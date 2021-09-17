Town Talk: A conversation with Al Gunn, a write-in candidate for Warren County School Board, Fork District

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Al Gunn, a write-in candidate for the Warren County School Board, Fork District.

He was recruited by pro-family education advocates too late to be on the ballot, so he is a “write-in” candidate. However, he won the endorsement of the Republican Party at its “School Board Candidates Forum.”

Al says, “No to critical race theory, gender activism and anti-American values, and yes to preparing students for good jobs and teaching how to think, not what to think.”

Find out more about Al Gunn on his Facebook page.

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series.

A reminder that early voting starts September 17, 2021, at the Registrar Office located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Early voting is also available on Saturday, October 23 and 30, 9 am to 5 pm. The last day of early voting is October 30, 2021.