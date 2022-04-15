Town Talk: A conversation with Barney Stine, AMVETS Post 18, Stephens City, VA

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Barney Stine from AMVETS Post 18 in Stephen City, Virginia.

AMVETS (American Veterans) is the nation’s most inclusive Congressionally-chartered veterans service organization, representing the interests of 20 million veterans. AMVETS is open to and fighting for all who honorably served in the United States military, including the Reserve and Guard. With more than 250,000 members nationwide, they are veterans helping veterans.

AMVETS Post 18 has recently partnered with Saint Joachin and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal to raise money for Ukrainian relief.

Stine said, “Post 18 could not just sit by and do nothing, so we jumped into action and will continue to look for more ways to support those less fortunate in the local community and the world community.”

About the Organization

AMVETS Mission Statement: To enhance and safeguard the entitlements for all American Veterans who have served honorably and to improve the quality of life for them, their families, and the communities where they live through leadership, advocacy, and services.

AMVETS Post 18

851 Green St, PO Box 731

Stephens City, VA 22655

