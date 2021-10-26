Town Talk: A conversation with Amber Morris, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. n this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Amber Morris. Amber is running for a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.

Amber is a lifelong resident of Warren County. As a mother of three up-and-coming freedom fighters, she also is a conservative, a constitutionalist, a community activist, and a volunteer on many local boards.

For the past four years, she has served as the Warren County Republican Committee’s treasurer. During this time she worked to elect conservatives across the state as well as campaigning for President Trump.

She supports our local government in decreasing taxes, incentivizing businesses, and improving the aesthetics of Front Royal.

Find out more on her Facebook page.

