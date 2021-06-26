Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Avery Harper, Phoenix Project at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center’
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Avery Harper from the Phoenix Project. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.
The Phoenix Project’s mission is: Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.
If you need immediate assistance because you are in physical danger from domestic violence, please call 911 or our Hotline at 540-635-2300.
For all non-emergencies, please contact Phoenix Project using the regular office number (540) 635-2302 or from their website contact page.
Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or if your organization offers services that could be included at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center.’ Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.
Warren County Department of Social Services is a high-performing agency committed to strengthening, supporting, and empowering families so that they can achieve their highest goals as part of the Warren County community.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Brandie Millar from LFCC Adult Education at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center’
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Brandie Millar from LFCC Adult Education. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.
The LFCC Adult Education Department offers FREE classes that help adults prepare for GED testing, as well as develop math, reading, and writing skills for employment, career advancement, and post-secondary education.
Or call for information about their free classes at 540-869-0748.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, Lord Fairfax Community College’s Adult Education program is one of the best in the Commonwealth.
Town Talk: A conversation with P.J. Stanley Restoration Contractor, Warren Heritage Society
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with P.J. Stanley. P.J. is a restoration contractor, working on the Balthis House at the Warren Heritage Society on Chester Street. Several projects have been completed this past year as the Warren Heritage Society works to keep the building in repair.
The Warren Heritage Society (WHS) is the Front Royal/Warren County community’s historical society, museum, and archives.
Town Talk: A conversation with Phillip Hunt and Butch Hammond, RESTORE Warren
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Phillip Hunt and Butch Hammond. Butch is the minister at The Church at Skyline and has started a Christ-centered addiction support group led by Phillip, and influenced by “The Twelve Steps – A Spiritual Journey.” This book is a personal guide to understanding the spiritual power of the Twelve-Step program used by Alcoholics Anonymous, from a Christian perspective. Everyone is designed by God to reach freedom and restoration.
The group will hold an orientation meeting on July 7, 2021, at the Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA at 7:00 p.m. There is no charge and everyone is welcomed.
Town Talk: A conversation with Mittens and 70lb Hammer
Who is Mittens and 70lb Hammer?
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jenna Carroll and Jason Cohn. Jenna and Jason, also known by their trail handles “Mittens” and “70lb Hammer” give us their insight on hiking the Appalachian Trail.
Jenna is the daughter of Kerry Barnhart, of the Front Royal Brewery. If you have seen her Facebook posts about her daughter hiking the trail, you find out a little more in this Town Talk.
The Appalachian Trail, which traditionally starts in Georgia and ends in Maine, is on every thru-hikers bucket list. The Appalachian Trail crosses 14 states on its journey up the East Coast. Virginia is home to 544 miles of the Appalachian Trail. That’s more miles than any other state!
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Commonwealth Attorney John Bell – New marijuana laws
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Commonwealth Attorney John Bell about the new marijuana laws that take effect on July 1, 2021.
Here’s a summary of the new laws that take effect on July 1st. Visit the NORML website for more information about marijuana and various laws from Virginia and other states.
|Offense
|Penalty
|Incarceration
|Max. Fine
|
Possession
|1 oz or less**
|No Penalty**
|None**
|$0**
|Up to 1 oz
|Civil Violation
|None
|$25
|More than 1 oz – 1 lb**
|Civil Violation**
|None**
|$25**
|** Law takes effect July 1, 2021.
|
Sale/Manufacture/Trafficking
|1 oz – 5 lbs
|Felony
|1* – 10 years
|$ 2,500
|5 lbs – 100 kg
|Felony
|5* – 30 years
|$ 1,000
|More than 100 kg
|Felony
|20 years* – life
|$ 100,000
|To a minor who is at least 3 years younger
|Felony
|2* – 50 years
|$ 100,000
|Within 1000 ft of a school or school bus stop
|Felony
|1* – 5 years
|$ 100,000
|Manufacture of marijuana
|Felony
|5* – 30 years
|$ 10,000
|Transporting more than 5 lbs into the state
|Felony
|5* – 40 years
|$ 1,000,000
|Includes possession with intent to distribute
|* Mandatory minimum sentence
|
Hash & Concentrates
|Same as marijuana.
|
Paraphernalia
|Sale or possession with intent to sell paraphernalia
|Misdemeanor
|1 year
|$ 2,500
|To a minor who is at least 3 years younger
|Felony
|1 year
|$ 2,500
|
Civil Asset Forfeiture
|Vehicles and other assets can be seized in a civil proceeding, regardless of whether criminal charges are brought.
|
Miscellaneous
|Maintaining a fortified drug house
|Felony
|1* – 10 years
|N/A
|* Mandatory minimum sentence
Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman, Michele Smeltzer and Meghan Bowers
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman, Michelle Smeltzer, and Meghan Bowers about an upcoming events in our community.
Here’s the list:
Hope Arising Festival – June 12 and 13th. Across from Bing Crosby Stadium.
Benefit for Mason Ryder, (liver transplant) – June 19th. They are doing a benefit/fundraiser to help Mason with his liver transplant. Every dollar donated will go directly to Masons care. They will have Live Music, Cornhole Tournament, Basket Raffles (drop tickets), Silent Auction, Food ($10 for a meal ticket), Snow Cones, Coin Drive (Bring your spare Change), 50/50 Ticket Raffle, and TEAM MASON items for sale. The event is located at the Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610, a stunning private property in Bentonville.
Barks and Bags Extravaganza – Humane Society – June 23rd
Catfish Tournament – Thermal Shelter – July 2nd. Hazard Mill Farm.
One-Stop Resource Center – DSS – Every Wednesday 1 pm – 4 pm. 465 W 15th Street, Front Royal.
