Town Planning Commission Work Session continues Comprehensive Plan Work
The Front Royal Planning Commission met in work session on April 6 to continue its work on the rewrite of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan process has been extensively covered in earlier Royal Examiner articles. Chairman Daryl Merchant reminded the Commission members that the Planning Commission’s primary interest is land use in the community, so the major focus of its contribution to the plan is in that area – zoning, economic development, and growth patterns.
At this stage in the process in rewriting the plan, the commission is providing input as the chapters are being drafted, and public comments are being incorporated. Commissioner Marshner pointed out that a vision of the town 20 years in the future should take into consideration local citizen needs as well as those of visitors and new residents.
In a wide-ranging discussion on the Land Use chapter of the draft plan, several Commissioners commented on the fact that some terminologies used in the draft developed so far are not well-defined and can be interpreted different ways. For example, “Business-friendly culture” is a commonly used expression, but there is not a common understanding of what it means in policy. It was observed that a clearly defined set of concepts that lead to economic prosperity are more likely to be useful in fleshing out a plan.
The Commission members agreed that a community that provides ample opportunities for both living and working is healthier and more sustainable than a simple bedroom community.
Chairman Merchant announced that the Commission will hold a Joint Meeting with the Front Royal Town Council and Economic Development Authority for a Comprehensive Plan update on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Conference room. That meeting will be livestreamed.
WC EDA takes no action out of Special Meeting Closed Session
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA or WC EDA), now working without Town of Front Royal involvement in the midst of Town-initiated civil litigations regarding relative liabilities and losses from the 2014-18 EDA financial scandal, held a Special Meeting at 9 AM Friday morning, April 8, to convene a Closed or Executive Session to discuss five matters. Two of those were the now dueling civil litigations between the WC EDA and Town of Front Royal. The other three related to possible real estate transactions.
The agenda listed the real estate discussions as involving “Avtex Redevelopment”; the “426 Baugh Drive” property; and the “Happy Creek Industrial Park” and “legal advice” related to those three matters.
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne confirmed there were no announcements or actions taken out of the closed session. The now County overseen EDA met at the Warren County Government Center.
Former Council Clerk’s Discrimination lawsuit against Town of Front Royal continued on dueling motions filings
The discrimination lawsuit against the Town of Front Royal filed by former council clerk Jennifer Berry Brown will not take place next month in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg, as scheduled. Slated for May 31-June 3, the civil jury trial initially was set to begin on February 22, 2022, before being continued to May 31.
U.S. Judge Thomas T. Cullen has opted to continue the trial after both parties filed motions on March 14 that must be heard before the case proceeds. The Town filed a motion for summary judgment and Berry Brown filed a motion for partial summary judgment; the court scheduled both motions for a hearing on April 25.
Ms. Berry Brown filed a civil complaint in federal court on Jan. 4, 2021, claiming sexual harassment by former Front Royal elected officials and wrongful termination from her job as clerk of council as retaliation.
Berry Brown is being represented by Harrisonburg attorneys Timothy E. Cupp and Tim Schulte. Fairfax attorneys Heather K. Bardot and Julia B. Judkins represent the Town of Front Royal; Andrew S. Willis and John B. Mumford Sr., of Glen Allen, represent the Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA), named as a second respondent to the complaint.
Berry Brown’s attorneys filed a motion on March 14 for partial summary judgment against the Town, asking the court to rule in her favor “on the issue of liability on that portion of Count II of her Complaint arising from the Town’s failure to offer her the position of Public Information Officer (“PIO”) in retaliation for her having engaged in protected activity under Title VII.” (Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects against retaliation for lodging harassment claims.)
In support of the request, Berry Brown’s attorneys cite 33 evidence exhibits, including deposition testimony from town council members, former Mayor Hollis Tharpe, former councilman William Sealock, former Human Resources Director Julie Bush, and emails related to the VRSA opinion regarding Ms. Berry Brown’s harassment claim. The court has sealed some documents submitted as evidence exhibits, including email conversations amongst town officials and some depositions of potential witnesses.
Berry Brown also asks the court, should it grant the motion for partial summary judgment, that the balance of the issues in the case move to trial.
The Town of Front Royal filed a motion for summary judgment to dismiss the case against the Town of Front Royal on the grounds that “the Town lacks control over the elected officials about whom Berry complains or their decision to terminate her.”
The defense motion also states that Berry Brown’s evidence does not establish a claim of discrimination based on sex in violation of Title VII. The defense further states that the evidence does not establish claims of retaliation in violation of Title VII, retaliatory hostile work environment or a violation of the Family Medical Leave Act.
On March 28, Berry Brown filed a motion under the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure to defer ruling on the Town’s motion for summary judgment until the court resolved her motion to compel certain discovery materials.
On March 31 the presiding judge, Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe, entered an order granting in part and denying in part Berry Brown’s motion to compel. Berry Brown filed the motion to compel on November 5, 2021, requesting that the court compel the Town to produce any files maintained by the outside counsel it retained during the investigation of Berry Brown’s harassment claims.
She also asked the court to compel certain deponents to “answer questions regarding the communications between them and outside counsel in connection with the investigation of Berry Brown’s complaints of harassment and retaliation; the involvement of outside counsel in the retaliatory adverse actions against Berry Brown; and the termination of her employment.”
Judge Hoppe’s Order concluded that the Town waived its attorney-client privilege regarding “the investigation of Berry Brown’s complaints of harassment, outside counsel’s conclusions from the investigation, and outside counsel’s advice about any remedial measure taken in response to the alleged harassment” and compelled the Town to produce discovery regarding the same.
However, the Order does not compel the Town to produce any discovery related to outside counsel’s advice regarding the decision to terminate Berry Brown, finding that the Town did not waive its attorney-client privilege regarding that issue.
The court on Wednesday held a status conference with both parties to determine the status of Berry Brown’s motion and how to proceed with the impending hearing on the motions for summary judgment. The Town indicated it would file objections to Judge Hoppe’s Order. Berry Brown represented that she has not yet decided whether she will file objections.
The court ordered that if the parties wanted to file objections, they must meet a 5 p.m. April 14, 2022, deadline. If the opposing party wishes to file a response, that must be done within seven days of the date objections are filed.
A date for the civil jury trial has not yet been determined, though based upon proceedings thus far, it is not likely to be resolved soon.
STOP The presses!!! – County and Town have signed the SAME Joint Tourism MOA
It was a close call, but the much-batted back-and-forth Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on future Joint Tourism efforts has been signed by BOTH involved municipalities. Well, it may not be news that one or the other elected body has signed the MOA. – But that on April 5, 2022, it was the SAME version previously approved by the other municipality certainly is good news after over four months of batting adjusted versions of the document back and forth. An exploration of Royal Examiner archives dates this round of attempts to update a mutually agreed-upon framework for Joint Tourism operations, including the creation of a 501-c6 Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) known as “Discover Front Royal”, to a November 29, 2021, joint work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Front Royal Town Council.
Initially, approval of the latest version, with two changes forwarded by the Town on March 28, was submitted for approval as part of the Consent Agenda for routine business. But Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook requested it be removed for discussion to gain a “better understanding” of what was being approved. And when she questioned the wording of the submitted MOA draft as to not making the same specification on the 50/50 annual funding formula of $200,000 by each municipality in the “County Shall” section as included in the “Town Shall” section it appeared another re-write and send back might be in the offing.
However, Interim County Attorney Jason Ham and County Administrator Ed Daley assured Cook and her colleagues that the wording as submitted from the Town’s last rewrite adequately specified both municipal contributions to the FY-2023 effort at $200,000, with an annual review to determine future contribution splits also noted in the draft. North River Supervisor Delores Oates seemed somewhat taken aback at the potential of yet another volley in the effort to certify a Joint Tourism Agreement between council and the supervisors.
“I’m just going to be honest with you. I’ve been thru this ad nauseum,” Oates said noting that the $200,000 line “was suggested by us – by Mr. Ham in our last closed session. So, to go over it one more time seems to me to be just very redundant. This is what we asked for. I’m not sure what we’re going to discuss,” Oates said of further belaboring of the agreement’s wording. “I would like to move forward, please,” Oates implored her colleagues.
And on Oates’ motion, seconded by Walt Mabe, the supervisors approved the draft submitted to them by the Town March 28, as presented by a 3-1 vote, Cook dissenting and Jay Butler absent.
Board defers vote of support on US Bike Route 211
But not to maintain a head of steam on tourism-related action items on its morning meeting agenda of April 5, after 41 minutes of discussion the county supervisors tabled action “indefinitely” on a Resolution of Support for the county’s portion of a multiple-jurisdiction US Bike Route 211 designation. Still doing double duty as the County’s Planning and EDA Director, Joe Petty reiterated the case for Warren County joining other surrounding jurisdictions in the bike route being established for the longer-term riding portion of the bicycle tourism community.
Petty referenced the staff-prepared agenda packet, which noted: “Bicycle tourism is a growing industry in North America, contributing $47 billion a year to the economies of communities that provide facilities for such tourists. Warren County can benefit from this opportunity both economically and from the health and environmental related benefits of encouraging bicycle travel in our region. There is nearly 18,000 miles that are currently established in 31 states and Washington D.C. The proposed route for USBR 211 will provide a benefit to Warren County and having the route mapped and signed, would promote bicycle tourism in our area.”
As of March 14, the agenda summary noted that four of the nine involved areas had submitted Resolutions of Support. They were listed as the Towns of Strasburg, Woodstock, and New Market, along with Shenandoah County. Other pending localities weren’t listed. The proposed route through Warren County was cited as entirely on VDOT-maintained State roads “beginning on US Route 340 in Front Royal, then: VA 619, VA 677, BA 619, VA 615, VA 626, VA 615, VA 619, VA 678, VA 616, VA 55 and Park Rd. into Strasburg.”
Or as Petty described it in more local terms: “It begins in Front Royal and would take you out of town south on 340, make a right on 619, and then you would make an immediate right on Catlett Mountain Road, which would take you up by the airport, you would get on 619 again for a short amount of time to jump on Stokes/Airport Road, which would take you over to Wayfin (sp?) Mill, then make a right on Mountain Road past the Fish Hatchery, and you would be jumping on Strasburg Road and head toward Strasburg. Petty estimated one to two thousand cyclists using the US Bike Route 211 “per season”, essentially per year.
However, Cook, in whose Fork District much of that route lies and who previously asked for a delay in a vote to explore constituent opinions, was joined by Cullers and Mabe in expressing safety concerns on the projected path. Cook and Cullers noted a lack of commitment from VDOT on even warning signage that involved roads were a designated bike route, or on any future improvements to involved roads to address safety concerns surrounding things like S-curves and sharp drop-offs off paved roads.
But Oates reiterated points made by staff, first that regardless of a County endorsement the bike path was already being displayed online, including “Google maps”; and second that with or without an endorsement, bicyclists already have the right to ride the roads on the route. Staff had previously noted during the initial presentation of the initiative that the route was chosen as a relatively safe one, generally directing cyclists away from higher vehicular traffic state or local roads.
“Currently they have a right to do it. So, to me it’s a moot point,” Oates said of the formality of an endorsement by the county government. However, Oates did agree that tabling a decision pending further input from VDOT on safety and signage might be advisable. Though with the US Bike Route 211 matter on the day’s agenda, no questions on this topic were thrown VDOT’s way when their monthly report on projects in the county were addressed earlier in the meeting. The VDOT rep was long gone by the time this discussion was broached.
Following a question to attorney Ham from Supervisor Mabe on when the matter could be revisited following either a negative vote or a vote to table a vote, on a motion by Cook the board voted 4-0 to table the matter “indefinitely”. That vote would allow the matter to be reintroduced at any time.
Procurement policy and Personal Property car tax options
Also pulled from the original 12-item Consent Agenda were two related items regarding County procurement policies in Chapters 38 and 39 of County Codes, the latter related to “Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002. Rather than approve advertisement for public hearings on the matters, items G-5 and G-6 were pulled for discussion during a scheduled work session where County Purchasing Agent Alisa Scott was already slated for a presentation on recommended changes to Chapter 38 on procurement strategies. County Administrator Daley said the public hearings would likely be pointed for in May.
During his report, County Administrator Daley introduced Finance Director Matt Robertson to discuss possible options on stabilizing the sharp increase in some used car valuations impacting Personal Property Taxes for some people.
Daley pointed to delays in final approval of a State Budget pushing approval of local tax rates for the coming fiscal year back. He said no vote was likely following the board’s budget public hearing next week at the April 19 Special Meeting. He cited the board’s morning meeting of May 3rd for a potential vote on the County’s FY-2023 budget package.
Closed Meeting and Work Session
Discussion of actual and potential litigation related to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal was added to a scheduled closed session’s topics. Scheduled topics included personnel matters related to the Northwestern Community Services Board and legal advice regarding the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District. Following the nearly two-hour closed session, Kerry Magalis was appointed to the NCSP Board for a term ending 12-31-24 in the open meeting’s final action.
At a work session beginning at 1:05 p.m. after a short break, in addition to Purchasing Agent Scott’s Procurement Policies presentations, Public Works Director Mike Berry and Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan presented an overview of Sanitary District operations and functions provided by the County. No mention of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) initiative to take back management control of that Sanitary District was made during that presentation.
However, at the open meeting’s outset first Public Comments speaker Melissa Chappell-White presented the board with some material critical of the POSF initiative.
Retired Happy Creek District Supervisor Tony Carter followed Chappell-White to the podium to suggest the board consider not approving a name change for the South Fork Bridge for Joseph Warren and Daniel Morgan, rather keeping the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge name originally given to honor all the county’s veterans, rather than specific historical figures.
See all these discussions, presentations, and votes in the County meeting and work session videos.
Warren County eying options for implementing Youngkin’s reduced car tax rates law
Governor Glenn Youngkin last week signed into law HB1239, empowering local governments to cut the tax rate imposed on cars without impacting other personal property taxes, and/while preventing tax hikes driven by dramatically increased used vehicle values. What that might mean for Warren County taxpayers is not yet known.
“With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets. I am proud to sign this legislation and work with the General Assembly to empower localities to lower the cost of living,” said Governor Youngkin in a media release. “Many Virginians are struggling due to rising prices, now it is up to local leaders across Virginia to step up and fight inflation with real tax relief. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver real tax relief for all Virginians.”
Queried about how the new law would help Warren County residents, County Administrator Ed Daley wrote in an email, “We are looking at options. The number of vehicles changes every day as residents buy and sell them. Our current estimate is that 57.4% of the registered vehicles in Warren County decreased in value or remained the same.
The tax on an additional 36.7% of our vehicles would increase by less than $100. The Commonwealth pays about one-third of the vehicle tax. We need to balance these reductions and smaller increases with the vehicles that have higher increases in value and the state funding.”
Daley said his office would make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors in April.
The Supervisors have a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 5 at 9 AM, but the item is not on that agenda. The next regular BOS meeting is scheduled for April 19 at 7 PM in the Warren County Government Center. However, a Special Meeting on April 12 at 7 PM has been called by the supervisors for a public hearing on the FY-2023 Budget proposal.
Prior to the passage of HB1239, which was sponsored by Delegate Phillip A. Scott, car tax rates could not be lower than the general rate of personal property which created a roadblock to cutting car taxes.
Governor Glenn Youngkin to Legislators: Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now
County supervisors ponder Shenandoah Farms residents divide over Sanitary District Management initiative
While no decision was to be made at a Tuesday night, March 29, work session on an initiative by the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) Board to take management control of the Farms Sanitary District operations back from the County, a split crowd of supporters and opponents of the proposal showed up to state their opinions on the perceived merits or lack thereof of the proposal. A “Public Comments Period” was included on the work session agenda to allow the board to hear Farms residents weigh in on the matter.
A basic divide appeared to be trust of the POSF board to successfully and ethically manage the Sanitary District. That divide appeared centered on those involved in one way or another with the board supporting their management plan, while those with limited contact or who avoid interaction with the board opposed it.
The official count, verified by Board Deputy Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi who herself left the dais to address the issue as a resident of Shenandoah Farms, was an 8-8 tie in public comments speakers for and against the Farms Property Owners group re-taking control of the Sanitary District Management operations after 11 years of County management. Ciarrocchi explained her unplanned remarks being a result of what she had heard from the POSF Board leadership and supporting members during the work session.
“I was a little bit hesitant when I first heard about this because my initial gut reaction was, ‘Oh no, we’re having another Town Building Inspections Debacle.’ Here they are, they want to get rid of an agreement. What happens six months from now, one year from now when they come back and try to get the County to resume management? ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ is usually my motto.
“But if there is a better way to do something and things aren’t working and there’s an actionable and executable plan, I can listen and I can adapt and change my point of view. And throughout this meeting I have changed my point of view … it seems like they have a very involved and active volunteer board. They seem really dedicated; they seem knowledgeable. They seem like they have an actionable and executable plan. – And I’m in favor of it,” Ciarrocchi concluded.
From the POSF perspective, as presented by current board Chairman Ralph Rinaldi to open the work session discussion, there are good reasons for the move at this point in time and an existing Sanitary District contractual arrangement between the County and POSF that allows the change to occur with 90-days notice of intent to terminate by either party to the Management Agreement.
“Really, there’s no decision to make, the contract is very clear,” Rinaldi later told Royal Examiner when asked about the Management Agreement referenced by both him and Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan, the latter during one of four visually assisted staff presentations on various aspects of the Management Agreement and dynamics of a transfer of management back to the POSF. As to the related Court Order regarding creation of the Sanitary District dating to 1995, Rinaldi added the opinion that “the Sanitary District Court Order has nothing to do with our notice to re-take management of the district.”
Queried on the County end, County Administrator Ed Daley said that the County’s Assistant Attorney Jordan “was researching” those legal dynamics, with an opinion likely ready for the supervisors by their 9 a.m. meeting on April 5.
It would seem likely Jordan’s findings would initially be presented in closed session, with subsequent public discussion by the board during a work session scheduled to follow the open meeting and a closed session. “Legal Advice” regarding the Farms Sanitary District is one of two “Closed Session” topics.
As Rinaldi noted at the beginning of his presentation, the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District was created in 1995 and the POSF managed the district for 16 years, from 1995 to 2011. “In 2011, we asked the county administration to assist in the management,” Rinaldi said in opening his prepared remarks. “During that time thru the current time, our board has learned and studied Warren County management policies and procedures. We have learned and experienced the success of the ever-growing district.”
Referencing three Sanitary District managers on the County side, two being current Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt and former Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress, Rinaldi added, “We are deeply thankful for the opportunity to grow, learn and work with all the very talented managers.”
Of the transfer of management responsibility to the County – the date of the existing Management Agreement is April 5, 2011 – Rinaldi observed, “During the transition from POSF management to County management it was emphasized by both parties, a reversal of management back to the POSF was on the table. At this time POSF feels we can effectively manage the district. We feel the POSF board exhibits a sense of common purpose and unity that will allow for the continued success of our community. We look forward to working with you and county staff in making this transition effective.”
Questioned by supervisors on what motivated the management transfer initiative now, Rinaldi explained lapses in financial reports from the County during a period of recent flux in its finance department – 4 finance directors in 2 years he later elaborated. Rinaldi pointed to one speaker favoring the management changes’ comment, “If I didn’t get but one financial report from my bank for two years, I’d look for a new bank.” From our notes that comment came from Tracie Lane.
And while that finance department situation may be stabilizing now with the hiring of Finance Director Matt Robertson, Rinaldi pointed to cost-effective approaches to road improvements in the sprawling Sanitary District, one of, if not the, largest rural communities in the Commonwealth it was pointed out, as a major motivating factor for the retaking of management control from the County.
During the subsequent conversation, it was noted that POSF plans to use “value engineering” related to tar and chip improvements done to “industry standards” versus plant-mix asphalt roads done to VDOT standards. That strategy is projected to save the Farms Sanitary District significant money in the coming years. Discussing that plan later, Rinaldi told Royal Examiner that in addition to the upfront savings such tar and chip roads generally do not need any maintenance for five to six years, whereas the replaced gravel roads generally have the most expensive ongoing maintenance costs. So, savings are compounded in two directions, easily covering tar and chip road maintenance costs when eventually needed.
Of one criticism heard from a number of opponents of the POSF regaining management control – a lack of POSF communications to residents about meetings, including Tuesday’s work session with the supervisors, Rinaldi said this: “Lots of speakers complained about not getting notice of meetings – and they are correct. Our communications aren’t what they should be. We are working to take care of that. That was a wake-up call for us – that will improve,” the POSF chairman promised.
Following Rinaldi’s remarks and Q&A with the supervisors, the first staff presentation was from Assistant County Attorney Jordan on the legal framework surrounding such a move.
Then Public Works Director Mike Berry presented a double-edged PowerPoint, first on staffing implications of the transfer on his department, and then impacts on the status of Sanitary District Capital Improvement Plans involving VDOT and County financial contributions. Finally, Finance Director Matt Robertson traced impacts on both County and POSF revenues and expenditures. Then came the public comments, including a revisiting of several speakers to the podium to respond to things they had heard from other speakers.
Included in the legal summary of the 2011 Management Agreement following reference to the above-cited 90-day notice by either party to end it clause, was a letter from Rinaldi dated March 9, informing the Board of Supervisors membership that such notice was being served by the POSF. Possibly reflecting some confusion with dates prevalent recently, Rinaldi wrote the projected termination date as “June 31, 2022” which he admitted should have been June 30, leading to the management change effective on the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.
See Rinaldi’s full remarks and Q&A with the supervisors, the staff presentations, and the 8-8 push on Public Comments for and against in the County video.
Town Council accepting applications to fill recent vacancy; deadline April 21st
The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman E. Scott Lloyd on March 28, 2022.
If appointed, the term would end upon the oath being administered by the candidate elected at the Special Election in November 2022. The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the rest of Mr. Lloyd’s term which is December 31, 2024.
To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, must be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their appointment.
Persons who are not eligible by law for appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 4:30 pm.
