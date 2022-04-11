Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Adam Schellhammer, Executive Director, Valley Conservation Council
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Adam Schellhammer, Executive Director, Valley Conservation Council.
Adam Schellhammer is the new Executive Director of VCC and brings with him the regional conservation leadership experience and vision needed to build on the strong successes VCC has had over its past 32-year history. Adam hopes to expand on its long-held conservation mission by representing the needs of the entire Valley and improving the lives of the people who live, work, and play in it and the surrounding region.
“VCC is in a position to reconnect the fabric of our community, the landscape is what connects us all, and we should manage it in a way that allows everyone to thrive. VCC has the unique opportunity to represent the needs of the whole Valley region, but also connect our local needs to the larger picture of building global climate resiliency,” said the new director.
Prior to joining VCC, Schellhammer spent the last two years as the Wai Ora Partnerships Manager for the Auckland Council’s Climate Resilience Delivery program in New Zealand where he partnered with local communities to create high-value, holistic conservation programs to increase economic, social, cultural, and environmental outcomes. He has also served as District Manager of the Monroe County Conservation District in Pennsylvania, working closely with the farming community and collaborating with local municipalities, and as Natural Resource Manager for the Friends of Princeton Open Space a conservation and preservation advocacy non-profit in New Jersey.
“My experiences have taught me that you have to meet people where they are and get stakeholders involved at every level,” he said. “Building a strong foundation of public support is the key to long-term success. I love working with residents, community groups, and legislators to effectively promote resource protection and set policy surrounding environmental concerns.”
Schellhammer received his Master of Science degree in Natural Resource Management and a graduate certificate in Global Sustainability from Virginia Tech where he spent his time enjoying the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and building connections with the local community.
A native of Appalachian Pennsylvania, Schellhammer spent childhood summers fly fishing the headwaters of the Juniata and the South Fork of the Shenandoah River with his father, grandfather, friends, and family. He and his wife are looking forward to putting down roots and raising their young children in the Shenandoah Valley.
“This place is special to me. There is so much to love about the Valley. The people here share a sense of place and a love of the outdoors that creates a real sense of belonging.”
About the Valley Conservation Council:
For 25 years, the Valley Conservation Council has worked with communities and landowners across the Shenandoah Valley, promoting land conservation and sensible models of growth. To date, an astonishing 148,000 acres of valuable farmland and forestland, streams and rivers, and historical landscapes have been permanently protected in our area. We at the Shenandoah Valley Network applaud VCC’s 25 years of dedicated work in the Valley and look forward to our continuing partnership in the future!
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek, Samuels Public Library
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library and Melody the Chairperson of A Taste for Books.
A Taste For Books is Samuels Public Library’s main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community – like reading programs for all ages, Laptop & Mobile Hotspot Kits, online services to support digital learning, free educational events, and of course books!
This year’s theme celebrates all things nautical. The library will be decked out with ships, wharfs, and islands. The event features unique foods, local beer and wine, a silent auction, creative costumes, an interactive game, and fantastic prizes.
Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
The Taste for Books event is Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 6:oo pm to 8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now at TasteforBooks.net. The cost is $50, but they have a special, buy 4 get 1 free. If you have large groups or families, please contact Melody Hotek for arrangements at 540.635.3153.
There is still time for businesses to become sponsors and participate in this event.
Town Talk: A conversation with Cheryl Cullers & Chuck Brome – South Warren Ruritan Spaghetti Dinner
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Cheryl Cullers and Chuck Brome from the South Warren Ruritan Club. On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the South Warren Ruritan Club is having its 16th Annual Spaghetti Dinner at Skyline High School. The dinner is scheduled from 4 pm to 7 pm in the school cafeteria.
All the spaghetti you can eat, along with salad, bread, drink, and dessert. They do ask for a donation, but it’s for a great cause. All the proceeds will go for scholarships for our local high school students. Also, a cake auction and other baked goods will be for sale to take home with you.
They’ll have music from Passage Creek Raising and Harpist John Kovac.
The club will be selling flower baskets for Mother’s Day.
Just bring your appetite, join your neighbors in food, fun, and song.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lisa Rudacille, Kindergarten Registration for the 2022-2023 school year
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lisa Rudacille. Lisa is the Director of Elementary Instruction for Warren County Public Schools. She wants to remind parents that kindergarten registration begins on April 4, 2022.
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.
Town Talk: A conversation with Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Spring Concert Series
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers. The Spring Series, “How Can I Keep from Singing?” begins on April 22, 2022.
The first of five performances will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, VA on April 22nd, starting at 7:30 pm. The second concert will be at the First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St. Winchester, VA on April 24th at 4:oo pm.
The third performance will be at the All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Rd. Manassas, VA, April 26th at 7:30 pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Hwy. Upperville, VA on April 28th will be the site of the fourth performance at it begins at 7:30 pm. The fifth and final performance of the series will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Rd. Millwood, VA on May 1st, starting at 4:00 pm.
The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high-quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members but also our community.
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vesquez – CHEO Garden
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez about the CHEO Community garden and food programs in Warren County. Fern gives us an update on the two gardens that CHEO will be planting in this third season. With her are Michael Graham, Deborah Fischetti, and Marie Wigodsky, volunteers that worked the garden in previous years.
Donations to the CHEO garden can be made through C-CAP. Checks should be made payable to C-CAP with a notion on the check that the money is earmarked for the CHEO garden. Their address is C-CAP, 316 N Royal Ave # L1, Front Royal VA 22630.
Are you ready to help in the garden? Contact Fern at 757-630-2362 or email her at fernv1022@gmail.com.
Town Talk: A conversation with Matt Culbertson – DL Community Market
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Matt Culbertson from the DL Community Market.
The DL Community Market is a place where local farmers, crafters, and producers can provide our community with locally grown and handmade products.
The market will be open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday Each Month – April thru November, from 8 am to 4 pm (The month of May, events will be held on the 1st and 4th Saturday due to a previously scheduled event at the venue.)
If you are interested in becoming a Vendor, please visit the Vendor Information page for FAQs, Vendor Agreements, and our Vendor Application.
The DL Community Market will be located in the front parking lot at Dynamic Life Church, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia.
