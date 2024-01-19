Local Government
Town Planning Commission Meets Briefly to Begin the New Year, Commissioner/Councilman Wood Defends Dual Service
At a very brief January 17th meeting of The Front Royal Planning Commission, there were no public hearings on the agenda. Chairman Wells asked if there were any citizens’ comments, and there were none. The Commission provides the opportunity at every meeting for anyone to address planning-related subjects that are not on the current agenda.
The meeting would have been shorter than its 10 minutes, but rather than the usual practice of grouping authorizations to advertise for public hearings onto a consent agenda for routine business not needing individual scrutiny, the commission considered three submitted items individually.
A rezoning application has been submitted by Fernando Arana Pradel requesting an amendment to the town zoning map to reclassify a property at 1724 North Royal Avenue from R-1, Residential District to R-1A, Residential District. According to the Town Zoning ordinance, R-1 zoning requires a lot size minimum of 10,000 square feet or a quarter of an acre, and R-1A allows 7,000 square feet, or a little more than an eighth of an acre. There was no discussion, and on a motion by Commissioner Brian Matthiae, seconded by Commissioner Glenn Wood, the commission voted unanimously to approve the advertisement for a public hearing.
A Special Use Permit Application was submitted by Jean-David Lejeune and Samantha Harris to allow a short-term rental at 322 Kerfoot Avenue. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District. On a motion by Commissioner Matthiae, Seconded by Commissioner Wood, the commission voted unanimously to approve the advertisement for a public hearing.
A Rezoning Application submitted by Graceful Abode of Liberation requesting an amendment to the zoning map to reclassify a property at 1324 Old Winchester Pike from R-1, Residential District to R-3, Residential District. R-3 Residential Zoning provides for higher-density residential dwellings such as duplexes, and by special use permit apartments, and lodging or rooming houses. On a motion by Commissioner Matthiae, seconded by Commissioner Wood, the Commission voted unanimously to approve the advertisement for a public hearing.
During the “Commission Member Matters” portion of the meeting, Commissioner Wood addressed his fellow commissioners. “I would like to address the recent interest in me continuing to serve out my term on the commission after having been elected to the Town Council. As your commissioner, I promise to study all concerns brought before us, to perform site visits, research, listen to staff and applicant reports, ask questions, as well as listen to public input in making any decisions.” He went on to add, “To think that I exert any influence over the commission is just not true. I am not a developer, and the only property I own in the county or the town is our home. I plan to complete my term by serving all citizens faithfully and honestly as your public servant.”
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke provided the Planning Department’s statistics for December and for the year 2023. The department processed 393 zoning permits for the year, 407 code enforcement cases, 36 land use applications, four Zoning Ordinance amendments, and 148 business licenses. There were 32 new dwelling units, down 5 from 2022. Staff is currently working on a Zoning Ordinance rewrite and a Capital Improvement plan (CIP). The plan is to have the Zoning Ordinance presented to the commission in two to three months and the CIP ready for the commission to review and recommend action to the Town Council by late Summer or Fall.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Planning Commission Meeting of January 17, 2024.
Local Government
After Another EDA Liabilities Closed Session, County Supervisors Approve 9 Lease Agreements, OK Fronting WCSO Grant Funding
The scheduled regular Tuesday, January 16 meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors began an hour early at 6 p.m. with a late-added Closed Session that again addressed litigation and liability issues related to the then-joint and still-legally named Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA, FR-WC EDA, or FR-WC Industrial Development Authority) “financial scandal” of 2014-18. Unlike last Thursday’s closed meeting on the same topic, this meeting did not include the current EDA Board of Directors, only the supervisors and county staff. While the content of that discussion after the caucus room doors were closed to the public and media is not known, a hint may have been given during the open meeting staff reports.
During his report, County Administrator Ed Daley first noted a scheduled Special Closed Meeting of the now-unilaterally County-overseen FR-WC EDA Board of Directors at 6 p.m. the following day, Wednesday, January 17. Later in his report, Daley commented on EDA costs and financing during his coming fiscal year budget summary. “I see several operating clouds over here that kind of hang on the top of things,” Daley began on the topic of “Overriding Clouds” hanging over the County’s budgetary scenario.
“One of those is this — legal fees and banking fees for the EDA,” Daley continued, observing: “The taxpayers have invested almost $ 12 million dollars; they have received a return of almost $4 million dollars. That means there’s $8 million to go. When you’re talking to that you need, everybody needs to recognize that the County cannot continue to support at this level for those activities because the math simply does not work.” (Writer’s note: on paper, the EDA has recovered nearly $15 million in civil litigation court rulings, though most of that is on appeal, thus generating additional legal fee expenses before seeing any return on those initial seven civil court rulings of defendant liabilities made in 2022 and 2023. The EDA also reached a “no-fault” civil settlement with former EDA Executive Director and EDA financial scandal central figure Jennifer McDonald for an estimated $9 million in real estate holdings, among several other out-of-court settlements, the circumstances of which were not made public.)
Perhaps these budgetary observations of the county administrator are a clue as to the reason for a recent spike in not only County and EDA, but Town as well, Closed/Executive Session discussions of EDA litigations and liabilities.
Open Session
Out of its closed and into its 7 p.m. open meeting of Tuesday evening, January 16, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, with its two new members, John Stanmeyer and Richard Jamieson, aboard, faced nine public hearings on rather routine matters. That they were routine was indicated by the fact there were no public comments at any of those nine public hearings, seven of which were lease agreements on hangars at the County-overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR), the other two lease agreements on County-owned residential rental properties on 2nd Street within or adjacent to the Warren County Government Center property.
Board discussion on the first several of those public hearings also indicated an opportunity for a learning experience on County operational dynamics for the board’s two newly elected members. Stanmeyer and Jamieson, along with ex-chairman Vicky Cook, drove the board questioning of county staff on details of those leases up for routine annual approvals.
All five supervisors appeared satisfied with staff explanations of details of those airport and residential leases, as all nine staff-submitted lease agreements were approved without a dissenting vote. In the order in which they were addressed, those unanimously approved lease agreements, as cited in the meeting agenda packet, were:
1/ (agenda item H) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of 201 E. 2nd St., Apt. 1, to Dwayne Coates;
2/ (I) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of 124 E. 2nd St. to Rita Woods;
3/ (J) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A16 to a corporate LLC entity referenced as “N6108J” — Public Works Director Mike Berry noted staff does have the involved individuals personal name as well;
4/ (K) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar B7 to Mary Ellen Hutchins;
5/ (L) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A13 to Stephen Beste;
6/ (M) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A11 to Jack Molenaar;
7/ (N) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A9 to Jack Molenaar;
8/ (O) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar C1 to Robert Metcalfe;
9/ (P) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A15 to Gordon Dale Waters.
New Business
Other than approval of a 32-item Consent Agenda from which nothing was withdrawn for individual discussion, the board undertook one additional item of Additional New Business. That was a request from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, represented by Captain Charles Brogan and Major Jason Winner, for a fronting of the final $56,720.13 of a Law Enforcement ARPA Grant. The board initially approved the grant application on March 22, 2023, in the amount of $216,000. The grant was awarded through DCJS (Dept. of Criminal Justice System) on June 8, 2023.
According to the staff agenda packet summary, the final segment of grant funding will include upgrades to the WCSO Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) system that includes the six interview/interrogation rooms utilized by the Sheriff’s Office and Fire & Rescue personnel in the County Public Safety building. It was noted that the current system is beginning to fail. The planned replacement system will provide a “redaction tool” as well as “cloud share.” Quotes on the system and installation total $50,227.46. The department asked that the remaining $6,492.67 be put in contingency for any unforeseen additional expenses. Moving on the installation now will require that the total amount of $56,720.13 be moved from the County General Fund. That amount will be returned to the General Fund upon reimbursement by the DCJS through which the grant was obtained.
On a motion by Ms. Cook, the board unanimously approved the request. And with no additional business, the meeting was adjourned as 8:05 p.m. approached.
Click here to see all the discussion, votes, and board and staff reports in this County video.
Local Government
County Planning Commission Re-Elects Officers and Tackles New Motor Freight Terminal Paving Issue
At the regular meeting of the Warren County Planning Commission on January 10, Planning Director Matt Wendling initially presided over the election of new officers for 2024 for the commission. The commission unanimously reelected its current officers – Robert Myers, Chairman, Hugh Henry, Vice Chair, and Allison Mutter, Secretary and Clerk to the Commission. At the conclusion of the voting, the commission reclaimed the dais and launched into its regular business.
Following last month’s suspension of public hearings for four Conditional Use Permit (CUP) applications, the commission concluded the suspended public hearings.
U-Star Transportation has applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a motor freight terminal for its Industrially zoned property on Rockland Road adjacent to the Kelley Industrial Park in the North River District. The applicant intends to utilize the 2.1-acre lot for 29 spaces for Tractor trailers. It is not projected to have buildings or utility connections. The plan includes opaque fencing and plants for screening and buffering along Rockland Road and adjacent residential lots. Director Wendling reminded the commission as he did during the last meeting that the application proposes the use of a gravel/stone surface for the facility which would be graded and compacted, while the County’s code requires a hard surface. The application included a waiver request for this requirement. Since the last meeting, Director Wendling said the planning staff had added a fifth condition to the CUP – that the surface should be covered with a material approved by the planning staff during the site planning process. There were no speakers to support or oppose the permit. However, after the public hearing was closed, Chairman Myers expressed his opinion on the surfacing issue.
“As far as not paving the parking lot, to me that’s a non-starter. I realize that’s expensive. And because of the trucks it would have to be a heavier depth of asphalt, but to me, that’s one of the costs of doing business,” Myers told his colleagues. Planning Director Wendling said that there had been discussions about a potential compromise by requiring the entry drive and turnaround area to be hard surfaced, and allowing the remaining parking area to be gravel, but if it was the will of the Commission, the fifth condition could be to require all hard surface. There followed a discussion of potential alternatives to asphalt paving, including recycled asphalt millings. Chairman Myers also floated another option called CTA. CTA stands for “cement-treated aggregate” and consists of a mixture of aggregate material and/or native soils combined with measured amounts of Portland cement and water. After being compacted and cured, it hardens to form a durable paving base material.
Marisa Whitacre of Greenway Engineering, representing the applicant, told the Commission that they had discussed alternatives with the Planning Department, including the partial paving for the drive area and the remainder in gravel. Their issue with the asphalt paving requirement was that the weight of the heavy trucks over time would rut into and crush up the asphalt.
Vice-Chairman Henry was concerned that waiving the county’s minimum requirement could also create a precedent. Director Wendling said that in other cases the County had approved permits with a time requirement to meet the standard, say two to five years for the developer to meet the hard-surface requirement. The Applicant representative also clarified that the parking area will not be used for storage beyond a few hours at a time for transitory parking. After further discussion, Vice-Chairman Henry made a motion to recommend approval of the CUP with the added condition to require the hard surface paving in accordance with the County code within two years, subject to a posted bond sufficient to cover the cost of the paving. Commissioner Scott Kersjes seconded, and the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval. The CUP application will go to the Board of Supervisors for its February 6th meeting.
Green Valley Baptist Church is applying for a CUP for a Church on a 10.2-acre site at 150 Ridgemont Road in the North River District. The Church has conducted a feasibility study. The site is zoned Agricultural (A) and was the subject of three previous CUPs. The proposed use is allowable by CUP in the Agricultural District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that the 90-member church meets Sundays and Wednesdays and plans to use an existing structure for their church building once it has been brought into code compliance for that use. If this CUP for a Church facility is approved, the three previous CUPS – for a Commercial Nursery and Garden Center, a microbrewery and brewpub; and an Agra-tourism facility, would be terminated.
Prior to the opening of the public hearing, the applicant Pastor Tim Kerchoff made a brief statement to the commission indicating that all the feasibility study paperwork had been completed and the church was looking forward to getting in there and working with the County to make it happen. There were no other speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Jorge Lobo, of 97 Judy LLC, has made a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 97 Judy Lane in the Mountain Lake section of Shenandoah Farms Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is in the Shenandoah District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz briefed the Commission on the application. The applicant intends to manage the property himself with assistance from local professionals for cleaning, maintenance, and trash collection. The Health Department certification limits occupancy to four persons. The property meets the minimum setback requirements from the county code. The public hearing continued from last month’s meeting again yielded no speakers for or against the proposed permit, and the Commission, without further discussion, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner William Gordon, voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Vihari Vanga has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 56 Sunset Village Road in the Junewood Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is in the Fork District. The applicant intends to manage the rental himself with the assistance of an experienced local property manager. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the Commission that there are now three active CUPs for short-term rentals in the Junewood subdivision, and that in this case the CUP would also require a setback waiver, as the property does not meet the short-term tourist rental supplemental regulation’s minimum setback requirements of 100 feet. The nearest dwelling on the east is 38 feet away, and the neighboring dwelling to the west is 94 feet away. That dwelling is also a short-term tourist rental. However, the applicant has submitted letters of support from each of those two neighboring property owners. As was the case last month, there were no speakers for the public hearing. Chairman Myers commented that normally the 38-foot setback would give him heartburn, but since both neighbors had provided letters of support, he did not object: “If the neighbors are okay with it, I’m okay with it!” Vice-Chairman Henry made the motion, and Commissioner Kersjes seconded, to recommend approval of the CUP. The vote was unanimous.
Greg Kelley has submitted a request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for his property at 886 Highridge Road in the South River Magisterial District The property is located in the Lake Front Royal subdivision and zoned Residential One (R-1). The applicant will manage the property personally with assistance from local professionals. There is currently one other approved short-term rental in the subdivision, but the Lake Front Royal Property Owners Association did not respond to a request for comment on the application. With no other comment the commission, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
The Commission had an advance view of a CUP application from Plein Smith Ventures, LLC for a Contractor Storage Yard. The property is located at (0) Baugh Drive and is zoned Industrial (I) in the Stephens Industrial Park and the North River Magisterial District. The applicant provided information about the planned development on this 23-acre parcel that will be a multi-use property with office and shop facilities and a wholesale nursery with landscaping and horticultural services equipment storage. Chris Mohn of Greenway Engineering provided a brief overview of the project. A complete site plan has not yet been provided, and the Commission was not voting on a permit. A public hearing for this CUP application has not yet been scheduled.
The Consent Agenda consisted of eight items to be advertised for public hearings:
- Warren County Planning Staff has made a request to amend Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code to amend §180-56.4 to modify the supplementary regulations for Short-Term Tourist Rentals.
- Vesta Property Management – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for an Agriculturally zoned property at 357 Stokes Airport Road in the Fork Magisterial District.
- Gregory & Margo Steadman are requesting a CUP for a guesthouse at (0) Knock Lane. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Gafia Estates at Lake John Subdivision and in the North River Magisterial District.
- Kenny & Sylvia Day – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 628 Harmony Orchard Road and identified on tax map 38C, section 1, lot 3. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Harmony Hollow Association Inc. subdivision and in the South River Magisterial District.
- Jacquelyn Gunn – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1754 Khyber Pass Road in the Skyland Estates Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
- David A. Downes – This is a re-submission request for a Conditional Use Permit for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 125 Freeze Road in the Mountain View Section of the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
- Foresight Design Services – A rezoning application to amend the Warren County Zoning Map to rezone a 5.04-acre parcel from Agricultural (A) to Commercial (C). The property is located at 99 Cedar Park Court in the North River Magisterial District and the proposed by-right land use is for a hotel/motel and future restaurant. The future land use zoning map in the Comprehensive Plan is shown as Commercial zoning for this property.
- Foresight Design Services – A request for a CUP for a Building Height in Excess of 40-feet within the Highway Corridor Overlay District and Commercial Zoning District for a proposed building height of 62-feet. The property is located at 99 Cedar Park Court in the Vernon L. Kemp Subdivision and in the North River Magisterial District.
These permit applications will be advertised for public hearing at the February 14 regular planning commission meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
EDA in Focus
What’s in a Name? Town’s Economic Development Authority Ponders its Future Vision, Mission, and Financing
At noon Monday, January 8, the unilaterally created Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA as referenced by involved Town staff at the time of its establishment) held its first meeting of 2024. Following the election of officers for the coming year, the opening order of business was review and endorsement of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Town’s elected leaders to spell out the legal parameters of future operations and funding of the currently asset-less Town EDA. Up next was establishment of a consensus on determining a vision to guide its mission forward in expanding the town’s economic base and business and industrial profile.
On the officers side of the equation Rick Novak was re-elected chairman, Nick Bass and Tom Eschelman were elected vice-chairman and treasurer, respectively. All nominations were followed by unanimous voice votes of approval without opposing nominations. It was also clarified that FREDA now has an in-house secretary, also elected by unanimous consensus to that position she has been holding down for a number of months was Hillary Wilfong.
With officers elected, Town Manager Joe Waltz led the Town EDA into review of its MOU with its creating municipal entity, the Town of Front Royal. The FREDA board first saw the draft MOU at its final meeting of 2023, on December 4. The MOU’s first page summarized its intent: “The purpose of this MOU is for the Town to provide financial and operational support to the Front Royal EDA on a voluntary basis to be used by the EDA to exercise its powers and satisfy its duties and responsibilities under Virginia Industrial Development and Revenue Bond Act, Town Code, and its Bylaws.” Waltz noted that only one change had been made to the original draft, at the suggestion of FREDA Board Chairman Novak. That change was the addition of a funding category for economic development-related “education and training support” for board members.
It was also noted that a referenced January 15 report to be delivered annually early in the fiscal-year budget cycle on the financing necessary for it to proceed operationally through the coming fiscal year would not be required this year. That is essentially because of some organizational snafus on the Town side during the foundation process two years ago under different administrative oversight that have delayed FREDA’s ability to begin its mission.
So, of the coming year’s budget Town Manager Waltz explained, “There is money appropriated to pay the meeting fees for the board of directors. There is probably still a little bit of seed money in there for economic development that we can go after if we have a specific project or need. And that’s where I’m talking about this year, we’ll have to kind of piecemeal those together until we get a better footing next year.”
Town Manager Waltz acknowledged the lag time in establishing FREDA as a fully functioning economic development authority. That involved administrative oversights like a failure to establish a Federal Tax ID required for FREDA to legally conduct business. It might be noted that those issues predated Waltz’s renewed tenure here, as well as the below referenced Town Director of Community Development and Tourism Lizi Lewis’s involvement.
“But the idea, the objective would be to be in position next year to actually be able to lay out a budget of what we need, not just your board of director fees and training, but actually getting engaged in some of the things that are community related here,” Waltz told the FREDA board of its existing situation versus what is hoped for in the next fiscal year budget cycle.
Following review of the MOU to be forwarded to town council for final approval, Community Development and Tourism Director Lizi Lewis led the board through development of a vision and mission consensus. Items including improved infrastructure, local versus national retail chain business interests, adding to accessible downtown parking, and the often-heard goals of maintaining a small-town ambiance while not becoming a bedroom community of Northern Virginia or Winchester, were suggested for inclusion in consideration of future economic development within the town limits.
What’s in a name?
Re-branding, as in a name change to perhaps further distance itself in citizens minds from the economic development “sins” of the past, was also broached. However, it was noted on the legal side that could be somewhat complicated by state codes related to the creation of economic or industrial development authorities, which upon establishment are described as “quasi-governmental independent entities”. One board member pointed to the fact that the now County-overseen EDA was listed with Front Royal as part of its name and wondered if the County could be convinced to remove that town designation to reduce confusion as to which EDA was which. Unmentioned during the conversation was the fact that the jointly Town-County created (over a half century ago) EDA is still legally named the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority despite the Town’s decision to withdraw from operational participation in late 2021.
That decision, leading to the creation of FREDA which first met in January of 2022, was made at least partially on the advice of then-Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick. The decision came as the Town was poised to launch its civil litigation against the FR-WC EDA, which led to counter-civil litigation being filed against the Town by the County and its suddenly unilaterally-overseen FR-WC EDA.
At issue in the Town-initiated litigation appeared to be an attempt to distance the Town legally from financial liability for economic development actions occurring as the FR-WC EDA “financial scandal” evolved in 2014 to 2018.
The complicated economic development landscape for the Town was noted during Monday’s FREDA Board discussion of the MOU. It was pointed out that some potential commercial and industrial development properties within the town limits, including the planned 147-acre Royal Phoenix Business Park on the old Avtex Fibers federal Superfund site, do not belong to the Town, but rather to the FR-WC EDA. During discussion of the pending re-branding of FREDA under a new name, Chairman Novak pointed to the need for FREDA, by whatever name, to work with the now County-overseen FR-WC EDA. If not in control of those properties, FREDA could at least offer input on town government-desired economic developmental directions on those properties within the town limits.
“We want to work with the Warren County Economic Development Authority, we want to be working in cooperation with them. For me, I’m not trying to diss them (through a name change) I’m just trying to put a little distance between them and this seat,” Novak said of the path forward as the MOU discussion was drawing to a close (34:00 minute video mark). It is a path complicated by, not only the town government’s choice to move forward separately from the County on economic development, but also by those above-referenced dueling hostile civil litigations.
“So, I think we need to keep that in mind,” Novak said of a spirit of cooperation between EDAs. “And let’s see what we can do, and maybe the solution is a simple solution that Dave (Gedney) suggested with committees and what not. Let’s move forward and try to figure out what our work is,” Novak added, drawing some laughter after two somewhat frustrating years in an operational limbo due to above-referenced administrative lapses. “Because right now, I mean as a group here we’re not even sure why we’re here probably, right? Hopefully, we’re going to figure out some of that in the next few minutes,” Novak observed of the coming vision and mission discussion as the MOU conversation concluded.
A question was posed whether it would be possible for the FREDA board to see a list of existing Town assets that could be targeted for economic development projects to help estimate potential costs as their vision and mission goals were developed more specifically. “Yes, you’re talking land, parcels — we can get that together and try to provide that at the next board meeting,” Waltz replied.
Click here to see all the discussion of the EDA variables at play on the Town’s side moving forward in the Town video.
Local Government
In Discussion Spurred by Mayor, Town Council Considers the Merits of a New Code of Conduct
On January 8, at 7 p.m. in the Front Royal Town Hall at 102 East Main Street, the Town Council met for a work session in which they discussed, among other items of business, the merits of a new code of conduct for council-researched and drafted by Mayor Lori Cockrell. The discussion was animated, involving frank remarks of dissent from Councilwoman Amber Morris.
Following discussion of a potential boundary adjustment to Town limits, itemization of items to be addressed at an upcoming liaison meeting between Town and County, a brief budgetary input from Director of Finance B.J. Wilson, and a presentation from John Culbertson of MidAtlantic Solid Waste Consultants, which serves the Town in the capacity of providing analysis regarding solid waste collection, the mayor introduced the code of conduct for review. Following as it did a presentation on taking out the trash, it was only fitting that the contents of council’s ‘family romance’ were emptied in front of the press. As the passion of Morris indicated, Cockrell’s push for behavior befitting a council member is part of an ongoing, systemic issue. The code discussion was largely spent nuancing the meaning of the word improper when it comes to how council members are influenced by input; the word also captures how they permit themselves to act when interacting with each other and outsiders.
“I think your intention in this is very well,” Morris remarked, addressing the mayor after the mayor focused the discussion on the definition of “improper” in terms of council members being improperly influenced, then added, “I think that you’re being very optimistic. I think this is going to be used as a tool against the council, and I think that the people in the public who did elect us to sit here in these seats equally elected each of us in our spots for different reasons … I will not be participating in this … the council can censor council members but aside from that the only way I can lose my seat here is if two-thirds of the registered voters in the town of Front Royal vote to remove me from the seat they elected to put me in … sometimes the duty of the constituents that elected me to be here is not always pretty …”
That Morris believes aspects of the proposed Code of Conduct could impact her continued presence on council seems to be implied here, yet only elliptically as no single aspect was specifically named. The extent to which Cockrell’s proposed Code of Conduct arises out of the necessity of addressing issues specific to Morris is also unclear. Yet Morris, in her remarks, seems to be indicating the ways in which she anticipates the code might affect her.
“Improper is subjective,” Cockrell said as council delved deeper into the language of the proposed code with the assistance of Town Attorney George Sonnett. The word “improper,” as it is used here, is an umbrella not only for council members being unduly influenced by a constituent’s input but also for conducting themselves in a way that is not respectful to others. “This Code of Conduct is not just about how we interact with each other,” Cockrell continued, “It’s also how we interact with the public.” The mayor referred to meetings in the past where members engaged in shouting matches with the public person at the podium.
“And I was there for those meetings,” Morris said. “I just don’t think that even if this code of conduct were in place, it would have changed those people’s behavior or actions.”
Taking the code point by point, Cockrell led council in discussing language that could be widely interpreted, receiving suggestions for a more precise word choice. The discussion was heavily annotated by Morris, who proclaimed at one point as they were discussing being respectful of other’s opinions. “Sometimes people are wrong!” Morris exclaimed, saying there might be a fact at stake, a fact that possibly has legal ramifications. — “I don’t have to honor those opinions that don’t uphold law and order,” Morris argued.
In terms of always remaining within their jurisdiction, Cockrell advised that in the past, council members have strayed from their jurisdiction by asking staff to do things that said council members had no authority to ask. Returning to the word choice “improper” for influence versus other options like “inappropriate”, the discussion again received strong input from Morris who said: “It’s just so much left up to interpretation and interpretation by who – by who?”
In response to a bullet point about council operating in harmony, Morris said: “There have been times with a previous town manager … previous council, previous mayor, where I have refused to participate in a meeting because it gives us exposure to something. So, therefore I’m not going to act as a whole body in this. I have to make my own conscious decision on what the best interest is for the town, for the two thousand people who elected me … So, I’m not agreeing to act as a whole with you guys if you guys go into a meeting that I know George said: ‘Nah, I would advise you not to do that,’ and you guys decide you’re all going to do it … I’m not going to agree to keep it kosher.”
At 9:45 p.m., council went into closed session to discuss personnel issues, receive legal counsel regarding First Bank and Trust, and to receive legal counsel concerning the Youth Center, which in a passing reference made earlier in the evening Amber Morris claimed has fallen flat.
Click here to watch the Town Council Work Session of January 8, 2024.
Local Government
New Officers Elected, County Supervisors Approve Lease Agreements on ‘RON’ Overseen Youth Center, for Warren Coalition, and Golf Course
Following a two-hour Closed/Executive Session discussion of pending legal matters related to the EDA “financial scandal” (see motion at end of story) and its consequences, including asset recoveries and liabilities, at 7 p.m. January 2, the new look, post-November 2023 election Warren County Board of Supervisors elected officers for the coming year. Elected chairman, unopposed on a nomination by Richard Jamieson, was Cheryl Cullers. Outgoing chairman Vicky Cook then nominated Jerome “Jay” Butler as vice chairman. Butler, too, was elected unanimously without opposition.
Cullers (South River District), Butler (Happy Creek District), and Cook (Fork District) then took to the dais with new members John Stanmeyer (Shenandoah District) and Richard Jamieson (North River District) to get down to the business of the new calendar year 2024.
Chief among that business were public hearings on three lease agreements. First up was the lease on the old Santmyers Youth Center building at Eighth Street and Commerce Avenue for the re-establishment of a Youth Center under the guidance of local non-profit Reaching Out Now (RON). Second to be considered was a lease with another community-oriented group, the Warren Coalition, and finally, a renewal of the contract on operations at the County-owned Front Royal Golf Course. And spoiler alert — all three leases would be unanimously approved.
Board Reports – Uh oh, snow
But with that new year’s business comprised of a 21-item Consent Agenda and the three public hearings on lease agreements, those public hearings were not advertised to begin until 7:30 p.m., nearly 20 minutes away, new Chairman Cullers led the meeting into board reports. Both new and returning members expressed thanks to former members Walt Mabe and Delores Oates for their service, Cullers adding thanks to Cook for her chairmanship of the past year. In her report, Cullers noted the first measurable snowfall of the winter predicted for the coming weekend, Saturday in particular. She urged county citizens to prepare early and stay safe, minimizing driving under hazardous circumstances should that winter weather pattern hit as predicted. See those board reports and comments in their entirety from the 10:30 to 18:20 linked County video marks.
Tongue firmly in cheek, in opening his County Administrator’s report following Cullers’s final board member report, Ed Daley noted that “we had several suggestions that the County should close, beginning tomorrow, in anticipation of the storm, but that was canceled,” drawing some amusement from the chair.
In a final move prior to the 7:30 launch of public hearings, the board approved the lengthy Consent Agenda with just one removal for additional discussion. That removal was item 20: “Approval of Salary, Deputy Commissioner III, Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.” The Consent Agenda was then approved as amended. After some discussion in the absence of Commissioner of the Revenue Sherry Sours, where the relative employment grades of involved individuals, one retiring and one moving into a new Constitutional Officer department, were explained, the board also unanimously approved the submitted staff salary arrangement.
Youth Ctr. perspectives
During the lead public hearing on the Youth Center lease with RON, following Deputy County Administrator Jane Meadows’s introduction, Chairman Cullers invited RON President and founding member Samantha Barber to the podium to add any observations on the pending agreement (30:50 mark of the linked County video). Barber lauded the board and County staff for “staying the course” as the planned resurrection of a county-wide youth activities center and program has developed. “When we started this, we didn’t know the magnitude of work that had to be done,” Barber said of physical plant issues that have been addressed. “But you all did not waiver at all in supporting this venture,” she told county officials.
Barber then addressed a survey done among community students on what they were looking for from a youth center. “And sometimes we think that kids ask for the craziest things. But I can tell you that they were asking for quiet spaces to read. They were asking for something to eat after school. They were asking for tutoring opportunities. They were asking for games, from volleyball to just having a safe space. One student said, have security,” Barbour said, turning toward Warren County’s new Sheriff Crystal Cline, seated in the audience gallery. “They said ‘Please have security because we want a place to feel safe.’ And that was just from students in our school system,” Barber added, noting the plan to reach all the community’s youth, including private and home-schooled children.
“And seeing the comments we received from kids was very much beyond tear-jerking where you would not believe these simple things they are asking for. And even in having conversations, they’re so excited about this opportunity. One thing the parents are really happy about is that, unlike the last time, there’s going to be a day that’s dedicated to all middle schoolers as well because we have to reach not only our high schoolers but our kids in the middle schools.
“We just wanted you to know that beyond this, we are dedicated. We are talking about creating an advisory team,” Barber added with a nod to Meadows as an invitee to that committee. “We want to work closely with our community, with our County, with our school system, Dr. Ballenger, with our principals, to make sure that what we’re doing for our students is what our students need. And that we’re adhering to those needs.”
Acknowledging the County’s move to create a “Drug Court” to help deter illegal drug use in a more positive manner, Barber also expressed hope for a positive Youth Center impact to counter negative “street culture” influences the community’s youth have encountered for decades as they are coming of age in this community.
During the public hearing, Barber was followed to the podium by RON members Jennie Dunavan and Marlena Conner, who noted she is also a teacher at Skyline Middle School and Samantha Barber’s now adult daughter, 24-year-old Kimberly Walker. All added to Barber’s comments about the amount of dedication being felt and commitment to the Youth Center project throughout RON’s membership. See those additional comments from the linked video marks 41:30 to 48:50.
With no additional discussion from the board, on a motion by Jay Butler, second by Vicky Cook, the board unanimously approved the lease agreement as presented.
The agenda staff summary on the RON lease agreement states: “Reaching Out Now requests to lease the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center located at 200 East 8th Street to provide leadership, empowerment, and service programs constituting public recreation activities for youth for free or at a reduced cost.”
As to cost and financing, it noted that: “The County shall not charge Reaching Out Now rent during the term of this Agreement or any renewal term if Reaching Out Now uses the Facilities to provide leadership, empowerment, and service programs constituting public recreation activities for youth for free or at a reduced cost.”
The County will also pay utility expenses for water, sewer, and electricity during the first-year term of the lease, subject to appropriation after June 30, 2024. After that, it appears RON will be responsible for basic utilities, as well as additional service costs like Internet.
In the wake of early verbal support of the new Youth Center project, attempts to determine a level of financial or other commitment the Front Royal Town Council is considering authorizing to the project have thus far been unsuccessful.
Warren Coalition lease agreement
After hearing an introduction and summary from Deputy County Administrator Meadows again (49:45 video mark), this time with no public hearing speakers, the board unanimously approved a lease agreement with the Warren Coalition. The staff summary noted: “The Proposed Lease Agreement between the County of Warren, Virginia (County) and the Warren County Community Health Coalition, Inc., (Warren Coalition) is for the use of the Warren County Community Center, Classrooms 1 and 2. The term of the agreement commences January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024. Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Warren Coalition approved this proposed Lease Agreement on November 8, 2023.”
VA Golf LLC lease agreement
And going 3 for 3 on the night, following an introductory statement by County Finance Director Alisa Scott (52:50 video mark), the supervisors again unanimously approved a lease agreement, this time with VA Golf LLC to continue its management of the County-owned Front Royal Golf Club, the term to begin January 2, 2024, ending January 1, 2027, with three options to renew for 3-year periods each time.
The County will pay VA. Golf LLC $1,750 per month retainer fee on the 1st of each month ($21,000 per year). That cost was not an issue for the supervisors, as it was reiterated by VA Golf principal Louis Nichols that prior to entering into the lease agreement with VA Golf, when the County was self-managing the course, it was losing between $150,000 to $300,000 per year. The original deed of gift on the property to the community mandated that it be used for golf.
And with that and a nod toward some citizen appointments made as part of the Consent Agenda, the County supervisors’ first meeting of the calendar year 2024 was adjourned at 8:05 p.m.
Motion into Closed Meeting
The motion to go into the earlier referenced two-hour closed session regarding FR-WC EDA legal matters — and it appeared to have been a full two-hour meeting as the board members were leaving the adjacent closed meeting room right at 7 p.m. as the open session was about to begin — read:
“I move the Board enter into a closed meeting under the provisions of Sections 2.2-3711(A)(7) and (A)(8) for consultation with legal counsel pertaining to actual or probable litigation and the provision of legal advice regarding the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia (the “EDA”), the Town of Front Royal, the EDA vs. Jennifer McDonald, et al., the Town of Front Royal vs. the EDA, et al., the EDA vs. the Town of Front Royal, other potential claims and litigation relating to other possible liabilities of the EDA, the recovery of EDA funds and assets, the outstanding indebtedness of the EDA and potential bank actions related to the same.”
Click here to watch the full open meeting discussions and actions in the above-referenced linked County meeting video.
Local Government
Town Council Tackles Special-Use Permit for a Proposed Warren Coalition Recovery Lodging House at First Work Session of 2024
On January 2, at 7 p.m. in Front Royal’s Town Hall at 102 East Main Street, the Town Council faced a packed agenda in their first work session of 2024. Their discussion covered budgetary review, acquisition of vehicles in the police department, a request for a special-use permit for a lodging house at 501 South Royal Avenue, two zoning items, a potential boundary adjustment to town limits, and a proposed code of conduct for council presented by Mayor Lori Cockrell.
Possibly the most high-voltage item was the special-use permit for the proposed lodging house at 501 South Royal Avenue, the applicant being the Warren Coalition. That is because it would accommodate those in the community who are struggling with overcoming drug addiction and are not prepared to offer immediate value to said community. This lodging house idea has come under fire from members of the community who feel it would be an annoyance and potentially detract from business in that vicinity.
Included in council’s agenda packet for the evening were two letters addressed to the planning commission, which met on December 20, 2023. It was a meeting in which the commission recommended approval of the special-use permit with the conditions that “the total number of lodging rooms not exceed eight” and “applicant to provide parking to accommodate ten spaces prior to the commencement of the use.” This is precisely what the authors of those two letters hoped the commission would not do.
“It does not create jobs, promote local businesses, protect historic or community resources, or add to the experience of us locals and our millions of annual visitors who want to see our town, and our community, succeeding,” writes Edwin Wright of Manor Line Ranch, Market, and Back 40, in reference to the proposed lodging house. He offers churches and non-profits as a solution and adds that “if you agree that this is an issue worth special treatment, then make it a policy priority for the Town and the EDA, but please don’t make the mistake of granting special treatment to one property owner that undermines or undervalues the hard work and dedication to community of adjacent property owners.” He ends by saying that “there are people in our town who are improving the entrance corridors to create jobs, add accessibility, and protect historic and natural resources. Please reward that behavior. Promote that. This is not that.”
In her letter to the commission, Amber Lee of Studio Verde LLC delineates exactly how she fears the “men’s recovery housing development” would negatively impact her organic spa. The potential foot traffic, noise pollution, and loitering of men recovering from drug abuse could, she implies, make her female customers uncomfortable in an area where there is inadequate street lighting. In her judgment, the development would not be aesthetically pleasing and could lead to devaluation of property by increasing population density with its contingent effects and thereby repelling those who might otherwise move into the neighborhood.
“Here’s where the last piece of liberal is in me,” Councilwoman Melissa DeDomenico-Payne remarked as the discussion began: “Anytime you raise up other community members, you’re raising up your community. So, these are people who are trying; these are not the people who are out on our street. I’d rather see them in a building than on the street. I don’t like what I’m seeing behind 7-11 every day. So, I would rather give it a try and monitor it.” Among several items relevant to the lodging house, addressed in council’s discussion, one was presented by DeDomenico-Payne, the question being: what does the crime rate look like already in the neighborhood where the lodging house would be located? In other words, what type of environment would these at-risk individuals be entering? In response to this query, Councilwoman Amber Morris made the point that these individuals would be monitored, lessening the likelihood of criminal activity.
“This isn’t just a place to live,” Mayor Cockrell said, observing, “This is where there will be resources … help provided to them … it’s not just: ‘Here’s a place to live.’ ”
Council’s public hearing on the Special Use Permit application and consideration of the planning commission’s recommendation is slated for its next meeting.
At 9:15 p.m., council went into a closed session to discuss personnel issues, more specifically, the Town Attorney, Assistant Town Attorney, and Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), as well as to receive legal counsel pertaining to obligations of the Front Royal-Warren County EDA.
Click here to watch the Town Council Work Session of January 2, 2024.
