Town Talk: A conversation with Antoinette Funk, a candidate for Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks Antoinette D Funk, an independent candidate for the Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District.
Antoinette says she is running on a platform seeking integrity, accountability, and transparency in our county schools, and will work diligently to serve the students and their families. Supporting students first also means recognizing the professional and service staff and their needs for the vital jobs they take on each day.
She has lived in Warren County for 22 years with her husband Dennis, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Shepherd University, a Masters in Administration & Supervision from the University of Virginia, and a Doctor of Education in Administrative Leadership from Shenandoah University.
Most notably, she is the mother of two boys, Ethan and Noah. She is a passionate special needs advocate – knowing first-hand the importance of early intervention, education, and activism as a mother to a child with special needs. As an educator, she understands the impact of learning and the distinct needs that are imperative for preparing students for a global, diverse, and challenging world.
Find out more about Antoinette on her Facebook page.
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series.
A reminder that early voting starts September 17, 2021, at the Registrar Office located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Early voting is also available on Saturday, October 23 and 30, 9 am to 5 pm. The last day of early voting is October 30, 2021.
Town Talk: Another conversation with Vicky Cook, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Fork District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with Vicky Cook. Vicky is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Fork District in Warren County.
Vicky says, “My vision as the next Fork District Supervisor is to enhance the quality of life for all Warren County residents to live, work, and raise their families”.
For more information on Vicky, visit her website at www.vicky4forkbos.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Angie Robinson, candidate for School Board in Warren County, North River District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Angie Robinson. Angie is running for the School Board in the North River District in Warren County.
Angela Robinson is a passionate and committed educator with 22 years of experience within the public school system, and has the knowledge and understanding of what our school system needs. She was an educator in Warren County for 17 years. Her career began in 1999 at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary where she taught kindergarten, first and third grade. She moved to Ressie Jeffries in 2010 for six years teaching third and fourth grade. Angela began working with Fauquier County Public Schools in 2016 teaching fourth grade, and in 2020 she obtained her certification as a math specialist and is currently a math instructional coach. This job requires Angela to work with teachers to help guide their instruction and planning. She works with two elementary schools in the Marshall area.
A graduate of Rappahannock County Public Schools, she attended Shenandoah University and received a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She is married to a Warren County native, Marcus “M.W.” Robinson III, a graduate of Warren County High School and Virginia Tech, who is an accountant with the federal government. Her stepson is an 8th-grade student at Skyline Middle School.
Angela is very enthusiastic when it comes to working with the community to improve our public school system. She has the knowledge of the ins and outs of what occurs in our schools. She is willing to engage in vital discussions with the citizens of Warren County on how we can keep our students and staff safe, comfortable, and able to flourish. It is essential that we strive to be the best!
Angie says, “Our students and staff need to be our first priority in keeping our public schools on the trek to excellence”.
Visit her campaign page on Facebook.
Glenn Youngkin releases statement on Northam – McAuliffe Mask Mandate for Kids
FALLS CHURCH, VA- On August 12, 2021, Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement on the Virginia Department of Health’s statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools:
“With today’s student mask mandate announcement, Ralph Northam, Terry McAuliffe, and Richmond liberals have made clear that they will stop at nothing to impose their will and take away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for our kids. Make no mistake about it, this mask mandate is the first step towards returning to a full shutdown of our economy.”
“We must respect parents’ right to decide what is best for their own children. If parents, teachers, and children want to wear a mask, they absolutely should do that, but there should not be a statewide school mask mandate.”
In addition to his opposition to statewide school mask mandates, Youngkin has repeatedly expressed his objection to vaccine passports and vaccine mandates. Youngkin has chosen to get the vaccine and believes that Virginians have the right to decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated based on their personal circumstances.
Youngkin announces plan to invest in all Virginians
On July 29, 2021, political outsider, successful business leader, and Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks outlining his plan for the Virginia budget surplus and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Glenn outlined his plan in Richmond at the L. Douglas Wilder Library at Virginia Union University, stating:
“It’s going to take a new kind of leader to pave the way for a new day in Virginia. So today I’m offering my priorities for investing in all Virginians by using the surplus and the American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide Virginians tax relief, reinvigorate our job machine, reestablish excellence and empower parents in Virginia’s classrooms, and rescue public safety and our mental health system.”
“I’d like to see a meaningful amount of these dollars go directly into the pockets of Virginians. Under Democratic rule, the general fund revenues, which are taxes and fees, have increased at two times the rate of GDP growth.”
“The McAuliffe-Northam regime has had their chance and failed to deliver. They’ve had 8 years to make your lives better, but they live by the philosophy that government should decide all things; which businesses will win and which ones will lose, especially penalizing small businesses and more rural parts of this great Commonwealth. They tell us what’s best for our kids in schools, giving parents no voice, and no choice. And they think they know best how to keep us safe, by underfunding law enforcement and our mental health system. They govern by the belief that they know best how to spend Virginians’ money, these tax dollars. Terry McAuliffe thinks it’s his money.”
“My vision for Virginia is one day, we will lead the nation in job creation because taxes are low and regulations are reasonable, because small business can access capital, can hire who they need to hire, and expand because every graduate is either college-ready or career-ready with the skill that will put them on the pathway to a more prosperous future. To reinvigorate our job machine, we will take several important steps.”
“My vision is a Virginia with safe neighborhoods, where our children can play without worry, where the elderly can take a walk without fear, with police partnering with communities to patrol and keep everyone safe. These are my investment priorities. This is a moment for transformational investment. This $5.8 billion plan includes over $2 billion that goes directly to Virginians in the form of tax relief and educational recovery assistance. It invests $2.6 billion to reinvigorate our job machine, $1.2 billion to reestablish excellence in education, and $500 million to rescue public safety and our mental health system. Make no mistake, with the Youngkin Administration, this is the Virginia that you can expect. When I’m your Governor, we will get things done.”
Glenn listened to the concerns of parents and small businesses owners when formulating a plan to reinvest in our schools & economy. Mother Michelle Williams and small business owner Hayden Fischer joined Glenn to share their personal experiences and demonstrate their support for his plan to invest in Virginians:
“As a mother of five children who have and is currently attending public school in Virginia, I am concerned today. We’ve seen a lurch to the left in the name of indoctrination and lowering of academic standards, prioritizing unions and bureaucracy over education. I trust Glenn Youngkin to go to work for our children and get our education system back on track. Our children deserve higher standards of education. As parents, we should be empowered to choose the best educational opportunities for our students. The education refund Glenn’s proposing will be a huge help to parents like me. I’m with Glenn because he’ll improve educational outcomes for all Virginian students—that’s what matters,” said Michelle Williams.
“My name is Hayden Fisher, I’m a local attorney and entrepreneur, and small business owner. And as we all know, the past eight years we’ve seen an increasingly anti-business climate. A climate particularly anti-business towards small businesses. And that doesn’t take the form just in increased regulations, and higher taxes, it really takes the form in a lack of empathy for small businesses in particular. And that’s why we need someone like Glenn Youngkin who understands every big business starts as a small business. And never was that more apparent than last year when the pandemic hit. As y’all know in a time of crisis we need leadership, we needed Glenn Youngkin to lead us through a time like that.
Instead, McAuliffe Northam administration provided nothing by way of guidance and help for small businesses. And I’ll tell you, in particular, that was present when you talk about the essential vs non-essentials categories of business. If you were big buys grocery store or if you were a gas station, you were essentially you were open. If you’re an innovative new business, that sold similar products or services, especially products and goods in the retail sector, you were non-essential even though you had a business model, that was a new business model, that didn’t fit into a neat government category. And as we started to reopen, the biggest frustration I heard from clients that I advise, I consult with a lot of small business clients, and other small business owners is there was no process. Like, what if my business does, can safely reopen? I don’t fit into a neat category. Why can’t I apply? There’s no process to try and say hey my business can also safely reopen. In fact, the only option was to potentially think about filing a lawsuit. Can you imagine having to file a lawsuit to reopen a business you put your heart and soul into? And not only that, but your concern was not winning, but being retaliated against for even having the audacity to file that lawsuit. That’s a complete lack of empathy for local business and for small business and with Glenn Youngkin, I can assure you there would be a process in place where he can bring every business back that can safely reopen back open as quickly as possible. And that’s why I and many small business owners support Glenn Youngkin for governor,” said small business owner Hayden Fisher.
Youngkin’s Plan to Invest in Virginians will focus on:
• Providing Relief for Taxpayers and Families:
o Immediately return the $1.5 billion in available taxpayer surplus to offset Virginian’s mounting tax burden
o Help working families by suspending the state gas tax hikes passed by Democrats for one year
• Reestablishing Excellence in Education:
o Empower parents with educational choice by piloting 20 new “Innovation Schools”
o Provide $500 per public school student in refunds to parents to invest in student educational recovery
• Reinvigorating the Job Machine:
o Protect employees and small businesses from a cataclysmic payroll tax increase of $270 per employee
o Invest $700 million to bridge the digital divide
o Provide a tax holiday for small businesses
o Invest in initiatives to grow jobs and address environmental challenges
• Rescuing Public Safety and Mental Health:
o Stop the exodus of our law enforcement heroes from the force with a $5,000 retention bonus
o Keep first responders safe with significant investments in critical equipment and continued legal protection
o Fund Virginia’s mental health care crisis plan
Warren County Republicans hold forum for upcoming School Board seats
On July 29, 2021, the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) held a candidate forum for the upcoming Warren County School Boards seats in the Happy Creek, North River, and Fork Districts.
The candidates vying for an endorsement from the Warren County Republican Committee are Antoinette Funk and Stephanie Short (Happy Creek), Melanie Salins (North River), Andrea Lo, and Al Gunn (Fork). Andrea Lo was not in attendance at the forum.
As event moderator and former Committee Chairman Steve Kurtz noted that the committee can only endorse, not nominate. That has essentially been legally interpreted to mean that a candidate cannot carry a political party designation by their name on an election ballot. That does not prevent them from carrying one on sample ballots handed out by political committees outside polling places to reflect a Party’s endorsement.
The Royal Examiner will be having each candidate on an upcoming “Meet the Candidate” Town Talk in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.
After the forum, the WCRC voted and choose to endorse Antoinette Funk, Happy Creek District, Melanie Salins, North River District, and Al Gunn, Fork District. Al Gunn is the only candidate that is a write-in candidate. The others names are on the ballot in the upcoming November election.
Youngkin, Sears, Miyares release assessment of Virginia’s economy
Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears, and Republican nominee for attorney general Jason Miyares released the following assessment and statements on July 14, 2021, regarding Virginia’s economy following CNBC’s report. While business accolades are good for the Commonwealth, Virginia is not performing like the top state for business, and disappointingly, Virginia ranks among the worst states for the cost of living (#32) and cost of doing business (#26), and in the middle of the country for infrastructure (#24).
Youngkin’s top priority is making Virginia the best place in America to live and work and raise a family, and as governor, he will be laser-focused on delivering real results for all Virginians.
“The status quo is failing Virginia families and workers,” said Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares. “Under Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam, our Commonwealth has fallen behind our competitor states and is growing slower and providing fewer opportunities. That may be acceptable to our opponents, but we think Virginians deserve better. If we are given the privilege of serving Virginia, we will wake up every day focused on improving the lives of everyone who calls our Commonwealth home and making sure they are empowered to earn a bigger paycheck, work hard, get ahead, and pursue their dreams. By working together, we can and will bring a brighter day to Virginia.”
Youngkin spoke with reporters in Richmond Tuesday, telling NBC 12, “Unfortunately, Virginia hasn’t performed like the number one state to do business in, and we’ve watched our cost of living and our cost of doing business be ranked literally in the bottom half.”
This is the reality in Virginia:
• There are roughly 200,000 fewer Virginians in the workforce than there were in March 2020.
• Virginia’s labor force participation rate is at the lowest level in recorded history.
• While Terry McAuliffe brags about Virginia adding 200,000 jobs when he was governor, if Virginia had grown as fast as our competitor states during that time, Virginia would have added 380,000 jobs.
• While Terry McAuliffe was governor, states such as New Jersey, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Colorado added 200,000 or more jobs, North Carolina added 350,000 jobs, and competitor states such as Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina grew at least 90% faster during that time.
• In terms of economic growth, since McAuliffe became governor, Virginia’s GDP has grown slower than its competitor states, including Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas.
• According to a 2021 analysis by The Blueprint, Virginia ranks 49th in the country when it comes to the best state to start a small business.
• Since McAuliffe became governor, Virginia has had negligible net firm formation, adding less than 4,000 firms. Competitor states on average grew at a rate greater than twice Virginia’s.
• Virginia’s cost of living is higher than the national average and higher than competitor states North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas, according to Council for Community and Economic Research.
• People are voting with their feet. Over the last few years, more Virginians are moving away from Virginia than are moving to Virginia from the other 49 states.
Even by CNBC’s flawed 2021 methodology, North Carolina bested Virginia in 7 out of 10 categories, including on the economy, business friendliness, and cost of living.
By a large margin, Virginia did outpace the top six states in CNBC’s brand-new category that prizes the McAuliffe-Northam critical race theory agenda and penalizes states that require a photo ID to vote:
