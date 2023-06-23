Local Government
Town Planning Commission approves rezoning request for Ramsey Multifamily Tract
At its regular meeting on June 21st, the Front Royal Planning Commission, on a sparse agenda, unanimously approved a consent agenda to authorize public hearings at its July 19th meeting for three requests:
Joseph Chetupuzha – A request for a Special Use Permit (SUP) to allow a short-term rental located at 912 Virginia Avenue. The property is zoned R-3, Residential District.
Independence Realty LLC – A request for a SUP for two (2) apartments to be located on the ground floor at 1127 N. Royal Avenue, The property is zoned C-1, Community Business District and is also located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District.
Mesa Rose Coral – A request for a SUP to allow a short-term rental at 417 Kerfoot Avenue. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District.
The commission then turned its attention to a rezoning request for Ramsey, Inc. for a 1.3-acre parcel at 10160 Winchester Road, down-zoning from Highway Corridor Business District (C-3) to Residential (R-2). This request will open the way for the applicant to reclassify the building on the property as a multi-family dwelling to provide housing for a disabled person and a caretaker. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarized the proposal. The property adjoins the Town’s pumping station off Guard Hill Road.
Access to the parcel is shared with the Town due to the right-of-way alongside that station. There were no speakers for the public hearing, and the commissioners discussed the proposal at some length. The town annexation action in 1999 zoned that section of property as C-3, Highway Corridor Business District, but the applicant pointed out that the property cannot reasonably be used for that because it does not have direct access to Winchester road, and the topology is extremely steep, with more than 90 feet of drop from back to front. A zoning permit for a lodging house was issued as a by-right use in that zoning, but the multi-family structure needed is not permitted in that zone.
Chairman Daryl Merchant pointed out that this rezoning is not in conformance with the Town Comprehensive Plan, which is just now being finalized by the town. Commissioner Michael Williams asked if there was legal access to the parcel. Town Attorney George Sonnet told the commission that the original grantor of the property had reserved the right to “ingress and egress … for the grantor, its agents and assigns over such roadways and drives which may hereafter be constructed”, so the Town and the applicant would have access. Chairman Merchant asked if the Town had already issued a permit to build a structure. Answer: “Yes.”
Once it was established that there would be sufficient parking, 4 spaces for the two units, and the planning director agreed that any commercial use of the property would be impractical, the commission, on a motion by Commissioner Williams, seconded by Commissioner Glenn Wood, voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the rezoning request. Yes: Wood, Marshner, Wells, and Williams. No: Merchant.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke provided an update on Planning Department activities:
|2023
|YTD
|May
|Zoning Permits
|181
|38
|Code Enforcement Cases
|204
|91
|Land Use Applications
|15
|4
|Code Amendments
|2
|0
|Sign Permits
|29
|6
|Business Licenses
|73
|18
|Short-Term Rentals
|4
|1
The Meeting adjourned at 7:40 p.m.
Local Government
County Planning Commission considers new Shenandoah Farms Fire Station and more Short-Term Tourist Rentals
The Warren County Planning Commission, short two members with last month’s resignation of former Commissioner Greg Huson and an absent Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, managed to eke out a quorum with three members and met Wednesday, June 14 at the Warren County Government Center.
The meeting started an hour earlier than usual – at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. – because of the volume of requests for the commissioners to consider. The July meeting will also begin at 6 p.m. Regular County Planning Commission meetings are scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month.
There were no public presentations, so the commission delved into its public hearing agenda, consisting of 11 permit requests.
The County of Warren is requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a public protection facility, otherwise known as the Shenandoah Farms Fire Station on Howellsville Road and Youngs Drive in the Shenandoah District. The Property is zoned Residential (R-1). Planning Director Matt Wendling briefed the commissioners on the County’s request to replace the current Station 6 in Shenandoah Farms due to structural issues with the quarters and insufficient vehicle storage. This new property location is also more central to the Shenandoah Farms subdivision. This facility is in the top 5 priorities in the County’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Fiscal Year-2024. The property was issued a CUP in 2011 for a maintenance facility for the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District, which subsequently expired after the County determined it was not necessary.
Director Wendling outlined the requirements for issuance of the CUP, which include a site plan which must be approved by the Planning Commission. During the Public Hearing, Kimberly Joad expressed concerns about the traffic currently at the site. She was not so much opposed to the issuance of the permit but had questions about how the facility would be oriented on the site. Gerry Maiatico, Assistant Chief of Warren County Fire & Rescue, indicated that the department had worked extensively with staff to study the feasibility of the site. The intention is for the station to have access onto Howellsville Road, with appropriate signage to warn of the fire station, and a potential reduction in the speed limit is being discussed with VDOT. He also gave as an example similar concerns at the Rivermont Station, constructed two years ago. So far no complaints or incidents at that location have been reported, he told the commission. With no other comments from the public or commissioners, on a motion by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, the commission voted 3-0 to recommend approval of the CUP.
Shelly Cook is requesting a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for her property at 15 Sunset Village Rd. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) in the Junewood Estates subdivision in the Fork District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commissioners that the applicant purchased the property in 2019 and will manage the property personally, since she lives very close by. There are currently two short-term rentals in the subdivision. The applicant is requesting a waiver to the 100-foot setback requirement in the county zoning ordinance since the building is 87 feet from the nearest dwelling to the north.
The applicant offered to provide an evergreen tree line at the rear of the property to provide privacy screening for the neighboring property. At the public hearing, there was only one speaker. Gary Brook indicated that when he moved into the subdivsion in October there was no indication that short-term rentals would be allowed there. He was concerned about impacts of short term rentals on road maintenance in the subdivision and access to the river. At the close of the public hearing, Chairman Robert Myers confirmed the earlier statement by Zoning Administrator Lenz that there were already two approved short-term rentals in the subdivision. Lenz: “Yes, that’s correct. I think that was within the past two years or so. But those properties are further down in the subdivision. This property is the first house on the left.”
Commissioner Kersjes asked if the neighboring property owner that would be affected by the waived setback had raised any concerns. Zoning Administrator Lenz indicated that they had received no comments from that property owner, but the applicant had indicated to the planning department that she had been in contact with them, and they had no problem with the permit. Commissioner Kersjes then moved that the application be tabled until the next meeting to permit the affected neighbor to put their support of the permit in writing. Commissioner Richardson seconded the motion and the commission voted unanimously to table the request until the July meeting pending further correspondence from the neighboring property owner to the north.
Bradley Winans has requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for a property at 416 Hobbs Nob Road in the Shenandoah District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) in the Mountain Lakes section of the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision. Zoning Administrator Lenz told the commission that the applicant purchased the property in May 2022. The application asserts that the owner will manage the property personally with assistance from local services for trash pickup and cleaning. The applicant is also requesting a waiver of the setback requirement since the nearest dwelling is 70 feet to the east. Mr. Winans told the commission he has already planted evergreen trees to screen the property from neighboring dwellings and would be willing to restrict guests from that side of the property if necessary.
In the public hearing, there were three speakers. Kaitlin Riswold, who occupies the property affected by a potential setback waiver, told the commission that the property is already actively being marketed as an AirB&B even though no permit had been issued. Her husband indicated that they understood the applicant intended to use the property personally. Debbie Winans, the applicant’s daughter, then told the commission that she has made friends in the neighborhood and “it makes her happy” to be there. Nicholas Gossen, another neighbor of the property, told the commission that he was concerned his children may be endangered by short-term rentals. At the close of the public hearing, Chairman Myers pointed out that short-term rentals do generate less traffic than long term rentals.
Commissioner Richardson moved and Commissioner Kersjes seconded a motion to recommend denial of the permit request due to its failure to meet the county’s setback requirements. The motion to deny passed unanimously.
Walter Scott Piotti and Victoria Piotti requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for their property at 192 Howellsville Heights Circle. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and is in the Happy Creek District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that the property in question is adjacent to the applicant’s residence. The rental will be managed by the applicant with assistance from local professionals for trash removal, cleaning, landscaping, and maintenance. The property meets the county’s setback requirements at 341 feet from the nearest dwelling. Comments from the building official indicate that there was an unpermitted chimney on the building that would have to be brought into compliance for permit approval. The applicant addressed the commission to say the wood-stove chimney in question has been removed. There were no speakers in the public hearing. On a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted 3-0 to recommend approval.
David A. Downes requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for a property at 125 Freeze Road owned by a family member, indicated to be a goddaughter. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and is in the Shenandoah District. The applicant told the commission that this request will be a “short” Short-Term Rental” because the owner intends to occupy the property as a home when she returns to the United States. The applicant will manage the property personally while partnering with a national management company. There were no speakers at the public hearing. On a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the CUP.
Nancy Hilliard has requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 83 Moonshiner Way in the Shenandoah District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and meets the setback requirements of the County zoning ordinance. There were no speakers at the public hearing. On a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Erica Baker and Richard Case have applied for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at their property at 31 Farms Riverview Road in the Shenandoah District. The Property is located entirely within the high-risk floodway, adjacent to the river boat ramp. There were no speakers at the public hearing. Commissioner Kersjes noted that the well for the property was immediately adjacent to the river, and asked if there should be an additional condition to require testing of the well immediately following any substantial flood event in addition to the annual testing required by the County’s ordinance. Planning Director Wendling and Zoning Administrator Lenz both agreed to amend the language of the staff-recommended conditions to that end, and, on a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Michael DeLutri has requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist rental for his property at 2706 Freezeland Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and is in the Shenandoah District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that a 4th bedroom in the basement was constructed without a building permit. The applicant stated that the 4th bedroom was completed prior to his purchase of the property in 2018. The Planning Department is recommending that the commission approve the permit for only 3 bedrooms, pending the owner obtaining a permit for the 4th bedroom.
At the public hearing there were 4 speakers who objected to the permit, citing fire concerns from the fire pit in the front yard, and the fact that the large house would draw large groups and become a “party house”. Travis and Debbie Lewis related previous problems with large parties at the property with music lasting late into the night. Kathy Shive asserted she had 7 signatures from adjacent properties opposed to short-term rentals and cited studies indicating the negative impact that short-term rentals may have on a community – removal of housing stocks for ordinary renters, safety concerns from fires and other guest activities, and reduced desirability of adjoining properties.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, Chairman Myers asked for a response from the applicants or a representative. The applicants stated they were not aware of neighbor’s concerns but have committed to responding to them. They have installed security cameras around the property and will remove the fire pit. They envisioned that a larger house would allow families to gather and hoped to open communications with neighboring property owners to make sure problems don’t arise. Chairman Myers reminded the audience that CUPs are conditional – if the conditions of the permit are violated, it can be revoked. Planning Director Wendling said that site visits and annual reviews are part of the permitting process. And neighbors can contact the county sheriff’s office, and on weekdays the Planning Department office, with complaints.
Commissioner Kersjes also observed that there are generally more problems with long-term rentals, where the commission can’t prohibit parties or fire pits, than from short-term rentals which are more highly restrictive. In the end, the commission voted on a motion by commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, to recommend approval.
Barbara Hessler has requested a CUP for a Commercial Outdoor Recreation Facility on her 12.3-acre property at 2900 Long Meadow Road in the North River District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A). She proposes to use approximately 2 acres of the property for off-road motorcycle training classes. Classes would run from 8:30 a.m. to dusk. Students would be limited to about 8 per session.
There were no speakers for the public hearing, and Planning Director Wendling indicated that the Planning Department had received two letters of support. With little further discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted 3-0 to recommend approval of the CUP.
Following the public hearings, the commission then voted unanimously to approve a consent agenda to authorize advertisement of public hearings on these requests:
- Amirabbas Burstein – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1678 Gooney Manor Loop. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Robert Chevez & Kayla James – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 52 Hickory Nut Rd. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah District.
- Jay Newell – A request for a CUP for Private Use Camping. The property is located at (0) Avalon Drive. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah District.
- Gregory Fritz – A request for a CUP for a Guesthouse. The property is located at (0) Knock Lane. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River District.
- Austin Schwoegl – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 1614 High Top Road. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah District.
- Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone 46 acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone one and eighty-seven hundredths’ (1.87) of an acre from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C). The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road. The properties are located in the North River District. The total acreage of the parcels is approximately 77.59+/- acres.
- Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC – This is a re-submittal of a request for a conditional use permit for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are also located at 8561 Winchester Road. The properties are currently zoned Commercial (C) and Residential-One (R-1) located in the North River District and are included in the rezoning request to Industrial (I) in application number R2022-10-01.
- Comprehensive Plan Amendment – Future Land Use Map – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate the properties at 8561 Winchester Road as future Industrial (I) zoning. These public hearings are scheduled for July 12 at 6 p.m.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.
Local Government
Supervisors continue funding of library, at least until September, in County’s FY-2024 budget
After adding, then adjourning to a Closed/Executive Session to open its Special Meeting of Tuesday, June 13, to discuss potential litigation revolving around aspects of its Fiscal Year-2024 budget, specifically public schools and public library funding, the Warren County Board of Supervisors returned to the open portion of its meeting 45 minutes later.
Then at 5:45 p.m. in front of a full house, if not quite as full as a week earlier during the budget public hearing discussion at which over 70 people spoke, the county’s five elected public officials tackled the lone topic of the special meeting, approval of a proposed $153,648,292 FY-2023/24 county budget. Of that total, $92,714,752 is General Fund, including $28,650,000 to public education.
Most prominently at issue for those present, as it was a week earlier, was continued funding of Samuels Public Library while 134 books targeted for removal as “obscene” by an online group “CleanUpSamuels” and supporters, some linked to the congregation of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, remain on library shelves. The proposed County funding of Samuels Public Library was $1,024,000 in the Recreational & Cultural portion of the General Fund Budget.
Back in open session, in response to Chairman Vicky Cook’s call for comment from the board prior to a vote, Happy Creek District Supervisor Jay Butler took the lead in explaining what the board was about to vote on. He said that while the $1,024,000 in library funding remained in the budget, the “Version 2” budget resolution would appropriate a quarter of that amount, $256,000, to the library, with the balance of $768,000 remaining in the budget, but at this point not appropriated for library use. Appropriation of the remaining portion or portions of the FY-24 library funding would require additional board votes. September was cited as a likely time-frame for such a vote, which is a quarter of the way into the fiscal year, not to mention two months prior to local and state elections.
Butler then made the motion to adopt “Version 2” of the County budget as presented, with the partial library appropriation as described above. His motion was seconded by North River District Supervisor Delores Oates. That motion was then approved by a 4-1 roll-call vote, with South River District Supervisor Cheryl Cullers casting the dissenting vote. And with that mixed message being sent, the board adjourned its special meeting and went into work session on a variety of topics.
While awaiting call backs from several supervisors on the reasoning behind their votes for or against the Version 2 budget resolution appropriating only a portion of the library funding, we came across a Facebook post by Supervisor Oates explaining her perception of what the board accomplished with its Version 2 resolution adoption. Following is her social media post, exclamations and capitalizations in context, in its entirety:
“There seems to be confusion about the county’s budget process and I would like to clear it up!
“The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the budget tonight. We completely and fully approved the budget including the library’s budget.
“Appropriations are different from budget approval. We appropriated the first quarter of Samuels Library budget in order to provide what they need to fully operate for the next three months, while we continue to work in good faith on policies that protect our children from sexually explicit material and ensure parents have control over their children’s reading choices.
“This means we deposited the first quarter’s money into their account! The remainder can be appropriated at any time.
“We DID NOT CUT the budget. This action allows the library time to present its proposed policies to their board for approval and provides accountability for all of us to come to a resolution!” Oates concluded.
So, is the balance of the library’s funding simply being held back to allow the supervisors and library officials to “continue to work in good faith” on an objective review of library book content and child checkout and reading material access authorization policies, or are library officials being held financial hostage to accommodate one side’s perspective on content as “pornographic”? Stay tuned as summer turns to autumn and the new school year approaches this September.
Work session topics included the proposed joint effort spearheaded by the local action group “Reaching Out Now” to reopen a Student Union/Community Center at the Santmyers Youth Center location (see related town council story); the controversial Old Oak 4 Revenue Sharing road improvement project in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District; and revisions to the County Noise Ordinance. Those, among other topics are expected to come to the board as future action items in coming weeks or months.
Local Government
Town sold on ‘Reaching Out Now’ Santmyers Youth Center revitalization project – County next up
Following a work session opening discussion with representatives of youth, student, family support group “Reaching Out Now,” the Front Royal Town Council appears poised to buy into a request of involvement in a reopening of the Santmyers Youth Center as a youth-oriented Student Union/Community Center. However, with a Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget already approved, exactly where the initial two-year $25,000 annual cost of that “buy-in” will come from remains an issue to be solved.
But the overwhelming reaction of council and the mayor was that wherever it may be found, a $25,000 transfer to the opening year of funding to this project will be money well spent as a first step in resurrecting a proactive approach to youth and family community development. Those costs include covering the salary of one adult aid, furniture, electronics, and physical (pool, ping pong) gaming costs and retrofitting an open area into a “coffee campus environment run by the students.”
Reaching Out Now founder and President Samantha Barber took the lead in presenting the organization’s case and responding to questions on the qualifications of involved membership to achieve their desired goals. Barber’s responses, citing personal and professional connections at the federal level and Reaching Out Now’s established partnerships with regional educational and community organizations, appeared successful in assuring the town’s elected officials and staff of Reaching Out Now’s ability to coordinate and even lead this joint endeavor.
Reaching Out Now representatives will follow up the Monday, June 12, presentation to council, with a work session presentation tonight, Tuesday, June 13, to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The County’s annual contribution is projected at $50,000 annually, involving covering ownership costs, including rent, maintenance, and utilities.
It was noted in reference material that the town government built the community’s first youth center over 40 years ago; well over 40 years it appears as the dedication plaque of the Santmyers Youth Center is dated March 3, 1967. The facility was turned over to the county government in 1997, along with the Bing Crosby Stadium youth recreational areas, as part of an effort to eliminate the double taxation of town citizens in support of county-wide services. Town citizens were then taxed by both the county and town governments for support of parks and rec, the public library, among other public services. However, the Santmyers Youth/Community Center is currently closed after being delegated to other uses, the agenda summary stated.
Of the Reaching Out Now “Mission”, its website observes that the organization supports community youth to “be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism,” adding, “We serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.”
On specific programs, the website adds of one: “The Reaching Out Now Educational and Family Outreach Program will work collaboratively with the public school system to develop new initiatives and empower students to recognize that their true potential extends beyond the classroom. Reaching Out Now will support the teachers in and outside the classroom through the initiatives that will help foster an ongoing positive learning environment in the classroom.”
Existing partners of Reaching Out Now include Shenandoah University, Warren County Public Schools, the Rotary Club of Warren County, the Retired Teachers Association, the Warren Coalition, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, the Elks Lodge, Blue Ridge Hospice, the Warren County Department of Social Services, Life Leadership 360 Program, the Navy Federal Credit Union, and churches Virginia Hills, New Hope Bible, and First Baptist. And it is hoped two more will be added soon, the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren.
Other Business
In other business, council reviewed other items earmarked for upcoming meeting action items or public hearings. Those included:
1/ approval of procurement of speed cameras for several public school zones through Blue Line Solutions;
2/ revised information on the Saddle Crest rezoning application of 43.9 acres of property belonging to Tom and Carla Sayre for development of an R-1a property, including variables on potential issue of acquiring Right Of Way for access entrance/egress to an East-West Connector Road into town;
3/ a new unimproved alley vacating request at North Street Extended, south of the Intersection of North Street and Orchard Street;
4/ Urban Agriculture code adjustments regarding the keeping of Bees, Chickens and Rabbits, though chickens seemed to be the main animal targeted for possible code changes;
5+6/ receipt by FRPD of the Donation of Used Tasers from Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the receipt by FRPD of the Donation of Police Bicycles from Winchester Police Department; among others.
Following the open portion of the work session, council adjourned to Closed/Executive Session to discuss personnel matters, specifically the Town Attorney position.
See all items of discussion in the Town video, including the Reaching Out Now proposal that opened the 7 p.m. work session.
Local Government
Council OKs hike in EDA civil litigation fees to $250,000, ponders long-term change to Property Tax due date, among other business
The Front Royal Town Council opened its work session of Monday, June 5, with review of a number of items either scheduled for upcoming public hearings — four out of six on short-term rental permitting requests — or inclusion on Consent Agendas for routine matters not requiring further council discussion. Council then delved into several matters of broader general interest to town citizens.
Among those were funding for needed repairs to the Prospect Street bridge over Happy Creek at South Commerce Avenue; officially changing by Town Code amendment the June due date on Personal Property taxes after five consecutive years of delayed mailing out of those tax bills and a consequent pushing back the June 5 due date; and finally prior to adjourning to closed session, authorization of an increase in the amount of legal fees to be paid to the Alexandria-based Damiani & Damiani law firm for its representation of the town government in the dueling civil law suits launched by council in November 2019 over liabilities and damages related to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority financial scandal.
That increased cap on EDA civil legal fees is $250,000, according to the staff summary up $50,000 from a level of $200,000 set by a previous council on November 25, 2019. There was some confusion as the staff summary also noted that council had previously “allocated” an additional $158,139 to the original cap “for potential legal fees” but had not yet “authorized payment” of that amount, leaving the $158,139 “budgeted and unspent.”
Town citizens, whose General Fund tax revenue is being used to pay the EDA civil litigation bills, may recall that the council decision to sue the joint Town-County EDA and the County as opposed to accepting an offer of “good-faith negotiations” to determine exactly who was owed what or liable for what in the estimated $26-million financial scandal was made over the objection of then-recently installed Mayor Eugene Tewalt as Interim Mayor Matt Tederick (May-Nov. 2019) was transitioning into his run as interim town manager (Nov. 2019-Dec. 2020). Tederick, who has office space in proximity to Damiani & Damiani’s in Alexandria, made council aware of the potential availability of the law firm to handle the hostile civil litigation if council chose that path.
After some discussion (beginning at 58:14 mark of linked Town video) and Mayor Cockrell’s explanation that council could take action at the regularly scheduled work session, on Amber Morris’s motion, seconded by Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, council approved the $50,000 increase to a cap of $250,000 by a 6-0 vote.
Council then convened into Closed/Executive Session to discuss personnel matters, including the “Town Attorney and appointments to the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.” There was no action or announcement out of closed session.
Other Business
On the matter of when, not only the Town, but also the County, has been able to get their Personal Property Tax billings out, town staff has recommended council consider a code amendment officially moving the initial payment due date without penalty to June 20 from June 5. Council member Morris noted the link between County and Town taxes — “We can’t do ours without the County part,” she observed.
With that link it was recommended that council take the matter to the Town-County Liaison Committee for discussion on a joint move in that direction to accommodate both municipalities tax billing schedules to what they are able to accomplish as the new fiscal year looms every July 1.
The staff summary noted that: “The mailing of first installment Town personal property tax bills have been delayed for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023; the first installment for Town real estate tax bills have been delayed for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.”
On the Prospect Street Bridge repair front, staff notes a recent total cost estimate of nearly $1.5 million. Were the Town to be approved for the V-DOT Revenue Sharing Program, the Town “could receive 50% of matching funds from the revenue sharing program in FY27-28”. However, such approval remains an unknown variable, and the time frame seems counter-productive to the relative immediacy of the need of repair to the largely wooden structure. Flat tires were reported by some after driving over the bridge, and termites in sections of the wood were noted. That led to questions of liability for the town or state were the bridge to collapse with a vehicle on it.
The staff summary observed: “Effective with the FY24 Budget, the Town will have allocated a total of $630,000 to the Prospect Bridge Rehabilitation Project ($300,000 in current FY23 and coming FY24) and will need an additional $925,137 to fund the project.”
Of options in providing the additional funding, it was added: “The Town could delay secondary paving in the amount of $262,000 and delay the transportation plan in the amount of $150,000 to allocate an additional $412,000 toward the Prospect Bridge Rehabilitation Project; but the additional $412,000 will not provide enough funds to complete the project immediately. An additional $513,127 would be needed if both paving and the transportation plan funding were delayed. Additional funds could be allocated when preparing the FY25 budget for next year and by that time the Town may have a better idea of additional funds that could be reallocated toward the Prospect Bridge Rehabilitation Project.”
With the potential VDOT revenue sharing not available until Fiscal Year 2027/28, Town Manager Joe Waltz said that a self-funded rehabilitation of the bridge project could conceivably begin in July of 2024 at the beginning of Fiscal Year 2024/25.
Noting it as a Town Public Works priority and the potential of moving from limited use to being closed to all traffic, a consensus appeared to be to move toward repair as soon as possible, with the additional needed funds being earmarked to facilitate that FY-2025 target date of July 2024 to begin repairs.
The short-term rentals discussion that kicked off the meeting focused largely (4:15 mark of the video) on The Trellis multi-unit project on the 1100 block of John Marshall Highway, which encompassed three of the four short-term rental Special Use Permit applications poised for public hearings. While some questions were raised about the multi-uses tied to a main structure, “Events Center” tied to the smaller short-term rentals, council’s overall reaction was positive. It was noted the applicant has lengthy ties to the community and a vested interest in improving the ambiance of the town to both visitors and residents.
However, a future work session to discuss mixed-use issues and the range of variables tied to short-term rental permitting was promised to Councilmen Rappaport and Rogers, who raised the bulk of those issues. Though, as noted above, even with their general permitting issues raised, both Rappaport and Rogers expressed support for the Trellis project overall.
Two other coming public hearing items discussed were a short-term rental permitting application at 211 South Royal Avenue and a special exception to parking regulations at 15 Chester Street for commercial use, both of which got positive receptions. In another action item, Planning Director Kopishke was appointed to the Town’s non-elected member role with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC). It was pointed out that Vice-Mayor Sealock is the elected representative to NSVRC.
Click here to see all or part of these and other discussions in the Town video.
Local Government
Supervisors approve series of permitting and other requests with little to no public input in monthly public hearing meeting
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held its now third monthly meeting to handle an increase in the number of public hearings it faces fueled largely by short-term tourist rental requests. Following are the seven public hearing items on this agenda and board actions taken.
C. Public Hearing – Lease with Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, Inc.
A summary and explanation of the lease parameters was given by Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan: “Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (“SAAA”) has leased the County-owned building located at 1217 Commonwealth Avenue, also known as the Senior Center, since approximately May 2001. When the last lease was executed, it was anticipated that the SAAA would move to the Health and Human Services Complex (“Services Complex”) once improvements were complete. While the Services Complex is owned by the Warren County School Board, the County currently leases the Services Complex through a lease agreement dated October 18, 2011 that granted permission to the County to lease a portion of the Services Complex to the SAAA. Now that the improvements are complete, the SAAA would like to lease a portion of the Services Complex for a period of five (5) years, beginning June 1, 2023 and ending on May 30, 2028.”
No one spoke at the public hearing. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Delores Oates, by a 4-0 vote, Walt Mabe absent, the supervisor approved a motion to “authorize the County Administrator to execute a lease for a designated area of the Health and Human Services Complex with the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, Inc. for a period of five years, beginning June 1, 2023 to May 30, 2028.”
D. Public Hearing – Proposed Amendment to Warren County Code §172-2 “Designation of Certain Private Roads as Highways” to include Blue Ridge Shadows.
Summary and Explanation, again by Assistant County Attorney Jordan: “Lieutenant Seal of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received the enclosed letter from Scott R. Kresjes, President of the Blue Ridge Shadows Home Owners Association, requesting that the private roads within the Blue Ridge Shadows subdivision be designated as highways for law enforcement purposes. On March 17, 2023 Sheriff Butler submitted a letter to the County Attorney’s Office stating that he was in agreement with the Board of the Blue Ridge Shadows HOA request … Virginia Code Section § 46.2-1307.1 permits the Warren County Board of Supervisors to adopt ordinances designating private roads within any residential development containing 50 or more lots as highways for law enforcement purposes. Blue Ridge Shadows contains 233 lots and may be listed specifically in § 172-2 of the Warren County Code.”
After hearing Blue Ridge Shadows HOA President Kresjes summarize the subdivision’s desire to have all its roads classified as VDOT system “highways” for law enforcement purposes, the board on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Jay Butler, approved “the amendment to section 172-2 of the Warren County Code to include Blue Ridge Shadows” roads by the “highway” designation by another 4-0 vote.
E. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-03-01, Shelly Cook for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 0 Lee Burke Road and Identified on Tax Map 27E, Section 7, as Parcel 3.
Summary and Explanation presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz: “The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for the property she purchased in December of 2015. The subject property is currently under development and is accessed by a private access easement through the adjacent 42.9143-acre parcel also owned by the applicant. The owner is constructing a single-family dwelling on the property to be used as a ‘honeymoon suite’ for her Rural Events Facility approved for her adjacent parcel.”
It was noted in the agenda summary that by a 4-0 vote on April 12, the county planning commission had forwarded the request with a recommendation of approval, with conditions as cited in the packet.
After hearing from the applicant on details of how this “honeymoon suite” short-term rental parcel fits into her overall plan for her Rural Events Center and Vineyard operation, on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Ms. Cullers, by a 4-0 vote the board approved “the Conditional Use Permit request of Shelly Cook for a Short-Term Tourist Rental with the conditions as recommended by the Planning Commission and staff.”
F. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-03-03, David Cressell for Gunsmithing Services Located at 275 Gary Lane and Identified on Tax Map 15D, Section 2, Block 5, as Parcel 206.
Explanation and Summary again by Zoning Administrator Lenz: He explained that the request was in a Residential-One zoning district in the Shenandoah Farms subdivision River View section; and that County codes define Gunsmithing Services as a commercial enterprise where a gunsmith performs repairs, renovations, safety inspections, modification alterations for special uses, and appraisals of firearms and that sales are allowed with proper permitting. But due to state and federal regulations it is not considered a “Home Occupation”.
However, in a residentially zoned location in order to preserve the character of the neighborhood certain conditions were required. Those include no change in the outside appearance of the property. And since the shooting of firearms in the Shenandoah Farms subdivision is prohibited, “all test firing will be conducted offsite and there will be no discharge of firearms associated with the gunsmithing services operation on the property.”
The applicant was present but did not address the board and there were no public hearing speakers or board discussion. On a motion by Mr. Butler the board presumably, since Butler’s microphone was either off or so far from his mouth his voice was not audible, approved the permitting request by a 4-0 vote.
G. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-03-04, Michaun Pierre for a Short-term Tourist Rental Located at 726 Harmony Orchard Road and identified on Tax Map 38C, Section 1, as Parcel 6
Summary and Explanation was by Planning Director Matt Wendling despite the chair’s continued call to a “Mr. Welding” who did not appear to be present. But however you pronounce his name, the planning director explained that Ms. Pierre was requesting the Short-Term Rental Conditional Use Permit for a property she purchased in January of 2023.
She has explained her family is from neighboring Rappahannock County and that she has wanted to move back and own property in the Shenandoah Valley. She told planning department staff that her current work and family situations require her to be transient, so she doesn’t stay at the property full-time and would like to rent it when she’s not staying there. Her long-term plan is to settle here in the future when her life is less transient. She told planning staff she will manage the rentals remotely and hire a local handyman or property management company to handle cleaning and maintenance and be available for emergencies and general property issues. She has submitted a property management plan for review by County staff.
The planning commission forwarded the request in April with a unanimous recommendation of approval with conditions as suggested in the packet.
Again there were no other speakers than the applicant. On a slightly more audible motion by Mr. Butler, seconded by Ms. Oates, the board approved the Conditional Use Permit request of Michaun Pierre for a Short-Term Tourist Rental with the conditions as recommended by the planning commission and staff.
H. Public Hearing – Subdivision Variance #2023-03-01, Erica Baker – for a subdivision variance to Warren County Code 155-3.B(1)(b) of the Subdivision Ordinance, Located at 64 Tara Road, identified on Tax Map 15 as parcel 2C2.
Staff summary again by Planning Director Wendling, who noted that existing County Code §155-3.B(1)(b) of the Subdivision Ordinance requires “that the property owner requesting a subdivision shall have held fee simple title to the property to be subdivided for a period of five years prior to the filing of the family subdivision application with the county.” At this time, staff noted that Ms. Baker and her family have held the property since January 6th, 2022 (approx. 1 year and 2 months). This date was when their father passed away and the property was willed to Roger Smith, Erica Baker, Alise Barton and Alfred E. Smith, Jr.
After hearing from the applicant, there were no other speakers, the board did discuss the matter with the planning director who gave some background on the history of similar requests, though generally not related to a family inheritance based on a death and inheritance division among family members. Then on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Ms. Cullers, approved the subdivision variance “with the condition as recommended by the Planning Commission and staff, that the lot shall not be voluntarily transferred to a non-immediate family member for nine (9) years after approval of the family subdivision plat. This would be in lieu of the required five years and make the time frame approximately ten years.” With those conditions the planning commission forwarded the matter on a 5-0 vote with a recommendation of approval.
I. Public Hearing: re: Warren County Fair Association CUP request for a Motor Freight Terminal.
The evening’s final public hearing was the item added at the meeting’s outset, the Warren County Fair Association’s request for use of a portion of its property as a Motor Freight terminal for overflow trailer parking by the nearby, across Fairgrounds Road, Family Dollar warehouse and distribution center. Planning Director Wendling explained the use was anticipated as a seasonal one around certain holidays, as opposed to a steady year-round use. He noted that Dennis Grove was present representing the Fair Association but did not address the board and no questions were directed his way.
Again, without any public hearing speakers, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, second by Ms. Oates, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
With no new “New Business” on the agenda the meeting was adjourned at 6:36 p.m. Click here to view all or portions of the meeting in the Board of Supervisors Special Meeting.
Local Government
Mayor and Council acknowledge 2023 Front Royal Scholarship recipients
As noted at the end of our lead story on the Front Royal Town Council’s regular meeting of Monday, May 22, recipients of three annual Town scholarships to graduating seniors from the community’s high schools were announced at that meeting (9:45 video mark). In fact, two of those recipients present at the meeting’s outset led council in the Pledge of Allegiance opening the meeting.
Following are Mayor Lori A. Cockrell’s remarks introducing the trio of Benjamin Windt (R-MA), Tyler Burhams (WCHS), and Landon Pond (WCHS) to council and the public that evening.
“The town awards three scholarships each year to deserving seniors who live in the Town of Front Royal. Both Councilwoman Morris and Councilman Ingram serve on the scholarship committee.
Applications have names and addresses removed before the committee reviews the applications. I believe that choosing just three recipients was very challenging from all of the applications the town received.
“The application requires students to respond to the following areas: post-high school education plans, plans for employment once completing their post-high school education, extra-curricular and community activities while in high school, honors and awards earned, and describing how living in Front Royal has influenced their future plans.
“The first recipient is Benjamin Windt. Benjamin attends Randolph-Macon Academy. He plans to pursue a career in advancing the world’s space capabilities and aeronautical design. While in high school, he was involved in Air Force Junior ROTC, captain of the tennis team, and served as the Student Life Committee’s treasurer. He also is very involved in the local Izaak-Walton League.
Benjamin noted that he has never missed a Festival of Leaves, goes to every Christmas and Firemen’s Parade, the Fourth of July events at 4-H, and baseball games at ‘The Bing’.
“The second recipient is Tyler Burhams. Tyler graduated from Warren County High School last week. Tyler plans to pursue a career in engineering, specifically computer science. Tyler enjoys discovering how things work! In the last couple years, he has learned how to metal cast with a propane furnace, making different types of metal alloys. He noted that living in Front Royal has given him an appreciation for the land, especially the mountains. He enjoys camping, the forest, and wildlife and still has aspirations of a career in preservation, even though he feels engineering is where his strength lies.
“Our third recipient is Landon Pond. Landon also graduated from WCHS last Thursday. He plans to study cybersecurity and computer science. While in high school, he was a member of DECA, National Honor Society, and Wildcats Live and played on the golf, basketball, and baseball teams. I hope Landon doesn’t mind me sharing his comments about living in Front Royal.
“He said, ‘Front Royal will always be an integral part of my story. I am a Southerner, a small-town boy, and a Wildcat for life. No matter where my life’s journey takes me next, Front Royal will remain an emotional landmark filled with all of my firsts, my accomplishments, failures, beginnings, losses, and the fondest of memories. Front Royal embodies all of what truly matters and will forever be the place I call home.’
“Congratulations to all you gentlemen, and I hope all of you always feel a connection to Front Royal and know that your community supports you on your journey and the next chapter of your life,” the mayor, whose career has been in public education, concluded.
Following her remarks council left the dais for congratulatory handshakes and a photo op with these three outstanding students and community members selected from a pool of such students/citizens. As Mayor Cockrell observed in calling the agenda item, it was a very difficult task narrowing that pool down to just three recipients from the Class of 2023.
Good luck to all those students in that pool, the three recipients, and not only Front Royal but all of Warren County’s Class of 2023 graduates. Remember, the future is always only a moment away.
