Town Talk: A conversation with Bill Sealock, outgoing Town Councilman

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Larry Elliott from C-CAP. C-CAP’s primary mission is to provide “safety net” services for those in our community who need food, clothing, limited financial assistance, and help with finding other social services in Warren County.

C-CAP provides fresh foods as well as the long shelf life of canned goods and related food products. Often they are able to provide fresh and frozen meats donated by local groceries and farmers. In addition, they have a wide variety of high-quality clothes for adults and children for each season and often provide bedding and quilts donated by local individuals and organizations. Their volunteers are skilled and knowledgeable about other critical referral services for their clients. The goal is to help their clients become “self-sufficient” as soon as possible.

Their work has been impacted by the Covid pandemic. With short notice, they had to convert from a standard walk-in pantry to a prepacked food drive by pickup service. Their volunteers responded quickly and re-invented the C-CAP serve model to a faster, safer food delivery process. The extra packing of extra foods has limited hours to two days a week for the remainder of 2020. However, the plan is to get back to a more normal method of service early in 2021. In the meantime, they are serving more food, safer than ever. Soon they will expand services to include more personal items, home cleaning products, and other supplies.

Donation accepted on their website: www.ourccap.org

https://www.facebook.com/CCAPFrontRoyal/

CCAP: hours: Monday and Wednesday nine to till noon. CCAP office 636 2448, email: OURCCAP@gmail.com

