Town Talk: A conversation with April White & Rachel Odem – Child Protective Services, Warren County DSS
In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services division in Warren County is organizing an event called Every Child Matters Jubilee on April 15th, 2023. In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with April White, Family Services Supervisor, and Rachel Odem, Senior CPS Work, from the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services division, to discuss the importance of this event in our community.
The Every Child Matters Jubilee is a free event for children and families and will be held at 465 W 15th St. (track) Front Royal. The event will feature bounce houses, a petting zoo, vendors, games, free hot dogs, and much more. The Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services division is encouraging everyone to attend and participate in the festivities.
As part of the Child Abuse Prevention Month activities, pinwheel gardens will be set up throughout Warren County to promote awareness of child abuse prevention. The Every Child Matters Jubilee is another way to raise awareness and promote the well-being of children in our community.
“We are excited to host the Every Child Matters Jubilee and bring together families, children, and community members to celebrate the lives of children and promote their well-being. We encourage everyone to attend this event and help us make a difference in the lives of children,” said April White, Family Services Supervisor.
For more information about the Every Child Matters Jubilee or the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services division, please contact the Department of Social Services at (540) 635-3430 or click here to visit their website.
Foster families are needed now more than ever to support family reunification and provide children who enter foster care with opportunities to remain connected to their families and home communities. To find out more about how you can be a foster parent, visit FosterVA.com.
Town Talk: A conversation with Justin Proctor – Front Royal gears up for Earth Day Celebration on April 22nd
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Justin Proctor from the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee about Earth Day 2023 and the Arbor Day Celebration.
The community has long benefited from the natural wonders all around us, and it’s time to show our appreciation.
Join us at the Gazebo in Front Royal Commons, where we’ll have live music and delicious food for you to enjoy. There will be free activities for the whole family, including opportunities to connect with other outdoor enthusiasts and conservation groups from around the area.
This is a great chance to meet others who share your passion for enjoying the outdoors or trying out a new activity. There will be an opportunity to see a variety of electric vehicles and learn from owners’ experiences.
Want to show your EV and help others make the switch from fossil fuel vehicles? Be sure to register for the event at https://driveelectricearthday.org/event-attend?eventid=3647. We can’t wait to see you there!
Click here for more information.
Town Talk: A conversation with Chuck Brome and Rick Logan – South Warren Ruritan Spaghetti Dinner
In this edition of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Chuck Brome and Rick Logan from the South Warren Ruritan Club. On Saturday, April 15, 2023, the club is hosting its 17th Annual Spaghetti Dinner at Skyline High School. The event takes place in the school cafeteria from 4 pm to 7 pm.
Guests can enjoy unlimited spaghetti, salad, bread, beverages, and dessert. While a donation is requested, it supports a fantastic cause. All proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local high school students. In addition to the meal, a cake auction and other baked items will be available for purchase to enjoy at home.
Passage Creek Raising will provide entertainment.
The club will also sell flower baskets, just in time for Mother’s Day.
Town Talk: A conversation with Erin Rooney and Melody Hotek, Samuels Public Library – April Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Erin and Melody updated us on what’s happening at the library in April. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Are you a fan of imaginative fundraising events that bring together a community for a great cause? Then you won’t want to miss Samuels Library’s upcoming 10th-anniversary celebration of A Taste For Books! This lively and entertaining event is a fantastic opportunity to show your support for our region’s best library services and programming while enjoying an evening of time-traveling fun.
With over 300 guests expected to attend, A Taste For Books has become a beloved annual tradition for many library patrons, local businesses, nonprofit organizations, clubs, and community leaders. This year’s theme, A Journey Through Time, promises to be an exciting adventure that transports attendees through different eras and dimensions. From the DeLorean to the Tardis, you never know where you might end up!
Volunteers play a crucial role in making this event a success, and their creativity is on full display as they host buffet tables featuring decorations and dishes that capture the spirit of each time-traveling vehicle. Whether you’re a history buff, sci-fi enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun night out, A Taste For Books will surely leave you entertained and inspired.
So mark your calendars and get ready to join us for an unforgettable celebration of imagination and community spirit. See you at the library!
Town Talk: A conversation with Bonnie Baker and Danette Lightcap, Garden Club of Warren County
In this edition of Town Talk, join our publisher Mike McCool as he chats with Bonnie Baker and Danette Lightcap from the Garden Club of Warren County. They’re here to share exciting details about the upcoming Historic Garden Week taking place in Front Royal.
Mark your calendars for April 15, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, as Front Royal showcases historical homes and activities at the Warren Heritage Society on Chester Street.
At the Warren Heritage Society Village, enjoy tours led by members dressed in colonial-period attire. The Balthis House and Belle Boyd Cottage will feature lovely tablescapes adorned with seasonal garden-grown arrangements.
Don’t miss these engaging talks and presentations:
- Certified arborist and Tree Steward, David Means, demonstrating proper tree planting and pruning techniques.
- Retired Town of Front Royal Horticulturist, Anne Rose, sharing her secrets for creating stunning hanging baskets.
- Master Gardener Katherine Rindt discussing the benefits of replacing non-native plants with native ones in your garden.
- Barlett Tree Experts providing seedlings for guests.
Chester Street will host vendors and local artists, while the Warren Heritage Society opens the Ivy Lodge, Belle Boyd Cottage, and Balthis House for viewing. Also, visit the Buck House and J.S. Petty-Sumption House on Chester Street, and Bel Air on Happy Creek Road.
Purchase tickets in advance for $30 per person at VAGardenWeek.org, or on the day of the event for $40 at the Tour Headquarters, Warren Heritage Society. Proceeds support the restoration and preservation of Virginia’s historic public gardens and graduate-level research fellowships.
Historic Garden Week, organized by garden clubs across Virginia, is an annual celebration of the state’s stunning gardens, homes, and historic landmarks. This year, the event runs from April 15 to April 22. The Garden Club of Warren County invites everyone to enjoy these events, learn about gardening, and support the preservation of our beautiful natural and historic sites.
For more information, visit www.vagardenweek.org and follow the Garden Club of Warren County on social media for updates on local events and activities.
Town Talk: A conversation with Skip Rogers, Front Royal Councilman
In this edition of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool engages in a conversation with Skip Rogers. As the Founder and Executive Director of Able Forces and a member of the Front Royal Town Council, Skip has a unique perspective. Rogers was chosen from a group of undisclosed applicants to fill the empty seat left by the departure of councilman Joseph McFadden in October 2022.
Town Talk: A conversation with Alex Bigels – Front Royal Cardinals
In this Town Talk, you can hear from our publisher Mike McCool as he chats with Alex Bigels from the Front Royal Cardinals. The Front Royal Cardinals is a not-for-profit organization and a member of the Valley Baseball League, which is a great way for players to work their way up to the Majors.
Mark your calendars for the opening game on June 3, 2023, at 7:00 pm. And guess what? Admission is free! Bring your loved ones along for some exciting baseball in the valley.
Did you know that the Valley League has been around since 1897? It started as a minor league and eventually became an NCAA-sanctioned league in 1961. The league even switched to using wooden bats in 1993. Teams play a 44-game schedule from June through July, and the top eight teams compete in a playoff to determine the Lineweaver Cup Championship.
The Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Team is run by volunteers who work hard all year round to raise funds and organize activities for the community. Volunteering with them is a great way to have fun and give back. If you’re interested in joining their team of volunteers or want to learn more, please get in touch with them at frontroyalcardinalsbaseball@gmail.com, or reach out to Donna Settle at 703-244-6662 or donna.settle@icloud.com.
