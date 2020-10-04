Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Bill Wiley, candidate for VA House of Delegates, District 29
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Bill Wiley. Wiley is a candidate for the House of Delegates, District 29 (serves the northern section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 3, 2020.
Bill was elected as a Republican to Winchester City Council in 2014 and resides in Ward 1 with his wife, Katy, and three boys: Clarke, Stewart, and Dawson. He is a graduate of George Mason University and attends Christ Episcopal Church.
William Wiley has been a member of the City council since 2014 voted Vice-President in 2015 and President in 2018. Prior to being elected to City Council, Wiley served for five years on the Winchester Planning Commission and was Chairman for three of those years. Professionally, he serves as the business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons, Inc. and is an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate. He is a graduate of George Mason University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Master’s in Education and attends Christ Episcopal Church.
Find out more about Bill Wiley on his website.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, Brendan Murphy, FRPF
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, and Brendan Murphy, of the Front Royal Police Foundation (FRPF) about National Night Out.
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, citizens throughout Front Royal are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “37th Anniversary of National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Front Royal Police Department and the Front Royal Police Foundation.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.
“We look forward to hosting this great event every year, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, we have had to cancel the “block party” style event that we usually hold on the Town Commons,” said Front Royal Chief of Police Kahle Magalis. “This year we are going to take National Night Out mobile and caravan to different locations throughout the town and meet up with our citizens in smaller groups in areas where we can practice social distancing. We will host neighborhood visits throughout the Town with police officers, foundation members, and our other law enforcement partners.”
The evening will begin at the Front Royal Police Department with opening remarks starting at 5:00 pm and the start of the parade at 5:20 pm. The route will continue through town and will utilize 5 stopping points along the route and conclude at the Town Gazebo at 8:00 pm.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Paul Gabbert – Questions/Comments from Town’s Press Conference
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Paul Gabbert. Paul is another outspoken citizen at Town Council meetings. Paul shares his comments and opinion about the Press Conference the Town held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, concerning an anticipated loan for the Police Department building from United Bank.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Gary Kushner – Comments on Town’s Press Conference
In this Town Talk, we’ll have another conversation with Gary Kushner. Gary has been outspoken at the Board of Supervisor meetings, as well as, Town Council meetings. Gary comes prepared with researched data and presents reasonable solutions to issues facing local government. Gary shares his comments and opinion about the Press Conference the Town held last Wednesday, September 23, 2020, concerning an anticipated loan for the Police Department building from United Bank.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Stephen Marut, Young Life Area Director
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Stephen Marut, Young Life Area Director. Young Life is a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school and college-aged kids in all 50 of the United States as well as more than 90 countries around the world.
As Stephen points out, there is no one type of person involved in Young Life. It’s for everyone. It’s a place to talk about surviving school, break-ups, parents, bad grades, or God. If you’re currently in middle school, look at our WyldLife group. If you’re in high school, check out Young Life. College? In college, it’s Young Life College. They also have groups for military kids (Young Life Military), teen moms (YoungLives), and special needs kids (Capernaum). If this sounds appealing, then there is space for you in Young Life.
Stephen says one important part of his job as Area Director is keeping kids safe. This is a priority for Young Life. As such, all Young Life staff and volunteer leaders go through a careful screening process that consists of an application, interview(s), character references, and criminal background checks.
Young Life will meet one more Sunday, October 4th at Sherando Park 5 pm to 7pm at the pool parking lot. Check their Facebook page for more information and updates to the schedule.
You can contact Stephen by email at Stephen@ubr.younglife.org
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez and Betty Showers, Community Garden update
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Fern Vazquez and Betty Showers about the community “victory garden” off Luray Avenue. Fern and Betty will give us an update on the Community Garden and plans for next year.
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Congressman Ben Cline
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Congressman Ben Cline. Cline was in town for the Warren County Republican “Pig Roast” held at the VFW grounds in Front Royal. Topics in this Town Talk includes 2nd Amendment and Sanctuary Cities, Supreme Court appointment, supporting law enforcement, civil unrest, monument removals, elections, and COVID response.
Ben Cline represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. He previously served as a Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 24th District from 2002-2018. In the Virginia House, Cline chaired the Committee on Militia, Police, and Public Safety.
Prior to his election to the House of Representatives in 2018, Ben was an attorney in private practice. From 2007 until 2013, he served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg.
Ben also worked for Congressman Bob Goodlatte, beginning as a member of his legislative staff in 1994 and ultimately serving as the Congressman’s Chief of Staff.
Ben grew up in Rockbridge County, Virginia, and is a 1990 graduate of Lexington High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bates College and his law degree from the University of Richmond. Ben and his wife Elizabeth live in Botetourt County with their two daughters.
