Town Talk: A conversation with April White & Rachel Odem – Child Protective Services, Warren County DSS

In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services division in Warren County is organizing an event called Every Child Matters Jubilee on April 15th, 2023. In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with April White, Family Services Supervisor, and Rachel Odem, Senior CPS Work, from the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services division, to discuss the importance of this event in our community.

The Every Child Matters Jubilee is a free event for children and families and will be held at 465 W 15th St. (track) Front Royal. The event will feature bounce houses, a petting zoo, vendors, games, free hot dogs, and much more. The Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services division is encouraging everyone to attend and participate in the festivities.

As part of the Child Abuse Prevention Month activities, pinwheel gardens will be set up throughout Warren County to promote awareness of child abuse prevention. The Every Child Matters Jubilee is another way to raise awareness and promote the well-being of children in our community.

“We are excited to host the Every Child Matters Jubilee and bring together families, children, and community members to celebrate the lives of children and promote their well-being. We encourage everyone to attend this event and help us make a difference in the lives of children,” said April White, Family Services Supervisor.

For more information about the Every Child Matters Jubilee or the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services division, please contact the Department of Social Services at (540) 635-3430 or click here to visit their website.

Foster families are needed now more than ever to support family reunification and provide children who enter foster care with opportunities to remain connected to their families and home communities. To find out more about how you can be a foster parent, visit FosterVA.com.

