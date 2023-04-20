Local Government
Town Planning Commission defers final approval of Comprehensive Plan, approves fee for zoning appeal application
At its very short regular meeting on April 19th, the Front Royal Planning Commission reviewed the status of the nearly complete town Comprehensive Plan that it and the Town Planning Department have been working on since March 2021. The sometimes-tortuous path of multiple public hearings, commission input, obtaining external data such as census and State Transportation data, has led the Planning Department and its consultant, Summit, to a final draft that is undergoing finishing touches. At the prompting of Chairman Darryl Merchant, the commission decided after a public hearing with no speakers to defer its final vote to certify the plan and recommend approval until those finishing touches are formalized, including an updated future land use map, cost estimates, and a transportation improvement schedule.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke told the Commissioners that once the final updates have been incorporated, hopefully this week, the final draft can be provided for the commissioner’s approval at their next meeting in May. Since the public hearing was conducted at this meeting, the commission can vote on its recommendation next month without another one, so the next public hearing will be at a town council meeting to approve the final plan.
The commission’s Consent Agenda was a sure sign that the May Commission meeting will be a full one, with six public hearings approved to advertise for public hearing at that meeting. Those were:
- Vesta Property Management – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 211 South Royal Avenue. The property is zoned C-1, Community Business District and is located in the Historic Overlay District.
- Peter Lemmon and Scott Lloyd – A Special Exception application requesting an exception from the parking requirements of Section 175-151 pursuant to 148-870.18 & 148-211. A.1. for the property located at 15 Chester Street. The property is zoned C-2, Downtown Business District and is located in the Historic Overlay District.
- Cook Realty – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 1125 John Marshall Highway. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District.
- Cook Realty – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 1121 John Marshall Highway. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District.
- Cook Realty – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 1135 John Marshall Highway. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District.
- Cook Realty – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a 12-to-14 room Nursing Home in the C-1, Community Business District, located at 416 South Royal Avenue. The property is also located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District.
The only other piece of business considered by the commission was a proposal to amend the Town of Front Royal Zoning Ordinance Chapter 175-137 to add a fee for Local Board of Building Code Appeals Application of $400. Director Kopishke told the commission that the department needs to recover its costs in processing permits and applications and many fees charged are far below the actual cost to administer. This application allows a property owner to file an appeal when a building code violation is issued. On a motion by Commissioner Glenn Wood, seconded by Vice Chairman Daniel Wells, The Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval. The amendment will now go to the Town Council for final action.
The meeting adjourned at 7:15 p.m.
Local Government
Supervisors leave no option open to increase real estate tax revenue, question Town’s proffer negotiations on 335 proposed new homes
Discussion of budget variables as the Warren County Board of Supervisors prepared to authorize advertisement of a public hearing on setting its post-reassessment real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year, led to a critique of how the Front Royal Town Council appears to be poised to authorize development of a forecast 335 new homes without adequate proffers in place to cover impacts on the County-funded public school system. Could be an interesting Town-County Liaison Committee meeting tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center, as the supervisors moved to add that topic to the liaison agenda. Get the popcorn, sports fans! (and see that discussion initiated by Supervisor Oates at the 1:12:15 mark of linked County video)
Despite those worries, as well as concerns about the source of revenue to cover various proposed departmental purchases, the three-year-plus incumbents — Cullers, Mabe, Oates — and their two newer-tenured members, Cook and Butler, kept their collective inflation be damned, we haven’t raised taxes to cover county government operational expenses streak alive by choosing to advertise the closest-to-revenue-neutral — actually a $41,000 revenue loss from last year — by choosing to advertise a 49-cent Real Estate Tax rate for a May 2nd public hearing. Illustrating the concern about revenue sources for departmental purchases, Consent Agenda consideration of the purchase of a Pierce Pumper firefighting unit from Atlantic Emergency Solutions for $1,131,659 for the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department was removed from the agenda at the April 18th meeting’s outset.
As most-recently explained in our story on the board’s April 11 work session discussion, with the generally estimated 25% to 40% upwards real estate reassessments, the board must “equalize” it’s Real Estate Tax rate to within one-percent of last year’s total revenue or advertise its adjusted rate as a tax increase. Last year’s pre-reassessment Real Estate Tax rate was 65.5-cents per $100 of assessed value.
Prior to a decision on what real estate tax rate to advertise, Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler raised the option of advertising a rate of 51 cents per $100 of assessed value to leave open the possibility of increasing revenue for county government operations by as much as $1.3-million at two cents above the revenue neutral number. From numbers discussed, each half-cent of real estate tax rate equals about $326,000 of revenue. That two-cent hike is enough, one notices, to cover the cost of the Pumper unit, which will come back to the board for a decision on May 2.
Butler noted the board wouldn’t have to approve the advertised rate, in fact, could approve the 49-cent rate or any number lower than the advertised rate without the necessity of an additional public hearing. A second public hearing would only be required if a board majority wanted to approve a rate higher than the advertised rate.
Not that Butler’s colleagues needed alarm bells to be pushed regarding tax hikes, County Administrator Ed Daley pushed some by observing that the public that showed up for the tax rate-resetting public hearing slated for May 2nd would come anticipating board support for the advertised rate, leading to perhaps negative comments on the advertised revenue-increasing rate. Alarm bells pushed, even Butler voted with the majority in approving advertisement of the 49-cent “revenue neutral”, minus the $41,000 “drop in the (municipal budget) bucket” real estate tax rate.
Also approved Tuesday evening due to the pending late approval of a tax rate and resulting lag time in getting bills mailed out, was a deferment of the normal late payment-and-interest deadline of June 5, to June 22. It was noted that the County tax bills will still show the normal June 5 late payment deadline. However, the County is trying to get the word out for citizens to be aware they have until June 22 to not be deemed late on the first of two installments of county tax payments.
Near the meeting’s outset, the only Public Comments speaker to non-agenda items was Clare Schmitt. Schmitt introduced herself as the newly appointed chairman of the Discover Front Royal 501-C3 entity initially jointly created by the town and county governments to oversee community tourism promotional initiatives. Despite a derailment of those joint efforts due to unilateral actions primarily taken on the Town side of the equation over past years, Schmitt said she was confident that unified governmental front could be re-established with Discover Front Royal at its point, as at least public comments from both sides indicate there is a desire to accomplish.
The board approved its Consent Agenda after removing a number of items for additional discussion, and as noted above, removing one — purchase of the new pumper unit for South Warren Volunteer Fire Department — from the meeting agenda.
Consent Agenda approved items included: 1/ Additional Request of Warren County Public Schools; 2/ 2023-2024 United Health care Insurance Renewal; 3/Summer Internships; 4/FOIA Officer(s); 5/ Authorization to Advertise Public Hearing – Building Inspection Fees; 6/ Authorization to Advertise Public Hearing – Planning, Zoning, and 7/ GIS Department Fees; 8/ Approval of Generator Installation at 465 West 15th Street VA Department of Health.
Approved after Additional Discussion were: 1/ Authorization to Advertise – Ordinance Delaying Penalties and Interest Upon Certain Local Taxes (to June 22 from June 5); 2/ Award Recommendations – Audit Services to current audit contractor Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates; 3/ Award Recommendations – DSS Vehicle; 4/ Tax Relief for the Elderly (Option #2); 5/ Adoption of Resolution to Set Percentage of Tax Relief for Personal Property (Motor Vehicles) for 2023 Tax Year;
Approved as individual New Business items were: 6/ Adoption of Resolution Approving Receipt and Disbursement of Virginia Outdoors Foundation (VOF) Preservation Trust Fund etc.; 7/ Purchase of Real Property Located at 4561 John Marshall Hwy. (Fire Station #4) and Certain Tangible Personal Property; 8/ Authorization to Advertise Public Hearing FY23-24 Proposed Tax Rates; 9/ Addition of Human Resources Associate Position, Job Description and Grade Placement.
Items moved for a later discussion: 1/ Purchase of 2026 Pierce Enforcer Pumper from Atlantic Emergency Solutions (to May 2nd); 2/ Citizen Appointment to the Front Royal/Warren County Joint Tow Board (to liaison committee meeting this Thursday)
After County Administrator Daley thanked the board for moving as many action items forward as it had that evening, the meeting was adjourned at 8:32 p.m.
Local Government
County Planning Commission approves Fairground’s parking sharing plan with Family Dollar
The Warren County Planning Commission held its regular meeting April 12 in the Government Center. At its previous meeting on March 8, the commission had deferred action on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the Society of St. Pius X for a church to be built on Reliance Road to allow time for the applicant to flesh out plans. While it did recommend approval at that meeting for a CUP for the applicant to utilize an existing barn on a temporary basis, there was not yet enough information to recommend approval of a second CUP application for the new church. Planning Director Matt Wendling announced that the new church CUP was being removed from the agenda to allow the applicant time to provide a general development plan for the commission’s further review.
The commission also reopened its unfinished consideration of a plan submitted by the Warren County Fair Association to use part of its property as a temporary overflow parking area for empty semitrailers for the Family Dollar Distribution Center on Fairground Road. In the unwieldy language of the Zoning Ordinance, and consequently the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application, the project was categorized as a “Motor Freight Terminal” when in fact it was intended as a simple parking area. It’s an example of when a unique, but perfectly reasonable proposed use of a piece of property, doesn’t fit the language of an ordinance — but adding the language to allow it might create an unintended precedent for other similar properties where such a use might be objectionable.
After a lengthy discussion regarding screening of the site from nearby residential properties and the surface of the parking area and reviewing the general development plan submitted by the applicant at the request of the commission, on a motion by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, seconded by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, the commission inserted a condition that the CUP be reviewed in 2 years and unanimously voted to recommend approval.
The Commission then turned its attention to the scheduled public hearings.
Shelly Cook has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The to-be-built rental unit is located on Lee Burke Road, zoned residential (R-1), and is in the Fork Magisterial District. The rental property will be used as a special feature for weddings held at her adjoining Agricultural events center.
There were no other speakers, and without discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Vice-Chairman Henry, The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
David Cressell has applied for a CUP for gunsmithing services on his residentially-zoned property at 275 Gary Lane in the Shenandoah District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that shooting on the property is prohibited and all testing would be carried out elsewhere. Gunsmithing is not considered a home-based business, so there should be no external appearance of a business. There were no speakers either for or against the request, so, without discussion, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Erica Baker – A request for a variance to Warren County Code §155-3.B(1)(b) of the Subdivision Ordinance to allow the voluntary transfer of a proposed subdivided lot to an immediate family member within the required five (5) years of having held fee simple title to the property. The property is located on 64 Tara Road, zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Planning Director Wendling explained to the commission that the application had been filed after the passing of the owner Alfred Smith, who wished to create a family subdivision so his heirs could each own and live on the property. Each heir was to receive at least a 3-acre portion. The riverfront property which is the residual lot would be held in joint ownership by the three heirs. The applicant acquired the property upon the death of her father on January 6, 2022. Her siblings Alisa Barton and Roger Smith were included in the will and the family wants to boundary adjust the property lines and create a family subdivision to allow for separate parcels for each family member.
Roger Smith currently owns a separate adjoining parcel that would be boundary adjusted with the other lot. The heirs have owned the property for a little more than a year and are willing to have a condition requiring that they retain ownership for nine years in lieu of the five required by the subdivision ordinance.
After a brief recess requested by the county attorney to substitute the “retain ownership” stipulation language in the motion for approval, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
Michaun M. Pierre submitted a request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental for her property at 726 Harmony Orchard Road in the South River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A). One neighboring property owner spoke at the public hearing to voice his concerns about the septic system, a retaining wall, and the danger of open fires so near to a heavily wooded area. The applicants assured the commission and provided documentation that the septic system was properly permitted and approved, and the retaining wall was structurally sound. The concern about open fires was answered by the county’s prohibition of open fires at short-term tourist rentals by ordinance. Without further discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Greg Huson, Seconded by Vice-Chairman Henry, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Harry H. Heard made a request to amend Warren County Code Sections §180-21 and §180-59 regarding Mobile Food Establishments operating in conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers or Wayside Stands and Ice Cream Stands Operating in conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers. Mr. Heard contacted planning staff to discuss the possibility of hosting a food truck and/or ice cream stand in conjunction with his farm stand/garden center business at 855 Stonewall Jackson highway in Bentonville, approved by CUP in 2018. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the Commission that in reviewing the current zoning ordinance for the proposed use of a mobile food establishment or ice cream stand on a property zoned Agricultural, staff determined ice cream stand is not a listed permitted use and mobile food establishment is only permitted on County-owned Parks and Recreation facilities in the Agricultural Zoning District. The staff determined that a code amendment could close the gap and allow this use by right, but only in conjunction with an approved wayside stand or garden center. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
All these actions will be forwarded to the County Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Commission’s Consent Agenda consisted of nine items being submitted for authorization to advertise for a public hearing:
- Mary Francis Jiminez & Zach Kramer – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 2034 Smith Run Road , is zoned Agricultural (A), and located in the South River District
- Roman Semenov – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 259 Cashmere Court. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Happy Creek District.
- Benjamin & Dana Straub – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 91 Present Way. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Kemandri Govender – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 128 Orchard Lagoon Drive. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Happy Creek District.
- Roberto Rodriguez & Gretchen Wagner – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 1820 Gooney Manor Loop. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Barbara J. Hessler – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 2930 Long Meadow Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River District.
- Frank O’Reilly – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 320 Old Barn Lane. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah District.
- Yesl Cho – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 3744 Browntown Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Shelly Cook – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 137 Lee Burke Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Fork.
On a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, Seconded by Commissioner Richardson, Vice Chairman Henry Abstaining, the commission voted unanimously to approve the consent agenda. These requests will have their public hearings at the Planning Commission meeting on May 10th.
Planning Director Wendling told the commission that progress continues on the County’s comprehensive plan, with lots of data mining work ongoing. He also said that the department is reviewing the county’s fee schedule, which has not been updated for several years.
The meeting adjourned at 8:25 p.m.
Local Government
County supervisors zero in on a final FY-2024 budget and an ‘equalized’ Real Estate Tax rate, after acknowledging F&R team
After acknowledging the April 6 efforts of members of the County Fire & Rescue Department in the successful on-site emergency call delivery of a baby, at its April 11 work session the Warren County Board of Supervisors heard from various departmental staff on a variety of variables as they approach a final Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget submission. County Administrator Ed Daley indicated the goal is to have a final FY-2024 budget approved no later than June 1, with the new fiscal year beginning July 1.
Among variables discussed were where to set the “equalized” Real Estate Tax rate in the wake of the recent dramatically upwards reassessments; whether to adjust tax relief for the elderly and disabled upward; possible departmental fee increases, as in Building and Inspections to help cover a larger portion of departmental service costs; and how planned Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) will impact needed revenue.
During the work session County Commissioner of the Revenue Sherry Sours presented the revenue variables from setting an “Equalized” Real Estate Tax rate from 48 cents per one-hundred dollars of assessed value – cited as “a small loss”; to 49 cents – $41,000 revenue loss; 49.5 cents – a $284,000 revenue gain; and 50 cents – $611,000 revenue gain. As previously reported in the wake of the significantly higher real estate reassessments this past year, any increase in County Real Estate Tax revenue above 1% of the previous year’s level is treated as a tax increase requiring a public hearing. The 49-cent mark appears to be the closest to revenue neutral on the table. The county administrator later verified that both the 49.5-cent and 50-cent amounts would require public hearings.
Board discussion seemed to focus on setting the rate somewhere between that 49-cent mark, to 49.5-cents, both down in the revenue neutral “ballpark” from the existing 65.5-cent rate per $100 of assessed value. A decision is likely after the School Board makes its budget presentation to the County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room at the rear of the WCGC main meeting room.
Commissioner of the Revenue Sours also presented Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled numbers in surrounding communities as a contrast to Warren County’s current relief options as the board considers changes to its package.
Opening the budget-related items of the work session agenda, Human Resources Director Jane Meadows told the board the County would stay with its Health Care provider United Health Care for the third consecutive year. She said county staff have increasingly adjusted to the provider’s plan and how to best utilize it. She noted that an initially forecast 13% renewal rate increase had been reduced to 8%, much closer to the national average of 7%. Meadows suggested the County absorb the increase as some employees still had not bought into the plan due to relatively high current health care costs. Asked what that 8% overall cost increase amounted to by Supervisor Oates, Meadows said, “Close to $300,000”.
She reviewed other specific coverage cost increases, or reductions. Dental, she noted, had been reduced from a projected 10% increase to remaining flat for the coming fiscal year, while vision coverage actually came in at a reduced cost for FY-2024. Meadows also reminded the supervisors that the County had elected to leave its previous carrier Blue Cross for United due to the previous carrier’s projection three years ago of a 20% cost increase from its previous coverage level — an increase staff thought too high to accommodate.
County Finance Director Alisa Scott, Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan, and Building Code Official David Beahm also made presentations on other specifics to various county departments, including potential impacts of Capital Improvement Projects and service fee hikes to cover departmental costs.
See detail of the above discussions in the County video.
Local Government
Town ponders Sayre property subdivision proffers and Dynamic Life text amendment request for R-3 cemetery zoning by SUP
At a work session the evening of April 10th, the Front Royal Town Council got two planning staff recommendations for approval of first, a rezoning request on existing town zoning maps for a 43.9-acre (or 44.138, take you pick of presentations) parcel now earmarked for development of a 128-lot subdivision (3.03 units per acre) on the sprawling home property of Tom and Carla Sayre. The request is for a change from “Estate Residential District, R-E, to Residential District R-1A from NVR, Inc/Richard Lanham, the potential developer of the Saddle Crest subdivision; and second, for a “Text Amendment to Town Code Chapter 175 to Permit the Creation of a Cemetery in the R-3 Zoning District with a Special Use Permit (SUP) Application.” The latter item is related to the request from Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center to facilitate the burial of its late minister and co-founder Pastor W. Carlton Rogers on the property.
There were questions from council on the long-term implications of both recommendations. On the latter matter, while it seems the current request is focused on the burial of one person, Pastor Rogers, on what was illustrated as 0.01 acres (one-hundredth of an acre) on the church’s extensive property, are there plans to expand an approved cemetery to broader parishioner use in the future, and if so to what degree. Council moved action on the requested text amendment to allow cemetery as a use by SUP in the R-3 District to a Special Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 1st, to be followed by a regularly scheduled work session.
On the Sayre-property Saddle Crest subdivision, vehicular access and ongoing issues with railroad blockages of the current sole access point at Happy Creek Road’s intersections with nearby Leach Run Parkway and Shenandoah Shores Road, was a focal point. Discussion indicated an expressed opinion of VDOT (Va. Dpt. of Transportation) that a discussed traffic flyover of the tracks at Leach Run Parkway will never happen here due to various approval criteria, including costs, cited at $35-to-$45 million, and an absence of a significant degree economic development that would be accessed north of the railroad tracks by a flyover there.
That shifted discussion to development of, and potential developer proffers related to, a long-discussed East-West Connector Road linking the Shenandoah Shores area north of the tracks where the Sayre/Saddle Crest project is located, to the north side of downtown Front Royal in the vicinity of 8th Street and the Bing Crosby Stadium-anchored recreational park area.
Another area of concern was whether offered proffers related to impacts on the county’s public school system were adequate. And while Mayor Cockrell, a former school system employee, pointed out the Town is not involved in the management or funding of public schools, it was observed that children within the town do to a great degree use public schools. So, an increase in the number of school-age children within the town limits is a concern for the County-overseen public school system. The proposed proffer is for $3,600 per unit to the Warren County Public School system.
The Saddle Crest discussion ended without council forwarding the requested rezoning to a specific date for action.
Following those discussions and council forwarding five items for inclusion on the April 24 meeting Consent Agenda, Downtown business woman Ellen Aders went to the podium to present an item added to the agenda at the work session’s outset. That was discussion of forwarding a Resolution of Support of an “Explore Main Street” initiative that has a grant application deadline of April 28 approaching. Aders explained a past history of town involvement in similar programs that seemed to eventually fall by the wayside.
She fielded questions on how the program might interact with the joint tourism efforts the town and county governments have been pushing towards in recent years, as well as describing a positive response from downtown business owners she had approached about a program of this sort’s resurrection. There was also discussion of how the currently described 509-2A involved “public charity” entity might be shifted to the more familiar 501-C3 designation. In general council seemed receptive to a renewed effort to put more focus on the organization and promotion of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. Council moved a vote on the Resolution of Support to its April 24 meeting, giving Aders four days to complete and submit the associated grant application.
The items forwarded to the April 24 Consent Agenda were: A. Bid for 2022 Manhole Rehabilitation Project; B. Bid for Engineering Services for 8th Street Bridge; C. Task Order for Water Treatment Plant Clearwell Inspection and Evaluation; D. FY23 Budget Amendment for Relocation of Utilities for Rockland Road VDOT Project; and E. Proclamation for Municipal Clerk’s Week; and F. Proclamation for Administrative Professionals Day
Council also discussed items for in inclusion in the next Town-County Liaison Committee meeting, April 20, as well as continuing its discussion of a reworked Liaison Committee framework that would allow both the county and town’s full elected bodies to participate. The advantages and disadvantages of adding what would have to be a joint council/supervisors official meeting were part of the discussion. Council appeared reluctant to add that topic to the April 20 agenda without knowing the county supervisors readiness to discuss it further at this time.
See these discussions in the Town video.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission Special Session recommends approval of cemetery ordinance change
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, first in a work session to review the final touches to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan update prior to its presentation for a public hearing at its April 19th regular meeting. The work session was followed immediately by a Special meeting to facilitate a request from Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center. In the absence of Chairman Darryl Merchant, the meeting was chaired by Vice-Chairman Daniel Wells.
VDOT representative Adam Campbell discussed VDOT’s input to the plan and answered questions about the product as a whole. Commissioner Marshner asked if the removal of the planned East-West connector from the land use map would adversely affect its eventual construction. Mr. Campbell said the proposed connector remained in the future transportation plan, but since its eventual site was not known, it wasn’t necessary to be on the map yet. The conceptual planned cost could be estimated at between $25 and $40 million, depending on the configuration. The western termination point, for example, still hasn’t been worked out. Commissioner Glenn Wood raised the subject of a flyover at Leach Run Parkway and Happy Creek Road to service Shenandoah Shores Road. Mr. Campbell recalled that the construction cost of such a flyover access project could reach $35-to-$40 million, and that is likely the reason that it had not been carried out. After a discussion of the various transportation priorities in the plan, the Commission agreed to present it for a public hearing on the 19th. Once the Planning Commission has delivered its final version to the Town Council, there will be a final public hearing before the Town Council votes to accept it.
As noted above, immediately following the work session, the Commission held a Special Meeting to consider a request from the town council to develop and recommend an amendment
to Chapter 175 of the Town’s Zoning Ordinance to amend the definition of “cemetery” to Chapter 175-3; add “cemeteries” as an accessory use to churches in the Residential District (R-3), and to add supplemental regulations for “Cemeteries” to Chapter 175-30.2. The ordinance change request did not include a direct reference to Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, but the impetus behind it was a request to the town council for Dynamic Life’s widely beloved late founding pastor, Carlton Rogers, to be buried in the church grounds. Pastor Rogers passed away on February 5th. The Town Council, in turn, urged the planning department to create a means for churches to establish cemeteries and to define supplemental rules for doing so.
Virginia law regarding cemeteries is broad, and localities must deal with many historical and environmental issues when considering siting for a final resting place. The new amendment will provide a framework for future requests for cemeteries in the town that comply with established zoning rules and practices. There is nothing in the new text of the ordinance or the state law to preclude the scattering of ashes or reposing of them in vaults or columbariums without the designation of a cemetery.
The public hearing yielded three speakers, all members or representatives of the Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center. Each commended the planning department and the commission for taking up the ordinance change proposal. Elvi Rogers, the late pastor’s widow, told the commission that her husband had a heart for the community and shared a long list of ways that Dynamic Life had positively impacted the community, thanks to the vision of Carlton Rogers.
With a minimum of discussion, the commission voted, on a motion by Michael Williams, seconded by Connie Marshner, to recommend the ordinance change for approval.
Local Government
Supervisors approve funding requests for F&R equipment and County website upgrade – bid farewell to Deputy Clerk
At its meeting of Tuesday, April 4th, the Warren County Board of Supervisors took care of several outstanding business matters, including authorizations to award contracts on Fire & Rescue Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); the Information Technology Department’s request to procure website services to assist the County in developing a new website; and the movement of funds to accomplish Phase II of Senior Center facility upgrades, which staff noted included moving a fuel tank and installing a courtyard patio and sign. The board unanimously approved all those departmental funding requests on motions by Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Delores Oates. They were as follows:
Fire and Rescue purchase of Personal Protective Equipment: Authorized purchase from the Maryland Fire Equipment Corporation in the amount of $69,546.83, with authorization to the County Administrator to issue the purchase order in that amount.
Funding New Website: Authorized funding, which staff pointed out is in the FY-2022/23 budget, for Computer Software from CivicPlus in the amount of $30,193.38. An Annual Recurring Services cost that will have to be approved for each subsequent year was also approved. That cost in FY-2023/24 will be $5,812.50.
Senior Center, Phase II: Authorized the inter-fund budget transfer of $207,190.06 from the General Fund’s Prior Year End Fund Balance to the Capital Improvement Fund for a purchase order for $139,900 to Lantz Construction for the successful completion of Phase II of the Senior Center.
Also on the agenda was revisiting the modification request of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Non-Commercial, Private Use Camping by Gillian Greenfield & Richard Butcher on a parcel located off Beech Road. The staff agenda summary noted that the applicants purchased the property following the death of previous owner John Kovac, who was issued a CUP for private use camping in March of 2015. Due to restrictions against camping in the Shenandoah Shores subdivision where the property is, a condition was added to Kovac’s permitting that “prior to private use camping and parking of campers or recreational vehicles, the applicant shall have written permission from the Shenandoah Shores POA to camp and shall provide a copy of the letter to Planning staff.”
After their purchase Greenfield and Butcher formally requested that the Kovac CUP be updated in their names. In briefing the board on the modification request Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz said planning staff had recommended the language of the above-referenced first condition to the CUP on getting permission from the Shores POA be amended to: “The parking and use of major recreational vehicles for private use camping on the property shall be prohibited.”
With no questions from the board and no comment from the applicants, on a motion by Supervisor Walt Mabe, seconded by Jay Butler, the CUP modification switching the use to the applicants passed unanimously, as amended.
Following that action on the lone “Unfinished Business” item on the agenda, the supervisors unanimously approved an 11-item Consent Agenda as presented, on a motion by Mabe, seconded by Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers.
During Public Comments at the meeting’s outset, a friend, Suzie Delgado, spoke on behalf of a woman present, Candy Beaston, whom she said was too emotionally affected by the issue to speak to it herself.
Delgado read a statement into the record blasting the County’s Treasurer’s Department and one of its back-tax collection agencies, the Pond Law firm, for its handling of and non-communications with the family about delinquent taxes on the home property of a relative who had suffered from, and was incapacitated by, a traumatic brain injury suffered in 2007. The County, apparently through the Pond Law firm, is now trying to foreclose on the property over the back tax issue. Beaston and her family are asking for that action to be stopped, and the back tax issue to be resolved in an equitable manner based on the County’s long-time failure to contact her directly, as she is also on the deed of her brother’s property.
During board and staff reports, several board members and County Attorney Jason Ham bid farewell to Deputy Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi, whom they noted would be leaving the County at the end of the week. During the meeting, Ciarrocchi read into the record the written Virginia Department Of Transportation monthly report, submitted in the physical absence of a representative, as it has generally been since the board eliminated the monthly morning meetings created decades ago to accommodate outside agency monthly or quarterly reports. Ciarrocchi, who is six months pregnant, has taken a job in the private sector that will allow her to work from home. Goodbye Emily, we concur with Mr. Hams’ observations (23:15 video mark) of working with you.
Following completion of the above-cited actions, as well as public, board, and staff comments, with no Additional New Business brought forward, the board adjourned the meeting at 7:39 p.m. See highlights of the above discussions and actions in the County video.
