, including a free pet food bank, low cost spay/neuter clinic, rabies clinics quarterly, and runs a TNR (Trap, Neuter, & Release) program for community cats.
Fundraisers like this one go towards the ongoing care of the animals at the shelter, which costs $700,000 annually to operate. Their mission is to provide compassionate care to the abandoned, abused and neglected animals in our community, educate the public on the importance of vaccines and population control, and to provide loving homes to the animals in their care.
If you would like more information on this topic, please call Meghan Bowers at 540-635-4734 or email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
Local News
Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler releases 2021 Annual Report
Despite the challenges that 2021 presented to most of us, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler says his staff did a commendable job of serving area citizens. The WCSO annual report, recently completed by Butler, indicates that strides were made in several areas.
Covid-19, Butler said, was a stressor on everyone, and presented some challenges, but he feels his staff rose to that challenge. The WCSO partnered with the Warren County Health Department to provide Covid-19 vaccinations to the homebound. “Operation Telephone” was implemented in 2021, which allowed deputies to regularly check in with the elderly. The department also reached out to those in need, distributing food drive donations.
2021 saw the 43 body cameras purchased in late 2020 used by deputies; additionally, three high-resolution in-car cameras were installed. The sheriff said the office now has the capability to synch cameras with several deputies, providing greater coverage during emergency responses or critical incidents
Statistics indicate that the WCSO saw an uptick in DUI arrests, and a spike in drug-related offenses. In 2021, the WCSO seized over $85,000 from illegal narcotics operations. Over three kilograms of cocaine was seized in a joint operation with federal authorities and the department intercepted a package containing counterfeit 1000 Fentanyl pills.
Sheriff Butler says his team worked with the social media site Nextdoor to increase citizen participation by about 31-percent over 2020. Warren County now has a neighborhood watch program established in 59 out of 61 neighborhoods, with about 5,760 citizens participating.
Butler said in a telephone interview Wednesday that his department strived to stay within its budget, and he appreciates the collaborative relationship with the Warren County Board of Supervisors. By carefully managing the WCSO budget, Butler was able to work five new deputies into the next fiscal year with just a $75, 000 increase over the current budget.
The WCSO, which had previously been accredited through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC) lost its accreditation in 2019. Butler vowed upon taking office in 2020 that his administration would work to gain accreditation. He began the process in 2020 and hopes to complete the process by September of this year.
Reflecting on 2021, Sheriff Butler said he has run his office according to his campaign promises, which included enforcing the law, protecting each citizen and his/her constitutional rights, performing community policing, and working to remove drugs from the community. He said of his staff, “I am proud of these guys. They made great strides, despite the challenges of Covid-19.”
Butler was elected in November 2019 and began his four-year term in January 2020.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department 2021 Annual Report can be read here.
Wind: 17mph W
Humidity: 53%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
59/37°F
66/37°F