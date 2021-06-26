Town Talk: A conversation with Brandie Millar from LFCC Adult Education at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center’

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Brandie Millar from LFCC Adult Education. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.

The LFCC Adult Education Department offers FREE classes that help adults prepare for GED testing, as well as develop math, reading, and writing skills for employment, career advancement, and post-secondary education.

Or call for information about their free classes at 540-869-0748.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, Lord Fairfax Community College’s Adult Education program is one of the best in the Commonwealth.

Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or if your organization offers services that could be included at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center.’ Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.

Warren County Department of Social Services is a high-performing agency committed to strengthening, supporting, and empowering families so that they can achieve their highest goals as part of the Warren County community.

