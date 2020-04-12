Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Bret Hrbek, Front Royal Rotary Club
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County.
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Bret Hrbek, President of the Front Royal Rotary Club. Find out more on their website.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster:
- FIRST. The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service;
- SECOND. High ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society;
- THIRD. The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business, and community life;
- FOURTH. The advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – April 13-17, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 738 (Jennings Lane), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline: Coronavirus Update
Coronavirus Update
With the recent passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, I wanted to take a moment to provide you with some information on some specific sections of the bill, including the economic stimulus checks and changes to Medicare and Medicaid, as well as provide you with information on how to protect yourself from scams during this difficult time.
Medicare and Medicaid:
• Expanded Option for Medicare Accelerated Payments: Eligibility for Medicare accelerated payments will be expanded to critical access hospitals, children’s hospitals, and cancer hospitals. These providers, along with acute care hospitals, may request accelerated payments that cover a time period of up to six months.
• Medicare Inpatient Prospective Payment System (PPS) Add-on Payment: During the emergency period, the CARES Act provides a 20 percent add-on to the Diagnosis Related Group rate for patients with COVID-19. This add-on will apply to patients treated at rural and urban inpatient PPS hospitals to address the high costs associated with COVID-19 patient care.
Telehealth Access:
• Additional Funding for Telehealth: The legislation provides $200 million to the Federal Communications Commission to enable the provision of telehealth services.
• Improved Medicare Beneficiary Access to Telehealth: The legislation waives the requirement that a provider or others in their group must have treated the patient in the past three years to provide them with a telehealth service during the ongoing public health emergency.
• Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) as Distant Sites: The legislation allows RHCs and FQHCs to serve as distant sites to provide telehealth services to patients in their homes and other eligible locations during a national emergency.
• Telehealth for Hospice Recertification: Hospice recertifications will be able to be completed via telehealth, rather than a face-to-face visit, during the emergency period. In addition to physicians, nurse practitioners will be able to complete the recertification.
• Telehealth for Home Dialysis: The CARES Act also reduces requirements during the COVID-19 emergency that pertain to face-to-face evaluations for home dialysis patients.
On top of injecting funding into the economy to help American small businesses and industries, the CARES Act also provides stimulus checks to every American to keep individuals and families afloat as they cope with the effects of the crisis on both their health and economic security. The full rebate amounts are $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. Rebate payments start to phase out at the thresholds of $75,000 single, $112,500 head of household, and $150,000 married. An adult who receives Social Security income can get the full $1,200 stimulus amount, as long as they are not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.
If you are not normally required to file a tax return, then you do not need to file one now in order to get a stimulus check. The government will use the information from your Social Security forms to determine how much you qualify for and where to send your payment. If the IRS has your direct deposit information on file, the payment will be sent straight to that account. If not, a physical check will be delivered to your last-known mailing address. You do not need to take any action. To learn more about the stimulus payments, please visit irs.gov/coronavirus.
Finally, please be aware that scammers are taking advantage of the fears surrounding coronavirus. There have been reports of scammers posing as IRS agents claiming to need your personal information to process the stimulus checks authorized by the CARES Act. As previously mentioned, you do not need to take any action to receive the stimulus check. Several tips to protecting your information include:
• Secure your accounts: Use multifactor authentication everywhere, especially with banks, phone, and email providers. This extra layer of security helps keep you safe.
• Stay vigilant: Scammers will contact you by phone, email, or text offering products, services, or humanitarian opportunities. They often pose as credible companies, “phishing” for login or personal information.
• Monitor your accounts: Stay close to your bank accounts, report suspicious behavior, and respond to alerts.
• Use trusted Wi-Fi networks: As more people transition to work from home, ensuring your Wi-Fi network is password protected is critical to safeguarding your information.
• Be informed: Visit gov/coronavirus to learn more about what the Federal Trade Commission is doing and what you can do to protect yourself from scams.
Rest assured, I will continue to keep you informed, monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country, and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Resources:
• Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Resources for Business:
• Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources
• Paycheck Protection Program FAQs for Small Businesses
• Paycheck Protection Program – Interim Final Rule
• Paycheck Protection Program Explained
Other:
• The FDA Has Not Approved Any Home Testing Kits for COVID-19
• IRS Unveils Their People First Initiative
• The Virginia Department of Health Has Activated Call Centers Throughout the Commonwealth
• The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Has Begun Accepting Donations
• Social Distancing Guidelines Extended to April 30
• Army Asks Retired Soldiers in Health Care Fields to Come Back for COVID-19 Fight
• Governor Orders Closure of Non-Essential Businesses and Schools
• Virginia Employment Commission waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
• How to aid the relief effort
“Do not be afraid! I know that you are seeking Jesus the crucified. He is not here, for he has been raised just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.” ~ Matthew 28: 5-6
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Captain Jeff Holzbauer
In this Town Talk, we'll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Captain Jeff Holzbauer from the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Captain Jeff Holzbauer from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.
EDA in Focus
Latest updates from the Front Royal/Warren County EDA
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying emergency declarations, the EDA Board of Directors conducted an unprecedented online board meeting on March 27, via a web conferencing platform called Zoom.
Despite the change in meeting format, the Directors had a full agenda and passed a significant number of motions as they continued to move forward on banking, property, and legal issues.
To ensure the EDA maintains transparency and operational efficiency, The Board passed important motions supporting the State of Emergency declaration and changing the EDA by-laws to allow the use of electronic means to conduct meetings.
Sale of 506 E. Main St.: The EDA passed a motion returning the $5,000 deposit by Will Huck when the purchase was mutually terminated. The board also agreed to authorize settlement documents for the new purchaser of the property. The EDA is very eager to get this property into the hands of private businesses and support small business growth on Main St. in downtown Front Royal.
Solar Panels Sale-EDA Office Building: The Board and the purchaser of the solar panels, Sunlight Properties, LLC, amended the sales contract in order to comply with the Governor’s emergency declaration to reduce non-essential work and activities. The Board agreed to an extension so that Sunlight Properties, LLC will be able to finalize the purchase and remove the panels after the Governor lifts the state of emergency.
EDA Small Business Loan Program: The Board of Directors expressed concern about the impact the COVID-19 crisis might have on the small business borrowers in the two EDA small business loan programs, the Revolving Business Enterprise Loan (RBEL) and Intermediary Relending Program (IRP). An attempt was made to devise a temporary relief measure to help support EDA loan clients. Further refining of this policy is expected at a future board meeting.
Legal Settlements: Finally, the Board of Directors passed two motions in order to resolve some specific legal issues. The Board approved a pay agreement with Small Business loan client Steve Ontiveros of Fireball Arcade.
The Board also approved a settlement agreement with Cornerstone, L.P., LLP.
In addition to approving a new lease with commercial tenant Visionary Optics at 1325 Progress Drive, the Board continued to take up a robust agenda and made several significant decisions.
New Civil Action: Based on compelling evidence, the Board of Directors approved a resolution to file a civil action against the following: TLC Settlements, LLC; Tracy L. Bowers; Service Title of Front Royal, LLC; Victoria L. Williams; Century 21 Campbell Reality, Inc.; Jeanette M. Campbell; Walter L. Campbell; Rappawan, Inc; and William T. Vaught, Jr.
The Board deliberated over this matter and did not take this vote lightly. However, the Board felt it was in the best interest of the taxpayers of Front Royal and Warren County to initiate this filing. The public is entitled to have past financial improprieties brought to light and to recover assets that were illegally taken.
A settlement with Joseph F. Silek, Jr.: The Board of Directors finalized a settlement with Joseph F. Silek, Jr. as it pertains to the property known as the “Royal Lane Workforce Housing”. The EDA is committed to resolving legal matters through constructive dialog and negotiation if possible. The Board of Directors appreciates the cooperation of Mr. Silek. With this matter resolved, the EDA looks forward to the future.
Security Agreement with First Bank & Trust: Executive Director Doug Parsons and the Board of Directors appreciates the positive relationship the EDA has with First Bank & Trust. They are an important partner in the good work the EDA is doing to bring jobs and economic development to the Front Royal Warren County area.
This resolution is a companion to a Forbearance/Extension agreement the Board passed in December 2019. These actions will save the taxpayers $67,843.46 per year in debt service. This action is part of a strategy to improve the overall financial situation of the EDA and be a responsible steward of the taxpayer’s money.
The Board of Directors will have a special board meeting Friday, April 10 at 8 a.m. The Board of Directors will have a regular board meeting on Friday, April 24 at 8 a.m.
EDA files second civil suit against 9 new real estate-involved defendants
Update: Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force asks hospitals for help identifying potential fraud
The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, led by U.S. Attorneys Thomas T. Cullen and G. Zachary Terwilliger, sent letters to the CEOs of all major hospital systems across the Commonwealth alerting them of potentially fraudulent and illegal activity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
These letters apprised hospital leadership of the potential criminal consequences of hoarding certain medical supplies identified as scarce in a March 23 Executive Order signed by President Donald J. Trump. Some of the 15 categories of health and medical supplies identified as scarce include N-91 masks, portable ventilators, Chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine HCL, and a variety of other personal protective equipment, such as face masks, surgical masks, gloves, and face shields.
In addition to alerting the hospital systems about potential hoarding, the letter also asks administrators to, “identify those individuals or entities that may have acquired vital medical supplies in excess of what they would reasonably use or for the purpose of charging exorbitant prices.”
“Our regional health systems and the brave men and women they employ have a unique vantage point from which to detect potentially fraudulent and illegal hoarding activity associated with COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Cullen. “It is our hope that these institutions will partner with us to combat criminal conduct that undermines our collective efforts to slow the spread of this disease.”
“It is imperative that we get these critical materials to the people on the front lines,” said U.S. Attorney Terwilliger. “If you are someone who is looking to unjustly enrich yourself off of this pandemic, and amassing bulk quantities to unfairly extort hospitals and others, we will investigate and take all next steps to ensure these critical supplies get where they are needed most.”
“Governor Northam and his administration have no tolerance for any kind of fraudulent activity occurring in Virginia related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “At a time when the accessibility of specific, life-critical health and medical supplies is imperative to the mitigation of COVID-19 within our communities, Virginia is appreciative of our federal partners bringing these concerns to light.”
For More information about the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud
Western Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet, USAVAW.COVID19@usdoj.gov or 540-278-1494.
Eastern Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin G. Cooke, Kaitlin.Cooke@usdoj.gov or 804-819-5416.
To report a COVID-19 fraud scheme or suspicious activity, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling the NCDF Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.
For more information, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus
FBI at: https://www.ic3.gov or 804-261-1044.
To report fraudulent activity to the Virginia State Police, Virginians can contact the Virginia Fusion Center (VFC) at vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov.
For continuing information on the COVID-19 virus and the federal response, check https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Valley Health maintains focus on COVID-19 mitigation, staff and patient safety
As Valley Health concludes another week of system-wide COVID-19 planning and mobilization, leaders feel as prepared as possible for an anticipated regional surge in cases.
“We began tracking the spread of Coronavirus in late January, updating and adapting our existing pandemic plans to address this particular circumstance,” said Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Valley Health Chief Physician Executive. “By February our system-wide team was meeting regularly with numerous subgroups focusing on specific challenges. The virus’s delayed presence in our community afforded us the benefit of observing its behavior, learning from our peers in other communities, and adapting best practices to our situation,” Sabbagh said.
Valley Health created a command structure to ensure that key functions and considerations were addressed to meet the primary objective of protecting staff and patient safety and service quality at its six hospitals, three long-term care facilities, inpatient rehabilitation center, over 50 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, home health agencies, and medical transport service. Changes system-wide have substantially reduced interactions between patients, visitors, volunteers, staff and physicians.
“Over the last few weeks we have focused our efforts on protecting our patients, staff, and the community,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark H. Merrill. “We have postponed non-emergent surgical and diagnostic services to limit the chance of exposure and preserve our PPE supplies. We have implemented a phone triage line to guide those who have COVID-19 symptoms, a telehealth platform so that our Valley Health physician practices can whenever possible, see patients without an office visit, and opened four respiratory care clinics to provide safe follow-up for COVID-19 suspicious individuals. We now implore our community to stay home. Avoiding contact with others is the most effective way to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Valley Health 10,000 Mask Challenge Achieves Halfway Mark
Hospitals nationwide are facing shortages of personal protective equipment or PPE. While staff on the front lines of COVID-19 patient care must wear N95 masks, the CDC recently endorsed the use of fabric masks to extend the life of PPE supplies in other patient care areas. Anticipating potential shortages and the uncertainty of supply chain promises, Valley Health launched an ambitious community challenge on April 6 to collect 10,000 hand-sewn facemasks in just two weeks. Five days later, the project has already passed the halfway point!
One local business has used its substantial inventory and strong connections with the sewing community to good use. Cindy Toney, who with Kathy Shifman co-owns Cloth Peddler in Stephens City, draws on a family tradition of community involvement, made all the more poignant because of her daughter, Susan Lessar, Valley Health’s Director of Nutrition Therapy and Integrated Support Services, and her son-in-law, pulmonologist Jeff Lessar, MD, both work at Winchester Medical Center.
While most of the masks donated so far have come from individual sewers, more than ten people donated fabric. Susan asked if the Cloth Peddler would cut donated fabric to make mask kits, which took the effort to a new dimension. Volunteers, including the Lessar children, have assembled several hundred kits containing fabric, elastic and directions to make 10 masks each. Toney encourages interested sewers to visit Cloth Peddler for kits and assures they will receive more elastic by Tuesday.
“It’s a good way to help the community, and offers people something to do,” Toney said. “I like to think everybody comes together in a difficult time to help each other.”
Toney and project coordinator Jenny Grooms, Interim Executive Director of Valley Health Foundations, encourage community members who have gotten kits from the hospital to return completed masks to the hospital so they can be washed and ready for use as soon as possible.
“Difficult times really do bring out the best in people! The outpouring of community support that Valley Health has received from our communities has been both humbling and inspiring,” Grooms said. “We are so thankful for people’s willingness to share their time and talents by donating supplies, making masks and continuing to help us exceed our community challenge.”
Surgical Services Update
Valley Health announced a further change to surgical services this week. For the safety of patients, providers and staff across the region, and in an effort to maximize the supply of PPE and anesthetic agents, all surgical and endoscopic procedures not previously postponed will now be performed at Winchester Medical Center. Patients who have surgeries or endoscopies scheduled at other Valley Health facilities will be contacted by their physician’s office.
“We remain focused on ensuring that patients receive the care they need while limiting the risk to other patients, providers, and staff, maintaining adequate levels of PPE to serve our region, and mitigating the spread of coronavirus in our community,” said Merrill.
For more information on COVID-19 updates, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/COVID19.
King Cartoons
