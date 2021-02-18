Local Government
Town Planning Commission elects officers, approves site plan for ‘Wi-Not Stop’ at South Royal and Criser
With still only four members until the Town Council appoints a fifth, the Front Royal Planning Commission on Wednesday night, February 17, met to begin what promises to be an interesting year for the Town of Front Royal.
Since the beginning of each new year always means an election of town commission officers, thankfully absent the fanfare or controversy of recent national elections, the commission members quickly nominated and unanimously elected Douglas Jones, Chairman and Connie Marshner, Vice Chairman.
Once leadership was established without speeches or campaign promises, the Planning Commission got down to business. That business began with E. E. Wines’ site plan for a new Wi-Not Stop convenience store and gas station on the site of the old Joe’s Steakhouse – or before that, Dean’s for those who remember it with great fondness. The commission heard from Planning Director Timothy Wilson that comments from previous reviews had been incorporated into the plan and the only remaining issues for final approval is a stormwater plan that is under current review by town staff.
Newly re-elected Chairman Douglas Jones observed that the building is perhaps the most architecturally significant structure on the south side of town, and said he was pleased to see that the applicant planned to preserve and improve it with a “nice-looking” addition.
Vice-Chairman Marshner said she was not clear whether there would be an entrance from Beeden Lane onto the lot. Planning Director Wilson indicated that the entrances to the site will be from Royal Avenue and Criser Road. An application for the lot-lines has been submitted and is being reviewed. The site plan indicates that curbs and gutters are part of the project.
Commissioner Merchant asked if permits will be required for signage, and the answer was “Yes”.
On a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Merchant, joined by Chairman Jones and Commissioner William Gordon the site plan was unanimously approved. However, there will still be many steps and approvals required before construction gets underway.
Once the formal business is completed, commission members can raise any issues of significance. During his time, Commissioner Merchant indicated that Town Council had approved changing the stipend for Commission members from $50 per meeting to $100 per month, which seemed to be a generous act until you realize that monthly work sessions or extra meetings are now included in the new amount, not separate from it.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Supervisors OK public hearing ad for expanded services at local golf club
With no speakers during the public comment period, and only a few making comments during the public hearing portion, the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) swiftly rolled through what resulted in an hour-long regular meeting held on Tuesday, February 16.
“That’s a record!” said BOS Chairwoman Cheryl Cullers, who adjourned the regular meeting at 8:15 p.m., which was preceded by a BOS work session with Warren County Public Schools on the latter’s fiscal year 2021-2022 annual budget.
Following the work session, the BOS got down to business, unanimously approving a lengthy Consent Agenda with ayes from Cullers, Vice Chairman Archie Fox, and BOS members Delores Oates, Walter Mabe, and Tony Carter.
Among the approved Consent Agenda items were several to authorize advertisements for public hearings on requests for conditional use permits.
For example, the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, which has authorized use for a 27-hole golf course and related facilities at its 134 Golf Club Circle location, wants to modify its conditional use permit to add uses for canoe, kayak and tubing rentals, and transport service, according to County Planner II Matt Wendling.
Current club owner Richard L. Runyon, Jr. wants to diversify the services and outdoor recreational activities at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club for both tourists and Warren County residents and plans to offer canoe transport services to Morgan Ford Bridge and Farms Riverview Road boat landings and Berry’s Boat Ramp off Rt. 50 in Clarke County, Wendling said.
The golf club’s existing barn will be used to store and maintain inventory and the hard-surfaced parking lot has sufficient overflow areas to accommodate the additional use, Wendling added, noting that the parcel currently is zoned Agricultural (A) and is in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Warren County Code Section 180-21(0)(2) identifies “Canoeing, boating, and fishing equipment rental and sales” as a use allowed by conditional use permit, according to Wendling’s written summary, which states that “no material changes in permit conditions or uses shall be approved until a public hearing is held on the proposal.”
In a Feb. 5 letter Runyon sent to the BOS, he said there is increased need for outdoor recreation, which can be offered at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club due to its proximity to numerous boat landings. He wrote that trips would be done by reservations “utilizing our existing staff to process reservations, payments, and transportation,” but that the golf club would be hiring four to six new employees to help with the transport and care of the inventory.
“The existing barn on the premises will be used to house and repair the canoes, kayaks and tubes,” Runyon wrote. “Our parking lot, of 200 plus spaces, will more than adequately accommodate without having to do additional construction. This will allow minimal impact to our community and will bring additional needed revenue to our area (i.e., tourism, gas stations, lodging, restaurants).”
More ads authorized
The BOS also unanimously approved authorizations to advertise public hearings that will be held on three separate conditional use permits for three short-term tourist rentals and another for a one-bedroom cabin guesthouse.
Among other approved Consent Agenda items, the BOS unanimously agreed to amend its agreement with the Town of Front Royal regarding the allocation of funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Municipal Utility Relief Program. The BOS approved the original agreement between the Town and County on December 14, 2020. Since then, the CARES Municipal Utility Relief Program time period was extended from December 30, 2020 to December 30, 2021. The approved amended agreement only extends the timeframe involved; no other substantial changes are made to the amended agreement.
“This will give the Town more time to expend all of the associated funds, and the County more time to close-out the associated funds,” Interim Warren County Administrator Edwin Daley told the BOS. Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway already has signed the amended agreement.
Also as part of the Consent Agenda, the BOS unanimously approved the purchase of two Kubota M5-111 4×4 tractors with loaders for the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District and for the Public Works Department totaling $114,246.88. Both tractors, which will be purchased from Sourcewell Cooperative, will be used for snow removal, loading abrasives, routine maintenance, and daily drainage work.
Public hearing
Following a 12-minute recess, the BOS held its public hearing portion of the meeting and unanimously authorized several items.
For example, an Option Agreement was authorized with APV Cardinal Energy LLC of Bernardsville, N.J., to purchase a three-acre portion of County-owned property at 261 Country Club Road, Front Royal, where the company will build an energy storage facility.
The sale price is $90,000 per acre, and the APV Cardinal Energy Option Agreement provides for payments to Warren County of $2,500 per six-month period for the first three years, and then $2,500 per three-month period for the final year of the agreement, according to Jason Ham, Interim County Attorney. The agreement was made possible by a previous letter of intention that Warren County entered in June 2020 with American Power Ventures LLC that permitted the company to assign the letter of intention to an affiliate, in this case, APV Cardinal Energy.
John Seker, president of APV Cardinal Energy, attended the BOS public hearing virtually and said the project build will take approximately 18 months. “We think it will be an attractive opportunity for the grid, especially as the state moves toward using more renewables,” Seker said, adding that such a facility would help Virginia reach its zero-carbon goals. Ham said that County staff are excited about the project and no one spoke in opposition to it.
During the public hearing portion of its meeting, the BOS took no action Tuesday night on the County’s receipt of a letter of intent for the sale of roughly 1.42 acres at the McKay Springs site located at the corner of U.S. Route 340/522 and Reliance Road, which is owned by three entities: Warren County, the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA), and the Town of Front Royal.
The letter of intent from Rocky Mount, N.C.-based Boddie-Noell Enterprises Inc. offers $475,000 for the property, which is currently appraised at $310,000. Boddie-Noell — known for brands such as Highway Diner, Hardee’s, and BNE Land & Development — plans to build a fast-food restaurant on the parcel.
The BOS withheld action because the County first must enter into an agreement with the Town to allocate the sales proceeds of the property and the other lots. Ham said that the County has presented an agreement to the Town for its review.
Additionally, various lot lines and rights-of-way must be vacated and adjusted prior to the sale, said Ham, who added that further public hearings and action from the BOS will be required to complete the transaction.
The property was purchased by Warren County and the Town of Front Royal under a Memorandum of Agreement dated November 30, 2011, according to EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons, who added that the project will create jobs and new tax revenue for both the Town and County.
BOS member Oates asked about the potential for increased traffic on Reliance Road, which is located in her North River District. Warren County Planning Director Taryn Logan said that no formal site plan has yet been submitted.
Among other Public Hearing items that received unanimous approval from the BOS was an ordinance to amend and re-ordain Section 82-4 of the Warren County Code so that Shannon Woods Sanitary District is authorized to apply a new construction road use fee of $2,500 to provide funding to repair the roads that are used to access the construction site. The current fees vary from $1,500 to $5,000 and are currently collected in 10 of the County’s 14 sanitary districts. No one spoke in opposition to the request.
To view the BOS February 16 agenda and meeting in its entirety, go online here.
Town responds to former clerk’s litigation and Meza seating challenge
As it finds itself on the receiving end, as well as the filing end of litigation related to its operational activities and personnel matters in recent years, the Town of Front Royal has filed responses to legal actions filed against it on two fronts in recent weeks. One is Paul Aldridge’s citizen challenge of the council-appointed seating of Jacob Meza in January after Meza’s decision not to run for re-election in November 2020; the other is the wrongful termination federal Civil Rights Act suit filed by long-time, former Council Clerk Jennifer Berry.
It is not a surprise that the Town claims it is not liable on either front, the latter including damages Berry seeks in a federal suit based on sexual harassment and retaliatory termination for her complaints about the alleged harassment she says originated with former Vice-Mayor William Sealock.
As previously reported, the challenge of the Meza appointment is based on Plaintiff Paul Aldridge and his attorney David Downes’ contention that Town Charter Chapter 6, Section § 47 prohibits a former council member from being re-appointed to the council for a year after their departure from the elected body. The Town, of course, is NOT denying that his council colleagues and friends re-appointed Meza to council a bare four days after his last term expired at the turn of the year to fill newly-elected Mayor Holloway’s vacant council seat. Rather, they are claiming that the challenge based on the referenced Section 47 of the Town Charter does not apply to council reappointments.
Let it suffice to say at this point that the legal arguments become somewhat convoluted revolving around whose “jurisdiction” council falls under, its own as the plaintiff claims based on the fact it is illustrating such jurisdiction by its right of appointment or disciplining of council members or an outside agency such as the State. LINK-“Complaint against Meza’s council appointment filed in Circuit Court”
The Town’s response to Berry’s federal litigation is somewhat more straightforward legally. Essentially and at worst, they are calling her a liar; at best, perhaps a seriously confused and delusional individual. The Town says the account of events described by its council clerk of 15 years and employee of 20 did not happen; that the sexual harassment incidents she describes in her federal complaint did not occur and that she was fired, not in retaliation for her efforts to stop the alleged harassment, but for just cause of being an unsatisfactory employee as staff cutbacks were initiated to reduce town government operational costs.
However, in his federal filing on Berry’s behalf, her attorney Timothy Cupp cited that financial explanation essentially as a cover story, calling it a “pretext for Defendant’s discrimination against Plaintiff based on her sex and/or for its retaliation for Plaintiff’s opposition to Defendant Town’s conduct that violated Title VII.”
The Town response filed with the U.S. Western District of Virginia Federal Court in Harrisonburg on January 29 says that despite earlier positive job performance reviews, culminating with the one in July 2019 approximately six months before her termination, there were ongoing issues revolving around the Town’s turning her position into a full-time one in 2017. Issues with her absence from her second-floor Town Hall office and work from home as she had been allowed previously led to requests Berry post her in-office schedule, which in turn led to a negative back and forth on the topic between Berry and certain town officials, including former Mayor Hollis Tharpe and then Vice-Mayor William Sealock, the Town response states.
“In response to the allegations in paragraph 13 of the Complaint, the Town denies plaintiff’s self-serving assessment that she performed her job well and met all legitimate expectations of the Town. While the plaintiff has accurately extracted one section from her 2019 job performance evaluation, she has ignored issues with her performance of which she was well aware. Plaintiff was hired as the Clerk to Town Council on a part-time basis in 2005. The position was converted to a full-time position in 2017. For twelve (12) years, the plaintiff was a part-time employee and was able to set her own hours, work from home regularly and enjoy a high amount of flexibility in her schedule.
“On May 17, 2018, plaintiff received her first employee evaluation as a full-time employee for her performance during 2017. Since she reported to the Town Council under the Town’s Charter, the (then) Mayor, Hollis Tharpe, and (then and current) Vice Mayor Bill Sealock, … conducted her performance evaluation. Plaintiff at that time, received a positive evaluation, including both a raise and a bonus,” the Town response acknowledges. However, it adds, “but Mayor Tharpe and Mr. Sealock, who conducted the evaluation on behalf of the Town Council, voiced the Town Council’s concerns about her work schedule and the full-time hours she was supposed to be working.”
It is unclear in this response as to whether the cited “concerns” of the mayor and vice-mayor were expressed in writing as part of the evaluation. However, the Town response continues to trace ongoing concerns it alleges about Berry’s transition to full-time from part-time employee continuing into 2019:
“Their concerns are reflected in her 2019 (for the year 2018) performance evaluation, which states ‘[w]ork hours/days need to be posted (sic) These days & hours need to be adhered to (sic) regular basis (work at home, vacation, and others) (sic) Her nonoffice hours (working from home is a sensitive area for other staff members).’ Again, her evaluation was positive, but one of her two goals was, ‘[w]hen leaving the office please post date and time of return.’ The evaluation also states, ‘[n]on-cooperative attitude may be felt when approached with tasks she deems not doable or not wanting to do.’ Plaintiff fought Town Council’s efforts to hold her accountable for her full-time salary and to keep track of her whereabouts during working hours. These actions by plaintiff reflect that she refused to even attempt to meet legitimate expectations of the Town.”
The Town response denies in full, an alleged sexually harassing pattern of behavior against Vice-Mayor Sealock.
“The Town denies the allegations in paragraph 19 of the Complaint. Sealock has never attempted to hug plaintiff or otherwise inappropriately touch her or any other Town employee.”
Of a specific incident cited in Berry’s complaint, occurring in the Town Hall meeting room as she prepared it for a coming meeting, when Vice-Mayor Sealock allegedly roughly pushed her down, preventing her from rising from a kneeling position near a small refrigerator, the Town cites another witness to counter that claim, former Interim Mayor and Town Manager Matt Tederick.
However, plaintiff attorney Cupp disputes Tederick’s presence at the incident, noted in the Town’s response to Berry’s earlier EEOC filing and referenced by the Town below:
“The Town denies the allegations in paragraph 20 of the Complaint. The ‘incident’ which the plaintiff describes did not occur. At one point prior to August 15, 2019, the plaintiff knelt down to get drinks from a refrigerator that was located under a table. She was getting the drinks to set out for Council members to drink during a meeting. As Sealock walked toward where the plaintiff was located, she began to stand up. Sealock reached his arm out and gently touched the plaintiff’s shoulder to prevent her from standing up and crashing into him. Despite the plaintiff’s insistence that Matt Tederick … was not employed and did not see the ‘incident,’ that is false. He was interim Mayor at the time and clearly recollects what he observed,” the Town response states, echoing its EEOC response.
It continues to counter Berry’s version of her walk outside Town Hall with then-Councilman Holloway and subsequent comments attributed to Holloway about potential consequences of her complaints about Sealock’s alleged behavior. And the complaint asserts that as the matter was brought to town staff’s attention, it was dealt with appropriately and did not factor into Berry’s termination. That termination was cited as part of Interim Town Manager Tederick’s controversial staff cutbacks self-termed “rightsizing” to save the Town money. That rightsizing was achieved, the response admits, not by returning Berry to her previous part-time position, but by putting her duties on to two other employees who were apparently not compensated financially for the additional work, at least not to the tune of a part-time council clerk’s salary from the below-cited numbers.
“Like other small towns in Virginia, the Town of Front Royal was faced with the predicament that it either needed to increase taxes and fees or cut spending in order to pay for much-needed infrastructure improvements totaling $29.2 million dollars. At an open Town Council meeting on February 3, 2020, Tederick publicly announced the decision to ‘rightsize’ the workforce. Town Council ultimately approved the FY 2021 budget that included the reduction of expenditures on certain staff positions on June 8, 2020. The ‘rightsizing’ of town staff positions resulted in ten full and part-time (10) positions either being eliminated or in the case of the Town Clerk’s position—reduced from a full-time position to a part-time position and the duties absorbed by two (2) current employees. The reduction in the Clerk’s position from full-time to part-time saved the Town almost $75,000 annually.”
And so the framework for judicial consideration of former Front Royal Town Council Clerk Jennifer Berry’s federal litigation has been framed from both the plaintiff’s and defendant’s perspectives. Stay tuned for further developments, as hearing dates or judicial responses become available. And see related story linked below, as well as the entire Town response to Berry’s litigation also linked below:
Click here to view the Town Response in its entirety.
Click here to view Jennifer Berry’s filing in its entirety.
Claiming sexual harassment and cover up, former Council Clerk files federal retaliatory termination suit against Town of Front Royal
After year-and-a-half gap, town council catches up on EDA activity, in and out of town
In restarting a public dialogue between the existing Economic Development Authority and the Front Royal municipal government on February 8, EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Brown reminded town officials of his observation to them on that last occasion 18 months earlier while the Town was still involved in a three-pronged effort with the EDA and Warren County to investigate and correct what allowed the now $24-million-dollar-plus EDA financial scandal to fester and develop over a several-year period.
Noting he had also been the one to give that report, Browne revisited it: “I said there was a catastrophic failure of oversight by the EDA, County, and Town with plenty of blame to go around*. I haven’t changed my view on that,” he said in opening.
“There was massive embezzlement, bad investments, poorly written agreements, and a dangerous system of overly centralized check writing and bookkeeping. It all set up for a perfect storm,” Browne echoed from his 2019 report to council, pointing to “insufficient checks and balances, lots of misplaced trust and weak verifications” – concluding, “You had a right to be concerned then.
But that was 18 months ago as the new EDA Board of Directors, with County, and initially, for a short time Town, assistance were already involved in dismantling, replacing, and rectifying the EDA structure as the financial scandal evolved under criminal and civil court scrutiny.
Of the direction since then, Browne pointed to installation of the very checks and balances previously missing, including County-mandated third-party bookkeeping, and “multiple eyes on all transactions”. He said the refurbished EDA Board had developed what he termed “a guns and butter strategy” that freed the new EDA staff – Executive Director Doug Parsons and Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson – to pursue economic development initiatives (butter), while the new EDA Board of Directors oversaw the legal and peripheral issues (guns).
However, that year-and-a-half of “Guns and Butter” was a strategy the Town Council missed involvement with, choosing rather what one might term a “Lawyers, Guns and Money” strategy as so poetically described on our Opinion page recently by Fred Schwartz. The lawyers, guns (metaphorically of course) and money to a great degree were pointed directly at the EDA over the objection of then Mayor Gene Tewalt, who unsuccessfully recommended a policy of cooperation and rebuilding with the EDA and County, as opposed to a litigious one supported by council and pushed forward through the office of the former interim mayor and interim town manager.
Browne proceeded into detail on the EDA’s current holdings, in and out of the town limits, and explanations on the EDA’s attempt to divest itself of properties it “never should have been involved in” by the new board’s estimation.
He also pointed to over a million dollars thus far recovered in insurance and settlements with involved parties in the EDA’s civil litigation.
He pointed to the recent recruitment of drone manufacturer Silent Falcon to the county; as well as the potential landing of an eastern regional medical marijuana manufacturer/distributor in Parallel LLC, that could bring a major commercial tax revenue source, along with hundreds of jobs to the county and town, not to mention the purchase of Baugh Drive warehouse the EDA hopes to divest itself of ownership of as soon as possible.
The EDA Board Chairman pointed to a drive west for business relocation into the Valley that he said the EDA and County are working to take advantage of, utilizing advantages like the Interstate Highway system crossroads and Inland Port that are located here. Of working together to achieve the maximum result of that effort, Browne observed, “We either hang together or we hang separately”. As to the advantages of working together economically, Browne pointed to the pending sale of McKay Springs parcels that are jointly owned by the EDA, County and Town.
In response to queries, he admitted the EDA was currently financially insolvent due to repercussions of the financial scandal, and was being financially supported by the County at this time. However, some council members seemed surprised to learn that Warren County had not absorbed the EDA into its departmental structure, which could present a roadblock to the Town actively reengaging its continued membership in the half-century-plus old joint Town-County EDA. While the Town is currently advertising for applicants to a unilateral Town EDA Board of Directors, an EDA it would be totally responsible for the financial support of, the County has kept the EDA’s quasi-governmental, independent status open as a door by which the Town could reenter into active membership with the existing EDA.
And while some council grilling of Browne on details, particularly with pre-prepared written notes, took the tone of hostile cross-examination, the end result of Browne’s report and Q and A with council appeared, four days later, to be positive, as illustrated with the EDA’s Friday move toward the completion of the sale of the Afton Inn for redevelopment without a Town challenge on the title to the property.
See the entire EDA presentation and back and forth with town officials in this video.
Footnote: As Royal Examiner has previously reported, while the Town has attempted to distance itself from any portion of “blame” for the EDA financial scandal due to its agreement to no longer have EDA board appointment authority after the County took over full EDA operational funding nearly a decade ago, it was heavily involved with in-town EDA operations throughout the financial-scandal timeframe. In fact, it was the town council that authorized a $10-million-dollar “bridge loan” to the EDA to help facilitate the bank loan for the ITFederal construction project at the Royal Phoenix Business Park at the former Avtex site. That $10-million loan said to have been acquired “under false pretenses” in the EDA civil litigation, is the largest single item in the EDA’s civil suit seeking the return of over $24 million in allegedly misdirected or embezzled EDA, County, or Town assets. In seeking the “bridge loan” then EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald told town officials that without that show of “community support” in fronting that $10 million for the ITFederal project in town, the bank was hedging on approval of the loan to ITFederal through the EDA. That was likely because, as Royal Examiner has also previously reported, other than the $2-million value of the 30-acre Avtex property parcel gifted to it for a dollar by the EDA in 2016, ITFederal listed assets of only about $20,000 in its loan application.
Shock result: Supervisors deny rezoning approval for Linden Sheetz
A joint meeting of the Warren County Planning Commission and the County Board of Supervisors held Wednesday night, February 10, produced an unusual set of decisions for the would-be developers of the site adjoining the entrance to the Apple Mountain Lakes subdivision. Planning Commission Chairman Robert Myers opened the meeting by setting some attendee ground rules for the benefit of the room full of citizen participants – properly social-distanced, of course.
The Dudding Commercial Development, LLC representative spent an intensive hour briefing the joint session attendees on the details of their project, which includes the construction of a convenience store and gas station on the north side of Interstate 66 at exit 13. The request to rezone 6.45 acres of the 15-acre plot is the first opportunity that neighboring residents had to see some detail about what the development would entail. The client Dudding intended to locate at that site was Sheetz, Inc., which operates 634 Gas Stations and convenience stores across the mid-Atlantic, Appalachia, the upper South, and Ohio. Sheetz representatives gave a polished presentation highlighting their intention to be a “good fit” in the community and addressed several issues that have been raised by concerned residents. Sheetz or its representatives have been meeting with local groups and officials since June 2020 and have modified their proposal several times as a result.
Several commissioners and supervisors questioned the representatives about the details of their proposal, including the traffic counts and assumptions for future growth. Commissioner Longo asked about fuel pricing policies, indicating that some retailers vary their posted prices significantly depending on competition, even in the same area. He asked what Sheetz’s policy about that is. The response from Sheetz’s Real Estate Director was generally that Sheetz has a system for determining the prevailing price but that he was not the person to address that question. Commission Chairman Myers was concerned with whether Sheetz’s stated water consumption of 2500 gallons per day took into account peak uses. This drew a “we don’t know yet” response, which does play into resident’s concerns about how their own wells would fare should a large commercial user drive a well into the existing water table.
Deputy Clerk to the Board Emily Ciarrocchi had the marathon task of verbally entering into the record some 80 pages of e-mails from citizens, along with the names of over 70 signers of a petition opposing the rezoning effort. Opposition to the project was nearly universal, with a single communication favorable to the Sheetz proposal entered into the meeting record.
The highly-anticipated public hearing portion of the meeting was enviably well-organized thanks to the hard work of the group of Apple Mountain Lakes (AML) homeowners and the able leadership of volunteer lawyer Sarah Lhymn. The organized efforts have been underway for nearly six months. The residents had prepared a slide presentation that introduced each speaker and the issues they wished to address. The common themes that emerged were groundwater consumption or contamination, child safety and potential for increased crimes, particularly against children, light/noise pollution, increased traffic, destruction of the rural character of the area, negative effect on property values, apparent conflict with the Warren County Comprehensive Plan, and the adverse effect of stormwater runoff. Some presenters were quite emotional, as they pled with the commissioners to deny the rezoning request. Several presenters told the Commission that Sheetz had withdrawn a proposal to build a facility near Columbus Ohio due to its proximity to a water supply and suggested that the Linden site should be seen in much the same way. Andrew Podolak gave an eloquent summation for the homeowner’s group – “Would you want a Sheetz in your backyard?” There were also several references to other businesses in the immediate area on the other side of the interstate that would suffer from a Sheetz store so close by.
Several commenters in addition to the homeowners’ group pointedly reminded the supervisors that they are responsible to the voters of Warren County – asserting that this is not merely a Linden issue.
After nearly 3 hours of public input, The Sheetz representative provided some feedback and told the joint meeting that the data provided to them in their information packets had been quite extensive, but that the concerns raised by the homeowners either had been or were being dealt with. The Traffic data had been provided by VDOT and came from 2016 and 2017 so it predated any COVID effects.
Chairman Myers was skeptical of the water consumption data provided by Sheetz, and given the history of the water table under the subdivision, he shared the concerns of the homeowners, several of whom had horror stories about falling water levels and burned out well pumps. Several had told of redrilling new wells, only to experience new failures at a deeper level. Commissioner Joe Longo reminded the group that with the current Agricultural (A) zoning, the current property owner could have a hog farm on that property, which he doubted would be preferable to a Sheetz gas station. Commissioner Kersjes observed that it was a surprising site choice for Sheetz, given the lack of established roadways to service it.
Vice-Chairman Henry said that the default zoning for undeveloped areas is Agricultural. There’s no obligation for a landowner to provide a buffer zone for an adjacent residential area. An ideal solution to provide such a buffer space would have been for Apple Mountain Lakes to purchase the property itself. Finally, Vice Chairman Henry continued, “capitalism means people own businesses that may be adversely affected by competition, but who’s looking out for the landowner here?”
Once the commissioners and supervisors had completed their questioning, Vice Chairman Henry offered a motion to recommend approval of the rezoning. The commission passed the motion 3 votes to 1, Commissioner Longo, Vice Chairman Henry, and Chairman Myers “Yes”, Commissioner Kersjes “No”.
The Board of supervisors briefly consulted and offered a motion to deny the rezoning request. Supervisors Carter and Mabe, Vice-Chairman Fox, “Yes”; Supervisor Oates, Chairman Cullers, “No”
Perhaps due to the lateness of the hour – nearly 11:00 PM – it took a few moments for the somewhat smaller audience of citizens to catch on to the fact that the supervisors had voted to deny the rezoning by approving a negative motion, thereby giving the Apple Mountain homeowners the victory they had sought. Scattered cheers broke out and both the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission quickly adjourned their portions of the meeting.
It bears noting that citizen organization and action in the matter of this development were key to the outcome. There would have been no reason to believe that anything would stand in the way of a new Sheetz outlet at exit 13, given the preparation that the developer and their support team had made. The experts who were consulted agreed it was a good use of the property, the client saw a good opportunity to add a lucrative business location, and the property owner saw a good return on his investment. While it could be argued that citizen opposition to development in rural areas often takes the form of “not in my backyard”, “The Great Linden Sheetz controversy” remains a useful lesson as the community learns about the real benefits of working together. As one resident said, “I had no idea we could get so many people working together so quickly!”
Win or lose, such citizen involvement is a good outcome.
EDA chairman’s reference to Royal Examiner Afton Inn redevelopment story leads to mayoral media attack – Why does that sound familiar?
The Front Royal Town Council and staff got their first, face-to-face, first-hand, factual update on Town-County Economic Development Authority business in over a year on Monday, February 8. “I want to tell you how much we appreciate the opportunity to update town council and restart a dialogue on issues of mutual concern,” post-financial scandal revamped EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne said in opening that dialogue.
“It’s been a year-and-a-half since an EDA Board member addressed Town Council – it’s too long. We need to be talking, we have a lot of issues we have to address. This is a great start,” Browne said, acknowledging “other meetings” that led up to his appearance before council the second Monday of February 2021. Contacted later about that impetus, Browne told Royal Examiner that he had “reached out” to new Town Manager Steven Hicks in January.
“We had a good exchange of ideas while I briefed him on some issues on the immediate horizon. He then invited me to speak to Town Council, updating them on what the EDA was doing and to answer the question of whether EDA could help the Town buy properties,” Browne explained.
What turned into an approximate 50-minute report highlighted by some constructive back and forth with council, also had a less constructive moment. About 35 minutes into his EDA report, Browne got into an exchange with Mayor Chris Holloway on the topic of the prospective sale of the Afton Inn for redevelopment. It is a sale of the derelict and long-deteriorating Afton Inn next door to Town Hall at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District that Browne said he hopes will come to fruition by the new extended deadline approaching over the next week.
Browne pointed out that prospective buyer 2 East Main LLC has promised to start redevelopment within a year of purchase and complete it within two years. The Town is currently disputing the EDA’s ownership and ability to sell the Afton Inn without the Town signing off on a sale. It appears that despite the content of a disputed 2014 MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) between the Town and EDA indicating that the EDA would first recover whatever proceeds an Afton sale generated towards its expenditures in maintenance and marketing the property since 2014, that the Town is seeking the first call on those proceeds. The current proposed sale price of about $330,000 would not cover all those claimed EDA expenses.
Mayor Holloway pressed Browne on whether, were the involved bank, First Bank & Trust, willing to reconsider taking what the EDA owes on its Afton property/construction loan, would the EDA be willing to split the proceeds with the Town. Browne replied that to whatever extent that was legally supported he was on board. However, with the EDA’s claim of about $500,000 invested in the property since the 2014 property swap that extracted the Afton from the angry-at-the-Town hands of Northern Virginia developer Frank Barros in exchange for old Town Hall, there will essentially be nothing left over for either the EDA or Town from the pending sale after the bank takes its share to cover the EDA property/construction loan.
“But you have to understand our position – we basically gave up two buildings, two buildings, for what you’re saying we’re going to get nothing,” Holloway replied, adding, “And over $500,000 of work you say has been put into the Afton Inn so far, with a two-million-dollar completion to do it up right. I think anybody that could go buy that building right now would wonder where that $500,000 went.”
The mayor continued to wonder at the EDA’s numbers and the forecast cost of $2 million dollars for 2 East Main Street LLC’s renovation project, which building professional Holloway forecast might replace windows.
When Mayor Holloway said, “I think the citizens of the Town deserve something out of this. We gave up the old Town Hall, we gave up the Afton Inn, and we’re getting basically nothing in return,” Browne attempted to respond twice to point to the 2 East Main LLC redevelopment plan replacing a festering eyesore with a new anchor building for Front Royal’s downtown business district. However, twice Holloway cut Browne off by continuing his line of thought, first that “There’s nothing to show for it yet” and then that “It’s been going on for over 10 years, if not longer” before Browne regained the floor.
“You are getting – I don’t know if you read the Royal Examiner article, but you’re getting a fabulous-looking” – Browne got out before Holloway again cut him off, commenting, “I don’t read the tabloids, I want facts.”
“Okay, well it’s factual what’s in there on that issue (of redevelopment plans). The developers, who are world-class developers, are the ones interested in doing it, and it will be a beautiful looking building,” Browne continued of the referenced December 29 Royal Examiner article on 2 East Main Street LLC renovation and expansion plan. – “From Town Eyesore to Downtown Anchor: Reimagining the Afton Inn”
Contacted later, Browne elaborated of the referenced article, “I was getting ready to point the Town Council to the Afton Inn article you wrote that outlined the vision of 2 East Main to rehab the Inn. I found it very factual and balanced.”
But facts that don’t merge with certain politician’s personal agendas or self-serving worldviews have been typically dismissed as “fake news” or “tabloid journalism” 70 miles to our east in recent years. Now it seems some of our local elected officials with “alternate fact” laced agendas have learned the “bait the media” game from their political mentors to the east.
Council takes further heat for Trump street renaming idea – former Mayor George Banks offered as alternative
The ghost of its January 19 work session discussion about renaming a Town street – Commerce Avenue seems a generally perceived contender – after twice-impeached former President Donald J. Trump by one of his former employees resurfaced at the Monday evening, February 8th meeting of the Front Royal Town Council. All 10 Public Concerns speakers addressed the matter from one angle or another, none with a favorable opinion of the proposition brought forward by first-term councilman and former Trump Administration Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Scott Lloyd.
The major theme of nine speakers was: If you’re going to rename a local street for a political figure, why not do it for someone local who has done something unifying for this community, as opposed to a national political figure known more among a polled majority of the American public for their political divisiveness and perceived courting of extremist elements of society, including white supremacists. The consensus choice of those speakers over the meeting’s first 48 minutes was George Banks, Front Royal’s first black mayor, circa 1996-2000.
A tenth speaker, former county supervisor, and current on-duty local reporter Tom Sayre pivoted toward an alternate choice, Augustus Polton. Sayre identified Polton as an escaped slave who became the first black Catholic priest to say mass on American soil who is also a canonized Catholic saint. If stated, this reporter missed any connection Polton’s life had to the Town of Front Royal.
But to the speaker favorite if a town street is to be renamed, a line of significant figures in Front Royal’s black community, starting with Cornelia Banks, George Bank’s wife who introduced Gene Kilby one of the first black students to integrate Warren County Public Schools, spoke to the matter. Kilby was followed to the podium on George Banks behalf, not in order, by a local NAACP president, Suetta Freeman, the Reverend Al Woods, Noelle Williams, and another local NAACP figure A.D. Carter III. They were joined by Deborah Siksay, Stevi Hubbard and Bruce Rappaport, the latter who gave a nod of support former Mayor Banks way before addressing the subject he had signed in to address council on, its continued pursuit of a second, unilateral EDA that Rappaport has been a long-time critic of dating to his unsuccessful fall run for council.
Later during council member reports, Lloyd addressed his broaching of the street-renaming topic at what he called “the most innocent place to put the idea forward” – that place being a council work session where no official action can be voted on. Of the firestorm of negative reaction, including from his fellow county Republican Committee member, Mayor Chris Holloway who issued a press release against the idea, Lloyd said, “It wasn’t entirely my fault, the Internet coverage and how that might go sideways.” Contacted later, Lloyd elaborated that he intended to say, “I wasn’t entirely mindful of how that might go sideways,” explaining it as a reference to the work session Internet broadcast.
Lloyd called the work session proposal “a thought project that I wanted to throw out there and get some feedback”. He pointed to other local streets bearing presidential names – “Adams, I think Madison and maybe one or two others. So, that was really the category it was in – here’s another president. So, I threw out an idea and it’s not a bad idea; it’s not my best idea,” Lloyd offered, adding the negative feedback gave him a better idea, in considering all potential variables involved before revisiting the street naming idea.
During the mayor’s report, Holloway noted that the Donald J. Trump Avenue matter was slated for further discussion at the work session on February 16, adding that he did not expect the initiative to “go anywhere” from that discussion.
See this and other business, as well as public comments addressed in related stories on the linked Town meeting video.
