Town Talk: A conversation with Bonnie Baker and Danette Lightcap, Garden Club of Warren County

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Michelle is the Community Liaison.

Michelle brings us up-to-date about the Thermal Shelter and highlights some community events that are happening in the next few weeks.

First, a reminder about the upcoming food giveaway taking place on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the First Baptist Church located at 14 W 1st St, Front Royal. The event will start promptly at 1:00 pm, and there’s no need for any identification or applications to participate. It’s recommended that you arrive on time, as the giveaway will continue until all the food is gone. You can expect to find a wide range of food items, including turkeys, chicken breasts, rolls, pizza, bread, and more. For any additional information, please call 540-635-3430 ext 3355.

Join us on April 15, 2023, for the Every Child Matters Jubilee, taking place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will be held at the athletic field located at the Health and Human Services Complex on 465 W. 15th Street in Front Royal. This is a fantastic opportunity for you and your family to enjoy a range of exciting activities, including hot dogs, moon bounces, petting zoos, games, tug-a-war, costume races, and much more. Best of all, admission to this event is completely free, so there’s no reason to miss out on the fun.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Empty Bowl Supper, which will be held on April 22, 2023, from Noon to 3:00 pm. The event will take place at the Town Commons Pavillion, located behind the Gazebo, and all proceeds will go towards benefiting the House of Hope program. The House of Hope is dedicated to helping homeless men who are prepared and committed to making a positive, permanent change in their lives. By participating in the Empty Bowl Supper, you will not only enjoy a delicious meal but also contribute to a worthy cause.

Mark your calendars for April 29, 2023, as the Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting its 2nd Annual “Ride with Rotary” bike event, starting at 8:00 am at Rockland Park. This charitable fundraiser supports Concern Hotline, and all proceeds will go towards this worthy cause.

Participants can choose from various routes that take them through the stunning and historic Shenandoah Valley. It’s a fantastic opportunity to take in the beautiful scenery while contributing to a meaningful cause. To learn more about this event, click here. Join us for a fun-filled day of cycling and community involvement!

Don’t miss the Warren County Volunteer Fair on May 6, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This is an excellent opportunity to engage with your community and explore ways to get involved. You can learn about various organizations you can join, all in one place and at the same time.

Several organizations will be in attendance, including the Warren County Humane Society, Phoenix Project, Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Laurel Center, and Warren Coalition. The Fair will take place at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center located at 200 E. 8th Street in Front Royal. This is your chance to discover ways to make a difference and contribute to a worthy cause. All ages are invited to learn about volunteer opportunities with local organizations that make a positive impact in our community. You can make a difference – be a volunteer.

The Warren County DSS is excited to announce that they will be hosting a Job Fair at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. The event will begin at 1:00 pm and continue until 4:00 pm. This is a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to meet with various employers from the area, so don’t forget to bring your resume.

In addition to employment opportunities, local education programs will also be present to share courses and training opportunities. This is an excellent chance to explore potential career paths and develop the necessary skills to succeed.

