Town Talk: A conversation with Bill Wiley, candidate for VA House of Delegates, District 29

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Bill Wiley. Wiley is a candidate for the House of Delegates, District 29 (serves the northern section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 3, 2020.

Bill was elected as a Republican to Winchester City Council in 2014 and resides in Ward 1 with his wife, Katy, and three boys: Clarke, Stewart, and Dawson. He is a graduate of George Mason University and attends Christ Episcopal Church.

William Wiley has been a member of the City council since 2014 voted Vice-President in 2015 and President in 2018. Prior to being elected to City Council, Wiley served for five years on the Winchester Planning Commission and was Chairman for three of those years. Professionally, he serves as the business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons, Inc. and is an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate. He is a graduate of George Mason University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Master’s in Education and attends Christ Episcopal Church.

Find out more about Bill Wiley on his website.

