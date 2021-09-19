Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Bill Wiley, candidate for VA House of Delegates, District 29
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Bill Wiley. Wiley is a candidate for the House of Delegates, District 29 (serves the northern section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 2, 2021. Bill is one of the three delegates we have in Warren County.
Bill Wiley was born in Roanoke, Virginia. Wiley graduated from Episcopal High School in 1989. He served in the Virginia Army National Guard from 1990 to 1998.
Wiley earned a B.S. in economics and a master’s degree in education from George Mason University in 1993 and 1998, respectively. His career experience includes working in business development.
Bill says, “As your Delegate, I will fight for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond, work to repeal unfunded mandates on our localities, create a better job climate, and push for common-sense policies that will make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Some issues/position Wiley takes:
- Taxes – As your Delegate, I will oppose any new tax increases. Fight to protect our Right to Work status.
- Pro-Life – I will oppose planned parenthood and other special interests that believe taxpayer-funded abortion and abortion in the 3rd trimester should be legal.
- Pro Police – I will always support our Law Enforcement Officers. I will not support any attempt to defund our police.
- Second Amendment Rights – I will always be a NO vote on any legislation that infringes on our constitutional rights to bear arms and to protect our families.
Find out more about Bill Wiley on his website.
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series.
A reminder that early voting started September 17, 2021, at the Registrar Office located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Early voting is also available on Saturday, October 23 and 30, 9 am to 5 pm. The last day of early voting is October 30, 2021.
Steve Foreman announces write-in campaign For Warren County Board of Supervisors-Fork District
Area resident Steve Foreman is announcing his write-in candidacy for the Warren County Board of Supervisors, representing the Fork District.
Foreman, who has a background in communication tech and a B.A. in Business Administration from National-Louis University, feels he is well-suited to help the board with ongoing plans to expand broadband in the area. A former project manager for Sprint who supervised multi-state engineering projects, Foreman says that getting broadband expansion right will depend on asking the right questions as providers and county officials move forward.
“Our decisions need to be based on facts, not opinions. I bring a fresh viewpoint into county leadership and can build on the progress started by the last additions to the board.”
Earlier in his career, Foreman was a lineman in Northern Indiana and plans to work with the school board to make sure they have all the resources needed for vocational training to help educate students looking for careers in new technologies like high-speed internet and solar power.
“We have a lot of great teachers and people in our schools, but ask anyone in education, and they’ll tell you they need more. I consider myself a fiscal conservative, but as a father, I know the best investment we can make is in our kids’ education.”
“Coming off the farm in Indiana where I was raised, I was grateful to receive good job training to become a telephone lineman. That work meant a lot to me, even when it was hard because it meant I was earning a good living and doing something useful, keeping my community connected.”
“Today’s technology and jobs are different, but the need for training is just as important, which is why I want to be sure when we approve budgets, they include programs for all kinds of students, the ones with college in their sights, but also the ones who want training to fast-track a more hands-on career.”
Foreman feels that a well-trained job force is a part of what it takes to draw business to the area. “I want Warren County to be the place where our kids can grow up and decide to raise their own kids right here if they want to. Too often, they feel they need to move away or lose time to a long commute to make a living wage, but if we get this right, we’ll have the jobs, education, and infrastructure to make it possible for them to build their futures right here.”
In matters of infrastructure, Foreman says he feels that Warren County is on a good path, but he wants to lend his experience and perspective to move plans forward.
“In the aftermath of the EDA scandal, a large turnover in county management has actually had a positive effect. Once the dust settled, the EDA put a lot of good measures in place to make their work more transparent. A lot of progress has been made with respect to both the town and county in terms of relations and cooperation. Let’s add to that and keep the progress going.”
Area residents who want to learn more about Foreman’s plans or volunteer to help the campaign can visit www.foremanforfork.com/connect or reach out to campaign spokesperson Paul Miller at info@foremanforfork.com.
For updates, you can follow the campaign at ForemanForFork.com and on Facebook at Steve Foreman for Fork District Supervisor.
Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Doug Ward, candidate for VA House of Delegates, District 18
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Dr. Doug Ward. Ward is a candidate for the House of Delegates, District 18 (serves the southeast section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 2, 2021.
Ward says, “I’m proud to run as a Democrat. Since the Democratic Party took control of the Virginia legislature two years ago, there has been significant progress in the issues that concern me, but we still a long way to go.”
Here are some of the issues he supports:
- Raising the Minimum Wage – Increasing economic activity, job growth, and lifting poor working families above the poverty line
- Support Public Schools – Compensating teachers better and attracting new talent in rural districts to teach our future
- Expand Medicaid – More local healthcare professionals in small towns, billing transparency, and telehealth options
- Improve Internet Access – More opportunities for businesses, telecommuting, healthcare, and other vital online services
- Support Equal Rights – Providing support and equal protections and rights for all people
- Invest in Renewable Energy – Jobs for technicians, HVAC specialists, electricians, and other tradespeople for our country’s future energy needs
Find out more about Dr. Doug Ward on his website.


Town Talk: A conversation with Al Gunn, a write-in candidate for Warren County School Board, Fork District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Al Gunn, a write-in candidate for the Warren County School Board, Fork District.
He was recruited by pro-family education advocates too late to be on the ballot, so he is a “write-in” candidate. However, he won the endorsement of the Republican Party at its “School Board Candidates Forum.”
Al says, “No to critical race theory, gender activism and anti-American values, and yes to preparing students for good jobs and teaching how to think, not what to think.”
Find out more about Al Gunn on his Facebook page.


Town Talk: A conversation with Stephanie Short, a candidate for Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Stephanie Short, an independent candidate for the Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District.
Stephanie Short is a 20-year resident of Warren County and is running for the Happy Creek District School Board seat. During her tenure in Warren County, she has been a proactive participant serving the community in various volunteer organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, Apple Mountain Lake Homeowners Association, Hilda J. Barbour Parent Teacher Organization, and the Front Royal Soccer Association.
Stephanie’s years of volunteer work reflect her passion for supporting children in all aspects of their lives. As a parent of four children, she has also been an active supporter of the Warren County Public School system from kindergarten through high school ages.
Stephanie looks forward to utilizing her leadership skills to support decisions that integrate the needs of all students, teachers, and staff. She is eager to put her diverse experience, knowledge, and skills to work making Warren County Public Schools the best they can be.
Stephanie brings a unique background to the board as a parent of children who have been educated through private school, homeschool, virtual schooling, and the Warren County public school system. She has the knowledge and skills to work with children from a wide variety of backgrounds.
Find out more on her Facebook page.


Town Talk: A conversation with Andrea Lo, a candidate for Warren County School Board, Fork District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andrea Lo, an independent candidate for the Warren County School Board, Fork District.
Andrea says, “I am a Virginia native, and Warren County has been my home for the past six years. I am running for School Board so that I can do my part to make a positive contribution to our community and ensure we are providing a great education for our children.”
Andrea list the following as her goals and key values:
Goals
- Ensure individualized instruction for each learner
- Promote communication with families
- Include parents and teachers in key decisions
- Improve teacher satisfaction and retention
Key values
- I believe in the power of education to change lives and strengthen our community.
- We must teach students how to think, not what to think.
- There is no one-size-fits-all education.
- We must work together with children and their families to help students build their own future.
- The school board and WCPS administration should focus on education, not politics


Town Talk: A conversation with Antoinette Funk, a candidate for Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks Antoinette D Funk, an independent candidate for the Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District.
Antoinette says she is running on a platform seeking integrity, accountability, and transparency in our county schools, and will work diligently to serve the students and their families. Supporting students first also means recognizing the professional and service staff and their needs for the vital jobs they take on each day.
She has lived in Warren County for 22 years with her husband Dennis, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Shepherd University, a Masters in Administration & Supervision from the University of Virginia, and a Doctor of Education in Administrative Leadership from Shenandoah University.
Most notably, she is the mother of two boys, Ethan and Noah. She is a passionate special needs advocate – knowing first-hand the importance of early intervention, education, and activism as a mother to a child with special needs. As an educator, she understands the impact of learning and the distinct needs that are imperative for preparing students for a global, diverse, and challenging world.
Find out more about Antoinette on her Facebook page.


