Town phone systems upgrade and planned outage scheduled Wednesday morning
The Town has scheduled general landline phone maintenance on all Town of Front Royal department phones. All Town departments will be unreachable between 7 am – 9 am Wednesday morning December 9th, 2020. Additionally, all voicemail services will be offline. If you need to reach a specific department, we ask that you call outside those hours. If you have an emergency, please call 911.
Town Notice: Curb and Gutter work on John Marshall Hwy – Lane Closure; use caution
The Town of Front Royal will be installing curb and gutter from recent water break damage and will have Westbound lane closed on John Marshall Highway between Jamestown Road and Richmond Road on Thursday, December 3, 2020, between 8 am-3 pm (Weather Permitting)
There will be flaggers and signs in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution when traveling in this area.
If you have any questions you may call the Public Works Department at 540-635-7819.
Town Notice: Main Street will be reopened
The Front Royal Town Council has directed staff to re-open Main and Chester Streets for vehicular traffic on weekends effective immediately except for Saturday, December 12th, 2020 in which these streets will be closed from 10 am – 6 pm for the Christmas Bazaar.
Additionally, the Gazebo parking lot will be closed on November 26th (Thanksgiving Day) from 2 pm – 5 pm so children can participate in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Egg Hunt.
Town crew to start bank stabilization in Happy Creek
The Town of Front Royal Public Works Department has obtained a permit from the Virginia Marine Resource Commission (VMRC), Army Corps of Engineers, Virginia Inland Game & Fishery, and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to perform channel restoration and creek bank stabilization along Happy Creek between E. Prospect Street and South Street.
The Town is removing accumulated materials and vegetation to reduce potential backups and flooding. No trees larger than approximately 4 inches are being removed. The Town will be reinforcing stream banks to reduce erosion and local flooding potential.
This work has begun and should be finished by December 30, 2020, weather permitting.
There will be times the walking path on Front Street and one southbound lane of S. Commerce Avenue will be closed. There will be signs and cones in place during the working hours of 7:00 am to 5 pm. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Robert Boyer, Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm
Warren County Parks winter hours reminder
Winter park hours of operation are Sunday through Saturday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM – Dusk, and effective November 3, 2020, through March 8, 2021, at the locations listed below:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
- Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
- Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
Expected traffic delays in Front Royal for Wednesday, October 14
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the motoring public that there will be the potential for traffic delays on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from approximately 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Delays can be expected from 340/Country Club Drive (at Walmart entrance) southbound across the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at Strasburg Road, leading into the Town of Front Royal.
Motorists are asked to exhibit caution in the area of the bridge due to pedestrians crossing at crosswalks as part of an event. Law enforcement will be assisting in traffic control there. Alternate routes of travel are encouraged during this time period.
Town Notice: Trick-or-Treating on Halloween
The Town Manager’s Office has received several inquiries regarding trick-or-treating on Halloween.
The Town of Front Royal is NOT canceling Halloween and leaving it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate.
However, the Town is not sponsoring Hometown Halloween on Main Street as it has done in years past. It’s our understanding many merchants on Main Street are planning to participate in Halloween, again participation is at the discretion of parents and merchants.
The Front Royal Police Department will be publishing safety recommendations early next week which we would appreciate all participants in Trick-or-Treating to follow.
