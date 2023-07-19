Town Talk
Town Talk: A Candid Conversation with Walt Mabe – County Progress, Challenges, and Re-election Bid
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool, speaks with Walt Mabe, the Shenandoah District representative on Warren County’s Board of Supervisors, who talked candidly about the challenges, successes, and nuances of governance. With transparency at the heart of his ethos, he also announced his bid for a second term on the Board of Supervisors.
During the interview, Mabe emphasized the need for compromise in governance. “Listening to both sides is extremely important. Both sides are going to win, both sides are going to lose,” he said, reflecting on his learnings from the past three and a half years. He stressed the importance of reading beyond headlines, seeking full understanding, and being patient with change.
Mabe touched on key county projects, notably transportation issues like Shenandoah Shores’ single entrance and the upcoming flyover on Fairgrounds Road, a project that has been in the pipeline for years. While acknowledging the intricacies of local government funding, Mabe highlighted that the state-earmarked $28 million for this project will significantly benefit Rockland and its developments.
He also pointed out the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the movement of monuments, and Second Amendment rights for gun owners, all faced by a new board eager for change. Despite these hurdles, Mabe remains committed to his role, emphasizing his focus on addressing homelessness, child welfare, library support, and broader development in the Shenandoah District.
Mabe’s passion was evident as he spoke about the local library, supporting it “150%.” He applauded the library staff and expressed his support for their dedication to serving the community every day.
Walt Mabe’s commitment to the Shenandoah District and dedication to bridging the gap between governance and constituents was evident throughout the conversation. As he seeks re-election, his approach underscores the importance of compromise, transparency, and patience in the path of progress.
Town Talk: WATTS Unveils New “Cooling Center” in Winchester to Help the Homeless Beat the Heat
Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter Responds to Growing Need with Innovative Solutions
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robyn Miller, Executive Director of the Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter, commonly known as WATTS.
To tackle the challenges faced by the homeless community during the intense summer heat, the Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS) has opened a new “Cooling Center.” This initiative provides a safe, air-conditioned haven for those seeking a momentary escape from the scorching temperatures.
Located at Market Street United Methodist Church on 131 S. Cameron Street, the center will be operational every day from noon to 5 pm. The only exception is Thursdays when the center opens an hour earlier at 11 am and closes at 4 pm. Beyond a cooler environment, the center also offers snacks, refreshing drinks, and occasional lunches, thanks to the dedication of local volunteers.
Robyn shed light on the establishment’s history and motivation for the Cooling Center. WATTS’ roots trace back to a tragic incident 2008 when a homeless man lost his life to the freezing Winchester winter. Faith-based leaders then congregated to conceive a solution that would prevent such incidents in the future. The answer lay in their unused church buildings, which were equipped with facilities like kitchens and bathrooms. This spark gave birth to WATTS in November 2009, with several churches offering their premises rotationally to house and feed the homeless during winter nights.
The endeavor saw immense success due to the collective effort of the community. School bus drivers volunteered transport services, while others engaged in activities with the shelter guests or provided various services like haircuts and medical consultations.
WATTS’ initial vision has endured and expanded over the years, with the organization now able to accommodate up to 35 guests every night during winter. However, the plight of the homeless community during summers was evident, thus leading to the inception of the Cooling Center.
Community members looking to lend a helping hand can volunteer at the Cooling Center. Tasks involve assisting managers with food and game sessions and ensuring guests’ comfort. For those concerned about time constraints, even a short duration of assistance is appreciated. It’s pertinent to note, however, that all volunteers should be above 18 years of age.
While the Cooling Center addresses an immediate need, WATTS has broader ambitions. Their mission, as articulated in October 2022, pivots towards breaking the cyclical nature of homelessness. By offering individuals the tools and resources needed to re-enter the workforce, WATTS envisions a future where everyone can be self-reliant and sheltered, regardless of circumstances.
For more information or to get involved, visit the WATTS website at https://watts-homelessshelter.org/.
Christmas in July Extravaganza: A Celebratory Boost to Front Royal Community
The streets of Front Royal will transform into a Christmas wonderland on July 29th, bringing an enchanting winter spirit to the heart of summer. The much-anticipated event, dubbed “Christmas in July,” is set to deliver a day full of joy and festivities, brought to you by local entrepreneur and community advocate Sue Laurence.
Sue Laurence runs Keymove Properties and the eclectic boutique White Picket Fence. Known for her ardent support of the community and innovative ideas, Lawrence promises a unique experience for all. From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, children will have the opportunity to meet Santa, creating early memories and making their Christmas wishes known.
But the fun doesn’t stop with Santa. From noon to 2:00 pm, vendors and merchants will set up shops, offering early Christmas shopping opportunities, engaging games, and entertaining activities. For those with an appetite, the Carolina Dreamin food truck will be on-site, serving up tasty treats.
Local businesses like Penny Lane Hair Company, Grumpy Monkey Girl, White Picket Fence, Keymove Properties, C&C Frozen Treats, Main Street Geek, Mountain Trails, and many more will participate, adding variety and local touch to the festivities. In the spirit of community collaboration, Lawrence encourages anyone interested to get involved.
“Christmas in July” is not only an event filled with festive fun; it’s a testament to the vitality of Front Royal’s Main Street. This event comes amidst a flurry of activity and new businesses opening their doors. From Melissa’s new gallery to the upcoming bakery and the relocation of Royal Nutrition, the pulse of Front Royal’s Main Street is stronger than ever.
Ultimately, the event aims to draw more people to the Main Street area, showcasing the diversity of businesses and the thriving community spirit. The eclectic charm of Front Royal continues to attract tourists from around the globe, and this event will undoubtedly provide another reason to visit. So mark your calendars for July 29th and join the Front Royal community in celebrating Christmas in July.
For more information, visit the Facebook page.
One-Stop Resource Center for Veterans: Offering Unseen Benefits and Services – July 14, 2023
Helping Veterans Navigate Through The Maze of Government Benefits
On Friday, July 14th, the Department of Veterans Services of Virginia will be hosting a unique event aimed at aiding veterans in obtaining benefits they may not be aware of. The day-long event, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held at the DSS office on 15th Street in Front Royal.
The resource day, essentially a one-stop shop for veterans, is designed to centralize access to a myriad of services and assistance programs. Here, veterans can learn about, apply for, or obtain assistance with the many benefits they may be entitled to.
The Warren County Department of Social Services representative Genel Clark and the Department of Veterans Services representative, Danielle Culler, from the state Veterans and Family Support Division, will be on hand to offer guidance. Their shared goal is to simplify the complex process of locating and claiming benefits for veterans.
In addition to the core benefits typically associated with veteran services, such as disability compensation and spousal support, the Department offers many lesser-known benefits. These include care centers for assisted living, education, transition, and employment programs, among others. Furthermore, they even facilitate access to state-maintained cemeteries and the Virginia War Memorial.
A spotlight on the mental health of veterans will be a pivotal part of this event, with the Virginia Veteran Family Support Program set to conduct suicide screenings and offer counseling services. The stigma surrounding mental health issues and the often overwhelming backlog of cases at the VA make these services particularly valuable.
Veterans Resource Day extends its welcome to veterans from all counties, their spouses, dependents, and caregivers. Among the benefits to be discussed are cooling programs, Medicaid, SNAP, and housing assistance. The resource day will also shed light on county-specific perks such as sales tax breaks on vehicles, property tax breaks, and free entry to national parks.
With all these offerings, it’s clear that the Virginia Department of Veterans Services has broadened the scope of its support beyond traditional benefits, addressing the multitude of challenges veterans face as they transition back into civilian life.
The upcoming Veterans Resource Day is an invaluable opportunity for veterans and their families to acquaint themselves with the extensive assistance available to them. The Department’s representatives are prepared to guide every attendee through their journey, providing a lifeline in navigating the oft-confusing maze of government benefits.
Heroes on the River: Skydiving into A Tradition of Service, Camaraderie, and Outdoor Adventure
Bridging military service with outdoor adventure, Adam Packham has made it his mission to give back to his military community. With his organization, Heroes on the River, Packham has been working towards creating opportunities for combat veterans to reconnect with each other through exciting outdoor programs since its inception in 2016.
Heroes on the River draws from Packham’s lifelong passion for adventure and his personal military background. Stemming from a family lineage of servicemen that includes his father, a veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm, and ancestors who served in WWI, WWII, and even the Civil War, Packham’s commitment to service is deeply rooted.
Nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, the non-profit organization curates adventures that evoke the camaraderie and excitement familiar to those who have served. Recognizing a need for such an organization in the area, Packham ensures that all profits fund their mission, staying true to the ethos of service that is at the heart of Heroes on the River.
The organization’s programs are exclusive to active-duty service members and veterans who have deployed to combat zones during operations, whether on the front lines, at sea, or in support. The events are private, and all participants are required to pre-register and provide proof of combat service through deployment orders or their DD214.
Looking ahead, Packham has big plans for the future. The organization is in the early stages of planning a charter fishing tournament in Key West and a rappelling, caving, and survival training adventure in Vermont.
As Heroes on the River gears up for its 6th Annual Skydive event on July 22-23, 2023, the organization extends an invitation to those interested in participating, volunteering, or donating. With a firm belief in the restorative power of nature and camaraderie, Packham continues to pave a path for combat veterans to reconnect and rekindle the spirit of service.
Please spread the word and contact them for volunteer opportunities. All monetary donations are made payable to Heroes on the River, PO Box 1678, Winchester, VA 22604, or donate directly on their website. Or by email at info@heroesontheriver.org (540) 931-8015.
Meet Keshia Willi: Award-Winning Screenwriter and New Voice in Literature
In our town, we celebrate our local talent, and nothing exemplifies this more than the literary success of the local author and screenwriter Keshia Willi. Born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, her deep-rooted connection to her home breathes life into her work. Now, she’s ready to meet her readers and fans in person.
Ms. Willi will be making appearances at two bookshops for book signings: first, at the Royal Oak Bookshop on July 22, 2023, from 11 am to 4 pm, and later, at the Winchester Book Gallery on August 5, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm.
A revered screenwriter, Ms. Willi’s work has been recognized in several national script competitions. However, her most recent endeavor has taken a more literary turn, publishing three novels.
Her first book, “Fire Tales,” is a riveting fantasy that transports us to a world where magic has been cast aside, and the Arianmordun empire rules with an iron fist. Our hero, Ailadwr, embarks on a quest for the legendary sword Maelcethin, known to bring victory to those who wield it at a great cost.
The second book, “Johnny Be Good,” is a chilling thriller. Johnny, our main character, hides a dark secret under his good-natured guise. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Samantha, a woman as twisted as himself, leading them both on a deadly road trip.
Finally, her third book, “Beware the Wolf,” dives into the dark nature of humanity and the terrifying truth beneath our facades. It’s a chilling reminder that human predators walk among us, and the faces beneath their masks are far from ordinary.
Beyond her literary ventures, Ms. Willi is a proud graduate of The Los Angeles Film School, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Digital Filmmaking. With over 15 years of screenwriting experience under her belt, she’s passionate about her craft and sees each project as an opportunity to learn and grow.
Her narrative versatility is undeniable. Whether it’s the genre-bending arcs of her novels or the thrilling narratives of her screenplays, Ms. Willi’s work exhibits a keen understanding of storytelling. It is her dedication, creativity, and commitment to quality that ensures her work resonates with a wide audience.
As Keshia C. Willi steps out from behind her writing desk and into the limelight, the local community and beyond eagerly anticipate the chance to meet the voice behind these compelling stories. Her book signings are expected to be a memorable affair, an opportunity not to be missed for book enthusiasts and aspiring writers alike.
Town Talk: Drug Courts Open in Shenandoah and Warren Counties. A conversation with Erin Dooley and Jenna Barsotti
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Erin Dooley and Jenna Barsotti from the Substance Abuse Coalition.
In an ambitious move to address the ongoing drug problem, Shenandoah and Warren Counties in Virginia are launching specialized Drug Treatment Courts, offering new hope to persistent offenders struggling with substance abuse. The Substance Abuse Coalition, which has driven the initiative, believes that treating addiction as a medical disease rather than solely a violation of the law will significantly improve recidivism rates and help integrate these individuals back into society.
One of these initiatives, the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, will officially open its doors in July. Located in the Warren County Courthouse in Front Royal, Virginia, this court is driven by a single purpose: to heal and repair community members who need it most. Founded on principles of determination, grit, and support, it promises a novel approach to drug offenses.
The decision to establish the courts came after intensive discussions within the Substance Abuse Coalition and the local judicial system. It’s not a program designed for first-time offenders. Rather, it is reserved for those who have repeatedly failed to reform via traditional methods. These are the “hardcore” individuals for whom prior interventions haven’t worked and for whom the drug court may serve as a last chance to avoid long-term incarceration.
Erin Dooley, the Drug Treatment Court coordinator in Warren County, who will lead the efforts alongside presiding Judge Daryl Funk, explains that this support manifests in many ways. “We celebrate milestones through applause and praise, and we acknowledge the sincerity and degree of the accomplishment through sobriety tokens. We even provide small gifts as encouragement for individuals to maintain a positive trend towards bettering themselves,” she says. The program in Shenandoah County is likewise committed to this supportive approach with Jenna Barsotti coordinating alongside Judge Kevin Black.
The program requires participants to undergo an intensive treatment process, including up to 12 hours of therapy per week and regular court appearances to enforce accountability. It’s certainly not an easy ride, but early signs suggest it could be a highly effective one. The Winchester Frederick Clark Drug Court, which has been running for seven years, has seen around half of its participants successfully graduate.
The Drug Treatment Courts aim to bring similar success rates to Shenandoah and Warren Counties. Aside from the potential to revolutionize the lives of the participants, there are broader benefits too. Successful treatment will result in reduced crime rates, increased employment, and stronger communities. It could also deliver substantial cost savings by reducing the number of individuals in long-term incarceration.
The work ahead is significant, but both Dooley and Barsotti are enthusiastic about the journey to come. As Barsotti puts it, “It’s going to be an incredible journey.” With the first participants due to start in the program in late July and early August, the Substance Abuse Coalition, the courts, and the participants themselves are at the start of a journey that they hope will lead to changed lives and a better future.
However, the success of these initiatives isn’t solely in the hands of the courts. They’re calling for your support too. To help aid recovery, the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court is currently seeking donations, such as gift cards, small prizes, toiletries and personal essential kits, books, candy, and snacks. These items will be used to celebrate milestones in the participants’ recovery journey and encourage their continued progress.
Dooley emphasizes, “The strength of a community behind an individual who needs it is a powerful thing.” To donate or for more information, email Erin Dooley at edooley@valleyhealthlink.com.
These drug courts aim to offer an alternative to the traditional criminal justice process. Instead of sending offenders through the revolving door of the justice system – being charged, incarcerated, released, and then reoffending – these drug courts propose a fresh approach. By focusing on treatment, accountability, and community integration, the program hopes to break this cycle and significantly reduce the likelihood of reoffending.
