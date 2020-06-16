Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool has a conversation with Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin. In an earlier Town Talk, we spoke with her brother James M. Kilby.
Betty is the author of the book “Wit, Will & Walls”, a powerful epic of an African American family’s struggle for equality.
Betty Kilby was an “infant plaintiff” in the Betty Ann Kilby vs. Warren County Board of Education, which followed the landmark Supreme Court case Brown Vs. the Board of Education.
The Kilby family struggle started long before, when her father, James Kilby, took on Old Virginia’s deeply rooted apartheid system. James Kilby had been raised in what can only be called inter-generational semi-slavery on a farm in Rappahannock County. Like his father, he had worked at the owner’s beck and call essentially for a room, board, and the occasional dollar. Ultimately, James Kilby stood up and led his family on their journey through terror, isolation, and repeated defeats toward educational opportunity equal to that of white society.
Sorrowing, yet often humorous, “Wit, Will, and Walls” is more than just Betty’s autobiography; This book is also a family epic, spanning generations, with many frank forays into such areas as the “kitchen babies,” sired by her families white bosses, right up to the heartbreak of her daughters’ addiction to crack cocaine.
Her book is available on Amazon.
Governor Northam announces $14.66 million for new economic resilience and recovery program
~ Program will support communities in developing economic recovery tools to address pandemic ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 15, 2020, announced more than $14.66 million for a new Economic Resilience and Recovery Program to respond to the unprecedented economic conditions facing Virginia and address the near and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative was created through a restructuring of Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) funding. The program will focus resources on economic resilience and recovery while staying true to the GO Virginia mission of creating higher-paying jobs that strengthen and diversify regional economies.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our economy, and we must use every asset we have to assist businesses and communities as we rebuild,” said Governor Northam. “GO Virginia will be a key partner as we work to spearhead an economic recovery and drive new economic development. Through the Economic Resilience and Recovery program, GO Virginia has been able to pivot and help support these important initiatives throughout the Commonwealth.”
The GO Virginia Board has approved a policy to implement the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program with up to $14.66 million in GO Virginia funds. Each GO Virginia regional council may apply for up to $1 million to support strategic initiatives in response to the economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the GO Virginia Board approved flexible policy changes to accelerate the deployment of funding. Applications will be accepted through the nine GO Virginia Regional Councils. For more information on the regional councils, click here.
The following four projects have been administratively approved through the new Economic Resilience and Recovery Program, totaling $341,800.
• GO Virginia Region 2 and the Office of the Vice President for Health Sciences and Technology at Virginia Tech will receive $100,000 for Rapid High-Throughput COVID-19 Testing project. The project will deliver timely COVID-19 test results to the New River Valley and Roanoke health districts with a projected 1,000 test samples analyzed per day. The project will also provide specialized on-the-job training to medical lab specialists and medical lab technician students hired to scale-up lab operations.
• GO Virginia Region 2 and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council will receive $97,200 to offer virtual education, mentoring, and business assistance programming to companies throughout the region. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council is partnering with the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the counties of Botetourt, Montgomery, and Roanoke, and the Roanoke Economic Development Authority to build off their existing business accelerator program and deliver enhanced services and programming that is responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• GO Virginia Region 3 will receive $75,000 for a critical drone test delivery project to assess the efficacy and safety of increased last-mile delivery of COVID-19 medical supplies, tests, and equipment by commercial drones. The Virginia Growth Alliance is working with Virginia’s Center for Innovative Technology and commercial drone company, DroneUp, to complete the testing at St. Paul’s College in Lawrenceville.
• GO Virginia Region 7 will receive $69,600 for the Back to Work Website and Information Program, which will create a “one-stop-shop” for businesses in the region. This project is a partnership between the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance and will be guided by the newly formed Back to Work Leadership Task Force. The website will feature information on business continuity, recovery, and worker training and retraining as well as content that specifically addresses business solutions through a webinar series.
“Now more than ever, we need to think creatively about how to utilize GO Virginia resources to address the economic challenges we face today and in the near future,” said Chair of the GO Virginia Board Tom Farrell. “The GO Virginia regions have demonstrated hard work over the last year with the myriad of projects, and now given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing innovation and ingenuity with a robust project pipeline that will deliver impact and address their regional economies’ recovery. We look forward to realizing the success of these projects and seeing economies bounce back and deliver new opportunities for individuals across the Commonwealth.”
Since GO Virginia’s inception in 2017, it has funded 90 projects and awarded approximately $30 million to support regional economic development efforts. More information about GO Virginia can be found here.
Aftershock headlines Beer Museum’s ‘Repeal of Prohibition’ party
There were bikes but no bikini-clad ladies to clean them during the Virginia Beer Museum’s second weekend celebration of the End of Western Civilization as We Know It, also known as week two of Phase 2 of the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic business reopenings in Front Royal and Warren County.
And befitting an End of Civilization party enjoyed by young, old and in between, Front Royal’s own Aftershock provided the soundtrack for Saturday’s “End of Prohibition” party in the Museum’s privacy-fence enclosed back parking lot and biergarten.
Friday’s weekend kickoff featured Mandatory Fun, a group of R-MA teachers who explained their name as a takeoff on campus activities aimed at the cadet corp.
On both nights social distancing was generally observed between clustered family and friend groups who assured us they have been in each other’s space throughout much of the pandemic emergency response’s past three months of semi-isolation.
Elbow bumps replaced handshakes and hugs for many, as friends long unseen were reunited in a public entertainment social gathering environment dormant for the past three months of pandemic precautionary business and public gathering restrictions.
And while those restrictions are slowly easing from the initial 10 person Phase 1 limit to 50 in Virginia’s Phase 2 reopenings, a better safe than sorry precautionary tone was evident for many.
As well it might be as America has seen over 15,000 COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease-2019) deaths in the first two week of June since the nation’s reported death total passed the 100,000 mark at the end of May. The nation’s total case count since mid-January’s first reported case has soared over two million.
But enough of the bad news, enjoy these photos of Saturday night’s fun as the Virginia Beer Museum’s eclectic mix of patrons celebrated being out and around each other, live music, Virginia crafted beers and food provided by “Sexi Mexi Burritos” – though we are sure this caterer’s name alone will be found offensive to some.
Lighten up, folks – as Aftershock noted in its cover of David Bowie, “LET’S DANCE”!!!
Christa Shifflett of the Warren Coalition discusses COVID’s impact on “The Disease of Addiction”
WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this sobering video, you’ll be in awe as Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition, discusses the COVID pandemic’s implications on the disease of addiction. In all of 2019, Warren Memorial Hospital reported 85 overdoses. By mid May of this year, WMH has treated over 100 cases. March saw a 55% increase in alcohol sales and opioid overdoses which were decreasing are now on the rise again.
Shifflett frankly explains that one in three people biologically have a predisposition to become addicted to substances if exposed. A genetic test is now offered for those who face pain management issues which could save lives of those at risk whom, if armed with the knowledge of their potential to develop an opioid use disorder, would seek other pain reduction alternatives. Many of those struggling with opioid use disorders innocently took pain medication after surgeries or injuries and fell in love with the euphoric feeling the prescriptions prompted.
Christa encourages all to remember that words matter and that people-first language around the changes to the brain that is caused by addiction is essential to helping those with substance use disorders seek the assistance they deserve and require to live a healthy life. She rightly insists we must remove the word “addict” from our vocabulary as she points out that people suffering from cancer aren’t called “cancerous” nor are they labeled and judged due to their illness. Likewise, those fighting the battle of addiction should not be classified by disempowering terms.
She also reminds healthy individuals of their responsibility to check on friends and neighbors and to notice if they have increased their alcohol consumption or appear stressed, traumatized or otherwise struggling with adapting to the current state of the world. Now is a time when a rise in substance misuse, increased cases of substance use disorders and relapses are common. She discusses the eye-opening findings from the recent study by the Recovery Village during the interview:
Shifflett also references an alarming statistic purporting a 578% increase in a certain prominent wine club’s sales during the month of March. To read more thought provoking facts about the increase in alcohol consumption throughout the pandemic click on this article in Forbes magazine.
To get support, find support for a loved one, or just develop a greater understanding reach out to Christa about a presentation for your group on topics like understanding the disease of addiction, how childhood trauma impacts adult health/life spans, how to help build resilient communities or learn more about how you can play a role in helping to prevent or heal substance use disorders visit www.warrencoalition.org
ABOUT THE WARREN COALITION:
Warren County Community Health Coalition – Warren Coalition – is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. We continue to work towards making Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through the many programs we provide.
Warren Coalition
540-636-6385
538 Villa Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630
christa@warrencoalition.org
WCHS DECA Chapter scholarship award winners announced
The WCHS DECA Chapter is pleased to announce that the following graduating members have each been awarded a $100.00 scholarship to further their education for the next school year.
Kylie Burnworth (Chapter President). Planning to attend West Virginia University and majoring in Nursing. Kylie was a two year competitor in VA DECA District and State competitions.
Halea Hose (Chapter Reporter/Historian). Planning to attend LFCC in the fall and will major in Business Administration. Halea was a two year competitor and co-director of two chapter Community Awareness projects: “DECA Salutes Our Veterans” (2018) and “ENOUGH!” (2019).
Stephany Chevez. Planning to attend Longwood University in the fall and majoring in Political Science. Stephany was a first year member and competed as a project manager in the VA DECA “Sales Project Management” event in 2019, which placed 5th in Virginia.
Hannah Kekel. Planning to attend Daytona State College (FL) in the fall and major in International Marketing. As a 1st year member this past year, Hannah placed 4th in district competition and 3rd in the VA DECA State conference in the “Professional Salling – Hospitality and Tourism” event.
Syndi Davidsen. Planning to attend LFCC in the fall and majoring in Business/Accounting. As a 1st year DECA member, Syndi placed 2nd in the “Accounting Services” event in district competition and was a finalist in the VA DECA State conference.
Kylie, Halea, and Syndi were also completers in the Marketing Communications Pathway” as recognized by the VA Department of Education, CTE.
WCHS DECA would like to thank Tolliver Studios for contributing to these scholarships!
‘In person’ Rotary awards to students as pandemic lockdown rules change
Students from three local high schools received checks and plaques “in person” from Rotary Club of Front Royal president Bret Hrbek at Skyline H.S. auditorium June 9 as lockdown rules were loosened by national and state fiat.
The annual scholarship awards amounting to $16,000 were shared by two students from Randolph-Macon Academy and Skyline, Katherine (Katie) Babineau, and Jenna Stanley. Funds raised by the club’s annual golf tournament have financed the awards since 1999.
Stanley, who the previous weekend had also received her associate degree from Lord Fairfax Community College, accepted her award from Hrbek. Babineau, with whom she shared the prize, was unable to attend due to illness. Stanley will attend the University of Virginia, planning to major in public policy and leadership. Babineau will attend Hollins University and eyes a future as a dermatologist.
Both also excelled at sports at their respective schools, Babineau making history of sorts at R-MA as being the only female member of the school’s otherwise all-male football team. Stanley played varsity soccer and volleyball Both were active Rotary Interact club members.
Babineau is the daughter of Joseph and Helen Babineau of South River Road, Front Royal. Stanley is the daughter of Doug and Jenny Stanley of Bowling Green Road in Warren County’s Rockland area.
Rotary Club past president Kym Crump presented Brigid Tamas of WCHS with one of two Student-Art awards. The other went to Alexandra Haffer of Skyline. Each received plaques and checks for $250.
Two Skyline students, Aaliyah Rose Chun, Northern Virginia’s athlete of the year, and Brandon Janes Ahlemann, were named the Rotary club’s top athletes of 2019-20. Each received a plaque and checks for $300 from past Rotary president John Marlow after whom, with fellow Warren County High School star athlete, the late Heidi Moore, the award is named.
In a separate “Zoom” ceremony on Friday evening, June 12, Front Royal Rotary presented 10 Warren County teachers with “Excellence in Educating Youth” awards:
Heather Becker, A. S. Rhodes Elementary School; Carly Altenberg, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School; Kami Robinson, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School; Bernadette West, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School; Ashley Wood, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School; Sonny Dyke, Skyline Middle School; Jenny Stanley, Warren County Middle School; Laura Wilson, Skyline High School; Charlie Dodge, Warren County High School; and Tammy Ward, Blue Ridge Technical Center.
Downtown Rebound: Executive Chef Christopher Kenworthy, Vinova Tapas & Wine Bar
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark (as the camera crew), went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. Their walk on Main Street ended at Vinova Tapas & Wine Bar where they spoke with Executive Chef Christopher Kenworthy. Next week our camera will travel to other parts of town where we’ll visit with more small businesses in Front Royal.
