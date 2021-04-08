Town Pavilion Ribbon Cutting and Opening April 9th

The Town of Front Royal will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly completed pavilion located near the Gazebo Area at Main and Chester Streets in Downtown Front Royal on Friday, April 9th at 11:30am. The Town encourages citizens and members of the press to attend this ceremony.

The pavilion was funded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program in the amount of $230,650.00. The Town competed with other municipalities throughout Virginia and was awarded the grant in September 2018…

The pavilion includes restrooms and free Wi-Fi. It will be open to the public to use during daylight hours. No reservations are necessary.

If any citizen or members of the press have any questions, please contact Todd C. Jones, Town Public Information Officer.

(From a press release from Town of Front Royal.)