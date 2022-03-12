Town of Front Royal Improves Turn Lane on Commerce Avenue

If you’ve driven down Commerce Avenue this past week, you’ve seen the barricades and Town Public Works crew working at the intersection of 6th Street and Commerce Avenue. What’s happening is an extension of the turn lane to westbound 6th Street. This project is being done in-house by the Public Works Department. This expansion of the turn lane will allow more space in the turn lane and reduce the backup onto Commerce Avenue. Trying to keep the traffic moving!

Robert Boyers, Director of Public Works speaks to our publisher Mike McCool about this project.

