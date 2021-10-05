Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Annie Guttierrez – Get your dancing shoes on!
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Annie Guttierrez from the Jig n’ Jive Dance Studio.
This Saturday, October 9, 2021, the 14-piece Silver Tones Swing Band comes to Front Royal. This is a fundraiser for the Front Royal Pregnancy Center in Front Royal.
The dance will be held at the New Hope Bible Church, which has a suspended wood floor and lots of room to spread out and dance, or just sit and enjoy the music. All ticket sales will be at the door, an evening of dancing and good music for only $15 per person. Cash or check, please. And it’s for a great cause.
You don’t dance? A free dance lesson with instructor Annie Guttierrez will start at 6:30 pm, or just come and listen to this great band. It will be fun.
Concessions will be available by donation. Black and white attire is encouraged!
Get your dancing shoes on!
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
More about the Front Royal Pregnancy Center
Are you wondering if you are really pregnant? Are you anxious about what to do next? An unplanned or unexpected pregnancy is challenging. You may be feeling overwhelmed but we can help you find answers to your questions about all your options. One of our caring counselors can walk you through all the information you need to make a truly informed decision.
If you have questions about pregnancy, your rights as a pregnant teen, abortion procedures, adoption, parenting, or sexually transmitted infections, we are here for you!
We offer ultrasound at no cost by a qualified medical professional to ensure that you receive all the assistance you need before you make a decision. Click here to learn more about the information an ultrasound exam will provide for you.
We are here to listen to your concerns. All of our services are confidential and free of charge. Our services are available regardless of income, race, religion, county of residence, or residence status.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Tana Hoffman & Kimberly Lynch – Phoenix Project – 6th Annual Wine Pull
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tana Hoffman, President of the Phoenix Project and Volunteer Kimberly Lynch about the 6th Annual Wine Pull.
The 6th Annual Wine Pull gets underway on October 14, 2021, at the Front Royal Golf Club. This event is to benefit the Phoenix Project. The Phoenix Project is to ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.
Tickets to the event are available at the Phoenix Project office at 222 S. Royal Avenue in Front Royal. Also available online at here.
It all starts on the 14th at 6 pm. Tickets are $45.
This year every person who purchases a ticket will also get a hand-painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine-tasting certificate. There will be basket raffles too.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lori Oaks, Front Royal Light Fight
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lori Oaks. Lori has started a new community event called ‘Lori Loves Homes Front Royal Light Fight’. If you have ever watched Christmas Vacation, you’ll understand the concept.
This event is open to all Warren County residents. This event blossomed from Lori Oak’s love for her Warren County community and her desire to create an annual event that all could look forward to.
Participating in this event couldn’t be easier! Simply decorate your home with as much Christmas spirit as possible, sign and return your Waiver of Liability, take photos of your home, submit the photos to be entered, and wait until December 31st when our CASH prize winners will be announced. All voting will take place online, and there will be first, second, and third place winnings selected by our judges, as well as a fan favorite selected by… well you!
Judges picks:
1st place – $1,000
2nd place – $500
3rd place – $300
Fan favorite – $500
Stay tuned for specific timelines to be announced, more information on our generous sponsors, and other fun community events involving the Front Royal Light Fight! More information on her website.
The Front Royal Light Fight is all made possible by its wonderful sponsors; Green to Ground Electrical, LLC, Compass West Realty, LLC, Royal Examiner, National Media Services, Inc., Clatterbuck Home Inspections, LLC, 3 Dave’s Moving and Storage, The Apple House, Finance of America Mortgage, Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co., Nicholls Construction, Inc. Quality Title, LLC, and C&C Frozen Treats. All of these businesses are staple parts of this community and bring so much value to our daily lives. Thank you!
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal & Matt Huff – Guns & Hoses Softball Game September 25, 2021
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Matt Huff.
On September 25, 2021, at noon, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and the Warren County Fire and Rescue will be playing in the 1st Annual Guns & Hoses Softball Tournament.
Come out and show your support for local veterans, and local law enforcement, and EMS. This is a charity softball game. This is a charity softball game. Money raised will go to Skip Rogers at Able Forces, to help local veterans. We will have some special things for fans in attendance. Also, T-Shirts with the game logo will be available for purchase! Wear it and show your support.
They’ll be a food truck serving hot dogs, hamburgers, and nachos, chips, and more.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal, Canine Master Deputy Chris Anderson, and Rooster
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and brings us up-to-date with the latest information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Robbie brought along several fellow officers to discuss the K-9 program in the Sheriff’s Office. One of the newest officers is Rooster.
Canine Master Deputy Chris Anderson and his partner Rooster will give us some insight into the K-9 unit and the role these dogs have in law enforcement.
Also a reminder about the 1st Annual Guns and Hoses (Veteran Charity Softball Game) that will be happening this Saturday, September 25 at the Bing Crosby Stadium beginning at noon. This game will feature the Warren County VA Sheriffs Office vs. Warren CO Fire/EMS. This is a charity event to raise money for a Warren County VA Veteran.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Community Events
Town Talk: A conversation with Andréa Ross & Amanda Slate, Habitat for Humanity
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andréa Ross, Executive Director, and Amanda Slate, President of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
On September 11, 2021, Habitat for Humanity will host their Home Expo 2021 at the Warren County Fairgrounds from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free.
Whether you need home renovation, home improvement, or you’re just looking for some inspiration, At Home with Habitat will have something for everyone:
- Home Improvement
- Home Renovation
- Interior Design
- Decorating
- DIY
- Lifestyle Inspiration
- Demos
- Kids’ Activities
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jamie Spiker, Warren County Treasurer
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jamie Spiker, Warren County Treasurer. Jamie has been the County Treasurer since July 1, 2019, when she became the Acting Treasurer when long-time Treasurer Wanda Bryant retired. She was then elected to serve as County Treasurer in November 2019.
The treasurer is elected every 4 years by citizens of the locality he or she serves. Virginia’s city and county treasurers are the chief financial officers for their localities, collecting taxes and local fees, and making payments on behalf of the local government.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 3mph NNE
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 3
72/59°F
73/61°F