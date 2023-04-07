Local Government
Town Planning Commission Special Session recommends approval of cemetery ordinance change
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, first in a work session to review the final touches to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan update prior to its presentation for a public hearing at its April 19th regular meeting. The work session was followed immediately by a Special meeting to facilitate a request from Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center. In the absence of Chairman Darryl Merchant, the meeting was chaired by Vice-Chairman Daniel Wells.
VDOT representative Adam Campbell discussed VDOT’s input to the plan and answered questions about the product as a whole. Commissioner Marshner asked if the removal of the planned East-West connector from the land use map would adversely affect its eventual construction. Mr. Campbell said the proposed connector remained in the future transportation plan, but since its eventual site was not known, it wasn’t necessary to be on the map yet. The conceptual planned cost could be estimated at between $25 and $40 million, depending on the configuration. The western termination point, for example, still hasn’t been worked out. Commissioner Glenn Wood raised the subject of a flyover at Leach Run Parkway and Happy Creek Road to service Shenandoah Shores Road. Mr. Campbell recalled that the construction cost of such a flyover access project could reach $35-to-$40 million, and that is likely the reason that it had not been carried out. After a discussion of the various transportation priorities in the plan, the Commission agreed to present it for a public hearing on the 19th. Once the Planning Commission has delivered its final version to the Town Council, there will be a final public hearing before the Town Council votes to accept it.
As noted above, immediately following the work session, the Commission held a Special Meeting to consider a request from the town council to develop and recommend an amendment
to Chapter 175 of the Town’s Zoning Ordinance to amend the definition of “cemetery” to Chapter 175-3; add “cemeteries” as an accessory use to churches in the Residential District (R-3), and to add supplemental regulations for “Cemeteries” to Chapter 175-30.2. The ordinance change request did not include a direct reference to Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, but the impetus behind it was a request to the town council for Dynamic Life’s widely beloved late founding pastor, Carlton Rogers, to be buried in the church grounds. Pastor Rogers passed away on February 5th. The Town Council, in turn, urged the planning department to create a means for churches to establish cemeteries and to define supplemental rules for doing so.
Virginia law regarding cemeteries is broad, and localities must deal with many historical and environmental issues when considering siting for a final resting place. The new amendment will provide a framework for future requests for cemeteries in the town that comply with established zoning rules and practices. There is nothing in the new text of the ordinance or the state law to preclude the scattering of ashes or reposing of them in vaults or columbariums without the designation of a cemetery.
The public hearing yielded three speakers, all members or representatives of the Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center. Each commended the planning department and the commission for taking up the ordinance change proposal. Elvi Rogers, the late pastor’s widow, told the commission that her husband had a heart for the community and shared a long list of ways that Dynamic Life had positively impacted the community, thanks to the vision of Carlton Rogers.
With a minimum of discussion, the commission voted, on a motion by Michael Williams, seconded by Connie Marshner, to recommend the ordinance change for approval.
Local Government
Supervisors approve funding requests for F&R equipment and County website upgrade – bid farewell to Deputy Clerk
At its meeting of Tuesday, April 4th, the Warren County Board of Supervisors took care of several outstanding business matters, including authorizations to award contracts on Fire & Rescue Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); the Information Technology Department’s request to procure website services to assist the County in developing a new website; and the movement of funds to accomplish Phase II of Senior Center facility upgrades, which staff noted included moving a fuel tank and installing a courtyard patio and sign. The board unanimously approved all those departmental funding requests on motions by Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Delores Oates. They were as follows:
Fire and Rescue purchase of Personal Protective Equipment: Authorized purchase from the Maryland Fire Equipment Corporation in the amount of $69,546.83, with authorization to the County Administrator to issue the purchase order in that amount.
Funding New Website: Authorized funding, which staff pointed out is in the FY-2022/23 budget, for Computer Software from CivicPlus in the amount of $30,193.38. An Annual Recurring Services cost that will have to be approved for each subsequent year was also approved. That cost in FY-2023/24 will be $5,812.50.
Senior Center, Phase II: Authorized the inter-fund budget transfer of $207,190.06 from the General Fund’s Prior Year End Fund Balance to the Capital Improvement Fund for a purchase order for $139,900 to Lantz Construction for the successful completion of Phase II of the Senior Center.
Also on the agenda was revisiting the modification request of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Non-Commercial, Private Use Camping by Gillian Greenfield & Richard Butcher on a parcel located off Beech Road. The staff agenda summary noted that the applicants purchased the property following the death of previous owner John Kovac, who was issued a CUP for private use camping in March of 2015. Due to restrictions against camping in the Shenandoah Shores subdivision where the property is, a condition was added to Kovac’s permitting that “prior to private use camping and parking of campers or recreational vehicles, the applicant shall have written permission from the Shenandoah Shores POA to camp and shall provide a copy of the letter to Planning staff.”
After their purchase Greenfield and Butcher formally requested that the Kovac CUP be updated in their names. In briefing the board on the modification request Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz said planning staff had recommended the language of the above-referenced first condition to the CUP on getting permission from the Shores POA be amended to: “The parking and use of major recreational vehicles for private use camping on the property shall be prohibited.”
With no questions from the board and no comment from the applicants, on a motion by Supervisor Walt Mabe, seconded by Jay Butler, the CUP modification switching the use to the applicants passed unanimously, as amended.
Following that action on the lone “Unfinished Business” item on the agenda, the supervisors unanimously approved an 11-item Consent Agenda as presented, on a motion by Mabe, seconded by Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers.
During Public Comments at the meeting’s outset, a friend, Suzie Delgado, spoke on behalf of a woman present, Candy Beaston, whom she said was too emotionally affected by the issue to speak to it herself.
Delgado read a statement into the record blasting the County’s Treasurer’s Department and one of its back-tax collection agencies, the Pond Law firm, for its handling of and non-communications with the family about delinquent taxes on the home property of a relative who had suffered from, and was incapacitated by, a traumatic brain injury suffered in 2007. The County, apparently through the Pond Law firm, is now trying to foreclose on the property over the back tax issue. Beaston and her family are asking for that action to be stopped, and the back tax issue to be resolved in an equitable manner based on the County’s long-time failure to contact her directly, as she is also on the deed of her brother’s property.
During board and staff reports, several board members and County Attorney Jason Ham bid farewell to Deputy Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi, whom they noted would be leaving the County at the end of the week. During the meeting, Ciarrocchi read into the record the written Virginia Department Of Transportation monthly report, submitted in the physical absence of a representative, as it has generally been since the board eliminated the monthly morning meetings created decades ago to accommodate outside agency monthly or quarterly reports. Ciarrocchi, who is six months pregnant, has taken a job in the private sector that will allow her to work from home. Goodbye Emily, we concur with Mr. Hams’ observations (23:15 video mark) of working with you.
Following completion of the above-cited actions, as well as public, board, and staff comments, with no Additional New Business brought forward, the board adjourned the meeting at 7:39 p.m. See highlights of the above discussions and actions in the County video.
EDA in Focus
Did not seeing eye to eye with supervisors on property sales priorities lead to replacement of two longest-tenured EDA board members?
As reported in our overview story on the Warren County Board of Supervisors joint work session and meeting of March 7, in a surprise move the county’s elected officials, not only voted to fill two vacant seats on the seven-member Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors (FR-WC EDA, aka WC EDA), but replaced the two longest-tenured members of that board at the end of their current terms. And currently “longest tenured” means just under one full four-year term.
Both recent EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne and Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold sought reappointment to their seats, the terms of which expired on February 28th. Why did they seek reappointment, we asked. Browne and Harold concurred they believed the jobs they signed on for in 2019 are yet to be completed. Those jobs included bringing the FR-WC EDA back from the devastation of the estimated $26-million financial scandal of 2014-2018 (See Royal Examiner website NEWS archives under EDA IN FOCUS for a history of the evolution of that financial scandal and its consequences). In our overview story on the supervisors March 7th meeting at which the EDA appointments were announced, we promised a follow up story as more information became available.
Royal Examiner reached out to all five supervisors for comment on their thought process in creating a four-person (out of seven) EDA Board of Directors majority with no experience of the past four years of recovery of the economic development process and litigation to regain lost assets stemming from the “financial scandal”. None of the supervisors responded, not even with a “personnel matter” disclaimer to avoid comment on even their mindset approaching a decision to significantly reduce the experience and leadership level of the EDA Board of Directors as financial scandal litigations and negotiations continue around the EDA core mission of business and industry recruitment and maintenance. We also sought comment from supervisors-appointed, in-house County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. However, acknowledging the supervisors’ sole appointment authority of EDA board members, Petty declined comment, noting he had not been included in the review process of applicants.
We did, however, get responses from the two replaced members. During our conversations with those now former members, a question came to mind: Did a quick turnaround “fire sale” debate concerning EDA properties lead to replacement of the two longest-tenured members of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority?
Browne told us: “If the EDA starts to sell its properties immediately it’s because it’s bowing to the pressure from the Board of Supervisors and the County Administrator, something both Greg and I told the supervisors was a bad idea. If that happens, you’ll see the bigger properties being sold to companies that aren’t bringing in much in the way of jobs or CapEx.” We asked Browne to elaborate. He explained that: “CapEx is the recurring revenue that is generated from the initial construction, outfitting, and upfitting of a heavy commercial or industrial firm. CapEx is also determined by the amount of gross receipts and machinery and tools tax a company utilizes in the course of their business. Obviously, this can vary widely depending upon the industry sector the company operates in.
“For example, a traditional warehouse brings in very few jobs and almost no CapEx. A data center in the same location could bring in so much CapEx that it would allow a locality to pay to maintain essential infrastructure and keep experienced workers without having to raise real estate or personal property taxes. In other words, a game changer.” Browne elaborated, adding, “The EDA-owned properties at Stephens Industrial Park, the three properties at Happy Creek Technology Park, and the Avtex properties are about all that is left in Warren County for game-changing opportunities to bring in large-scale manufacturing or high-CapEx companies that could significantly help cut into the remaining EDA debt, $12-$15 million after all properties are sold, and still allow the County to afford competitive salaries for teachers, police and firefighters, while investing in needed infrastructure.”
And Harold observed that the Avtex business park presented its own unique variables due to re-development limitations at a former federal Superfund cleanup and restoration site, as well as its location related to road infrastructure and accessibility.
“But if it’s more of a fire sale there won’t be a way in the future to bring in companies looking for larger tracts. There’ll be a one-time boon to debt servicing and little in the way of additional incoming taxes,” Browne continued, “And in a couple of years the Board of Supervisors may sadly tell residents they have to pass a bond issue to pay back the EDA debts, and taxpayers will be saddled with that debt for 30 years with little to show for it.
“Local governments have just a few vehicles to raise revenue. This can be done through taxing local citizens and business and/or through raising general obligation or revenue bonds. Since none of the debt can be attributed to a revenue producing project, General Obligations bonds would have to be sought. Again, the tax man cometh,” Browne observed of a potential outcome of hasty decisions, adding, “These bonds will have to be paid through increased taxes or via a reduction in services. It doesn’t have to be that way if the County takes a slightly longer view on what’s best for County residents. This is just Industrial Development 101.”
But is “Industrial Development 101” a course Warren County’s elected and top appointed officials, not to mention EDA board members, have taken, or passed? If the supervisors, administrative, and departmental staffs interactions with the two Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory bodies, the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms and more recently its own appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee, have shown anything over the past three-plus years, it is that the county’s current elected and involved departmental officials do not seem prone to take the advice of stakeholders with direct experience of their neighborhood infrastructures and financial cost versus benefit analysis.
Could this trend be about to continue in the supervisors relationship with its now in-house EDA?
No consideration of experience?
We also asked Browne and Harold about their pre-replacement interactions with the supervisors. Was there a reappointment interview process and if so, were issues on the timing and method of EDA property sales raised? Browne did say he found his interview process for reappointment somewhat surprising in that it seemed he was being asked the same series of questions that would have been directed at new applicants, with no questions specific to his experience of the past 3-3/4 years on the EDA board and what had been learned from it. We asked Harold if his interview experience was similar.
“My interview process was straight from a script that Chairman Cook was reading. There was discussion prior to the interview if the pre-scripted questions would apply, or if they were going to use a different format. The scripted questions were chosen after general consensus. The questions mainly focused on the future direction. There were no questions about our processes, strategy, ability to work cohesively as a group, or status of current EDA business,” Harold said reflecting Browne’s “scripted” experience.
However, he added that Supervisor Walt Mabe, “asked me a few questions about my desire to serve and ability to serve a full four-year term. I am not sure if those were on the question list or just something he was gleaning during the interview,” Harold said. “After a pondered moment I replied that I absolutely wanted to serve and that I wanted to see several current projects I worked on come to fruition. I had a keen interest in coming to resolution on the Happy Creek Road property sale and seeing Avtex take a firm direction with an agreed upon development plan. I felt that these tasks could take upwards of two years. However, with my current personal and professional commitments, I could not say with absolute confidence that I would be able to serve the full four years.”
Regrets?
Browne told us he was adjusting to not working nearly full-time as Chair of the EDA Board of Directors. “I am proud of what we’ve done in the past 3-3/4 years in the wake of what happened. We put in place safeguards to help prevent misconduct at EDA in the future. We created and followed a strategic plan to recover assets through the civil courts that belonged to the community, while aggressively marketing and selling EDA properties. We secured judgments in court and in confidential mediations for millions of dollars (as reported here approximately $24 million publicly settled on paper to this point). We’ve sold millions of dollars of EDA properties and brought outstanding manufacturing firms to our community.
“We were ready to start the process with the Town to resolve the court cases between the two entities without having to go to the expense of a trial and paying attorneys. Fairly resolving those lawsuits will go a long way to improving the strained relations between the Town, County, and EDA which has been allowed to fester far too long. We righted the ship and I have no regrets,” Browne said of the past nearly four years in the post-financial scandal EDA trenches.
Unlike Browne, Harold did point to one regret — although on the back end of his tenure. “One thing that I would have liked to have changed was my manner of exit from the Authority,” Harold told us, noting his reapplication interview was conducted by only three supervisors, Chairman Vicky Cook, Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, and Walt Mabe, to whom he expressed gratitude for showing up. “The other two members of the Board of Supervisors (Oates, Butler) didn’t show up. It is unclear to me why county leadership would schedule interviews with less than a full board. Given this, I feel a higher level of respect should be shown to all advisory board members given the time commitment and difficulty it is in filling these seats.
“Going forward, I hope the EDA and Board of Supervisors continue to realize that the debt burden created by the scandal will not be covered by a quick sell of EDA assets. In the near future, we all may be faced with tax increases in reconciling a multi-million-dollar debt. The best way to mitigate this is to bring the right industry to our community that will pay higher and consistent tax dividends for the next 20 to 30 years and beyond. Being steadfast in this strategy will surely lessen the impact to us all,” Harold said, continuing his concurrence with Browne on the issue of avoiding hurried sales of larger EDA properties to what might not be the best long-term prospects for development of those key economic development parcels.
So, heads up four new EDA board members, and those three remaining — if pressure for quick sales of larger parcels come from county officials, elected or appointed, ask questions of all involved as to whether their recommended course of action is the best course with the best applicant over the long haul for county economic development, and financial recovery from past mistakes.
After all, that’s Economic Development 101.
(Writer’s note: This story is in no way a judgement of any of the four new appointees, or for that matter the remaining three board members. Rather, it is an exploration of why the county’s elected officials chose to eliminate the bulk of experience of the past four years on the EDA board at this particular time.)
Local Government
How to approach curb & gutter waivers among issues pondered as council sends items, including Swan Farm proffer amendments, to April 24 public hearings
The trials and tribulations of municipal governance were on display at a Monday, April 3rd work session of the Front Royal Town Council. Issues faced included when to draw the line on code enforcement on curb and gutter standards in the face of waiver requests in neighborhoods without existing curb and gutter; how changing town infrastructure development over years of delays in movement on the Swan Farm/HEPTAD residential project should impact proffers as that project is poised to finally begin; and how best to deal with alerting constituents to coming action items that might impact their lives or neighborhoods when those constituents don’t take advantage of existing town government methods of information dissemination.
As for Swan Farm/HEPTAD, council agreed to move forward on advertising for public hearing on proposed proffer adjustments to the April 24th council meeting. Extensive council discussion of changing development numbers and responses to questions by HEPTAD partner Ron Llewellyn and Greenway Engineering representative Marissa Shifflett begins at the 25:26 mark of the linked Town video, ending at 1:03:31.
The citizen informational gap discussion came during “Open Discussion” of non-agenda topics near the end (1:41:29 video mark) of the nearly two-hour work session. Councilman Bruce Rappaport raised the issue of a constituent worried about traffic impacts of council’s recently approved Outdoor Recreation Facility at the South Fork of the Shenandoah Rivers edge on the town’s north-side at the former VFW property off North Royal Avenue Extended. The constituent had been unaware of the public hearing on the matter at the March 27th council meeting when they could have publicly raised their concerns. Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock commented that he had the same conversation with another constituent.
Councilwoman Amber Morris noted the public hearing had, not only been advertised in print media as required by state code, but also had been “widely” circulated on social media, with written notices being sent to neighboring property owners by the Town – “It was everywhere” Morris observed. However, with it obviously having gotten by some citizens should the Town consider sending public hearing notices out with utility bills to assure a wider informational circulation, Rappaport asked his colleagues, acknowledging the extra work that could create for staff.
Mayor Lori A. Cockrell observed that citizens can sign up for text alerts of Town business and coming agenda items. How best to alert them to that option was then tackled. Mayor Cockrell also pointed to the declining positive impact of print media advertising due to the changing nature of the major area daily paper’s distribution now coming by mail, coupled with rising costs reducing circulation. “Print news is going by the wayside,” the mayor observed locally of a long-predicted 21st-century media trend.
During a work session opening Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget process review by Finance Director B. J. Wilson, it was noted that a waiver of penalty and interest on late payments would be extended from June 5th to June 20th due to the bills again going out later than usual due to the extended budget development process. Council then moved to further discussion of the Warren Coalition’s Special Use Permit request for a substance abuse “Recovery Lodging House” at 200 North Royal Avenue (4:22 video mark to 26:00).
Council responded positively to Warren Coalition representative Christa Shifflett’s explanation of the parameters of admittance and oversight standards that will be put in place so that its presence does not negatively impact the neighborhood where it would be located. With those standards assurances council moved the SUP request to advertise for public hearing on April 24th.
The final of three action items under consideration was the above-mentioned Waiver of Curb and Gutter Request for 709 and 711 Crosby Road by Jason and Christine Sine. That discussion delved into longer-term Town plans for expansion of curb and gutter and how waivers should be applied based on existing conditions versus those long-term plans. Concern that approval of waivers for even isolated new development and sale for profit could be used by any future, larger-scale developer to cite a precedent being set for curb and gutter waivers was expressed. “Where do we draw the line?” Mayor Cockrell asked.
“Last year, we issued 37 new dwelling unit permits for the Town of Front Royal. Those were all in-fill lots. It’s not the open land up off Happy Creek or something like a large development coming in. These are just little pieces of lots that somebody bought five of them, built a house on two, and now their family is selling off what’s left. That’s what we’re seeing where you get these waiver requests from,” Planning Director Lauren Kopishke explained of applications like the Sines.
As the discussion explored the “Where do we draw the line” aspect specific issues like potential negative down-hill impacts on nearby properties was also cited as a potential reason to deny curb and gutter waivers. However, there was no indication that was an issue in the Sine request. But revisiting the long-term Town goal of expanding curb and gutter throughout the town limits, Vice-Mayor Sealock pointed out that by doing it now, as opposed to several years into the future, applicants were likely to save money — if typical inflationary patterns continue, that is.
As the discussion ended with many variables still on the table, Town Attorney George Sonnett noted that “council has to act” on the request. That prompted another consensus, this time to move the item to the April 24th meeting for action up or down on the requested waiver. According to staff that item is not scheduled for a public hearing. See that discussion in the linked video from the 1:04:40 to 1:28:23 mark.
Council then (1:28:40 mark) moved to Virginia Municipal League (VML) Policy Committee Appointments. A draft roster, albeit in Councilman Josh Ingram’s absence was developed for future meeting approval. Council wrapped the open portion of the work session up with the above-referenced 15-minute discussion of how best to alert citizens to coming council action items and associated public hearings of interest to them.
Council then convened to Executive/Closed Session for discussion of legal matters related to civil litigation it referenced as “Warren County EDA v. Town of Front Royal” which is a portion of the dueling litigations council launched several years ago disputing relative “financial scandal” liabilities related to what is still legally known as the Front Royal-Warren Count EDA, though in the wake of the Town’s withdrawal from participation in that EDA is now commonly referred to as the WC EDA which has been taken in-house by the county government.
Click here to watch the April 3rd work session.
EDA in Focus
Realigned WC EDA approves internal and external committee appointments, adds marketing costs to FY-2024 budget request
The Front Royal Warren County EDA held its monthly meeting on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8 a.m. Six Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present. Board Member Rob MacDougall participated remotely.
The regular meeting began with Committee Reports. Board Chair Scott Jenkins referenced the reports attached to the agenda packet and provided updates on recent meetings. The Board approved appointments to the Asset, Finance, Small Business Loan, Avtex, and Workforce Committees. The Board also elected J.D. Walter as its new Vice-Chair and Hayden Ashworth as Assistant Secretary.
Treasurer Jim Wolfe, and Director of Economic Development Joe Petty provided an update on the EDA financial statements and noted that the Board of Supervisors is still reviewing the EDA’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget. The EDA Board then approved a motion to add $40,000 for marketing to its budget request.
Under new business, Member Jorie Martin first announced that the next Open-Door Business Session will focus on Workforce and is rescheduled to June with more details to come. The Board then approved a memorandum that uses revenue from a recent lawsuit settlement to reimburse the County as part of a loan agreement.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss potential disposition of real property to business prospects, the small business loan committee applications, and legal consultation on active litigation. Following the closed session, the board approved the appointments of Jennifer Avery, Bryon Biggs, Susan Laurence, and Herbert Melrath to the Small Business Loan Committee. The EDA looks forward to working with them.
The next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8 a.m., at the Warren County Government Center.
Local Government
Supervisors OK series of short-term-tourist rentals after lengthy joint discussion on Rural Event Facility lodging rental parameters
On Tuesday, March 28, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held its recently added third monthly meeting to deal with the increased number of public hearings largely fueled by short-term-tourist rental Conditional Use Permit (CUP) applications. Seven of the eight public hearings remaining on the agenda were seeking permitting for short-term-tourist rentals. Three public hearings related to Rushmark Rockland Road LLC’s north-side Industrial Zone development plans, originally including a data center, were withdrawn from the agenda at the applicant’s request. The first, and lengthiest, discussion involved a joint supervisors/planning commission public hearing on a planning staff forwarded text amendment recommendation on lodging rentals tied to Rural Events Facilities.
The 6 p.m. open meeting followed a two-topic Closed/Executive Session discussion regarding legal matters related to the various FR-WC Economic Development Authority litigations, and a late added discussion on the “Disposition of Publicly Held Real Property”. There were no announcements following the closed session.
The results of the public hearings were as follows:
C. Joint Public Hearing – Zoning Text Amendment 2023-03-02, Ordinance to Amend Warren County Code Sections 180-8 and 180-55.2 Regarding Rural Events Facilities – presented by Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator. Two options were presented by staff:
“Option A includes express language under subsection §180-55.2B(2) of the draft ordinance requiring the rental of lodging units to be only in conjunction with an event, implementing a three-consecutive-day duration limit for rental contracts, and prohibiting the use of the lodging units as Short-Term Tourist Rentals. Planning staff recommends this option as these requirements are essential to the classification of the use as accessory to the Rural Events Facility and it distinguishes the use from a Short-Term Tourist Rental.”
“Option B excludes the requirement for the rental of lodging units to be only in conjunction with an event, increases the maximum duration limit for rental contracts to seven consecutive days, and removes the prohibition on the use of the lodging units as Short-Term Tourist Rentals. This option allows for the rental of the lodging units to be independent of the Rural Events Facility. It is the opinion of Planning staff that such rental of the lodging units independent of the Rural Events Facility should be classified as a separate principal use and not accessory to the Rural Events Facility.”
Shelly Cook, whose recent approval of Rural Events Facility permitting on her operational Agricultural vineyard property raised the issues on planning staff’s text amendment initiative, was present and answered questions related to her planned operations. During discussion, North River District Supervisor Delores Oates urged her colleagues to take a “pioneering” role statewide in defining acceptable Agricultural-Tourism uses to help financially struggling Agricultural operations stay in business, as opposed to selling or transferring their uses to full Residential or Commercial development. And following extensive discussion, the board took the planning commission’s recommendation to allow lodging as an independent use with the longer seven-day maximum stay, as opposed to three days tied to specific events.
- Discussion and Recommendation by the Warren County Planning Commission — After a nearly hour-long joint supervisors/planning commission discussion, first the county planning commission on a motion by Ms. Richardson, by a 3-1 vote, Mr. Huson dissenting, Mr. Henry abstaining, recommended Option B be adopted.
- Discussion and Motion by the Warren County Board of Supervisors — On a motion by Mrs. Oates, seconded by Mr. Butler, unanimously approved Option B of the text amendment proposals.
D. Public Hearings
- Conditional Use Permit 2023-01-01, Dominik Golczewski for a Short-Term Tourist Rental located at 398 Briar Lane and identified on Tax Map 15E, Section 5, Block 5, Parcel 443 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator — On a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Mrs. Oates, unanimously approved the request. There were no speakers at the public hearing.
- Conditional Use Permit 2023-01-03 Vitaliy Hayda & Oleksandr Mokrohuz for a Short-Term Tourist Rental located on 540 Bragg Drive and identified on Tax Map 23C, Section 8, Block 4, as Parcel 16 – Matt Wendling, Planning Director — On a motion by Mr. Butler, second by Mrs. Oates, unanimously approved the requested permitting. Again, no public hearing speakers though communications from neighbors was put into the public hearing record.
-
Conditional Use Permit 2023-01-04, Thomas Ryan for a Short-Term Tourist Rental located at 944 Wilderness Road and identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 8, Block 45, Parcel 17A – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator — On a motion by Mr. Butler, second by Mrs. Cullers, unanimously approved the requested permitting. The applicant was present to answer questions.
-
Conditional Use Permit 2023-01-05, David Bediz for a Short-term Tourist Rental located at 303 Marino Lane and identified on Tax Map 15D, Section 2, Block 5, Parcel 95 – Matt Wendling, Planning Director — On a motion by Mr. Mabe, second by Mr. Butler, unanimously approved the permitting request. No speakers addressed the board and the applicant was not present.
-
Conditional Use Permit 2023-01-06, Nathan L. Phenicie for a Short-Term Tourist Rental located at 1264 Freezeland Road and identified on Tax Map 23I, Parcel 3 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator — On a motion by Mrs. Oates, second by Mr. Mabe, approved the application unanimously. Applicant was present, there were no public hearing speakers.
-
Conditional Use Permit 2023-01-07, Kari Meyer for a Short-Term Tourist Rental located at 121 Cheyenne Lane and identified on Tax Map 26A, Section 7A, Parcel 18A1 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator — On a motion by Mrs. Cullers, second by Mr. Butler the application was unanimously approved. Applicant was present, again no one spoke at the public hearing.
-
Conditional Use Permit 2023-01-08, Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert for a Short-Term Tourist Rental located at 12 Far View Lane and identified on Tax Map 15A, Section 1, Block 3, Parcel 103A1 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator — On a motion by Mrs. Cullers, second by Mrs. Oates, the board unanimously approved the application. Initial opposition from the Blue Mountain POA was noted by staff, though Lenz told the board the applicant had met with POA representatives to ease their concerns. The applicant verified discussion with the POA chairman by email, working toward a mutually agreeable resolution still in the works.
The meeting adjourned at 7:33 p.m.
See the discussions and actions taken in the County video.
Local Government
Council approves Commercial Outdoor Recreation operation after recognizing FR Karate Club’s half century and Skyline High’s State semifinal basketball run
The Front Royal Town Council kicked off its meeting of March 27th with a student-guest leading of the national Pledge of Allegiance — R-MA senior Sophia Wagner did the honors — and approval of Proclamations of Recognition for the Front Royal Karate Club of Sensei Art Drago’s 50th anniversary at the same downtown Kidd Lane location and the Skyline High School basketball team’s district and regional championship runs to the Virginia State semifinals.
A four-item Public Hearing agenda saw unanimous approval of all four items before council. First up was Jeff Kelble’s Special Use Permit request for a Commercial Outdoor Recreation Facility at 1847 N. Royal Avenue. Prior to its approval on a motion by “Skip” Rogers, seconded by Amber Morris, individual council members lauded Kelble’s detailed proposal for river-focused options prominent among his planned recreational activities on the town’s north-side.
The public hearing drew one speaker, Robert Sealock, who urged council to approve the Special Use Permit as creating, not only a venue for tourism, but also for the community’s youth to engage in healthy and wholesome outdoor activities offered by their community.
The staff summary noted: “The property is zoned A-1, Agriculture and Open Space Preservation District. Outdoor recreation facilities are permitted only by special use permit in the A-1 zone. The property consists of 12 plus acres and is contained within FEMA’s ‘floodway’ and the flood zone. Planning Commission has recommended approval with conditions.
“Proposed uses include the following: Canoe and Kayak Rentals with Shuttle; Canoe, Kayak and Stand Up Paddleboard Rentals: During low water levels; Inner-tube Rentals; Low impact rustic camping and light camper camping that would give guests the ability to recreate in and explore Front Royal for several days. The effective peak season for river activity, from which most vehicle trips will be generated, is Memorial Day to Labor Day, about 15 weeks out of the year. Campsites will be at least 30’ wide and 1600 square feet as required by code.” Transportation and parking would be provided giving the facility the “capacity to serve about 1000 river users in any one of our various river activities.”
Destinations would include shuttling services upriver to “Eastham Park, Karo Public Boat Landing or beyond, so guests can paddle back downriver to the North Royal Avenue Location.” Destinations downriver would be another option. Mayor Cockrell noted the potential positive impact tourist-wise of a Rail Trail destination along a nearby section of the Shenandoah River by the old VFW site.
Other public hearings included: an Ordinance Amendment to Town Code Chapter 4-1 to accommodate council’s addition of a work session the first week of each month.
A Budget Amendment and Bid Award for the Fleet Maintenance Building Project to LCW Construction in the amount of $1,995,000 and approve a budget amendment in the amount of $2,450,000 to allocate funds for the construction and associated equipment.
And a Resolution for Financing of the Fleet Maintenance Building Project with Webster Bank in the amount of $2,450,000 with an interest rate of 4.345% for a term of 20 years.
Council discussion of the Fleet Maintenance Building Project and financing noted that while the expenditures were significant, in the long-run experience has shown that department and its services have saved the town government significant money, so it would be money well spent.
During Public Comments on non-agenda items, the mayor and council heard from the new chairman and president of Destination Management Organization (DMO) “Discover Front Royal”, Clare Schmitt, and Christopher Morganstern, town vape shop owner.
Schmitt introduced herself and described the DMO’s mission of promoting “the common economic interests of all the commercial tourism (businesses) in the Town of Front Royal and Warren County” and “increasing tourism revenue” to the community as a whole. She thanked past DMO board members, singling out past Discover Front Royal Chairman Kerry Barnhart, who was present, for agreeing to stay on the Discover Front Royal board to help bring her up to speed on the DMO’s work in managing community tourism promotion. She suggested town officials, as well as members of the public present or watching the meeting video, visit the Discover Front Royal website for additional information on the group’s efforts.
On the vape shop front, Morganstern described his longer-termed operations in town as traditional vape shops, which he differentiated from the recent influx of vape shops surrounding Virginia’s phased-in legalization of marijuana and other THC-based products. As former FR-WC EDA board member Greg Harold did on these pages (Commentary: Vape Shop regulations – Discriminatory or Failure to Act?), Morganstern urged council to use zoning regulations in place to control the influx of vape shops appearing to be focused on distribution of legalized THC products and paraphernalia, more so than products designed to be safer alternatives to tobacco smoking.
Council also unanimously approved a five-item Consent Agenda as presented; appointed Clare Schmitt to the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), noting no apparent conflict of interest to her recent appointment as chairman/president of Discover Front Royal; and reappointed the members of the Joint Towing Advisory Board due to a technical issue with their original appointment and expiration dates. That motion explained the appointments would be “retroactive from August 2022, said terms ending August 31, 2026.” Those appointments were: Towing/Recovery Business Representatives Gloria Knott – Keens Towing; Louis C. “Peanut” Tharpe – Tharpe’s Towing; Alan Crawford – Midway Towing; and Law Enforcement Members -WCSO Captain Robert Mumaw; FRPD Sergeant David Fogle; and VSP Sergeant Brian Davis
See these discussions, votes and other business in the Town video.
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.34"Hg
UV index: 0
61/36°F
68/41°F