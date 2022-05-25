Town Talk: A conversation with Andréa Ross, Warren County Habitat for Humanity – Gospel Music Fesitival June 4th

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Sgts Terry Fritts and Cindy Burke from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office about D.A.R.E. Day. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office first presented D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instruction to Warren County public school students in 1987.

Each year the Warren County Sheriff’s Office sets aside a day of fun activities for our middle school 5th graders. This year D.A.R.E. Day will be May 24th at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal.

D.A.R.E. provides training for local police officers instructing students in school classrooms with a series of drug and violence prevention lessons. These lessons are designed for grades K –12. Currently, in the United States and around the world, there are over 50,000 trained deputy sheriffs, town and city police officers, state police officers, military police officers, and defense department police serving as D.A.R.E. Officers.

The D.A.R.E. curriculum at the fifth-grade level includes nine lessons based on substance abuse prevention education, learning the skills needed to recognize and resist the subtle and overt pressures that may cause young people to experiment with drugs, gangs, and violent activities. Students are taught positive decision-making techniques, which result in good and healthy outcomes.

On July 21st, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host a fun day event again this year. This date may be subject to change, weather permitting. Applications can be downloaded below or picked up at your child’s school or at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. All applications must be returned to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office no later than 7/1/22. There is NO CHARGE to participate in Fun Day. Participants must be between the ages of 11–13 and be a resident of Warren County. Fun Day is fully operated by donations.

This year, the Warren County Sheriff’s office elected not to host a Sheriff’s Youth Summer Camp but instead will host a Fun Day Event. If you would like more information on the Sheriff’s Youth Fun Day or how you can contribute, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635‑4128.

