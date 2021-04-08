Community Events
Town Pavilion Ribbon Cutting and Opening April 9th
The Town of Front Royal will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly completed pavilion located near the Gazebo Area at Main and Chester Streets in Downtown Front Royal on Friday, April 9th at 11:30am. The Town encourages citizens and members of the press to attend this ceremony.
The pavilion was funded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program in the amount of $230,650.00. The Town competed with other municipalities throughout Virginia and was awarded the grant in September 2018…
The pavilion includes restrooms and free Wi-Fi. It will be open to the public to use during daylight hours. No reservations are necessary.
If any citizen or members of the press have any questions, please contact Todd C. Jones, Town Public Information Officer.
(From a press release from Town of Front Royal.)
Community Events
LFCC hosting virtual employment and education fair for health professions
Join us for our Focus on Health Virtual Employment and Education Fair for the Health Professions on Tuesday, April 20. The event will be hosted online from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A list of employers and further details will be posted to www.lfcc.edu/healthfair. If you have questions, please email career and academic advisor, Taylor Luther, at tluther@lfcc.edu.
Community Events
Live Music Mother’s Day at the B-Chord Brewery
Mother’s Day Weekend, Friday & Saturday May 7 & 8, the B-Chord Brewery is hosting Scythian for a weekend of open-air, festival style music. Featuring opening acts and special musical guests, Scythian will perform a unique set of music each day in it’s first local live show of 2021!
B-Chord plays the perfect host to a social-distanced outdoor concert with a charming stage at the foot of a gentle amphitheater slope. “Pods” are delineated by picnic tables, so you can come with a cake to celebrate mom while you enjoy music, beer and the fine things of life!
Kids 12 & Under go free, and individual day and multi-day passes are now available ONLINE. Tickets are $30/advance and $35/Day Of.
This Mother’s Day give the gift of music!
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
Community Events
AARP free tax preparation extended for two upcoming dates in Front Royal
AARP Tax Aide Site will be open at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Monday, April 26th, and Wednesday, May 12th, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Walk-ins are accepted for this free tax preparation, or you can call to make an appointment at 540-635-5859. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 18 W. 6th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Community Events
Save Our Children Front Royal hosting a Color Run fundraiser on April 24th
Save Our Children Front Royal is hosting a Color Run/Walk to raise money for The Child Safe Center, located in Winchester, Virginia. The Child Safe Center is a local non-profit who supports sexually abused victims and their families.
Registration will be in person upon arrival on the day of the event.
While attending this event, recommended garments are tennis shoes, eye protection, and a white shirt. If you do not want to walk, but would like to contribute or volunteer, please contact Brittany Lewis, President of Save Our Children Front Royal, at 540-692-9893 or by email: brilewis91@aol.com.
5k participants will be responsible for timing themselves.
- What: Color Walk & 5K
- When: Saturday, April 24th, 2021
- Time: Registration starts @ 12:30pm. Walk starts at 1pm and ends at 3pm.
- Where: The track: 465 W 15th Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
- Tickets:
- Adults — $15
- Children — $5
- 4 & under — Free
- Group rate for 10+ people — $5/person
CLICK HERE to join our Facebook event page and stay updated on the event!
Community Events
Teams, sponsors sought for 5th Annual Morris & Co. Realty Golf Tournament in support of area veterans and their families
Morris & Company Realty LLC has announced its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament to be held May 1, at the Bowling Green Country Club’s North Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to support the Front Royal Able Forces Foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance to U.S. military veterans and their families in crisis.
Team entries are $400, $100 per person. The sign-up deadline is April 23. A BBQ lunch, with water, soft drinks, or domestic beer is included with entry fees. There will be an 8 a.m. sign-in and 9 a.m. “shotgun start” on tournament day.
Hole sponsorships with custom-made signs at your hole are available at $100 each. A 50/50 raffle and betting holes will also be part of the increasingly popular event.
For further information on entries or sponsorships contact Christine Ruffner at 540 305-4221 or Audrey Lowry at 540 683-1891 or aylowry@aol.com
