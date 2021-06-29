Town Talk: A conversation with Betty Showers and Katie Bonnet, New owner of Fussell Florist

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Betty Showers and Katie Bonnet the new owner of Fussell Florist. Katie has joined our community as the new owner as of June 21, 2021.

According to Showers, Front Royal Fussell Florist has been part of downtown commerce in Front Royal since September 1948 when Thomas F. Fussell opened the original store at 122 South Royal Avenue. It has flourished under several owners over the years, with the same name. It will continue as Fussell’s Florist with Katie Bonnet.

