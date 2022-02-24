Town of Front Royal to accept applications for scholarships on March 1

The Town of Front Royal is pleased to announce that the Town of Front Royal will begin accepting scholarship applications on March 1, 2022.

The scholarships will be awarded to three (3) graduating high school seniors who reside in the limits of the Town of Front Royal. The scholarships are for $1000.00 each and are a one-time grant to deserving students pursuing continued undergraduate or trade education at an accredited university, community college, or trade school.

All high school seniors who currently attend public and private schools, as well as home-schooled students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available HERE or by contacting the Town Manager’s Office.

Interested graduating seniors must complete and return the application by 4:00 pm on Friday, April 1, 2022, to:

Tina L. Presley, Clerk of Council

102 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 1560

Front Royal, Virginia 22630

(540) 635-8007

tpresley@frontroyalva.com

The Evaluation Committee consists of two members of the Town Council. The three scholarship winners will be invited to a Town Council Meeting to be recognized in April or May 2022.