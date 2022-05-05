Town Talk: A conversation with Aadon Atwood, Warren County HS Senior, Future Entrepreneur

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Aadon Atwood. Aadon is a senior at Warren County High School, and along with graduating from WCHS, he also will be a graduate of Lord Fairfax Community College with a Personal Training and Group Exercise Leadership Career Studies Certificate.

Dual enrollment is for students who are pursuing a high school diploma and who are simultaneously enrolled in college courses at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC). This program allows high school students to earn college credits that may apply toward graduation at Lord FairfaxCommunity College or another college or university. Aadon heads to Bridgewater College in the fall to play football and continue his studies.

Aadon has set goals early and seems to know what he wants out of life. Remember, the youth today are our leaders of tomorrow.

Have you asked your child what they want to be when they grow up? Or should we ask who you want to be? Or what are you passionate about? Or what do you love to learn? But let’s start a conversation with our children; you may be surprised by what you learn.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.