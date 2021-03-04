Town Talk: A conversation with Annie Guttierrez, Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Annie Guttierrez from the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio. Annie along with William Huck and Family Fun Day has planned a St. Patrick’s Day event on March 13, 2021, start at noon to 4 pm at the Gazebo in Front Royal.

Legend has it that if you catch a leprechaun then he must tell you where he hid his pot of gold. Annie says, “Down at the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio, we caught a leprechaun, but he stirred the pot by scattering the gold’s location on magic shamrocks around the town. Help us find the rascal’s Pot of Gold, and we’ll share the wealth!”

The St. Patrick Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt about fun and community spirit. A business participates by displaying a shamrock clue in a prominent location over the course of the event. The Pot o’ Gold event will run all week from March 13 – March 20. Businesses will also have treasure maps on Saturday to hand out to treasurer hunters.

There will be a grand prize as well as smaller prizes for adults and children. Treasure maps are to be dropped off – when you find the Pot o’ Gold – at C & C Frozen Treats or the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio on or before Saturday, March 20th. Winning maps will be drawn Sunday, March 21st.

Thank you to those displaying the shamrock clues, handing out maps, and/or contributing to the prizes. St. Patrick’s Day and all the hoopla surrounding it are near and dear to the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio’s heart. The Jig ‘n’ Jive will both perform and host activities at the gazebo throughout the afternoon on Saturday, March 13th. If you can, come out and enjoy the show!

